Pasta | Bar Encino 16101 Ventura Blvd Ste 255

Pasta | Bar Encino 16101 Ventura Blvd Ste 255

No reviews yet

16101 Ventura Blvd Ste 255

Encino, CA 91436

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Standard Pairing

Corkage

$35.00

Amaro

$14.00

Whiskey Flight

$85.00

Sake Pairing

$110.00

Whisky Pairing

Whisky Pairing

$85.00

Rosé

2020 Liquid Farm Vogelzang

$20.00

2020 J. Mourat Rose

$18.00

White

2019 Cenatiempo Ischia Bianco

$21.00

2019 Tegernseerhof Kellerberg Riesling

$27.00

2014 Inglenook Blancaneaux

$45.00

2017 Sunstone Chardonnay

$18.00

2018 Perillo Coda de Volpe

$24.00

2019 Kuenhoff Sylvaner

$25.00

2016 Weszeli Heiligenstein Riesling

$25.00

2016 Clos Solene, Hommage Blanc

$28.00

2020 Joseph Colin, 1er Cru, Burgundy

$58.00

2016 Pra Soave

$27.00

Red

MV Over and Over Red Blend

$23.00

2015 Corte Alla Flora

$22.00

2018 Ettore Germano Barolo

$30.00

1990 Chateau Vannieres Bandol

$52.00

2010 Castell'in Villa Chianti Reserva

$44.00

2018 i Suioli Etna Rosso

$30.00

2017 Domaine Rene Leclerc Bourgogne

$26.00

Corkage

Thatcher Winery 'Solo Concert' Btl

$82.00

Red

Giornata Winery 'Gemellaia' Btl

$62.00

Red

Ron Rubin 'Green Valley' Btl

$54.00

Red

Solminer 'Estate de Landa Vineyard' Syrah 2013

$62.00

Red

Sanglier Btl

$50.00

Red

Demetria Estate 'Pantheon' Btl

$46.00

Red

Domaine Duboise Btl

$84.00

Red

Segheshio Estate Btl

$70.00

Red

Poderia Colla Btl

$150.00

Red

Turnbull Estate Winery Btl

$80.00

Red

Domaine Pierre Labet Btl

$148.00

Red

Corton Les Greves Grand Cru Btl

$250.00

Red

Buttonwood Farms Cabernet Franc Btl

$62.00

Red

Lo-Fi Wines Pinot Noir Btl

$82.00

Red

Le Duc Noir Btl

$66.00

Red

Pierre Gaillard 'St Joseph' Btl

$66.00

Red

Chateau Carbonieux Btl

$90.00

Red

Marchesi di Borolo Btl

$50.00

Red

Clos de Clocher Btl

$165.00

Red

Aether 'Matrix' PN 2014

$110.00

Red

Vieille Julienne 'Le Trois Sources' Btl

$175.00

Red

Cobb 'Jack Hill Vineyard' PN 2014

$140.00

Red

Bien Nacido Vineyards Syrah 2013

$125.00

Red

Nicora 'Euphoric' 2013

$110.00

Red

My Favorite Neighbor 'Stephan' 2016

$155.00

Red

Porter-Bass 'Dot's Garden' Zinfandel

$90.00

Red

Young Inglewood 'Venn' Btl

$100.00

Red

Arns Estate Btl

$130.00

Red

Paradigm Estate Btl

$180.00

Red

Boich Family Cellars Btl

$275.00

Red

Progeny Btl

$375.00

Red

Palmina Wines Btl

$76.00

Red

Ceritas Cabernet Sauvignon

$200.00

Red

Beckman Grenache Btl

$70.00

Red

Hundred Acre Ark

$1,250.00

Red

Hundred Acre Kayli Morgan

$1,250.00

Red

Hundred Acre Few & Far

$1,250.00

Red

Chassorney 'Les Pezerolles'

$180.00

Red

Saracina Malbec Btl

$66.00

Red

Jolie Laide 'Halcon Vineyard' Syrah 2015

$64.00

Red

Thatcher Working Holiday Btl

$70.00

Red

Thatcher Zinfandel

$82.00

Red

Des Croix 'Les Bressandes'

$175.00

Red

Des Croix 'Les Greves'

$225.00

Red

Bruno Clair 'Les Vaudenelles'

