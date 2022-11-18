A map showing the location of Pasta GrillView gallery
Pizza
Bars & Lounges

Pasta Grill

review star

No reviews yet

328 West Washington Ave

Washington, NJ 07882

Large Pizza
Kids Chicken Fingers
Single Wings

Pizza

Slice

$2.44

Slice of our traditional Neopolitan Pizza

Slice Sicilian

$2.44

Slice of our Sicilian Pizza

Slice Old Fashioned

$2.44

Slice of our deep dish Old Fashioned Pizza

Specialty Slice

$3.76

Pinwheel

$2.75

3 Garlic Knots

$1.25

7 Garlic Knots

$2.25

Personal Pizza

$9.75

10" hand tossed pizza

Medium Pizza

$13.95

14" hand tossed Neopolitan style pizza

Large Pizza

$14.75

16" hand tossed Neopolitan style pizza

Old Fashioned

$14.75

14" deep dish pizza with fresh garlic

Sicilian Pizza

$19.50

16" Square pizza

Cauliflower Pizza

$14.95

Cauliflower crust

Side sauce

$0.50

Specialty Pizza

Personal Margarita Pizza

$13.95

Fresh Mozzarella, Diced Tomato, Basil, Red Onion & Capers

Personal Hawiian Bacon

$13.95

Ham, Pineapple, Bacon, Mozzarella & Diced Tomatoes

Personal BBQ Chicken

$13.95

Diced Tomato, Bacon, Red Onion, BBQ Chicken & Mozzarella

Personal BLT

$13.95

Bacon, Lettuce, Diced Tomato & Mayonnaise

Personal Meaty Meat Lover

$13.95

Pepperoni, Sausage, Ground Beef & Bacon

Personal Veggie-Veggie

$13.95

Grilled Zucchini, Squash, Mushrooms, Red Onion, Broccoli & Diced Tomatoes

Personal Bruschetta

$13.95

Garlic seasoned crust with Fresh Mozzarella, Diced Tomatoes, Red Onion & Basil

Personal Bacon Ranch Chicken

$13.95

Personal Buffalo Chicken

$13.95

Diced Chicken tossed in Buffalo Sauce

Personal Enzo's Combo

$13.95

Pepperoni, Sausage, Peppers, Onions & Mushrooms

Personal Chicken Parm

$13.95

Breaded Chicken, Tomato Sauce, Cheese & Spices

Personal White

$11.95

Personal White Brocc & Spin

$13.95

Personal Asiago

$13.95

Personal Arugula Pizza

$13.95

Pizza Sauce, Freah Mozzarella, Prosciutto, Red Onion and Arugula finished with Balsamic Glaze.

