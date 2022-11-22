Pasta | Bar Encino 16101 Ventura Blvd Ste 255
16101 Ventura Blvd Ste 255
Encino, CA 91436
Standard Pairing
Whisky Pairing
White
2019 Cenatiempo Ischia Bianco
$21.00
2019 Tegernseerhof Kellerberg Riesling
$27.00
2014 Inglenook Blancaneaux
$45.00
2017 Sunstone Chardonnay
$18.00
2018 Perillo Coda de Volpe
$24.00
2019 Kuenhoff Sylvaner
$25.00
2016 Weszeli Heiligenstein Riesling
$25.00
2016 Clos Solene, Hommage Blanc
$28.00
2020 Joseph Colin, 1er Cru, Burgundy
$58.00
2016 Pra Soave
$27.00
Red
Corkage
Thatcher Winery 'Solo Concert' Btl
$82.00
Red
Giornata Winery 'Gemellaia' Btl
$62.00
Red
Ron Rubin 'Green Valley' Btl
$54.00
Red
Solminer 'Estate de Landa Vineyard' Syrah 2013
$62.00
Red
Sanglier Btl
$50.00
Red
Demetria Estate 'Pantheon' Btl
$46.00
Red
Domaine Duboise Btl
$84.00
Red
Segheshio Estate Btl
$70.00
Red
Poderia Colla Btl
$150.00
Red
Turnbull Estate Winery Btl
$80.00
Red
Domaine Pierre Labet Btl
$148.00
Red
Corton Les Greves Grand Cru Btl
$250.00
Red
Buttonwood Farms Cabernet Franc Btl
$62.00
Red
Lo-Fi Wines Pinot Noir Btl
$82.00
Red
Le Duc Noir Btl
$66.00
Red
Pierre Gaillard 'St Joseph' Btl
$66.00
Red
Chateau Carbonieux Btl
$90.00
Red
Marchesi di Borolo Btl
$50.00
Red
Clos de Clocher Btl
$165.00
Red
Aether 'Matrix' PN 2014
$110.00
Red
Vieille Julienne 'Le Trois Sources' Btl
$175.00
Red
Cobb 'Jack Hill Vineyard' PN 2014
$140.00
Red
Bien Nacido Vineyards Syrah 2013
$125.00
Red
Nicora 'Euphoric' 2013
$110.00
Red
My Favorite Neighbor 'Stephan' 2016
$155.00
Red
Porter-Bass 'Dot's Garden' Zinfandel
$90.00
Red
Young Inglewood 'Venn' Btl
$100.00
Red
Arns Estate Btl
$130.00
Red
Paradigm Estate Btl
$180.00
Red
Boich Family Cellars Btl
$275.00
Red
Progeny Btl
$375.00
Red
Palmina Wines Btl
$76.00
Red
Ceritas Cabernet Sauvignon
$200.00
Red
Beckman Grenache Btl
$70.00
Red
Hundred Acre Ark
$1,250.00
Red
Hundred Acre Kayli Morgan
$1,250.00
Red
Hundred Acre Few & Far
$1,250.00
Red
Chassorney 'Les Pezerolles'
$180.00
Red
Saracina Malbec Btl
$66.00
Red
Jolie Laide 'Halcon Vineyard' Syrah 2015
$64.00
Red
Thatcher Working Holiday Btl
$70.00
Red
Thatcher Zinfandel
$82.00
Red
Des Croix 'Les Bressandes'
$175.00
Red
Des Croix 'Les Greves'
$225.00
Red
Bruno Clair 'Les Vaudenelles'
$130.00
Red
Bruno Clair 'Les Champs Perdrix' 2016
$260.00
Red
Daou 'Soul of the Lion' 2015
$235.00
Red
Two Hands Cabernet
$70.00
Red
Poe Pinot Noir
$87.00
Red
North PN 2014
$125.00
Red
Elizabeth Rose Pinot
$58.00
Red
Yorba 'Shake Ridge Vineyard' Syrah 2010
$84.00
Red
