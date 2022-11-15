Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
American

Pasta & Co University Village

135 Reviews

$$

4622 26th Ave NE

Seattle, WA 98105

Order Again

Popular Items

Romaine Hearts
House Pasta
Beef Lasagna

Frozen Food

2-4 Serving Beef Lasagna

$23.45

Our most popular. 3 layers of deliciousness featuring ground beef, onions, feta, mozzarella and spinach layered w/ our bechamel sauce

2-4 Serving Vegetarian Lasagna

$23.45

Our vegetarian favorite. Tomatoes, mushrooms, cauliflower, fennel, spinach & basil w/ our melty Beecher's Just Jack cheese.

9 x 13 Beef Lasagna

$57.95

Our most popular. 3 layers of deliciousness featuring ground beef, onions, feta, mozzarella and spinach layered w/ our bechamel sauce

9 x 13 Vegetable Lasagna

$57.95Out of stock

Our vegetarian favorite. Tomatoes, mushrooms, cauliflower, fennel, spinach & basil w/ our melty Beecher's Just Jack cheese.

Beecher's "World's Best" Gluten Free Mac & Cheese 20oz

Beecher's "World's Best" Gluten Free Mac & Cheese 20oz

$14.95

Same mac & cheese, but without all that gluten

Beecher's "World's Best" Mac & Cheese 20oz

Beecher's "World's Best" Mac & Cheese 20oz

$13.95

A Beecher's classic! Penne pasta in Beecher's creamy flagship cheese sauce.

Beecher's "World's Best" Mac & Cheese 6lb

Beecher's "World's Best" Mac & Cheese 6lb

$58.95

A Beecher's classic! Serves 8 to 12

Beecher's Cheese Curd Lasagna

Beecher's Cheese Curd Lasagna

$13.99

If you like Beecher's you will love their new cheese curd lasagna. Tomatoes, ricotta, cheese curds, mozzarella, flagship, spinach, olive oil, olives, kale, garlic

Beecher's Gluten Free Cheese Curd Lasagna

Beecher's Gluten Free Cheese Curd Lasagna

$13.99

A gluten free version of the new Beecher's cheese curd lasagna

Beecher's Mac & Cheese with Roasted Poblano Peppers & Chicken 20oz

Beecher's Mac & Cheese with Roasted Poblano Peppers & Chicken 20oz

$13.95Out of stock

We took our mac and embellished it with roasted poblanos, chicken thighs and hints of chipotle

Beecher's Smoked Mac & Cheese 20oz

Beecher's Smoked Mac & Cheese 20oz

$13.95

Our famous mac with our award winning applewood smoked flagship

Butter Cookie Dough

$9.95

Shortbread-like cookie dough perfect for making thumprints or other yummy creations.

Chicken En Croute

$23.45

Roasted chicken & tender artichoke tossed in a savory cream sauce with rice. Topped w/ a flaky pastry shell.

Chocolate Truffle Cookie Dough

$9.95

Our famous chocolate truffle, but bake it yourself. Enjoy hot with ice cream!

Enchilada Verde Vegetarian

$21.45

Layered like a lasagna. Enchilada filled w/ corn, black beans, onions, peppers, sweet potatoes & Beecher's cheese (Just Jack & Flagship). Topped w/ tomatillo sauce & cheese.

Ginger Cookie Dough

$9.95

Our famous ginger crinkle, but bake it yourself!

Granny Smith Apple Crisp

$21.45Out of stock

Heavenly brown sugar apple filling topped w/ a buttery rolled oat crisp. Perfect w/ a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Manoucher Baguette

$9.45

The best baguette you'll ever have.

Manoucher Fokachio

$9.45

Fokachio perfect for crafting a homemade flatbread, kids pizza or creative appetizer!

Meatballs

$19.95

Ground beef meatballs w/ panko & Parmesan cheese. Reheat & toss with your favorite pasta or enjoy on their own!

Peach & Berry Crisp

$21.45

Peaches & berries slightly sweetened with a crumble topping.

Stuffed Shells

$23.45

Eight large pasta shells stuffed w/ an array of cheeses (ricotta, gruyere, mozzarella, parmesan), topped w/ marinara sauce and more mozzarella!

Tortellini au Gratin

$21.45

Cheese tortellini in a heavenly cream sauce with diced tomatoes.

Veal Cannelloni

$21.45

Fresh pasta filled w/ rich veal, spinach, bechamel sauce & cheese. Enjoy with one of our house sauces!

Deli Food

Beecher's "World's Best" Mac & Cheese

Beecher's "World's Best" Mac & Cheese

$7.48+

Available in half pound, pound, or pound and a half

Beef Lasagna

Beef Lasagna

$6.98+

Ground beef, tomatoes, onions, bechamel, marinara, fresh lasagna sheets

Black Eyed Peas & Kale

$7.98+

black eyed peas, kale, flagship, green onions, honey mustard, tarragon, sherry vinaigrette

Brown Bottom Beef Meatloaf

$8.97+

Ground beef, pork sausage, celery, green pepper, onion, carrot, garlic and breadcrumbs

Chicken Florentine

Chicken Florentine

$7.48+

Orzo, chicken breast, spinach, lemon, kalamata olives, garlic, spices

Chinese Vermicelli

Chinese Vermicelli

$7.48+

Fresh vermicelli, soy sauce, chili oil, sesame oil and seeds, balsamic vinegar

Citrus Grilled Asparagus

$7.98+Out of stock

Fresh asparagus grilled with olive oil and citrus zest.

