Pasta 78

review star

No reviews yet

2780 West Chandler Boulevard Ste 6

Chandler, AZ 85224

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

BYO Fresh Pasta Bowl
BYO Kids Bowl
BYO Baked Ziti

BYO Pasta Bowl

BYO Fresh Pasta Bowl

BYO Fresh Pasta Bowl

$10.75

Pasta 78 is America's First Build Your Own Fresh Pasta Bowl Concept. All of our Pasta is made in our store daily.

BYO Baked Ziti

BYO Baked Ziti

$11.75

We allow you to Build-Your-Own Fresh Ziti Bowl from Scratch!

BYO Pasta Tray

$31.99
Mix Green Salad

Mix Green Salad

$5.25
Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$5.25
Italian Meatloaf

Italian Meatloaf

$17.95
Garlic Breadsticks

Garlic Breadsticks

$0.85+

Fountain Drinks

$2.75

St. Pellegrino Soda

$2.99

St. Pellegrino Water

$2.99
BYO Kids Bowl

BYO Kids Bowl

$5.75
Made To Order (Sauces)

Made To Order (Sauces)

$14.75

Desserts

Cannoli

Cannoli

$5.50
Tiramisu Cake

Tiramisu Cake

$6.75

Nutella Chocolate Cake

$5.50

Limoncello Cheese Cake

$5.50
Chocolate Pasta Sundae

Chocolate Pasta Sundae

$5.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