Domaine Cosse Maisonneuve 'La Marguerite' Malbec 2012
$145.00
Red
La Gerla Sangiovese
$62.00
Red
Thierry Richoux 'Les Cailles' 2013
$90.00
Red
Le Vieux Donjon 2017
$136.00
Red
Le Vieux Donjon 2012
$148.00
Red
Le Vieux Donjon 2016
$155.00
Red
Solminer Vollmond Syrah
$78.00
Red
David Moreau Clos Rousseau 13
$98.00
Red
David Moreau 'Clos des Mouches' 2016
$120.00
Red
Simon Bize 'Les Fournaux' Savigny-les-Beaune
$130.00
Red
Keller 'Frauenberg' Spatburgunder 2015
$250.00
Red
Keller 'Burgel' Spatburgunder 2015
$225.00
Red
Bella Union Cabernet
$150.00
Red
Booker MFN 2016
$155.00
Red
Amor Fati 'Murmur Vineyard' Grenache 2015
$98.00
Red
Brandlin Cabernet Sauvignon
$110.00
Red
Lithology Cabernet Sauvignon
$250.00
Red
Amapola Creek 'Cuvee Alis' 2013
$58.00
Red
Sinegal Cabernet Sauvignon
$165.00
Red
Simon Bize 'Les Bourgeots' 2015
$110.00
Red
Solminer Syrah
$60.00
Red
Anthill Pinot Noir
$80.00
Red
Lail Vineyards 'J Daniel Cuvee' 2014
$595.00
Red
Ultraviolet Cabernet 16
$65.00
Red
Hundred Acre 'Wraith'
$750.00
Red
Bonny Doon Merlot
$45.00
Red
Fruition 'Campbell Ranch Vineyard' PN 2017
$58.00
Red
Scar of the Sea Pinot Noir
$62.00
Red
Peake Ranch 'John Sebastiano Vineyard' PN 2015
$108.00
Red
Bold Pinot Noir
$62.00
Red
Sanguis 'Misfit 2015
$98.00
Red
L'Aventure 'Optimus' 2016
$135.00
Red
Jean-Louis Dutraive Gamay
$90.00
Red
Domaine Besson 2015
$70.00
Red
Domaine Denis Berthaut Les Crais
$105.00
Red
Simon Bize 'Aux Vergelesses' 2014
$165.00
Red
Francois Crochet Sancerre 2014
$68.00
Red
Le Chateau Loudenne
$70.00
Red
Domaine Bonserine Cote Rotie
$110.00
Red
Messer Oto Aglianico
$46.00
Red
Crotin Barbera
$52.00
Red
Rocca delle Macie Chianti
$72.00
Red
Buglioni Valpolicella
$75.00
Red
Vinateros Bravos Pais
$42.00
Red
Archery Summit Pinot Noir 2016
$84.00
Red
Semblance NA Sparkling
$21.00
Beverage Pairing
Cocktails
Whisky
Hibiki Harmony 1.5oz
$18.00
Hibiki Harmony 2oz
$25.00
Kurayoshi 8 yr 1.5oz
$11.00
Kurayoshi Malt Whisky 1.5oz
$10.00
Kurayoshi Malt Whisky 2oz
$18.00
Kurayoshi Malt Whisky 8yr 2oz
$22.00
Kurayoshi Malt Whisky Sherry Cask 1.5oz
$11.00
Kurayoshi Malt Whisky Sherry Cask 2oz
$22.00
Matsui Mizunara 1.5oz
$14.00
Matsui Mizunara 2oz
$28.00
Matsui Sakura Cask 1.5oz
$14.00
Matsui Sakura Cask 2oz
$28.00
Matsui The Peated 1.5oz
$14.00
Matsui The Peated 2oz
$28.00
Ohishi 11yr Sherry Cask 1.5oz
$14.00
Ohishi 11yr Sherry Cask 2oz
$28.00
Ohishi Mizunara 11yr 1.5oz
$14.00
Ohishi Mizunara 11yr 2oz
$28.00
Shibui 30yr 1.5oz
$140.00
Shibui 30yr 2oz
$190.00
Shibui Grain Select 86 1.5oz
$10.00
Shibui Grain Select 86 2oz
$12.00
Shibui Pure Malt 10yr 1.5oz
