Italian
Caterers

Pasta Express

898 Reviews

$

3250 E Battlefield St # A

Springfield, MO 65804

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Large Antipasto Salad
Lasagna
Mama's Favorite

FOOD

Add it to the Side

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

$7.50

Five golden battered mozzarella cheese sticks, perfectly seasoned, garnished with parmesan cheese and served with our Signature Marinara Sauce or Ranch.

Garlic Cheese Bread

Garlic Cheese Bread

$5.95

A perfect addon to any pasta dish, soup or salad, our french bread generously topped with our warm garlic butter and provel cheese.

2 Meatballs

2 Meatballs

$4.00

Italian Sausage

$4.00

Seafood

$4.00

Italian Meats

$4.00
Broccoli Cheddar Soup

Broccoli Cheddar Soup
$6.50

$6.50
Baked Potato Soup

Baked Potato Soup
$6.50

$6.50

Tomato Bisque

$6.50

Cream of Mushroom Soup

$6.50

Cream of Artichoke Soup

$6.50

Cream of Broccoli Soup

$6.50

Salads

Small House Salad

Small House Salad

$4.50

Iceberg and romaine lettuce, red onions and parmesan cheese combined with our Signature House Dressing. Don't forget to add on some provel cheese!

Large House Salad

Large House Salad

$7.75

Iceberg and romaine lettuce, red onions and parmesan cheese combined with our Signature House Dressing. Don't forget to add on some provel cheese!

Small Antipasto Salad

Small Antipasto Salad

$5.75

Iceberg lettuce, salami, pepperoni, artichoke hearts, black olives, red onions, provel and parmesan cheese, all tossed with our Signature House Dressing.

Large Antipasto Salad

Large Antipasto Salad

$9.75

Iceberg lettuce, salami, pepperoni, artichoke hearts, black olives, red onions, provel and parmesan cheese, all tossed with our Signature House Dressing.

Small Milo Salad

Small Milo Salad

$5.75

Iceberg lettuce, red onions, savory croutons, provel cheese and salami, all topped with hard-boiled egg and our Signature Paris Dressing.

Large Milo Salad

Large Milo Salad

$10.00

Iceberg lettuce, red onions, savory croutons, provel cheese and salami, all topped with hard-boiled egg and our Signature Paris Dressing.

Small Caesar Salad

$5.75

The earliest documentation of the Caesar Salad is 1946. Ours has Romaine lettuce, savory croutons, Parmesan cheese and red onions, all tossed with our Caesar Dressing.

Large Caesar Salad

Large Caesar Salad

$9.75

The earliest documentation of the Caesar Salad is 1946. Ours has Romaine lettuce, savory croutons, Parmesan cheese and red onions, all tossed with our Caesar Dressing.

Pasta Express Specialties

Cannelloni

Cannelloni

$10.25

Two jumbo tube noodles stuffed with beef and pork topped with our cream sauce and Parmesan cheese, served on a bed of our Signature Meat Sauce

Manicotti

Manicotti

$9.75

Two jumbo tube noodles stuffed with ricotta cheese and topped with cream sauce, parmesan cheese and parsley, all served on a bed of our Signature Meat Sauce

Tortellini

Tortellini

$9.25

Stuffed with prosciutto ham, beef, pork, and riccota cheese. Prepared in a creamy Alfredo sauce with peas, mushrooms and parmesan cheese

Mama's Favorite

Mama's Favorite

$12.00

Fettuccine noodles, breaded chicken, spinach, mushrooms, artichoke hearts, bacon and a dash of crushed red pepper in a garlic basil Alfredo sauce. Emily’s favorite pasta!

Chicken Spiedini

Chicken Spiedini
$15.25

$15.25
Lasagna

Lasagna

$9.75

Five layers of noodles with our Signature Meat Sauce and three cheeses, all baked with a cream sauce and provel cheese

Toasted Meat Ravioli

Toasted Meat Ravioli

$8.75

Ten Beef breaded ravioli fried and served with our Signature Meat Sauce and parmesan cheese

Toasted Cheese Ravioli

Toasted Cheese Ravioli

$8.75

Ten Cheese breaded ravioli fried and served with our Signature Meat Sauce and parmesan cheese

1/2 Meat & 1/2 Cheese Toasted Ravioli

1/2 Meat & 1/2 Cheese Toasted Ravioli

$8.75

Five breaded meat and five breaded cheese ravioli. Served with our Signature Meat Sauce for dipping.