Personal Crab Pizza

$15.50

Lump Crab meat with mozzarella and seasonings

Personal Shrimp Scampi

$15.50

Shrimp, DIced Tomatoes and Basil in a lemon butter sauce with mozzarella cheese

Medium Margarita Pizza

$19.95

Fresh Mozzarella, Diced Tomato, Basil, Red Onion & Capers

Medium Hawiian Bacon

$19.95

Ham, Pineapple, Bacon, Mozzarella & Diced Tomatoes

Medium BBQ Chicken

$19.95

Diced Tomato, Bacon, Red Onion, BBQ Chicken & Mozzarella

Medium BLT

$19.95

Bacon, Lettuce, Diced Tomato & Mayonnaise

Medium Meaty Meat Lover

$19.95

Pepperoni, Sausage, Ground Beef & Bacon

Medium Veggie-Veggie

$19.95

Grilled Zucchini, Squash, Mushrooms, Red Onion, Broccoli & Diced Tomatoes

Medium Bruschetta

$19.95

Garlic seasoned crust with Fresh Mozzarella, Diced Tomatoes, Red Onion & Basil

Medium Bacon Ranch Chicken

$19.95

Medium Buffalo Chicken

$19.95

Diced Chicken tossed in Buffalo Sauce

Medium Enzo's Combo

$19.95

Pepperoni, Sausage, Peppers, Onions & Mushrooms

Medium Chicken Parm

$19.95

Breaded Chicken, Tomato Sauce, Cheese & Spices

Medium White

$17.95

Medium White Brocc & Spin

$19.95

Medium Asiago

$19.95

Large Margarita Pizza

$22.95

Fresh Mozzarella, Diced Tomato, Basil, Red Onion & Capers

Large Hawiian Bacon

$22.95

Ham, Pineapple, Bacon, Mozzarella & Diced Tomatoes

Large BBQ Chicken

$22.95

Diced Tomato, Bacon, Red Onion, BBQ Chicken & Mozzarella

Large BLT

$22.95

Bacon, Lettuce, Diced Tomato & Mayonnaise

Large Meaty Meat Lover

$22.95

Pepperoni, Sausage, Ground Beef & Bacon

Large Veggie-Veggie

$22.95

Grilled Zucchini, Squash, Mushrooms, Red Onion, Broccoli & Diced Tomatoes

Large Bruschetta

$22.95

Garlic seasoned crust with Fresh Mozzarella, Diced Tomatoes, Red Onion & Basil

Large Buffalo Chicken

$22.95

Diced Chicken tossed in Buffalo Sauce

Large Enzo's Combo

$22.95

Pepperoni, Sausage, Peppers, Onions & Mushrooms

Large Chicken Parm

$22.95

Breaded Chicken, Tomato Sauce, Cheese & Spices

Large Bacon Ranch Chicken

$22.95

Large White

$20.95

Large White Brocc & Spin

$22.95

Large Asiago

$22.95

Bolli's & Rolli's

Small Sausage Roll

$11.95

Sausage, Green Peppers, Onion, Cheese & Sauce

Small Stromboli

$11.95

Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Onion, Green Pepper, Salami, Cheese & Sauce

Small Spinach Roll

$11.95

Sauteed Spinach, Prosciutto & Mozzarella Cheese

Large Pizza Rolli

$17.50

Pepperoni, Cheese & Sauce

Large Chicke & Broccoli Calzone

$18.95

Strips of Chicken, Broccoli, Mozzarella Cheese & Garlic

Small Chicken Bolli

$11.95

Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese & Sauce

Large Spinach Roll

$18.95

Sauteed Spinach, Prosciutto & Mozzarella Cheese

Large Stromboli

$18.95

Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Onion, Green Pepper, Salami, Cheese & Sauce

Large Calzone

$18.95

Ham, Ricotta & Mozzarella Cheese

Small Veggie Roll

$11.95

Grilled Zucchini, Squash, Mushrooms, Red Onion, Broccoli & Diced Tomatoes

Small Calzone

$11.95

Ham, Ricotta & Mozzarella Cheese

Large Sausage Roll

$18.95

Sausage, Green Peppers, Onion, Cheese & Sauce

Small Chicken & Broccoli Calzone

$11.95

Strips of Chicken, Broccoli, Mozzarella Cheese & Garlic

Small Pizza Rolli

$10.75

Pepperoni, Cheese & Sauce

Large Chicken Bolli

$18.95

Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese & Sauce

Large Veggie Roll

$18.95

Grilled Zucchini, Squash, Mushrooms, Red Onion, Broccoli & Diced Tomatoes

Appetizers

Mussles Rosso

$11.95

Zesty Marinara Sauce with Fresh Basil

Garlic Bread Bruschetta

$8.25

House Made Garlic Bread topped with seasoned Diced Tomato & Red Onion Mix

Mac 'n Cheese Bites

$8.50

Breaded Mac'n Cheese with Bacon

Italian Nachos

$11.50

Pepperoncini Peppers, Black Olives & Diced Tomatoes in creamy Asiago Cheese Sauce

