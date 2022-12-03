- Home
- /
- Russellville
- /
- Italian
- /
- Pasta Grill (Russellville)
Pasta Grill (Russellville)
144 Reviews
$$
319 W Main St
Russellville, AR 72801
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
For the Table
Calamari
Hand breaded fresh to order and served with tomato aioli.
Cheese Bread
Garlic bread with melted cheddar and mozzarella cheeses.
Crawfish Dip
Louisiana crawfish tails, cheeses, peppers, and cajun spices, and served with tortilla chips.
Fried Brie Cheese
Creamy hand breaded fresh Brie cheese served with cranberry raspberry citrus sauce.
Fried Ravioli
Hand breaded cheese ravioli served with tomato sauce.
Italian Nachos
Chips cheeses, grilled chicken, alfredo sauce, tomatoes, green onions, avocados, and sour cream.
Meatballs
Three homemade meatballs, tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.
Mozzarella Sticks
Hand breaded Mozzarella cheese served with tomato sauce.
Pasta Grill Sampler
Mozzarella sticks, fried ravioli, and spinach dip served with tortilla chips.
Spinach Artichoke Dip
PG House Shrimp
Desserts
Bread Pudding
Homemade cinnamon sugar bread pudding topped with vanilla ice cream and raspberry drizzle.
Cannoli
Our version of the Italian tradition, flour tortillas filled with sweetened cream cheese, fried golden brown then topped with brown sugar, caramel , vanilla ice cream and chocolate sauce.
Chocolate Espresso Cake
Layered chocolate cake, chocolate butter cream frosting with a hint of espresso and served with vanilla ice cream.
Cookie
Cream Brûlée
Ghirardelli chocolate with caramelized sugar on top.
Lemon Tart
Creamy fresh lemon tart, brown sugar, buttery vanilla wafer crust, topped with fresh whipped cream, powdered sugar, and raspberry drizzle.
Tiramisu
Fresh ladyfingers, espresso, mascarpone cream, cocoa, Godiva Chocolate liqueur, chocolate ganache.
White Chocolate Cheesecake
Ghirardelli white chocolate cheesecake topped with caramel and white chocolate shavings.
Strawberry Cake
Sandwiches & Wraps
Brioche BLT
Butter toasted brioche bun, crispy thick cut bacon, tomatoes and lettuce served with fresh herb aioli.
Cajun Shrimp Wrap
Hand breaded Cajun fried shrimp, lettuce, tomato and avocado rolled in a chipotle wrap served with chipotle aioli.
Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich
Hand breaded chicken breast, tomato sauce and mozzarella on a ciabatta bun.
Italian Sausage Sandwich
Meatball Sandwich
Homemade meatballs, tomato sauce and mozzarella on a brioche bun. Substitute Italian sausage if you like.
Smoked Turkey Club
Smoked turkey, crispy bacon, fresh avocado, baby spinach and mozzarella on a brioche bun served with herb aioli.
Spinach Artichoke Chicken Sandwich
Hand breaded buttermilk fried chicken breast, creamy spinach artichoke spread, smoky red pepper coulis and sriracha on a ciabatta bun.
Soups & Salads
Blackened Chicken Salad
Mixed greens, avocado, tomatoes, feta, crispy parsnip ribbons, fresh strawberries, blackened chicken.
Chef Salad
Lettuce, carrots, cabbage, tomatoes, purple onions, olives, lean bacon, lean smoked turkey, boiled egg, cheddar and mozzarella cheese, croutons.
Dinner Caesar salad
Dinner Salad
Greens, purple cabbage, carrots, tomatoes, purple onions and olives.
Grilled Salmon Salad
Mixed greens, avocado, tomatoes, feta cheese, crispy parsnip ribbons, grilled salmon.
Large Caesar Salad
Romain lettuce, caesar dressing and croutons.
Large House Salad
Greens, purple cabbage, carrots, tomatoes, purple onions and olives.
Roasted Butternut Squash Salad
Mixed greens, roasted butternut squash, toasted almonds, dried cranberries, blackened chicken, purple onions, crispy parsnips, parmesan cheese. Suggested dressing: House made maple dijon balsamic.
Soup
Soup & Salad
Spring Chicken Salad
Spring mix, grilled chicken, baby spinach, purple onions, tomatoes, mandarin oranges, avocado, fresh strawberries, croutons. Suggested dressing: fresh house lemon vinaigrette.
Summer Salad
Mixed greens, blackened chicken, roasted Jalapeño chili corn, avocado, black beans, tomatoes, purple onion, house made crispy chili tortillas.
