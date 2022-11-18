- Home
Pasta Grill
328 West Washington Ave
Washington, NJ 07882
Pizza
Slice
Slice of our traditional Neopolitan Pizza
Slice Sicilian
Slice of our Sicilian Pizza
Slice Old Fashioned
Slice of our deep dish Old Fashioned Pizza
Specialty Slice
Pinwheel
3 Garlic Knots
7 Garlic Knots
Personal Pizza
10" hand tossed pizza
Medium Pizza
14" hand tossed Neopolitan style pizza
Large Pizza
16" hand tossed Neopolitan style pizza
Old Fashioned
14" deep dish pizza with fresh garlic
Sicilian Pizza
16" Square pizza
Cauliflower Pizza
Cauliflower crust
Side sauce
Specialty Pizza
Personal Margarita Pizza
Fresh Mozzarella, Diced Tomato, Basil, Red Onion & Capers
Personal Hawiian Bacon
Ham, Pineapple, Bacon, Mozzarella & Diced Tomatoes
Personal BBQ Chicken
Diced Tomato, Bacon, Red Onion, BBQ Chicken & Mozzarella
Personal BLT
Bacon, Lettuce, Diced Tomato & Mayonnaise
Personal Meaty Meat Lover
Pepperoni, Sausage, Ground Beef & Bacon
Personal Veggie-Veggie
Grilled Zucchini, Squash, Mushrooms, Red Onion, Broccoli & Diced Tomatoes
Personal Bruschetta
Garlic seasoned crust with Fresh Mozzarella, Diced Tomatoes, Red Onion & Basil
Personal Bacon Ranch Chicken
Personal Buffalo Chicken
Diced Chicken tossed in Buffalo Sauce
Personal Enzo's Combo
Pepperoni, Sausage, Peppers, Onions & Mushrooms
Personal Chicken Parm
Breaded Chicken, Tomato Sauce, Cheese & Spices
Personal White
Personal White Brocc & Spin
Personal Asiago
Personal Arugula Pizza
Pizza Sauce, Freah Mozzarella, Prosciutto, Red Onion and Arugula finished with Balsamic Glaze.
Personal Crab Pizza
Lump Crab meat with mozzarella and seasonings
Personal Shrimp Scampi
Shrimp, DIced Tomatoes and Basil in a lemon butter sauce with mozzarella cheese
Medium Margarita Pizza
Fresh Mozzarella, Diced Tomato, Basil, Red Onion & Capers
Medium Hawiian Bacon
Ham, Pineapple, Bacon, Mozzarella & Diced Tomatoes
Medium BBQ Chicken
Diced Tomato, Bacon, Red Onion, BBQ Chicken & Mozzarella
Medium BLT
Bacon, Lettuce, Diced Tomato & Mayonnaise
Medium Meaty Meat Lover
Pepperoni, Sausage, Ground Beef & Bacon
Medium Veggie-Veggie
Grilled Zucchini, Squash, Mushrooms, Red Onion, Broccoli & Diced Tomatoes
Medium Bruschetta
Garlic seasoned crust with Fresh Mozzarella, Diced Tomatoes, Red Onion & Basil
Medium Bacon Ranch Chicken
Medium Buffalo Chicken
Diced Chicken tossed in Buffalo Sauce
Medium Enzo's Combo
Pepperoni, Sausage, Peppers, Onions & Mushrooms
Medium Chicken Parm
Breaded Chicken, Tomato Sauce, Cheese & Spices
Medium White
Medium White Brocc & Spin
Medium Asiago
Large Margarita Pizza
Fresh Mozzarella, Diced Tomato, Basil, Red Onion & Capers
Large Hawiian Bacon
Ham, Pineapple, Bacon, Mozzarella & Diced Tomatoes
Large BBQ Chicken
Diced Tomato, Bacon, Red Onion, BBQ Chicken & Mozzarella
Large BLT
Bacon, Lettuce, Diced Tomato & Mayonnaise
Large Meaty Meat Lover
Pepperoni, Sausage, Ground Beef & Bacon
Large Veggie-Veggie
Grilled Zucchini, Squash, Mushrooms, Red Onion, Broccoli & Diced Tomatoes
Large Bruschetta
Garlic seasoned crust with Fresh Mozzarella, Diced Tomatoes, Red Onion & Basil
Large Buffalo Chicken
Diced Chicken tossed in Buffalo Sauce
Large Enzo's Combo
Pepperoni, Sausage, Peppers, Onions & Mushrooms
Large Chicken Parm
Breaded Chicken, Tomato Sauce, Cheese & Spices