Single Fried Calamari

$11.95

Served with Marinara Sauce

Double Fried Calamari

$20.95

Served with Marinara Sauce

Mango Shrimp Kickers

$12.75

Crispy panko breaded Shrimp tossed with our mango Aioli & drizzled with Balsamic Glaze

Garlic Bread

$4.25

House Made Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread w/Mozzarella

$5.25

House Made Garlic Bread topped with melted Mozzarella Cheese

Pasta Grill Italian Fries

$8.95

Seasoned with Balsamic Vinegar topped with melted Provolone and Monterey Cheese then finished with Bacon

Lump Crab Cake

$12.95

Homemade Lump Crab Cake served over Sauteed Spinach and Prosciutto with Dijonnaise Sauce

Single Mozzarella Sticks

$8.75

6

Double Mozzarella Sticks

$16.00

12

Single Wings

$11.75

Bone in Wings tossed in your choice of sauce

Double Wings

$20.95

16 bone in Wings tossed in your choice of sauce

Single Boneless Wings

$11.75

10 Boneless Wings tossed in your choice of sauce

Double Boneless Wings

$20.95

20 Boneless Wings tossed in your choice of sauce

Steamed Little Neck Clams

$13.25

One Dozen Steamed Little Neck Clams

Appetizer Combo

$19.95

Wings, Mozzarella Sticks & Mac 'n Cheese Bites

Salads

Mixed Salad

$4.95

Iceburg Lettuce with Shredded Red Cabbage & Carrots topped with Diced Tomatoes and Red Onions with your choice of dressing

Lg Mixed Salad

$7.50

Iceburg Lettuce with Shredded Red Cabbage & Carrots topped with Diced Tomatoes and Red Onions with your choice of dressing

Caesar Salad

$4.95

Romaine Lettuce tossed with Homemade Croutons, Parm Cheese & Caesar Dressing

Lg Caesar Salad

$7.50

Romaine Lettuce tossed with Homemade Croutons, Parm Cheese & Caesar Dressing

Steak & Avacado Salad

$17.50

Grilled Steak, Bacon, Avacado, Diced Tomatoes and Goat Cheese over Romaine Lettuce tossed with Balsamic Caesar Dressing

Chili Lime Cobb Salad

$15.25

Grilled Chicken, Avacado, Bacon, Diced Tomatoes & Egg tossed with Mixed Greens and Chili Lime Dressing

Pecan Pear Salad

$14.75

Turkey, Apple & Pear Slices, Crasins, Pecans & Feta Cheese with Romaine Lettuce tossed with Lemon Balsimic Vinaigrette

Apple Walnut Salad

$14.75

Chicken, Red Apples, Crushed Walnuts & Mixed Greens with Goat Cheese and Honey Mustard Dressing

Spinach & Orzo Salad

$11.75

Spinach, Orzo, Black Olives, Corn, Gorgonzola Cheese & Shaved Almonds drizzled with Lemon Poppy Seed Dressing

Spinach & Orzo Salad w/Chicken

$14.75

Spinach, Orzo, Black Olives, Corn, Gorgonzola Cheese & Shaved Almonds drizzled with Lemon Poppy Seed Dressing. Topped with Grilled Chicken

Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes & Roasted Peppers

$13.25

Seasoned and drizzled with Fresh Garlic & Oil

Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.25

Romaine Lettuce tossed with Homemade Croutons, Parm Cheese and Caesar Dressing. Topped with Oven Roasted Chicken.

Shrimp Caesar Salad

$16.95

Romaine Lettuce tossed with Homemade Croutons, Parm Cheese and Caesar Dressing. Topped with Grilled Shrimp

Wacky Caesar Salad

$13.25

Romaine Lettuce tossed with Diced Tomatoes, Fusilli Pasta, Parm Cheese and Caesar Dressing. Topped with Oven Roasted Chicken.

