Pasta Grill By Enzo

No reviews yet

1916 rt 57

hackettstown, NJ 07840

Call

Hours

Directions

Popular Items

Large Pizza
Vodka Sauce
Blackened Chicken Alfredo

Gift Card & Certificates Sale

$25 Gift Certifcate

$25 Gift Certifcate

$25.00

Thank you for your purchase. Please note your Name and Mailing address in the special request box. Thank You

$50 Gift Certifcate

$50 Gift Certifcate

$50.00

Thank you for your purchase. Please note your Name and Mailing address in the special request box. Thank You

Appetizers

Artichoke Francese

Artichoke Francese

$10.95

Egg dipped and sautéed in our lemon butter sauce

Boneless Wings

$13.95

Hot, Spicy Garlic, or Honey BBQ

Burrata Bruschetta

$12.95

Chopped plum tomatoes, celery and red onions marinated and served with balsamic drizzled bread

Calamari Vesuvio

Calamari Vesuvio

$14.95

Fried Calamari tossed in a spicy red sauce with olives, onions and basil

Italian Nachos

$13.95

Chicken, Pepperoncini peppers, black olives & diced tomatoes in our homemade creamy Asiago cheese sauce over pasta chips

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$12.95

Lightly Breaded and fried. Served with our Marinara sauce

Goat Cheese Croquettes

Goat Cheese Croquettes

$11.95

Panko breaded fried beet and goat cheese served with chipotle aioli

Italian Fries

$10.95

Not your average fries! These are seasoned with balsamic vinegar and topped with melted Provolone & Monterey cheese then finished with crispy bacon bits.

Lump Crab App

Lump Crab App

$14.95

Homemade lump crab cake served over sautéed spinach and prosciutto with dijonnaise sauce.

Mac N Cheese

$9.95

Homemade mac n’ cheese, tossed with bacon, coated with bread crumbs and Italian seasonings fried to golden perfection.

Mango Shrimp

Mango Shrimp

$11.95

Crispy panko breaded shrimp, tossed with our mango aioli

Mozzarella & Tomato

Mozzarella & Tomato

$12.95

Sliced tomatoes & fresh mozzarella, topped with roasted peppers & balsamic glaze

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.95

Six Sticks, battered and fried. Served with marinara

Wings

Wings

$13.95

Hot, Spicy Garlic, Blackened (Regular only) or Honey BBQ

Salads

Antipasto

Antipasto

$14.95

Prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, provolone and olives over mesculine lettuce with balsamic vinaigrette

Blackened Chick & Shrimp

Blackened Chick & Shrimp

$15.95

Cajun seasoned chicken & shrimp over a bed of romaine lettuce tossed in blue cheese dressing and topped with apples and grapes.

Caesar Salad

$4.95

Romaine Lettuce, croutons and parmigiano cheese tossed with Caesar

Chicken Caesar

$13.95

Strips of grilled chicken breast on a bed of Romaine, tossed with croutons in Caesar

Grilled Chicken Salad

$13.95

Mixed greens with pepperoncini pepper, carrots, red onions and croutons topped with grilled chicken

Large Caesar Salad

$7.95

Large mixed salad

$7.95

Mixed greens with pepperoncini pepper, carrots, red onions and croutons

Mixed Salad

$4.95

Mixed greens with pepperoncini pepper, carrots, red onions and croutons

Steak Avocado Salad

Steak Avocado Salad

$17.95

Grilled Flat Iron, Bacon, Avocado, Tomatoes and Goat Cheese over romaine lettuce tossed with a Balsamic Caesar

Wacky Caesar

Wacky Caesar

$14.95

A wacky blend of diced tomatoes, romaine lettuce & fusilli pasta tossed in Caesar dressing and topped with chicken

Soups & Sides

Bowl Pasta Faggiolli

$6.50

Homemade traditional Pasta and beans soup in a tomato broth with sausage

French Onion

French Onion

$6.50

Onions steeped in a beef broth served with toasted bread and topped with melted mozzarella