Flagship Kale Caesar

$7.98+

Kale tossed with our famous caesar dressing, flagship and croutons

Grilled Apricot Chicken

Grilled Apricot Chicken

$10.48+

Chicken breast, apricots, white wine, kalamata olives, capers, orange juice, brown sugar, oil blend, spices

Herb Roasted Yukon Potatoes

$5.45+

Fresh Yukon gold potatoes tossed in oil & roasted with our maximus minimus seasoning.

House Pasta

House Pasta

$7.45+

Cavatappi , romano cheese, house herbs, lemon juice, tabasco, garlic, olive oil, spices

Just Chicken

Just Chicken

$10.97+

Chicken breast, our famous herb rub, shredded

Pasta Pesto

Pasta Pesto

$7.48+

Radiatorre noodles, with our classic pesto. Garnished with roasted romas, almonds, and parmesan

Simply Grilled Prawns

$22.95+

Prawns grilled with paprika, olive oil and pepper.

Turkey Meatloaf

Turkey Meatloaf

$8.98+

Ground turkey, Italian sausage, cheese curds, celery, onions, garlic, spices

Veggie Lasagna

$7.98+

Ground tomatoes, mushrooms cauliflower, fennel, Beechers Flagship and Just Jack, basil, fresh lasagna sheets, spices

Penne w/ Smoked Flagship

$7.48+

Penne pasta tossed with spinach, peppers and Beecher's Smoked Flagship cheese in a creamy dressing.

Pasta Con Salami

Pasta Con Salami

$7.47+

Tri-colored rotini, salami, green and red pepper, parmesan, vinaigrette, parsley.

Dessert

Apricot Bar

Apricot Bar

$4.25

Sweet apricot jam topped with our classic walnut crumble topping

Basque Cake

$4.25+

A staff favorite. Moist sweet cake that pairs with almost anything

Cardamom Cookie

$3.95

Shortbread with vanilla and cardamom

Chocolate Peanut Butter Bar

$4.25

Rolled oats, peanut butter, honey, brown sugar, vanilla, chocolate

Chocolate Truffle Cookie

$3.95

Our classic chocolate on chocolate cookie

Coconut Layer Cake

$14.95

Our 2-4 servings coconut cake

Frosted Seasonal Shortbread Cookie

$3.75

Our shortbread cookie topped with a seasonal sugar topping

Ginger Crinkle Cookie

$3.95

Our classic ginger, molasses and ground clove cookie

Santori Cake

Santori Cake

$4.25+

Our famous "what is this?" cake. Always moist and with flavors of apples, vanilla and walnuts

Shortbread Cookie

$3.45Out of stock

Vanilla Bean Cheesecake

$14.95

Our 2-4 servings size vanilla cheesecake

Peanut Butter Cookie

$6.45

Oatmeal Cookie

$5.95

Fresh Pasta

Cheese Ravioli

Cheese Ravioli

$15.95

Egg pasta filled with ricotta, spinach & parmesan. Popular with picky eaters! (1 pound)

Cheese Tortellini

Cheese Tortellini

$15.95

Egg pasta filled with all the cheeses: Beecher's flagship, Gruyere, Swiss, Gouda & Parmesan.

Chicken Tortellini

Chicken Tortellini

$15.95

gg pasta filled with chicken, garlic, panko, romano & sundried tomatoes. Try it with our creamy tomato garlic sauce! (1 pound)

Egg Fettucine

Egg Fettucine

$9.45

Try with our alfredo or slim alfredo sauce! (1 pound)

Egg Linguine

Egg Linguine

$9.45

Try it with our garlic butter and fresh grilled prawns (1 pound)

Egg Rigatoni

Egg Rigatoni

$9.45

Enjoy with fresh bolognese sauce (1 pound)

Gnocchi

$15.95

Try with creamy tomato garlic sauce & parmesan. (1 pound)

Hazelnut Tortellini

Hazelnut Tortellini

$15.95

Egg pasta filled with walnuts, hazelnuts, cream cheese, parmesan & gorgonzola. Toss with gorgonzola sauce for all your blue cheese lovers!

Meat Ravioli

Meat Ravioli

$15.95

Egg pasta filled with pork italian sausage, mushrooms, mozzarella & parmesan. Our most popular. (1 pound)

Mushroom Ravioli

Mushroom Ravioli

$15.95

Egg pasta filled with portabella mushroom, ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan & yellow onion. To die for with alfredo sauce. (1 pound)

Pesto Tortellini

$15.95

Egg pasta filled with rich pesto. Delicious with our alfredo sauce. (1 pound)

Roasted Vegetable Ravioli

$15.95

Egg pasta filled with roasted vegetables (eggplant, onions, zucchini, red potatoes, yellow squash). Dairy- free! (1 pound)

Egg Rotini

Egg Rotini

$9.45

Egg pasta delicately swirled. Holds sauce well! (1 pound)

Vermicelli

Vermicelli

$9.45

Basically spaghetti.