Large Bacon Ranch Chicken
Large White
Large White Brocc & Spin
Large Asiago
Bolli's & Rolli's
Small Sausage Roll
Sausage, Green Peppers, Onion, Cheese & Sauce
Small Stromboli
Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Onion, Green Pepper, Salami, Cheese & Sauce
Small Spinach Roll
Sauteed Spinach, Prosciutto & Mozzarella Cheese
Large Pizza Rolli
Pepperoni, Cheese & Sauce
Large Chicke & Broccoli Calzone
Strips of Chicken, Broccoli, Mozzarella Cheese & Garlic
Small Chicken Bolli
Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese & Sauce
Large Spinach Roll
Sauteed Spinach, Prosciutto & Mozzarella Cheese
Large Stromboli
Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Onion, Green Pepper, Salami, Cheese & Sauce
Large Calzone
Ham, Ricotta & Mozzarella Cheese
Small Veggie Roll
Grilled Zucchini, Squash, Mushrooms, Red Onion, Broccoli & Diced Tomatoes
Small Calzone
Ham, Ricotta & Mozzarella Cheese
Large Sausage Roll
Sausage, Green Peppers, Onion, Cheese & Sauce
Small Chicken & Broccoli Calzone
Strips of Chicken, Broccoli, Mozzarella Cheese & Garlic
Small Pizza Rolli
Pepperoni, Cheese & Sauce
Large Chicken Bolli
Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese & Sauce
Large Veggie Roll
Grilled Zucchini, Squash, Mushrooms, Red Onion, Broccoli & Diced Tomatoes
Appetizers
Mussles Rosso
Zesty Marinara Sauce with Fresh Basil
Garlic Bread Bruschetta
House Made Garlic Bread topped with seasoned Diced Tomato & Red Onion Mix
Mac 'n Cheese Bites
Breaded Mac'n Cheese with Bacon
Italian Nachos
Pepperoncini Peppers, Black Olives & Diced Tomatoes in creamy Asiago Cheese Sauce
Single Fried Calamari
Served with Marinara Sauce
Double Fried Calamari
Served with Marinara Sauce
Mango Shrimp Kickers
Crispy panko breaded Shrimp tossed with our mango Aioli & drizzled with Balsamic Glaze
Garlic Bread
House Made Garlic Bread
Garlic Bread w/Mozzarella
House Made Garlic Bread topped with melted Mozzarella Cheese
Pasta Grill Italian Fries
Seasoned with Balsamic Vinegar topped with melted Provolone and Monterey Cheese then finished with Bacon
Lump Crab Cake
Homemade Lump Crab Cake served over Sauteed Spinach and Prosciutto with Dijonnaise Sauce
Single Mozzarella Sticks
6
Double Mozzarella Sticks
12
Single Wings
Bone in Wings tossed in your choice of sauce
Double Wings
16 bone in Wings tossed in your choice of sauce
Single Boneless Wings
10 Boneless Wings tossed in your choice of sauce
Double Boneless Wings
20 Boneless Wings tossed in your choice of sauce
Steamed Little Neck Clams
One Dozen Steamed Little Neck Clams
Appetizer Combo
Wings, Mozzarella Sticks & Mac 'n Cheese Bites
Salads
Mixed Salad
Iceburg Lettuce with Shredded Red Cabbage & Carrots topped with Diced Tomatoes and Red Onions with your choice of dressing
Lg Mixed Salad
Iceburg Lettuce with Shredded Red Cabbage & Carrots topped with Diced Tomatoes and Red Onions with your choice of dressing
Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce tossed with Homemade Croutons, Parm Cheese & Caesar Dressing
Lg Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce tossed with Homemade Croutons, Parm Cheese & Caesar Dressing
Steak & Avacado Salad
Grilled Steak, Bacon, Avacado, Diced Tomatoes and Goat Cheese over Romaine Lettuce tossed with Balsamic Caesar Dressing
Chili Lime Cobb Salad
Grilled Chicken, Avacado, Bacon, Diced Tomatoes & Egg tossed with Mixed Greens and Chili Lime Dressing