$130.00

Red

Bruno Clair 'Les Champs Perdrix' 2016

$260.00

Red

Daou 'Soul of the Lion' 2015

$235.00

Red

Two Hands Cabernet

$70.00

Red

Poe Pinot Noir

$87.00

Red

North PN 2014

$125.00

Red

Elizabeth Rose Pinot

$58.00

Red

Yorba 'Shake Ridge Vineyard' Syrah 2010

$84.00

Red

Domaine Cosse Maisonneuve 'La Marguerite' Malbec 2012

$145.00

Red

La Gerla Sangiovese

$62.00

Red

Thierry Richoux 'Les Cailles' 2013

$90.00

Red

Le Vieux Donjon 2017

$136.00

Red

Le Vieux Donjon 2012

$148.00

Red

Le Vieux Donjon 2016

$155.00

Red

Solminer Vollmond Syrah

$78.00

Red

David Moreau Clos Rousseau 13

$98.00

Red

David Moreau 'Clos des Mouches' 2016

$120.00

Red

Simon Bize 'Les Fournaux' Savigny-les-Beaune

$130.00

Red

Keller 'Frauenberg' Spatburgunder 2015

$250.00

Red

Keller 'Burgel' Spatburgunder 2015

$225.00

Red

Bella Union Cabernet

$150.00

Red

Booker MFN 2016

$155.00

Red

Amor Fati 'Murmur Vineyard' Grenache 2015

$98.00

Red

Brandlin Cabernet Sauvignon

$110.00

Red

Lithology Cabernet Sauvignon

$250.00

Red

Amapola Creek 'Cuvee Alis' 2013

$58.00

Red

Sinegal Cabernet Sauvignon

$165.00

Red

Simon Bize 'Les Bourgeots' 2015

$110.00

Red

Solminer Syrah

$60.00

Red

Anthill Pinot Noir

$80.00

Red

Lail Vineyards 'J Daniel Cuvee' 2014

$595.00

Red

Ultraviolet Cabernet 16

$65.00

Red

Hundred Acre 'Wraith'

