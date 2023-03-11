Italian
Caterers
Pasta Express
898 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
3250 E Battlefield St # A, Springfield, MO 65804
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Pasta Express - 321 East Battlefield
4.7 • 874
321 East Battlefield Springfield, MO 65807
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Springfield
Jimm's Steakhouse and Pub - 1935 S Glenstone Ave
4.5 • 2,096
1935 S Glenstone Ave Springfield, MO 65804
View restaurant
Springfield Brewing Company - BrewCo!
4.1 • 1,612
305 S Market Ave Springfield, MO 65806
View restaurant
More near Springfield