Pecan Pear Salad
Turkey, Apple & Pear Slices, Crasins, Pecans & Feta Cheese with Romaine Lettuce tossed with Lemon Balsimic Vinaigrette
Apple Walnut Salad
Chicken, Red Apples, Crushed Walnuts & Mixed Greens with Goat Cheese and Honey Mustard Dressing
Spinach & Orzo Salad
Spinach, Orzo, Black Olives, Corn, Gorgonzola Cheese & Shaved Almonds drizzled with Lemon Poppy Seed Dressing
Spinach & Orzo Salad w/Chicken
Spinach, Orzo, Black Olives, Corn, Gorgonzola Cheese & Shaved Almonds drizzled with Lemon Poppy Seed Dressing. Topped with Grilled Chicken
Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes & Roasted Peppers
Seasoned and drizzled with Fresh Garlic & Oil
Chicken Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce tossed with Homemade Croutons, Parm Cheese and Caesar Dressing. Topped with Oven Roasted Chicken.
Shrimp Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce tossed with Homemade Croutons, Parm Cheese and Caesar Dressing. Topped with Grilled Shrimp
Wacky Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce tossed with Diced Tomatoes, Fusilli Pasta, Parm Cheese and Caesar Dressing. Topped with Oven Roasted Chicken.
Antipasto
Prosciutto, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Peppers, Salami, Artichoke Hearts, Provolone Cheese & Mescaline Lettuce with Balsamic Vinaigrette
Chicken Pico Salad
Mixed Greens, Hard Boiled Egg, Diced Tomatoes, Red Onion, Crumbled Blue Cheese and Bacon Bits in Italian Dressing. With Oven Roasted Chicken
Shrimp Pico Salad
Mixed Greens, Hard Boiled Egg, Diced Tomatoes, Red Onion, Crumbled Blue Cheese and Bacon Bits in Italian Dressing. With Grilled Shrimp
Blackened Chicken & Shrimp Salad
Cajun Seasoned Chicken & Shrimp, Romaine Lettuce, Apples, Grapes with Blue Cheese Dressing
Soup
Cup Pasta Faggioli
Tomato Broth with Canellini Beans, Sausage Chunks and Ditallini Pasta
Bowl Pasta Faggioli
Tomato Broth with Canellini Beans, Sausage Chunks and Ditallini Pasta
Cup Italian Chicken
A Hearty chicken broth soup with Cannellini beans, Carrots, Celery, Roasted Corn, Spinach & Chicken pieces finished with a drizzle of Balsamic Vinegar
Bowl Italian Chicken
A Hearty chicken broth soup with Cannellini beans, Carrots, Celery, Roasted Corn, Spinach & Chicken pieces finished with a drizzle of Balsamic Vinegar
Bowl French Onion
Topped with melted Mozzarella Cheese
Chicken
Chicken Montana
Mushrooms, Sundried Tomatoes, Spinach and Diced Tomatoes in White Wine Tomato Sauce topped with Mozzarella Cheese
Chicken Francese
Egg Dipped and Pan Fried in Lemon Butter Sauce
Chicken Parmigiana
Breaded Chicken in Tomato Sauce with Melted Mozzarella Cheese
Chicken Marsala
Mushroom Marsala Wine Sauce
Chicken Basillico
Stuffed Chicken
Two Chicken breasts layered with Spinach, Prosciutto & Mozzarella Cheese in a creamy marsala sauce with sun-dried tomatoes & Mushrooms. Served with browned potatoes.
Veal
Seafood
Bruschetta Salmon
Balsamic Glazed, grilled Salmon filet topped with Bruschetta Mix and served with sauteed Spinach
Homemade Crab Cakes
Lump Crab Meat and seasonings with dijonnaise sauce. Served with roasted tomato Orzo & rustic grilled vegetables
Shrimp & Scallops Marisa
Shrimp and Bay Scallops in Garlic Butter sauce with Broccoli Rabe, Onions & diced Tomatoes finished with Asiago cheese. Served with roasted Tomato Orzo.
