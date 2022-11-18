- Home
Pasta Grill By Enzo
1916 rt 57
hackettstown, NJ 07840
Popular Items
Gift Card & Certificates Sale
Appetizers
Artichoke Francese
Egg dipped and sautéed in our lemon butter sauce
Boneless Wings
Hot, Spicy Garlic, or Honey BBQ
Burrata Bruschetta
Chopped plum tomatoes, celery and red onions marinated and served with balsamic drizzled bread
Calamari Vesuvio
Fried Calamari tossed in a spicy red sauce with olives, onions and basil
Italian Nachos
Chicken, Pepperoncini peppers, black olives & diced tomatoes in our homemade creamy Asiago cheese sauce over pasta chips
Fried Calamari
Lightly Breaded and fried. Served with our Marinara sauce
Goat Cheese Croquettes
Panko breaded fried beet and goat cheese served with chipotle aioli
Italian Fries
Not your average fries! These are seasoned with balsamic vinegar and topped with melted Provolone & Monterey cheese then finished with crispy bacon bits.
Lump Crab App
Homemade lump crab cake served over sautéed spinach and prosciutto with dijonnaise sauce.
Mac N Cheese
Homemade mac n’ cheese, tossed with bacon, coated with bread crumbs and Italian seasonings fried to golden perfection.
Mango Shrimp
Crispy panko breaded shrimp, tossed with our mango aioli
Mozzarella & Tomato
Sliced tomatoes & fresh mozzarella, topped with roasted peppers & balsamic glaze
Mozzarella Sticks
Six Sticks, battered and fried. Served with marinara
Wings
Hot, Spicy Garlic, Blackened (Regular only) or Honey BBQ
Salads
Antipasto
Prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, provolone and olives over mesculine lettuce with balsamic vinaigrette
Blackened Chick & Shrimp
Cajun seasoned chicken & shrimp over a bed of romaine lettuce tossed in blue cheese dressing and topped with apples and grapes.
Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce, croutons and parmigiano cheese tossed with Caesar
Chicken Caesar
Strips of grilled chicken breast on a bed of Romaine, tossed with croutons in Caesar
Grilled Chicken Salad
Mixed greens with pepperoncini pepper, carrots, red onions and croutons topped with grilled chicken
Large Caesar Salad
Large mixed salad
Mixed greens with pepperoncini pepper, carrots, red onions and croutons
Mixed Salad
Mixed greens with pepperoncini pepper, carrots, red onions and croutons
Steak Avocado Salad
Grilled Flat Iron, Bacon, Avocado, Tomatoes and Goat Cheese over romaine lettuce tossed with a Balsamic Caesar
Wacky Caesar
A wacky blend of diced tomatoes, romaine lettuce & fusilli pasta tossed in Caesar dressing and topped with chicken
Soups & Sides
Bowl Pasta Faggiolli
Homemade traditional Pasta and beans soup in a tomato broth with sausage
French Onion
Onions steeped in a beef broth served with toasted bread and topped with melted mozzarella
Fries
Garlic Bread
Seasoned, garlic toasted loaf of bread
Garlic Bread w/cheese
Seasoned, garlic toasted loaf of bread with melted mozzarella
Garlic Knots
Seven garlic seasoned knots of bread baked and served with marinara sauce
Side MB
Two homemade Meatballs in out tomato sauce
Side Pasta
Side SG
Two pieces of sweet Italian sausage in our tomato sauce
Side Veggie
Sweet Potato Fries
Classics
Baked Penne
Ricotta cheese, tomato sauce and seasonings baked with mozzarella cheese
Eggplant Parm
Slices of eggplant layered with tomato sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese
Eggplant Rollatini
Seasoned ricotta cheese wrapped in slices of eggplant, sprinkled with Romano cheese and baked in marinara sauce.
Gnocchi Babba
Potato dumplings in a light tomato basil sauce with mozzarella cheese served in a bread bowl
Lasagna
Homemade meat Lasagna
Moms Baked Rigatoni
Rigatoni tossed with ground beef, ricotta and chopped tomatoes baked with sauce and mozzarella
Pastas
Alfredo
Classic Italian cream sauce
Asiago
Strips of chicken & sausage with diced tomatoes in our creamy Asiago cheese sauce.