Antipasto

$13.75

Prosciutto, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Peppers, Salami, Artichoke Hearts, Provolone Cheese & Mescaline Lettuce with Balsamic Vinaigrette

Chicken Pico Salad

$13.25

Mixed Greens, Hard Boiled Egg, Diced Tomatoes, Red Onion, Crumbled Blue Cheese and Bacon Bits in Italian Dressing. With Oven Roasted Chicken

Shrimp Pico Salad

$16.95

Mixed Greens, Hard Boiled Egg, Diced Tomatoes, Red Onion, Crumbled Blue Cheese and Bacon Bits in Italian Dressing. With Grilled Shrimp

Blackened Chicken & Shrimp Salad

$16.95

Cajun Seasoned Chicken & Shrimp, Romaine Lettuce, Apples, Grapes with Blue Cheese Dressing

Soup

Cup Pasta Faggioli

$4.25

Tomato Broth with Canellini Beans, Sausage Chunks and Ditallini Pasta

Bowl Pasta Faggioli

$5.95

Tomato Broth with Canellini Beans, Sausage Chunks and Ditallini Pasta

Cup Italian Chicken

$4.25

A Hearty chicken broth soup with Cannellini beans, Carrots, Celery, Roasted Corn, Spinach & Chicken pieces finished with a drizzle of Balsamic Vinegar

Bowl Italian Chicken

$5.95

A Hearty chicken broth soup with Cannellini beans, Carrots, Celery, Roasted Corn, Spinach & Chicken pieces finished with a drizzle of Balsamic Vinegar

Bowl French Onion

$5.95

Topped with melted Mozzarella Cheese

Chicken

Chicken Montana

$19.95

Mushrooms, Sundried Tomatoes, Spinach and Diced Tomatoes in White Wine Tomato Sauce topped with Mozzarella Cheese

Chicken Francese

$19.95

Egg Dipped and Pan Fried in Lemon Butter Sauce

Chicken Parmigiana

$18.95

Breaded Chicken in Tomato Sauce with Melted Mozzarella Cheese

Chicken Marsala

$19.95

Mushroom Marsala Wine Sauce

Chicken Basillico

$19.95

Stuffed Chicken

$21.25

Two Chicken breasts layered with Spinach, Prosciutto & Mozzarella Cheese in a creamy marsala sauce with sun-dried tomatoes & Mushrooms. Served with browned potatoes.

Veal

Veal Parmigiana

$21.25

Breaded Veal in Tomato Sauce with Melted Mozzarella Cheese

Veal Marsala

$22.95

Mushroom Marsala Wine Sauce

Zio's Veal

$22.95

Seafood

Bruschetta Salmon

$23.50

Balsamic Glazed, grilled Salmon filet topped with Bruschetta Mix and served with sauteed Spinach

Homemade Crab Cakes

$23.95

Lump Crab Meat and seasonings with dijonnaise sauce. Served with roasted tomato Orzo & rustic grilled vegetables

Shrimp & Scallops Marisa

$23.50

Shrimp and Bay Scallops in Garlic Butter sauce with Broccoli Rabe, Onions & diced Tomatoes finished with Asiago cheese. Served with roasted Tomato Orzo.

Blackened Salmon

$23.50

Cajun seasoned and served over sun-dried tomatoes, broccoli rabe and Cannellini beans sauteed with fresh garlic & oil.

Shrimp Scampi

$23.50

Lemon Butter sauce with Garlic & white wine.

Zuppa Di Pesce

$23.50

Fire Grilled

8oz Flat Iron

$21.95

10oz Sirloin

$23.95

Balsamic Glazed Chicken

$19.95

Fire Grilled Chicken basted with our honey Balsamic glaze.

Combo

Steak & Shrimp Alfredo

$23.95

Fire Grilled 5oz Sirloin & Shrimp, served with Fettuccine Alfredo

Mixed Grill

$22.95

Sliced Flat Iron steak, Chicken & Sausage served over sauteed Spinach and Mushrooms

Pasta

Alfredo

$14.50

Cream Sauce

Bolognese

$15.50

Our homemade meat sauce.