Fries

$3.95

Garlic Bread

$3.95

Seasoned, garlic toasted loaf of bread

Garlic Bread w/cheese

$4.95

Seasoned, garlic toasted loaf of bread with melted mozzarella

Garlic Knots

$4.75

Seven garlic seasoned knots of bread baked and served with marinara sauce

Side MB

$4.25

Two homemade Meatballs in out tomato sauce

Side Pasta

$6.00

Side SG

$4.25

Two pieces of sweet Italian sausage in our tomato sauce

Side Veggie

$4.95

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.95

Classics

Baked Penne

$16.95

Ricotta cheese, tomato sauce and seasonings baked with mozzarella cheese

Eggplant Parm

$17.95

Slices of eggplant layered with tomato sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese

Eggplant Rollatini

$17.95

Seasoned ricotta cheese wrapped in slices of eggplant, sprinkled with Romano cheese and baked in marinara sauce.

Gnocchi Babba

Gnocchi Babba

$17.95

Potato dumplings in a light tomato basil sauce with mozzarella cheese served in a bread bowl

Lasagna

Lasagna

$17.95

Homemade meat Lasagna

Moms Baked Rigatoni

Moms Baked Rigatoni

$17.95

Rigatoni tossed with ground beef, ricotta and chopped tomatoes baked with sauce and mozzarella

Pastas

Alfredo

$16.95

Classic Italian cream sauce

Asiago

Asiago

$17.95

Strips of chicken & sausage with diced tomatoes in our creamy Asiago cheese sauce.

Blackened Chicken Alfredo

Blackened Chicken Alfredo

$18.95

Cajun seasoned chicken in our Alfredo cream sauce

Bolognese

Bolognese

$18.95

Our homemade meat sauce

Cavatelli Broc & Cheese

Cavatelli Broc & Cheese

$16.95

Ricotta pasta in a garlic and oil sauce with fresh broccoli and melted mozzarella

Garlic & Oil

$11.95

Seasoned sauce of garlic & oil

Kale Ravioli

Kale Ravioli

$18.95

Kale and Chicken stuffed ravioli with Shrimp and spinach sautéed in garlic & oil

Marinara

$11.95

Our zesty blend of plum tomatoes, oil & garlic.

Pasta Enzo

$17.95

Strips of shaved grilled chicken and roasted tomatoes in a Mushroom Asiago cream sauce

Penne Laura

Penne Laura

$19.95

Strips of chicken, shrimp & prosciutto baked in Marsala cream sauce

Pesto

$15.95

Fresh basil sauce

Pesto Amelia

Pesto Amelia

$19.95

Blackened Chicken, mushrooms, tomatoes and spinach in a pesto topped with burrata cheese

Primavera

$16.95

Pasta tossed with garden vegetables in oil & garlic sauce.

Puttanesca

Puttanesca

$16.95

Kalamata & green olives, fresh basil, tomatoes & onions in a homemade red sauce

Russa

$16.95

Bacon, diced tomatoes and onions in a pink vodka sauce

Sunday Sauce

$16.95

Our traditional homemade tomato sauce with meatball and sausage

Tomato

$11.95

Our traditional slow cooked red sauce

Vodka Sauce

$15.95

Blush cream sauce with vodka

Entrees

Blackened Salmon

Blackened Salmon

$26.95

Cajun seasoned and served over sun-dried tomatoes, broccoli rabe and cannellini beans sautéed with garlic & oil.

Chicken Francese

Chicken Francese

$22.95

Egg dipped and sauteed in lemon butter sauce.

