Pasta Beach-Newport
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|1:00 am - 3:59 am, 8:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|1:00 am - 3:59 am, 8:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|1:00 am - 3:59 am, 8:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|1:00 am - 3:59 am, 8:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|1:00 am - 3:59 am, 8:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|1:00 am - 3:59 am, 8:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|1:00 am - 3:59 am, 8:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info
We are dedicated to bringing authentic Italian cuisine to our patrons, using only the highest quality ingredients Our contemporary and welcoming atmosphere puts a spotlight on these flavors, bringing them to life... ...while our team of highly talented chefs from all over Italy ensures that our recipes stay faithful to their origins Pasta Beach represents what Italy is most famous for: pasta, pizza, culinary delights served simply and elegantly
Location
138 Bellevue Ave, Newport, RI 02840
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Audrain Hospitality (catering) - 186 Bellevue Ave
No Reviews
186 Bellevue Ave Newport, RI 02840
View restaurant
La Costa Lobster & Tacos (Food Truck) - 186 Bellevue Ave
No Reviews
186 Bellevue Ave Newport, RI 02840
View restaurant
Sardella’s Restaurant & Imbriglio’s Pizzeria
4.1 • 971
30 MEMORIAL BLVD W Newport, RI 02840
View restaurant