Primavera

$14.75

Fresh garden vegetables in oil & garlic

Russa

$15.75

Bacon, Onions and Diced Tomatoes in our pink Vodka sauce.

Tomato Sauce

$10.25

Signature red sauce

Marinara Sauce

$10.25

Prepared without meat

Carbonara

$15.95

Bacon, Onions, Romano cheese & Egg

Asiago

$16.95

Strips of Chicken & Sausage in our Asiago cream sauce with diced Tomatoes

Blackened Chicken Alfredo

$16.95

Cajun seasoned Chicken in Alfredo sauce

Pasta Enzo

$17.25

Strips of grilled Chicken and roasted Tomatoes in a Mushroom Asiago cream sauce.

Red Clam Sauce

$16.95

Garlic & Basil red sauce.

White Clam Sauce

$16.95

Garlic & oil sauce with fresh Basil

Maria

$17.25

Shrimp and Spinach in Garlic & Oil sauce

Grilled Vegetables & Shrimp

$17.25

Grilled Vegetables and Shrimp with Garlic & Oil

Cavatelli with Broccoli & Cheese

$15.75

Cavatelli pasta tossed with sauteed Broccoli and topped with melted Mozzarella cheese

Pasta Laura

$17.25

Strips of Chicken, Shrimp & Prosciutto baked in Marsala cream sauce.

Tuscan Crab Penne

$17.50

Baked Classics

Lasagna

$15.75

House made meat Lasagna

Baked Penne

$15.75

Penne pasta tossed with Tomato sauce, Ricotta cheese and Seasonings topped with melted Mozzarella cheese

Gnocchi Baba

$15.75

Potato pasta in red sauce with fresh basil and Mozzarella cheese

Stuffed Shells

$15.75

Shells stuffed with Ricotta cheese and seasonings

Eggplant Parmigiana

$15.75

Fried Eggplant Slices with Tomato Sauce and melted Mozzarella cheese

Eggplant Rollatini

$15.75

Fried Eggplant Slices rolled with Ricotta cheese and seasonings in Marinara sauce