Apple Brie And Walnut Salad
fresh heritage greens, grilled chicken, apple, brie cheese, maple glazed walnuts, crisp bacon, purple onion, & olives. Suggested dressing: Fresh Strawberry Vinaigrette
From the Grill
Boursin Filet Mignon
USDA Prime 8oz center cut filet, veal Demi glaze, Boursin butter, served with parmesan polenta and grilled asparagus. "This item comes with salad but does not include side"
Chicken Tenders
Four breaded chicken breast tenders.
French Cut Pork Filet
12oz cut, maple balsamic glazed French cut pork filet served with parmesan polenta and grilled asparagus. "This item comes with salad, does not include side."
Grilled Salmon
Grilled 6 oz salmon filet with crispy parsnip ribbons.
Loaded Chicken
Grilled chicken breast, crispy thick cut bacon, cheddar and mozzarella cheeses, and sautéed mushrooms.
New York Strip
USDA Prime 12oz cut
Prime Rib (Fri & Sat Night Only)
USDA Choice Angus. Served only on Friday and Saturday Nights
Ribeye
USDA choice Angus 14oz cut
Flatbreads
Cajun Crawfish Flatbread
Crawfish tails, blackened chicken, Cajun sausage, peppers, onions, and mozzarella cheese with Cajun cream sauce.
Cheese Flatbread
Mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread
Florentine Flatbread
Baby spinach, portabella mushrooms, grilled chicken and mozzarella cheese with Alfredo sauce.
Pepperoni Flatbread
Pepperoni and mozzarella cheese with tomato sauce.
House Specialties
Blackened Redfish Pasta
Pan seared blackened redfish filet with crawfish cream sauce over fettuccine.
Blackened Shrimp Scampi Pasta
Blackened shrimp, roasted tomatoes on angel hair with lemon garlic butter sauce.
Buerre Blanc Chicken Pasta
Grilled chicken, portabella mushrooms, crispy capers, shallots on angel hair pasta with a white wine butter sauce.
Cajun Shrimp Pasta
Lightly seasoned fried shrimp on fettuccine with a cajun cream sauce.
Chefs Gnocchi
Gnocchi (handmade potato dumplings), pan seared Cajun sausage, blackened chickened and baby spinach with a Boursin cream sauce.
Chicken Cheesecake Only
Roasted garlic, grilled chicken, bell peppers, onions, cheddar, parmesan, cream cheese all baked into a savory cheesecake.
Chicken Cheesecake w/ Soup or Salad
Crawfish Cornbread
Roasted red pepper and cheddar cornbread crawfish tails, shrimp, Cajun sausage, artichoke hearts, baby spinach with a Cajun cream sauce.
Drews Hash
Grilled chicken, Cajun sausage, onions, portabella mushrooms and crusted potatoes with a Cajun cream sauce.
Fettuccine Carbonara
Grilled chicken, peas bacon, mushrooms on fettuccine with Alfredo sauce.
Grill Pasta
Artichoke hearts, sun dried tomatoes, , baby spinach and grilled chicken on penne with Alfredo sauce.
Grilled Salmon Pasta
Grilled salmon filet, capers, fire roasted tomatoes on angel hair with lemon infused cream sauce.
Jambalaya Pasta
Cajun sausage, grilled chicken, portabella mushrooms on penne with cajun cream sauce.
Parmesan Crusted Scallops
Scallops seared with parmesan crust and crispy capers on angel hair with white wine cream sauce.
Pasta Margherita
Fire roasted tomatoes and grilled chicken on fettuccine with a pink pesto sauce.
Salmon Gnocchi
Gnocchi (handmade potato dumplings) pan seared Cajun salmon filet, caramelized red onions, artichoke hearts, crispy capers with lemon infused cream sauce.
Scallop Fettuccine
Pan seared scallops, fresh parsley, scallions on fettuccine with a lemon infused cream sauce.
Seafood Pasta
Jumbo shrimp and lump crab on fettuccine with Alfredo sauce.
Shrimp New Orleans
Lightly floured pan fried Cajun seasoned shrimp, scallions, artichoke heart, bacon on angel hair with Alfredo sauce.
Southern Most Pasta
Louisiana crawfish tails, shrimp, portabella mushrooms, green onions on fettuccine with cajun cream sauce.
Spinach Feta Cream Pasta
Grilled chicken, portabella mushrooms on penne with a baby spinach feta cream sauce.
Toney Special
Portabella mushrooms, crawfish tails, Cajun sausage, Cajun fried shrimp, green onions on penne with Cajun cream sauce.
Shrimp & Grits
Cheddar and asiago grits, sautéed shrimp, pan seared Cajun sausage, scallions with a spicy cream sauce.
