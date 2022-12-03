Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Steakhouses
Seafood

Pasta Grill (Russellville)

144 Reviews

$$

319 W Main St

Russellville, AR 72801

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Alfredo
Lasagna Feast
Roasted Butternut Squash Salad

Drinks

Soft Drinks

$2.99

Raspberry Lemonade

$2.99

Raspberry Tea

$2.99

Peach Tea

$2.79

Iced Tea

$2.49

Hot Tea

$1.99

Coffee

$1.99

Milk

$2.99

Water

No Bread

For the Table

Calamari

$12.99

Hand breaded fresh to order and served with tomato aioli.

Cheese Bread

$7.99

Garlic bread with melted cheddar and mozzarella cheeses.

Crawfish Dip

$12.99

Louisiana crawfish tails, cheeses, peppers, and cajun spices, and served with tortilla chips.

Fried Brie Cheese

Fried Brie Cheese

$12.99

Creamy hand breaded fresh Brie cheese served with cranberry raspberry citrus sauce.

Fried Ravioli

$9.99

Hand breaded cheese ravioli served with tomato sauce.

Italian Nachos

$12.99

Chips cheeses, grilled chicken, alfredo sauce, tomatoes, green onions, avocados, and sour cream.

Meatballs

$9.99

Three homemade meatballs, tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.99

Hand breaded Mozzarella cheese served with tomato sauce.

Pasta Grill Sampler

$15.99

Mozzarella sticks, fried ravioli, and spinach dip served with tortilla chips.

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$10.99
PG House Shrimp

PG House Shrimp

$12.99

Desserts

Bread Pudding

Bread Pudding

$8.99

Homemade cinnamon sugar bread pudding topped with vanilla ice cream and raspberry drizzle.

Cannoli

$7.99

Our version of the Italian tradition, flour tortillas filled with sweetened cream cheese, fried golden brown then topped with brown sugar, caramel , vanilla ice cream and chocolate sauce.

Chocolate Espresso Cake

Chocolate Espresso Cake

$7.99

Layered chocolate cake, chocolate butter cream frosting with a hint of espresso and served with vanilla ice cream.

Cookie

$0.30

Cream Brûlée

$7.99+

Ghirardelli chocolate with caramelized sugar on top.

Lemon Tart

$8.99

Creamy fresh lemon tart, brown sugar, buttery vanilla wafer crust, topped with fresh whipped cream, powdered sugar, and raspberry drizzle.

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$9.99

Fresh ladyfingers, espresso, mascarpone cream, cocoa, Godiva Chocolate liqueur, chocolate ganache.

White Chocolate Cheesecake

$7.99

Ghirardelli white chocolate cheesecake topped with caramel and white chocolate shavings.

Strawberry Cake

Strawberry Cake

$7.99

Sandwiches & Wraps

Brioche BLT

$11.99

Butter toasted brioche bun, crispy thick cut bacon, tomatoes and lettuce served with fresh herb aioli.

Cajun Shrimp Wrap

Cajun Shrimp Wrap

$12.99

Hand breaded Cajun fried shrimp, lettuce, tomato and avocado rolled in a chipotle wrap served with chipotle aioli.

Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich

$9.99

Hand breaded chicken breast, tomato sauce and mozzarella on a ciabatta bun.

Italian Sausage Sandwich

$9.99

Meatball Sandwich

$9.99

Homemade meatballs, tomato sauce and mozzarella on a brioche bun. Substitute Italian sausage if you like.

Smoked Turkey Club

Smoked Turkey Club

$10.99

Smoked turkey, crispy bacon, fresh avocado, baby spinach and mozzarella on a brioche bun served with herb aioli.

Spinach Artichoke Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Hand breaded buttermilk fried chicken breast, creamy spinach artichoke spread, smoky red pepper coulis and sriracha on a ciabatta bun.

Soups & Salads

Blackened Chicken Salad

$10.99

Mixed greens, avocado, tomatoes, feta, crispy parsnip ribbons, fresh strawberries, blackened chicken.

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$9.99

Lettuce, carrots, cabbage, tomatoes, purple onions, olives, lean bacon, lean smoked turkey, boiled egg, cheddar and mozzarella cheese, croutons.