Kids Menu

Kids Pizza

$5.95

Kids Cheeseburger

$5.95

Kids Penne w/Cheese

$5.95

Kids Ravioli

$5.95

Kids Spaghetti

$5.95

Kids Chicken Fingers

$5.95

Side Orders

4oz Sauce

$0.75

Side Fries

$3.25

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$4.50

Side Pizza Fries

$5.95

Side Cheese Fries

$4.95

Side Meatballs

$4.75

Side Sausage

$4.75

Side Vegetable

$5.95

Desserts

Brownie Delight

$6.25

Cheese Cake

$5.25

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$5.50

Tiramisu

$5.50

Milky Way Pie

$6.25

Cannoli

$3.25

Brownie

$2.25

Muffin

$2.00

Cakes

$5.50

Ice Cream

$3.95

Ice Cream Sundae

$4.95

Ice Cream w/Syrup

$4.50

Hot & Cold Subs

Ham Cheese & Salami

$10.25

Ham & Cheese

$8.95

Italian Sub

$11.95

Ham, Provolone Cheese, Salami & Capicolla

Turkey

$11.95

Roast Beef

$13.25

Super Sub

$14.95

Meatball

$10.25

House Made Meatballs with Tomato Sauce

Meatball Parm

$10.75

House Made Meatballs with Tomato Sauce topped with Mozzarella Cheese

Sausage

$10.25

Sausage & Tomato Sauce

Sausage Parm

$10.75

Sausage & Tomato Sauce topped with Mozzarella Cheese

Veal Cutlet Parm

$12.95

Breaded Veal, Tomato Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese

Chicken Cutlet Parm

$11.25

Breaded Chicken, Tomato Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese

Eggplant

$11.25

Seared Eggplant Slices & Tomato Sauce

Eggplant Parm

$11.25

Seared Eggplant Slices & Tomato Sauce

Steak Sub

$10.95

Grilled Steak with Tomato Sauce & Sauteed Onions

Cheese Steak

$11.25

Grilled Steak with Tomato Sauce & Sauteed Onions topped with American Cheese

Enzo's Steak

$10.95

Grilled Steak, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo

Bacon Ranch Cheese Steak

$13.25

Steak Meat Grilled with Bacon & Monterey Cheese drizzled with Ranch Dressing

Cheese Steak & Egg

$13.25

Grilled Steak with Onions & Egg topped with American Cheese

Pasta Grill Chicken Steak

$13.25

Burgers & Chicken Sandwiches

Burger

$11.25

8oz Steak Burger

Traditional Cheeseburger

$12.25

8oz Steak Burger, American Cheese with Lettuce & Tomato

Whiskey Burger

$15.75

8oz Steak Burger topped with mushrooms, onions & goat cheese smothered in Whiskey Sauce

Avacado Burger

$15.75

8oz Steak Burger with Sliced Avacado, Goat Cheese and a seasoned Diced Tomato, Red Onion mix

Monterey Bacon Burger

$15.25

8oz Steak Burger with Bacon, Monterey Cheese, Lettuce & Tomato

Portobello Burger

$15.25

8oz Steak Burger with Portobello Mushroom, Mozzarella Cheese, Lettuce & Tomato

Grilled Chicken Breast

$9.50

Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese, Lettuce & Tomato

Bacon Ranch Chicken

$11.50

Breaded Chicken topped with Monterey Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion & Ranch Spread

Buffalo Chicken

$11.50

Grilled Chicken with Spicy Buffalo Sauce & Blue Cheese Spread

Sandwich Board

Create Your Own

$11.95

Chicken Ananas

$11.95

Grilled Chicken Breast on Sourdough Bread with Pineapple, Bacon, Ham & Provolone Cheese with Honey Mustard Dressing

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.95

Roasted Chicken & Romaine Lettuce tossed with Caesar Dressing in a Spinach Tortillia

Portobello Chicken Wrap

$11.95

The Assemblyman

$16.50

Flat Iron Steak topped with Grilled Onion, Roasted Peppers, Hot Cherry Peppers, Provolone Cheese & Tomato

Crab Cake Sandwich

$14.50

Lump Crab Cake with Lettuce, Tomato & Red Onion. Served with Dijonnaise Dipping Sauce

Mulberry Street

$13.50

Prosciutto Slices, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Peppers & Tomato Slices with Pesto Spread

Italian Dip

$14.25

Sourdough Bread piled with Warm Roast Beef topped with melted Mozzarella Cheese. Served with a side of juicy dip.

Chicken Caprese

$12.95

Grilled Chicken Breast, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil & Sliced Tomatoes on Focaccia Bread with Pesto Spread