Combination Dinners
Traditional Favorites
Baked Cheese Ravioli
Chicken Alfredo
Fried, blackened or grilled chicken breast served on Fettuccine with Alfredo sauce.
Chicken Emelia
Hand Breaded chicken breast and portabella mushrooms served on fettuccine with Alfredo sauce.
Chicken Parmigiana
Chicken Primavera
Grilled chicken, tomatoes, peppers, onions, baby spinach and portabella mushrooms served on penne with olive oil.
Fettuccine Alfredo
Parmesan and garlic cream sauce served on fettuccine.
House Combination
Meat sauce spaghetti , Manicotti, ravioli, Italian sausage and meatball served with tomato sauce.
Lasagna
Five layers of fresh pasta and mixed cheeses topped with meat sauce.
Manicotti
Rolled pasta stuffed with cheeses and herbs and baked in tomato sauce.
Portebella Mushroom Ravioli
Roasted Vegetable Ravioli
Ravioli stuffed with portabella mushrooms and cheeses with a pesto creamy tomato sauce.
Shrimp Alfredo
Sautéed shrimp served on fettuccine with Alfredo sauce.
Spaghetti
Tortellini
Hat shaped pasta filled with a mix of cheeses.
Tortellini Carbonara
Cheese tortellini, bacon, portabella mushrooms, green onions, green peas, and grilled chicken with Alfredo sauce.
Tortellini Florentine
Cheese tortellini , baby spinach, portabella mushrooms and grilled chicken with Alfredo sauce.
Sides
Alfredo Sauce Large
Alfredo Sauce Ramekin
Asparagus Side
Baked Potato
Broccoli Side
French Fries
Grilled Chicken Breast
Grilled Shrimp Side
Italian Sausage Side
Meatballs Side
Parmesan Crusted Potatoes Side
Salmon Filet Side
Sauteed Mushrooms Side
Side Of Bread
Chicken Strip (1)
Side of Scallops
Side Demi Glace
Side Of Ranch (Ramekin)
Kids Menu
Kids Spaghetti with Tomato Sauce
Kids Spaghetti with Meatball
Kids Ravioli
Kids Manicotti
Kids Chicken Alfredo
Kids Fettuccine Alfredo
Kids Tortellini with Tomato Sauce
Kids Tortellini with Alfredo Sauce
Kids Chicken Tenders
Kids Corn Dog
Kids Sundae
Kids Spaghetti Meat Sauce
Dinner Feast
Cheese Tortellini Feast
Feeds 6-8 People
Chicken Cheesecake Feast
Feeds 6-8 People
Chicken Primavera Feast
Drew's Hash Feast
Fettuccine Alfredo Feast
Feeds 5-7 People
Jambalaya Feast
Roasted Vegetable Ravioli Feast
Shrimp & Grits Feast (24 Hr)
Feeds 8-10 People. Need 24 hour notice to order this Feast.
Shrimp Alfredo Feast
Feeds 5-7 People
Shrimp New Orleans Feast
Feeds 5-7 People
Spinach Feta Cream Pasta Feast
Feeds 5-7 People
Tortellini Carbonara Feast
Feeds 6-8 People
Grilled Salmon Pasta Feast
Scallop Fettuccine Feast
Jambalaya Feast
Whole Quiche
Chicken Alfredo Feast
Feeds 5-7 People
Spaghetti Feast
Feeds 5-7 People
Manicotti Feast
Feeds 5-7 People
Southern Most Pasta Feast
Feeds 5-7 People
Tortellini Florentine Feast
Feeds 6-8 People
Cheese Ravioli Feast
Feeds 6-8 People
Cajun Shrimp Pasta Feast
Feeds 5-7 People
Grill Pasta Feast
Lasagna Feast
Feeds 4-5 People
Crawfish Cornbread Feast
Additional Feast
Family Size Salad
Loaf of Garlic Bread
Marinara Sauce
Alfredo Sauce
Cajun Sauce
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Crawfish Dip
Soup
Meat Sauce
Salad Dressing
Bag of Ice
Gallon of Tea
Empty Foil Pan
Gallon Of Lemonade
Sauteed Portabella Mushrooms (Cater Menu, 1/2 pint)
Parmesan Crusted Potatoes ( Cater Menu, 6-7p)
Grilled Asparagus (Cater Menu, 4-5p)
Steamed Fresh Broccoli (Cater Menu, 6-8p)
Fried Ravioli (Cater Menu, 24 pieces)
Chicken Tenders (Cater Menu, 20 pieces)
Serving Utensils
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Friday
|5:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 am - 9:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!
319 W Main St, Russellville, AR 72801