Dinner Caesar salad

$3.99

Dinner Salad

$3.99

Greens, purple cabbage, carrots, tomatoes, purple onions and olives.

Grilled Salmon Salad

Grilled Salmon Salad

$15.99

Mixed greens, avocado, tomatoes, feta cheese, crispy parsnip ribbons, grilled salmon.

Large Caesar Salad

$7.99

Romain lettuce, caesar dressing and croutons.

Large House Salad

$7.99

Greens, purple cabbage, carrots, tomatoes, purple onions and olives.

Roasted Butternut Squash Salad

Roasted Butternut Squash Salad

$10.99

Mixed greens, roasted butternut squash, toasted almonds, dried cranberries, blackened chicken, purple onions, crispy parsnips, parmesan cheese. Suggested dressing: House made maple dijon balsamic.

Soup

$4.99+

Soup & Salad

$8.99
Spring Chicken Salad

Spring Chicken Salad

$10.99

Spring mix, grilled chicken, baby spinach, purple onions, tomatoes, mandarin oranges, avocado, fresh strawberries, croutons. Suggested dressing: fresh house lemon vinaigrette.

Summer Salad

Summer Salad

$10.99

Mixed greens, blackened chicken, roasted Jalapeño chili corn, avocado, black beans, tomatoes, purple onion, house made crispy chili tortillas.

Apple Brie And Walnut Salad

$14.99

fresh heritage greens, grilled chicken, apple, brie cheese, maple glazed walnuts, crisp bacon, purple onion, & olives. Suggested dressing: Fresh Strawberry Vinaigrette

From the Grill

Boursin Filet Mignon

Boursin Filet Mignon

$49.99

USDA Prime 8oz center cut filet, veal Demi glaze, Boursin butter, served with parmesan polenta and grilled asparagus. "This item comes with salad but does not include side"

Chicken Tenders

$14.99

Four breaded chicken breast tenders.

French Cut Pork Filet

$22.99

12oz cut, maple balsamic glazed French cut pork filet served with parmesan polenta and grilled asparagus. "This item comes with salad, does not include side."

Grilled Salmon

$18.99

Grilled 6 oz salmon filet with crispy parsnip ribbons.

Loaded Chicken

$18.99

Grilled chicken breast, crispy thick cut bacon, cheddar and mozzarella cheeses, and sautéed mushrooms.

New York Strip

$29.99

USDA Prime 12oz cut

Prime Rib (Fri & Sat Night Only)

Prime Rib (Fri & Sat Night Only)

$29.99+

USDA Choice Angus. Served only on Friday and Saturday Nights

Ribeye

$34.99

USDA choice Angus 14oz cut

Flatbreads

Cajun Crawfish Flatbread

$13.99

Crawfish tails, blackened chicken, Cajun sausage, peppers, onions, and mozzarella cheese with Cajun cream sauce.

Cheese Flatbread

$7.99

Mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread

$9.99

Florentine Flatbread

$10.99

Baby spinach, portabella mushrooms, grilled chicken and mozzarella cheese with Alfredo sauce.

Pepperoni Flatbread

$8.99

Pepperoni and mozzarella cheese with tomato sauce.

House Specialties

Blackened Redfish Pasta

$22.99

Pan seared blackened redfish filet with crawfish cream sauce over fettuccine.

Blackened Shrimp Scampi Pasta

$17.99

Blackened shrimp, roasted tomatoes on angel hair with lemon garlic butter sauce.

Buerre Blanc Chicken Pasta

$16.99

Grilled chicken, portabella mushrooms, crispy capers, shallots on angel hair pasta with a white wine butter sauce.

Cajun Shrimp Pasta

$16.99

Lightly seasoned fried shrimp on fettuccine with a cajun cream sauce.

Chefs Gnocchi

Chefs Gnocchi

$17.99

Gnocchi (handmade potato dumplings), pan seared Cajun sausage, blackened chickened and baby spinach with a Boursin cream sauce.

Chicken Cheesecake Only

Chicken Cheesecake Only

$10.99

Roasted garlic, grilled chicken, bell peppers, onions, cheddar, parmesan, cream cheese all baked into a savory cheesecake.