Chicken Parm

Chicken Parm

$20.95

Lightly breaded and topped with mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce

Crab Cake Entree

Crab Cake Entree

$26.95

Homemade crab cakes topped with a dijonnaise and served with vegetables and rice

Creamy Chicken Marsala

Creamy Chicken Marsala

$23.95

Two chicken breasts layered with spinach, prosciutto & mozzarella cheese in a Marsala cream sauce with sun-dried tomatoes and mushrooms. Served with Browned Potatoes

Portobello Flat Iron(8oz)

$26.95

Portobello New York Strip

$30.95
Shrimp & Scallops Marisa

Shrimp & Scallops Marisa

$28.95

Sautéed shrimp & scallops in a garlic butter sauce with fresh broccoli rabe, onions and diced tomatoes. Served with rice and finished with Asiago cheese

Shrimp Scampi

$21.95

Large shrimp in a garlic lemon sauce

Veal Parm

Veal Parm

$23.95

Lightly breaded and topped with mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce

Zuppa Di Pesce

Zuppa Di Pesce

$28.95

Clams, mussels, shrimp and bay scallops in a lightly spiced marinara broth over linguine

Burgers

Avocado Burger

Avocado Burger

$15.50

Ground sirloin burger topped with Goat cheese, avocado and a diced tomatoes, red onion seasoned mix

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$14.50

Ground sirloin, American Cheese Lettuce & tomato

Jalapeno Burger

$15.50

Griiled burger topped with monterey cheese, bacon, jalapeno, lettuce, tomato, onion and a chipotle spread

Monterey Bacon Burger

Monterey Bacon Burger

$15.50

Ground sirloin, topped with sizzling Monterey cheese & bacon

Hamburger

$13.95

Traditional Burger with Lettuce and Tomato on a Brioche Bun

Sandwiches

Adult Chicken Fingers

$11.95
Bacon Avocado Grilled Cheese

Bacon Avocado Grilled Cheese

$12.95

Grilled on sourdough with Monterey and Blue Cheese, Avocado, Bacon, tomato and balsamic Served with fries

Bacon Ranch Chicken

$13.95

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.95

Chicken Caprese

$12.95

Blackened chicken topped with fresh mozzarella cheese, basil and sliced plum tomatoes on homemade focaccia bread with pesto spread

Chicken Parm Sub

Chicken Parm Sub

$12.95
Portobello Wrap

Portobello Wrap

$13.95

Portobello mushrooms, avocado, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, arugula, tomato and onions with a chili lime dressing wrapped in a spinach tortilla

Eggplant Parm Sub

$12.95
Italian Dip

Italian Dip

$15.95

Thick sliced sourdough bread piled high with hot roast beef and topped with melted mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of juicy dip.

Meatball Parm Sub

$12.95

Sausage & Rabe Sub

$13.95

Traditional sweet Italian sausage, pepper and onion sub with sauce

Veal Parm Sub

$13.95

Steak Subs

Assemblyman

$16.95

6oz Flat Iron topped with grilled onions, roasted peppers, hot peppers and provolone and tomato sauce

Bacon Ranch Cheesesteak

$12.95

Bacon, Monterey cheese and Ranch

Cheese Steak

$12.95

Sauce & onions

Flat Iron Steak Sub

Flat Iron Steak Sub

$16.95

6oz Flat Iron, Seasoned and grilled, smothered in a Whiskey sauce with mushrooms and onions, topped with Monterey

Childrens Menu

Child Cheeseburger

$7.00

Child Penne Cheese Sauce

$7.00

Child Spaghetti Butter

$7.00

Child Spaghetti Plain

$7.00

Child Spaghetti Tomato

$7.00

Childs Chicken Fingers

$7.00

Childs Grilled Chicken

$7.00

Childs Hamburger

$7.00

Childs Penne Butter

$7.00

Childs Penne Plain

$7.00

Childs Penne Tomato

$7.00

Childs Pizza

$7.00

Childs Ravioli

$7.00

Child Penn's Vodka

$9.00

Soda/Bottled Water

2 ltr. Diet Pepsi

$3.50

2 ltr. Mist

$3.50

2 ltr. Pepsi

$3.50

Bottled water 16oz

$1.50

Pizza

Large Pizza

$15.95

Large Specialty Pizza

$24.95

Medium Pizza

$14.25

Medium Specialty Pizza

$20.95

Personal Pizza

$11.00

Personal Specialty Pizza

$15.00

Gluten Free(Cauliflower)Pizza

$15.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!

1916 rt 57, hackettstown, NJ 07840