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese
$8.75

$8.75

Signature Pastas

Chicken Parmigiano

Chicken Parmigiano

$12.00

Breaded chicken breast baked with our Signature Meat Sauce and provel cheese on a bed of mostaccioli pasta, garnished with parmesan and parsley

Baked Mostaccioli

Baked Mostaccioli

$9.75

Penne pasta tossed with our Signature Meat Sauce and cream sauce topped with provel cheese and garnished with parsley

Spaghetti

Spaghetti

$6.75

Pasta in the West was first worked into long, thin forms in Sicily around the 12th century. Our spaghetti features angel hair pasta with our Signature Meat Sauce and parmesan cheese

Mostaccioli

Mostaccioli

$6.75

Penne pasta with our Signature Meat Sauce and parmesan cheese

Fettuccine Alfredo

Fettuccine Alfredo

$8.75

Fettuccini with butter & Parmesan cheese was first mentioned in a 15th-century cookbook. Ours has thick, long noodles prepared with creamy Alfredo sauce & parmesan cheese

Seafood Fettuccine

Seafood Fettuccine

$12.50

Jumbo shrimp, crab, and mushrooms in a garlic Alfredo sauce with fettuccini noodles and crushed red pepper, garnished with parsley

Sausage, Peppers & Onions

Sausage, Peppers & Onions

$12.00

Italian Sausage sauteed with bell peppers and sweet red onions in our garlic basil pesto sauce with Penne noodles. (Substitute coconut oil for pesto and extra veggies and sausage for pasta to be Whole30™ approved!)

Signature Sandwiches

Italian Beef Sandwich

Italian Beef Sandwich

$10.00

Roasted beef dipped in our Signature Au Jus, served on our toasted French bread with cheese. Add mild or hot Giardiniera for 0.50; Add onions and green peppers for 0.50

Pasta Express Sandwich

Pasta Express Sandwich

$8.75

In true Italian tradition our Pasta Express has salami and provel cheese toasted on French bread and topped with our famous House salad

Meatball Sandwich

Meatball Sandwich

$9.25

Our perfectly seasoned Italian meatballs topped with our Signature Meat Sauce, then baked with provel cheese on French bread. Over half a pound of Hand Rolled Meatballs.

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$12.00

This is a classic sandwich! Our Signature Breaded Chicken on a toasted 6" French loaf with melted Provel cheese and topped with our Signature Meat Sauce. Served with a pickle and chips.

Desserts

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$8.00

Mascarpone cheese layered over lady fingers dipped in espresso and topped with cocoa powder.

Cookie Cake

Cookie Cake

$4.75

A Chocolate Chip sheet cake topped with chocolate icing!

Texas Cake

Texas Cake

$3.00

Chocolate Devil's Food cake dusted with cinnamon and topped with chocolate icing.

Coffe Cake

$4.75

Family & Kids Meals

Mostaccioli or Spaghetti Family Meal

$43.75

Choose Any Four Pastas Family Meal

$55.00

Kids Meal

$6.50

Extras

Dozen Extra Rolls

$3.00

1 Meatball

$2.00
2 Meatballs

2 Meatballs

$4.00

2 Extra Rolls

$0.75

Breaded Chicken

$3.50

Side Meat Sauce

$0.75

Side Marinara

$0.75

French Fries

$2.00

Italian Sausage

$3.50

12 oz. Bottle Italian Dressing

$3.00

Secret Menu

Cavatelli

$8.25
Pasta Broccoli

Pasta Broccoli

$9.00

Shell shaped noodles prepared in a creamy Alfredo sauce with broccoli, mushrooms, parmesan cheese, garlic and crushed red pepper

Crab Primavera

$10.00

Cappellini & Garlic

$9.25

DRINKS

White Milk

$2.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Apple Juice

$1.00

Tum-E-Yummies

$2.00

Medium Fountain Drink, Unsweet Tea, Sweet Tea

$2.50

2 Liter

$3.00

Bottled Fanta

$2.50

Bottled Root Beer

$2.50

20 ounce bottle Coke

$2.50

20 ounce bottle Dr Pepper

$2.50

20 ounce Sprite

$2.50

CATERING

Pans of Pasta

Small Pan Mostaccioli

$70.00
Large Pan Mostaccioli

Large Pan Mostaccioli
$140.00

$140.00

Small Pan Cavatappi

$75.00

Large Pan Cavatappi

$150.00

Small Pan Beef Toasted Ravioli

$80.00

Large Pan Beef Toasted Ravioli

$160.00

Small Pan Cheese Toasted Ravioli

$80.00

Large Pan Cheese Toasted Ravioli

$160.00
Small Pan Baked Mostaccioli

Small Pan Baked Mostaccioli
$80.00

$80.00

Large Pan Baked Mostaccioli

$160.00

Small Pan Pasta Broccoli

$80.00

Large Pan Pasta Broccoli

$160.00

Small Pan Lasagna

$80.00

Please order at least 1 hour prior to pick up.

Large Pan Lasagna

$160.00

Please order at least 1 hour and 30 minutes prior to pick up.

Pans of Salad

Small Pan House Salad

$35.00

Large Pan House Salad

$50.00

Small Pan Antipasto Salad

$40.00

Large Pan Antipasto Salad

$55.00

Small Pan Milo Salad

$40.00

Large Pan Milo Salad

$55.00

Small Pan Caesar Salad

$40.00

Large Pan Caesar Salad

$55.00

Pans of Dessert

Half Sheet Texas Cake

$40.00

Full Sheet Texas Cake

$80.00

Half Sheet Cookie Cake

$55.00

Full Sheet Cookie Cake

$95.00

Half Sheet of Tiramisu

$75.00

Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

3250 E Battlefield St # A, Springfield, MO 65804

Directions