$750.00

Red

Bonny Doon Merlot

$45.00

Red

Fruition 'Campbell Ranch Vineyard' PN 2017

$58.00

Red

Scar of the Sea Pinot Noir

$62.00

Red

Peake Ranch 'John Sebastiano Vineyard' PN 2015

$108.00

Red

Bold Pinot Noir

$62.00

Red

Sanguis 'Misfit 2015

$98.00

Red

L'Aventure 'Optimus' 2016

$135.00

Red

Jean-Louis Dutraive Gamay

$90.00

Red

Domaine Besson 2015

$70.00

Red

Domaine Denis Berthaut Les Crais

$105.00

Red

Simon Bize 'Aux Vergelesses' 2014

$165.00

Red

Francois Crochet Sancerre 2014

$68.00

Red

Le Chateau Loudenne

$70.00

Red

Domaine Bonserine Cote Rotie

$110.00

Red

Messer Oto Aglianico

$46.00

Red

Crotin Barbera

$52.00

Red

Rocca delle Macie Chianti

$72.00

Red

Buglioni Valpolicella

$75.00

Red

Vinateros Bravos Pais

$42.00

Red

Archery Summit Pinot Noir 2016

$84.00

Red

Semblance NA Sparkling

$21.00

Beverage Pairing

Corkage

$35.00

Amaro

$14.00

Whiskey Flight

$85.00

Sake Pairing

$110.00

Cocktails

Tozai Typhoon

$18.00

Akuma’s Kiss

$18.00

Bee’s Knees

$18.00

Japanese Old Fashioned

$24.00

Lily Pond

$18.00

Mocktail

$12.00

Sushi Bar Beer Growler

$18.00

Nama Biru Glass

$10.00

Echigo Bottles Beer

$12.00

Red Seal Shimodo

$18.00

Ginger Soda

$6.00

Beer by bottle

Nama Biru

$10.00

Koshihikari Echigo

$12.00

Whisky

Hibiki Harmony 1.5oz

$18.00

Hibiki Harmony 2oz

$25.00

Kurayoshi 8 yr 1.5oz

$11.00

Kurayoshi Malt Whisky 1.5oz

$10.00

Kurayoshi Malt Whisky 2oz

$18.00

Kurayoshi Malt Whisky 8yr 2oz

$22.00

Kurayoshi Malt Whisky Sherry Cask 1.5oz

$11.00

Kurayoshi Malt Whisky Sherry Cask 2oz

$22.00

Matsui Mizunara 1.5oz

$14.00

Matsui Mizunara 2oz

$28.00

Matsui Sakura Cask 1.5oz

$14.00

Matsui Sakura Cask 2oz

$28.00

Matsui The Peated 1.5oz

$14.00

Matsui The Peated 2oz

$28.00

Ohishi 11yr Sherry Cask 1.5oz

$14.00

Ohishi 11yr Sherry Cask 2oz

$28.00

Ohishi Mizunara 11yr 1.5oz

$14.00

Ohishi Mizunara 11yr 2oz

$28.00

Shibui 30yr 1.5oz

$140.00

Shibui 30yr 2oz

$190.00

Shibui Grain Select 86 1.5oz

$10.00

Shibui Grain Select 86 2oz

$12.00

Shibui Pure Malt 10yr 1.5oz

$35.00

Shibui Pure Malt 10yr 2oz

$47.00

Shibui Pure Malt 1.5oz

$18.00

Shibui Pure Malt 2oz

$23.00

Shibui Sherry Cask 15yr 1.5oz

$50.00

Shibui Sherry Cask 15yr 2oz

$68.00

Shibui Sherry Cask 18yr 1.5 oz

$71.00

Shibui Sherry Cask 18yr 2oz

$95.00

Shibui Sherry Cask 8yr 1.5oz

$36.00

Shibui Sherry Cask 8yr 2oz

$50.00

Shibui Virgin White Oak 1.5oz

$41.00

Shibui Virgin White Oak 2oz

$55.00

Aushentoshen 2oz

$18.00

The San-in Blended Japanese Whisky 2oz

$10.00

Kurayoshi Malt Whisky 12yr 1.5oz

$22.00

Kurayoshi Malt Whisky 12yr 2oz

$30.00

Suntory Toki

$10.00

Nikka Coffey

$12.00

Nikka FTB 1os

$16.00

Nikka FTB 2oz

$32.00

Yamasaki 18 1oz

$50.00

Yamasaki 18 2oz

$100.00

Hakashu 12yr 1oz

$15.00

Baku hi 12yr 2oz

$30.00

Yamasaki 12yr 1oz

$15.00

Yamasaki 2oz

$30.00

GIN

Matsui Hakuto Premium 2oz

$15.00

Matsui Hakuto 2oz

$10.00

Magellan 2oz

$11.00

Roku

$10.00

Nikka Coffey Gin

$12.00

Vodka

Belvedere

$14.00

Haku

$12.00

Agave

Espolon Blanco

$16.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$47.00

Don Julio 1942

$59.00

Del Maguey Vida

$18.00

Bottles

Akitabare 'Shunsetsu' 'Spring Snow' Nama Honjozo

$66.00

Hoyo 'Yawaraka' 'Summer Breeze' Junmai

$66.00

Nagurayama 'Gekkyu' 'Crescent Moon' Junmai

$80.00

Tamagawa 'Heart of Oak' Tokubetsu Junmai

$100.00

Masumi 'Shiro' 'Sake Matinee' Junmai Ginjo

$75.00

Nagurayama 'Yokikana' Master's Touch Junmai Ginjo

$86.00

Dewazakura 'Dewasansan' 'Green Ridge' Namagenshu Junmai Ginjo

$100.00

Tedorigawa 'Kinka' 'Gold Blossom' Nama Daiginjo

$90.00

Tedorigawa 'Chrysanthemum Meadow' Yamahai Daiginjo

$100.00

Masumi 'Sanka' 'Mountain Flower' Junmai Daiginjo

$150.00

Masumi 'Nanago' 'Seventh Heaven Junmai Daiginjo

$250.00

Dewazakura 'Yukimanman' 'Snow Country' Daiginjo 5yr

$275.00

Nagurayama 'Snow White' Nigori Ginjo

$70.00

Kamoizumi 'Summer Snow' Nigori Ginjo

$75.00

Ichinokura Junmai Taruzake

$75.00

Masumi 'Grand Prix' Sparkling Sake

$300.00

Wakatake Onikoroshi Demon Slayer Ginjo

$70.00

Wakatake Onikoroshi Demon Slayer Daiginjo

$105.00

By Glass

Benten Sawane

$9.00

Heart And Soul

$11.00

Heart Of Oak

$10.00

Hirai daigingo

$10.00

Ichinokura Taru

$11.00

Iki Na Onna Lady Luck

$16.00

Kinka Gold Blossoms

$16.00

Mana 1751

$10.00

Masters Touch

$13.00

Narutotai Nama

$14.00

Soto sake

$10.00

Summer Snow

$10.00

Omakase

Omakase

$145.00

Open

$125.00

Luxury Upgrade

$65.00

Add-Ons

Akami

$9.00

Akumatsu

$22.00

Albacore

$7.00

Black Snapper

$7.00

Blue fin Tessin

$9.00

Blue fin Tuna

$12.00

Bone Marrow

$9.00

Caviar

$50.00

Chu Toro

$16.00

Eel

$13.00

Escolar

$9.00

Fois gras

$15.00

Hallibut

$10.00

Hamachi yellow tail belly

$11.00

Hamachi yellowtail

$9.00

Handroll

$20.00

Ikura

$6.00

Japanese Scallops

$12.00

Japanese Uni

$22.00

Japanese Wagyu

$32.00

Kama Toro

$28.00

Kamashita Toro

$24.00

Kampachi

$14.00

King crab

$12.00

King salmon belly

$12.00

Kinmedai

$15.00

Live SB Spot prawns

$21.00

New Zealand king salmon

$8.00

Otoro

$18.00

Shima aji

$11.00

Spot prawn

$12.00

Tai snapper

$12.00

Toro Handroll

$25.00

Truffle

$12.00

Tuna tare tare

$9.00

Uni

$12.00

Uni Hand roll

$25.00

Wagyu

$25.00

Special event

Special Event

$250.00

AAPI Foundation

AAPI Donation Bite

$20.00

Sushi premium

Sushi premium

$250.00

Catering Items-New Tax Bracket

Tamara

$6,468.75

Miramar

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

16101 Ventura Blvd Ste 255, Encino, CA 91436

Directions

