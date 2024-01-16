Pasta Beach-Providence
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
We are dedicated to bringing authentic Italian cuisine to our patrons, using only the highest quality ingredients Our contemporary and welcoming atmosphere puts a spotlight on these flavors, bringing them to life... ...while our team of highly talented chefs from all over Italy ensures that our recipes stay faithful to their origins Pasta Beach represents what Italy is most famous for: pasta, pizza, culinary delights served simply and elegantly
Location
195 Wayland Ave, Providence, RI 02906
Gallery