Blackened Salmon
Cajun seasoned and served over sun-dried tomatoes, broccoli rabe and Cannellini beans sauteed with fresh garlic & oil.
Shrimp Scampi
Lemon Butter sauce with Garlic & white wine.
Zuppa Di Pesce
Fire Grilled
Combo
Pasta
Alfredo
Cream Sauce
Bolognese
Our homemade meat sauce.
Primavera
Fresh garden vegetables in oil & garlic
Russa
Bacon, Onions and Diced Tomatoes in our pink Vodka sauce.
Tomato Sauce
Signature red sauce
Marinara Sauce
Prepared without meat
Carbonara
Bacon, Onions, Romano cheese & Egg
Asiago
Strips of Chicken & Sausage in our Asiago cream sauce with diced Tomatoes
Blackened Chicken Alfredo
Cajun seasoned Chicken in Alfredo sauce
Pasta Enzo
Strips of grilled Chicken and roasted Tomatoes in a Mushroom Asiago cream sauce.
Red Clam Sauce
Garlic & Basil red sauce.
White Clam Sauce
Garlic & oil sauce with fresh Basil
Maria
Shrimp and Spinach in Garlic & Oil sauce
Grilled Vegetables & Shrimp
Grilled Vegetables and Shrimp with Garlic & Oil
Cavatelli with Broccoli & Cheese
Cavatelli pasta tossed with sauteed Broccoli and topped with melted Mozzarella cheese
Pasta Laura
Strips of Chicken, Shrimp & Prosciutto baked in Marsala cream sauce.
Tuscan Crab Penne
Baked Classics
Lasagna
House made meat Lasagna
Baked Penne
Penne pasta tossed with Tomato sauce, Ricotta cheese and Seasonings topped with melted Mozzarella cheese
Gnocchi Baba
Potato pasta in red sauce with fresh basil and Mozzarella cheese
Stuffed Shells
Shells stuffed with Ricotta cheese and seasonings
Eggplant Parmigiana
Fried Eggplant Slices with Tomato Sauce and melted Mozzarella cheese
Eggplant Rollatini
Fried Eggplant Slices rolled with Ricotta cheese and seasonings in Marinara sauce
Kids Menu
Side Orders
Desserts
Hot & Cold Subs
Ham Cheese & Salami
Ham & Cheese
Italian Sub
Ham, Provolone Cheese, Salami & Capicolla
Turkey
Roast Beef
Super Sub
Meatball
House Made Meatballs with Tomato Sauce
Meatball Parm
House Made Meatballs with Tomato Sauce topped with Mozzarella Cheese
Sausage
Sausage & Tomato Sauce
Sausage Parm
Sausage & Tomato Sauce topped with Mozzarella Cheese
Veal Cutlet Parm
Breaded Veal, Tomato Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese
Chicken Cutlet Parm
Breaded Chicken, Tomato Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese
Eggplant
Seared Eggplant Slices & Tomato Sauce
Eggplant Parm
Seared Eggplant Slices & Tomato Sauce
Steak Sub
Grilled Steak with Tomato Sauce & Sauteed Onions
Cheese Steak
Grilled Steak with Tomato Sauce & Sauteed Onions topped with American Cheese
Enzo's Steak
Grilled Steak, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo
Bacon Ranch Cheese Steak
Steak Meat Grilled with Bacon & Monterey Cheese drizzled with Ranch Dressing
Cheese Steak & Egg
Grilled Steak with Onions & Egg topped with American Cheese
Pasta Grill Chicken Steak
Burgers & Chicken Sandwiches
Burger
8oz Steak Burger
Traditional Cheeseburger
8oz Steak Burger, American Cheese with Lettuce & Tomato
Whiskey Burger
8oz Steak Burger topped with mushrooms, onions & goat cheese smothered in Whiskey Sauce
Avacado Burger
8oz Steak Burger with Sliced Avacado, Goat Cheese and a seasoned Diced Tomato, Red Onion mix
Monterey Bacon Burger
8oz Steak Burger with Bacon, Monterey Cheese, Lettuce & Tomato
Portobello Burger