Blackened Chicken Alfredo
Cajun seasoned chicken in our Alfredo cream sauce
Bolognese
Our homemade meat sauce
Cavatelli Broc & Cheese
Ricotta pasta in a garlic and oil sauce with fresh broccoli and melted mozzarella
Garlic & Oil
Seasoned sauce of garlic & oil
Kale Ravioli
Kale and Chicken stuffed ravioli with Shrimp and spinach sautéed in garlic & oil
Marinara
Our zesty blend of plum tomatoes, oil & garlic.
Pasta Enzo
Strips of shaved grilled chicken and roasted tomatoes in a Mushroom Asiago cream sauce
Penne Laura
Strips of chicken, shrimp & prosciutto baked in Marsala cream sauce
Pesto
Fresh basil sauce
Pesto Amelia
Blackened Chicken, mushrooms, tomatoes and spinach in a pesto topped with burrata cheese
Primavera
Pasta tossed with garden vegetables in oil & garlic sauce.
Puttanesca
Kalamata & green olives, fresh basil, tomatoes & onions in a homemade red sauce
Russa
Bacon, diced tomatoes and onions in a pink vodka sauce
Sunday Sauce
Our traditional homemade tomato sauce with meatball and sausage
Tomato
Our traditional slow cooked red sauce
Vodka Sauce
Blush cream sauce with vodka
Entrees
Blackened Salmon
Cajun seasoned and served over sun-dried tomatoes, broccoli rabe and cannellini beans sautéed with garlic & oil.
Chicken Francese
Egg dipped and sauteed in lemon butter sauce.
Chicken Parm
Lightly breaded and topped with mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce
Crab Cake Entree
Homemade crab cakes topped with a dijonnaise and served with vegetables and rice
Creamy Chicken Marsala
Two chicken breasts layered with spinach, prosciutto & mozzarella cheese in a Marsala cream sauce with sun-dried tomatoes and mushrooms. Served with Browned Potatoes
Portobello Flat Iron(8oz)
Portobello New York Strip
Shrimp & Scallops Marisa
Sautéed shrimp & scallops in a garlic butter sauce with fresh broccoli rabe, onions and diced tomatoes. Served with rice and finished with Asiago cheese
Shrimp Scampi
Large shrimp in a garlic lemon sauce
Veal Parm
Lightly breaded and topped with mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce
Zuppa Di Pesce
Clams, mussels, shrimp and bay scallops in a lightly spiced marinara broth over linguine
Burgers
Avocado Burger
Ground sirloin burger topped with Goat cheese, avocado and a diced tomatoes, red onion seasoned mix
Cheeseburger
Ground sirloin, American Cheese Lettuce & tomato
Jalapeno Burger
Griiled burger topped with monterey cheese, bacon, jalapeno, lettuce, tomato, onion and a chipotle spread
Monterey Bacon Burger
Ground sirloin, topped with sizzling Monterey cheese & bacon
Hamburger
Traditional Burger with Lettuce and Tomato on a Brioche Bun
Sandwiches
Adult Chicken Fingers
Bacon Avocado Grilled Cheese
Grilled on sourdough with Monterey and Blue Cheese, Avocado, Bacon, tomato and balsamic Served with fries
Bacon Ranch Chicken
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Chicken Caprese
Blackened chicken topped with fresh mozzarella cheese, basil and sliced plum tomatoes on homemade focaccia bread with pesto spread
Chicken Parm Sub
Portobello Wrap
Portobello mushrooms, avocado, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, arugula, tomato and onions with a chili lime dressing wrapped in a spinach tortilla
Eggplant Parm Sub
Italian Dip
Thick sliced sourdough bread piled high with hot roast beef and topped with melted mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of juicy dip.
Meatball Parm Sub
Sausage & Rabe Sub
Traditional sweet Italian sausage, pepper and onion sub with sauce
Veal Parm Sub
Steak Subs
Assemblyman
6oz Flat Iron topped with grilled onions, roasted peppers, hot peppers and provolone and tomato sauce
Bacon Ranch Cheesesteak
Bacon, Monterey cheese and Ranch
Cheese Steak
Sauce & onions
Flat Iron Steak Sub
6oz Flat Iron, Seasoned and grilled, smothered in a Whiskey sauce with mushrooms and onions, topped with Monterey
Childrens Menu
Child Cheeseburger
Child Penne Cheese Sauce
Child Spaghetti Butter
Child Spaghetti Plain
Child Spaghetti Tomato
Childs Chicken Fingers
Childs Grilled Chicken
Childs Hamburger
Childs Penne Butter
Childs Penne Plain
Childs Penne Tomato
Childs Pizza
Childs Ravioli
Child Penn's Vodka
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!
1916 rt 57, hackettstown, NJ 07840