$35.00
Shibui Pure Malt 10yr 2oz
$47.00
Shibui Pure Malt 1.5oz
$18.00
Shibui Pure Malt 2oz
$23.00
Shibui Sherry Cask 15yr 1.5oz
$50.00
Shibui Sherry Cask 15yr 2oz
$68.00
Shibui Sherry Cask 18yr 1.5 oz
$71.00
Shibui Sherry Cask 18yr 2oz
$95.00
Shibui Sherry Cask 8yr 1.5oz
$36.00
Shibui Sherry Cask 8yr 2oz
$50.00
Shibui Virgin White Oak 1.5oz
$41.00
Shibui Virgin White Oak 2oz
$55.00
Aushentoshen 2oz
$18.00
The San-in Blended Japanese Whisky 2oz
$10.00
Kurayoshi Malt Whisky 12yr 1.5oz
$22.00
Kurayoshi Malt Whisky 12yr 2oz
$30.00
Suntory Toki
$10.00
Nikka Coffey
$12.00
Nikka FTB 1os
$16.00
Nikka FTB 2oz
$32.00
Yamasaki 18 1oz
$50.00
Yamasaki 18 2oz
$100.00
Hakashu 12yr 1oz
$15.00
Baku hi 12yr 2oz
$30.00
Yamasaki 12yr 1oz
$15.00
Yamasaki 2oz
$30.00
Bottles
Akitabare 'Shunsetsu' 'Spring Snow' Nama Honjozo
$66.00
Hoyo 'Yawaraka' 'Summer Breeze' Junmai
$66.00
Nagurayama 'Gekkyu' 'Crescent Moon' Junmai
$80.00
Tamagawa 'Heart of Oak' Tokubetsu Junmai
$100.00
Masumi 'Shiro' 'Sake Matinee' Junmai Ginjo
$75.00
Nagurayama 'Yokikana' Master's Touch Junmai Ginjo
$86.00
Dewazakura 'Dewasansan' 'Green Ridge' Namagenshu Junmai Ginjo
$100.00
Tedorigawa 'Kinka' 'Gold Blossom' Nama Daiginjo
$90.00
Tedorigawa 'Chrysanthemum Meadow' Yamahai Daiginjo
$100.00
Masumi 'Sanka' 'Mountain Flower' Junmai Daiginjo
$150.00
Masumi 'Nanago' 'Seventh Heaven Junmai Daiginjo
$250.00
Dewazakura 'Yukimanman' 'Snow Country' Daiginjo 5yr
$275.00
Nagurayama 'Snow White' Nigori Ginjo
$70.00
Kamoizumi 'Summer Snow' Nigori Ginjo
$75.00
Ichinokura Junmai Taruzake
$75.00
Masumi 'Grand Prix' Sparkling Sake
$300.00
Wakatake Onikoroshi Demon Slayer Ginjo
$70.00
Wakatake Onikoroshi Demon Slayer Daiginjo
$105.00
By Glass
Add-Ons
Akami
$9.00
Akumatsu
$22.00
Albacore
$7.00
Black Snapper
$7.00
Blue fin Tessin
$9.00
Blue fin Tuna
$12.00
Bone Marrow
$9.00
Caviar
$50.00
Chu Toro
$16.00
Eel
$13.00
Escolar
$9.00
Fois gras
$15.00
Hallibut
$10.00
Hamachi yellow tail belly
$11.00
Hamachi yellowtail
$9.00
Handroll
$20.00
Ikura
$6.00
Japanese Scallops
$12.00
Japanese Uni
$22.00
Japanese Wagyu
$32.00
Kama Toro
$28.00
Kamashita Toro
$24.00
Kampachi
$14.00
King crab
$12.00
King salmon belly
$12.00
Kinmedai
$15.00
Live SB Spot prawns
$21.00
New Zealand king salmon
$8.00
Otoro
$18.00
Shima aji
$11.00
Spot prawn
$12.00
Tai snapper
$12.00
Toro Handroll
$25.00
Truffle
$12.00
Tuna tare tare
$9.00
Uni
$12.00
Uni Hand roll
$25.00
Wagyu
$25.00
Special event
AAPI Foundation
Sushi premium
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
16101 Ventura Blvd Ste 255, Encino, CA 91436
Gallery