8oz Steak Burger with Portobello Mushroom, Mozzarella Cheese, Lettuce & Tomato
Grilled Chicken Breast
Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese, Lettuce & Tomato
Bacon Ranch Chicken
Breaded Chicken topped with Monterey Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion & Ranch Spread
Buffalo Chicken
Grilled Chicken with Spicy Buffalo Sauce & Blue Cheese Spread
Sandwich Board
Create Your Own
Chicken Ananas
Grilled Chicken Breast on Sourdough Bread with Pineapple, Bacon, Ham & Provolone Cheese with Honey Mustard Dressing
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Roasted Chicken & Romaine Lettuce tossed with Caesar Dressing in a Spinach Tortillia
Portobello Chicken Wrap
The Assemblyman
Flat Iron Steak topped with Grilled Onion, Roasted Peppers, Hot Cherry Peppers, Provolone Cheese & Tomato
Crab Cake Sandwich
Lump Crab Cake with Lettuce, Tomato & Red Onion. Served with Dijonnaise Dipping Sauce
Mulberry Street
Prosciutto Slices, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Peppers & Tomato Slices with Pesto Spread
Italian Dip
Sourdough Bread piled with Warm Roast Beef topped with melted Mozzarella Cheese. Served with a side of juicy dip.
Chicken Caprese
Grilled Chicken Breast, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil & Sliced Tomatoes on Focaccia Bread with Pesto Spread
Chicken Fingers
Liquor
Well Vodka
Titos
Ketel One
Grey Goose
Stoli Raz
Stoli Oranj
Stoli Vanil
Stoli
Well Gin
Beefeater
Hendricks
Tanqueray
Well Rum
Bacardi
Captain Morgan
Malibu
Well Tequila
Casamigos
Well Whiskey
Southern Comfort
Basil Hayden
Skrewball Peanutbutter
Seagrams 7
Seagrams VO
Woodford Reserve
Makers Mark
Jameson
Jack Daniels
Well Scotch
Well Bourbon
Johnnie Walker Black
Dewars
Well Amaretto
Amaretto Di Sorrano
Anisette
Apple Pucker
Bailey's
Benadictine
Campari
Chambourd
Drambuie
Frangelica
Grand Marnier
Kahlua
Licor 43
Sambuca
Sambuca Black
Peach Schnapps
Limoncello
Cocktails
Alabama Slammer
Appletini
Bloody Mary
Blueberry Lemonade
Cosmopolitan
Daiquiri
Dark 'N Stormy
Gimlet
Greyhound
Hot Toddy
Hurricane
Lemon Drop
Long Island Iced Tea
Madras
Mai Tai
Manhattan
Margarita
Martini
Mint Julep
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Mudslide
Old Fashioned
Rum 'n Coke
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
Vodka Martini
Whiskey Smash
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Drink Special
Beer
BTL White Claw
BTL Truly
BTL Heineken Light
BTL Bud Light
BTL Budweiser
BTL Coors Light
BTL Michelob Ultra
BTL Angry Orchard
BTL Corona
BTL Gueniess
BTL Heineken
BTL Peroni
Btl Stella Artois
Btl Blue Moon
Big Wave
Yuengling
Shock Top
Sam Seasonal
Miller Lite
Draft 1
Draft 2
Draft 3
Wine
Beverages
Small Fountain Soda
Large Fountain Soda
Glass Water
Small Milk
Large Milk
Small Chocolate Milk
Glass Cranberry
Shirley Temple
Coffee
Decafe Coffee
Hot Tea
Hot Chocolate
Bottle Water
2Ltr. Soda
20oz Soda
San Pellegrino
Snapple
Gatorade
Apple Juice
Orange Juice
Retail
Pizza Dough
Focaccia loaf
Small Strufoli
Sweet fried dough coated in honey and sprinkles. Seasonal Item
Large Strufoli
Sweet fried dough coated in honey and sprinkles. Seasonal Item
4 Minute Meal
24oz Basic Sauce
32oz Basic Sauce
24oz Enhanced Sauce
32oz Enhanced Sauce
Cookies
Come in and enjoy!
328 West Washington Ave, Washington, NJ 07882