Chicken Fingers

$10.75

Liquor

Well Vodka

$6.50

Titos

$8.25

Ketel One

$8.75

Grey Goose

$9.50

Stoli Raz

$7.75

Stoli Oranj

$7.75

Stoli Vanil

$7.75

Stoli

$7.75

Well Gin

$6.50

Beefeater

$8.25

Hendricks

$9.75

Tanqueray

$8.25

Well Rum

$6.50

Bacardi

$7.75

Captain Morgan

$7.75

Malibu

$7.75

Well Tequila

$6.75

Casamigos

$10.50

Well Whiskey

$6.50

Southern Comfort

$7.75

Basil Hayden

$12.00

Skrewball Peanutbutter

$7.75

Seagrams 7

$7.75

Seagrams VO

$7.75

Woodford Reserve

$11.50

Makers Mark

$10.50

Jameson

$9.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Well Scotch

$6.50

Well Bourbon

$6.50

Johnnie Walker Black

$9.50

Dewars

$7.75

Well Amaretto

$6.50

Amaretto Di Sorrano

$7.75

Anisette

$6.50

Apple Pucker

$5.75

Bailey's

$6.95

Benadictine

$7.50

Campari

$6.50

Chambourd

$7.75

Drambuie

$6.50

Frangelica

$6.50

Grand Marnier

$8.50

Kahlua

$7.75

Licor 43

$7.75

Sambuca

$7.75

Sambuca Black

$7.75

Peach Schnapps

$6.50

Limoncello

$7.75

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$9.50

Appletini

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$9.50

Blueberry Lemonade

$9.50

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Daiquiri

$9.50

Dark 'N Stormy

$9.50

Gimlet

$9.50

Greyhound

$9.50

Hot Toddy

$9.50

Hurricane

$9.50

Lemon Drop

$11.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$9.50

Madras

$9.50

Mai Tai

$9.50

Manhattan

$12.00

Margarita

$9.50

Martini

$12.00

Mint Julep

$9.50

Mojito

$9.50

Moscow Mule

$9.50

Mudslide

$9.50

Old Fashioned

$9.50

Rum 'n Coke

$9.50

Screwdriver

$9.50

Sea Breeze

$9.50

Tequila Sunrise

$9.50

Tom Collins

$9.50

Vodka Martini

$12.00

Whiskey Smash

$9.50

Whiskey Sour

$9.50

White Russian

$9.50

Drink Special

$9.50

Beer

BTL White Claw

$4.75

BTL Truly

$4.25

BTL Heineken Light

$4.75

BTL Bud Light

$3.75

BTL Budweiser

$3.75

BTL Coors Light

$3.75

BTL Michelob Ultra

$4.00

BTL Angry Orchard

$4.75

BTL Corona

$4.75

BTL Gueniess

$5.50

BTL Heineken

$4.75

BTL Peroni

$4.75

Btl Stella Artois

$4.75

Btl Blue Moon

$4.75

Big Wave

$6.95+

Yuengling

$4.75+

Shock Top

$6.50+

Sam Seasonal

$6.95+

Miller Lite

$4.00+

Draft 1

$7.50+

Draft 2

$6.75+

Draft 3

$7.25+

Wine

House Merlot

$7.25+

Chianti

$7.25+

Cabernet

$7.25+

Pino Noir

$7.25+

Merlot

$33.00

Sangria

$7.25

Chardonnay

$7.25+

Pinot Grigio

$7.25+

Lumina Pinot Grigio

$7.25+

Jeckle Chardonnay

$7.25+

Seaglass Sauvignon Blanc

$7.25+

White Wine Spritzer

$7.25

Riesling

$6.95

Whispering Angel

$8.00+

White Zinfandel

$6.25

Beverages

Small Fountain Soda

$1.75

Large Fountain Soda

$2.40

Glass Water

Small Milk

$2.50

Large Milk

$3.75

Small Chocolate Milk

$4.25

Glass Cranberry

$3.10

Shirley Temple

$2.90

Coffee

$2.50

Decafe Coffee

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Bottle Water

$1.90

2Ltr. Soda

$3.60

20oz Soda

$2.75

San Pellegrino

$2.90

Snapple

$2.50

Gatorade

$2.50

Apple Juice

$1.90

Orange Juice

$2.25

Retail

Pizza Dough

$3.50

Focaccia loaf

$6.00

Small Strufoli

$10.95

Sweet fried dough coated in honey and sprinkles. Seasonal Item

Large Strufoli

$14.95

Sweet fried dough coated in honey and sprinkles. Seasonal Item

4 Minute Meal

$10.00

24oz Basic Sauce

$9.95

32oz Basic Sauce

$10.95

24oz Enhanced Sauce

$10.95

32oz Enhanced Sauce

$13.95

Cookies

$5.50
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