Sauces

Alfredo Sauce

Alfredo Sauce

$8.45

Fettuccine's favorite. Cream & parmesan cheese cut with butter, nutmeg and cracked pepper.

Bolognese 1/2 Pint

Bolognese 1/2 Pint

$6.95

Red sauce with ground beef & pork sausage. A classic with our fresh rigatoni and parmesan cheese.

Bolognese Pint

Bolognese Pint

$8.95

A larger version of the bolognese for 1 lb of fresh pasta.

Chipotle Mayo

$7.95

We put it on everything. Flavor packed for burgers, chips, vegetables.. you name it.

Gorgonzola 1/2 Pint

Gorgonzola 1/2 Pint

$8.45

Heavy cream & white wine cut w/ gorgonzola, parmesan, nutmeg and cracked pepper. A rich take on our classic alfredo sauce.

Marinara 1/2 Pint

$5.95

A kid classic! Tomato sauce w/ white wine, olive oil, garlic, herbs & red pepper flakes. Make it a meal with our egg vermicelli and just meatballs.

Marinara Pint

$7.95

Larger version of the marinara for 1 lb of fresh pasta.

Mattricina 1/2 Pint

Mattricina 1/2 Pint

$5.95

Crushed red tomatoes w/ sauteed ham, sauterne wine, olive oil & garlic. Lovely tossed w/ our egg vermicelli noodles al dente.

Mattricina Pint

Mattricina Pint

$7.95

Larger version of the mattricina for 1 lb of fresh pasta.

Pesto 1/2 Pint

Pesto 1/2 Pint

$8.95

Almond based pesto with olive oil, basil, parmesan, romano & garlic. Try it on our fresh tortellini!

Pesto Mayo

$7.95

An essential sandwich spread, vegetable accompaniment or all around dipping sauce.

Salsa Verde

$7.95

House made salsa with fresh garlic, cilantro, green onions, parsley, capers & olive oil. Use as a dip for chips or a chimichurri for grilled meat!

Creamy Tomato Garlic

Creamy Tomato Garlic

$8.95

The perfect in-between. Heavy cream/ tomato sauce combo with sauterne wine, garlic & olive oil. Our most popular.

Herb Rub 1/2 Pint

$9.95

The "just chicken" rub. Marinade any meat for a mouth- watering flavor.

Castelvetrano Olive Spread

$7.95
Slim Alfredo Sauce

Slim Alfredo Sauce

$8.45

A skinnier version of our alfredo sauce but just as flavorful!

Pantry

Almond Candied

$8.95
Beecher's Flagship Crackers

Beecher's Flagship Crackers

$5.25
Beecher's Honey Oat Crackers

Beecher's Honey Oat Crackers

$5.25
Beecher's Original Crackers

Beecher's Original Crackers

$5.25

Chips Penny's Tortilla

$5.95Out of stock

Joe's Salted Potato Chips

$2.95

Marcona Almonds

$9.95
Pasta & Co Jarred Marinara Sauce

Pasta & Co Jarred Marinara Sauce

$10.95Out of stock

Sea Salt Caramel

$1.75

Beverages

Bottled Spring Water

$2.95

Boylan's Cola

$2.95

Mountain Valley Sparkling Water

$2.95

Spindrift Blackberry

$2.95Out of stock

Spindrift Raspberry Lime

$2.95

Virgil's Rootbeer

$2.95

Dressings & Salad Fixings

Basic Vinaigrette

$8.45

Big Blue Dressing

$8.45

Caesar Dressing

$8.45
Croutons

Croutons

$8.45

Romaine Hearts

$7.45

Shredded House Mix 1/2 Pint

$4.95Out of stock

Shredded House Mix Pint

$7.95Out of stock

Shredded Parmesan 1/2 Pint

$4.95

Shredded Parmesan Pint

$7.95

Shredded Romano 1/2 Pint

$4.95

Shredded Romano Pint

$7.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday5:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday5:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday5:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday5:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday5:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday5:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Often described as “gourmet take-out and food shops,” Pasta & Co stores are convenient neighborhood sources for ready-to-eat-or-heat foods made daily in our kitchens. For over thirty-five years, Pasta & Co has been serving up everyday meals, as well as celebratory ones. There is an entire menu of fresh foods from appetizers to soups, salads to entrees and desserts, along with a line of frozen foods ranging from ready-to-bake pizza and cookie doughs, delicious entrees like our popular lasagnes, and amazing desserts. Pasta & Co only produces and sells foods made with ingredients we trust, are proud of, and would eat ourselves. It’s just authentic and original food, full of flavor.

Website

Location

4622 26th Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98105

Directions

Gallery
Pasta & Co image
Pasta & Co image
Pasta & Co image

Map