Chicken Cheesecake w/ Soup or Salad

$13.99
Crawfish Cornbread

Crawfish Cornbread

$20.99

Roasted red pepper and cheddar cornbread crawfish tails, shrimp, Cajun sausage, artichoke hearts, baby spinach with a Cajun cream sauce.

Drews Hash

$16.99

Grilled chicken, Cajun sausage, onions, portabella mushrooms and crusted potatoes with a Cajun cream sauce.

Fettuccine Carbonara

$16.99

Grilled chicken, peas bacon, mushrooms on fettuccine with Alfredo sauce.

Grill Pasta

$16.99

Artichoke hearts, sun dried tomatoes, , baby spinach and grilled chicken on penne with Alfredo sauce.

Grilled Salmon Pasta

$18.99

Grilled salmon filet, capers, fire roasted tomatoes on angel hair with lemon infused cream sauce.

Jambalaya Pasta

$15.99

Cajun sausage, grilled chicken, portabella mushrooms on penne with cajun cream sauce.

Parmesan Crusted Scallops

Parmesan Crusted Scallops

$21.99

Scallops seared with parmesan crust and crispy capers on angel hair with white wine cream sauce.

Pasta Margherita

$15.99

Fire roasted tomatoes and grilled chicken on fettuccine with a pink pesto sauce.

Salmon Gnocchi

Salmon Gnocchi

$18.99

Gnocchi (handmade potato dumplings) pan seared Cajun salmon filet, caramelized red onions, artichoke hearts, crispy capers with lemon infused cream sauce.

Scallop Fettuccine

$22.99

Pan seared scallops, fresh parsley, scallions on fettuccine with a lemon infused cream sauce.

Seafood Pasta

$23.99

Jumbo shrimp and lump crab on fettuccine with Alfredo sauce.

Shrimp New Orleans

$18.99

Lightly floured pan fried Cajun seasoned shrimp, scallions, artichoke heart, bacon on angel hair with Alfredo sauce.

Southern Most Pasta

$18.99

Louisiana crawfish tails, shrimp, portabella mushrooms, green onions on fettuccine with cajun cream sauce.

Spinach Feta Cream Pasta

$16.99

Grilled chicken, portabella mushrooms on penne with a baby spinach feta cream sauce.

Toney Special

$19.99

Portabella mushrooms, crawfish tails, Cajun sausage, Cajun fried shrimp, green onions on penne with Cajun cream sauce.

Shrimp & Grits

$18.99

Cheddar and asiago grits, sautéed shrimp, pan seared Cajun sausage, scallions with a spicy cream sauce.

Combination Dinners

Combination Select 2

$16.99

Combination Select 3

$19.99
House Combination

House Combination

$17.99

Meat sauce spaghetti , Manicotti, ravioli, Italian sausage and meatball served with tomato sauce.

Traditional Favorites

Baked Cheese Ravioli

$11.99+

Chicken Alfredo

$15.99

Fried, blackened or grilled chicken breast served on Fettuccine with Alfredo sauce.

Chicken Emelia

$16.99

Hand Breaded chicken breast and portabella mushrooms served on fettuccine with Alfredo sauce.

Chicken Parmigiana

$14.99

Chicken Primavera

$15.99

Grilled chicken, tomatoes, peppers, onions, baby spinach and portabella mushrooms served on penne with olive oil.

Fettuccine Alfredo

$12.99

Parmesan and garlic cream sauce served on fettuccine.

House Combination

House Combination

$17.99

Meat sauce spaghetti , Manicotti, ravioli, Italian sausage and meatball served with tomato sauce.

Lasagna

$12.99

Five layers of fresh pasta and mixed cheeses topped with meat sauce.

Manicotti

$12.99

Rolled pasta stuffed with cheeses and herbs and baked in tomato sauce.

Portebella Mushroom Ravioli

$17.99

Roasted Vegetable Ravioli

$17.99

Ravioli stuffed with portabella mushrooms and cheeses with a pesto creamy tomato sauce.

Shrimp Alfredo

$16.99

Sautéed shrimp served on fettuccine with Alfredo sauce.

Spaghetti

$8.99+

Tortellini

$12.99+

Hat shaped pasta filled with a mix of cheeses.

Tortellini Carbonara

$17.99

Cheese tortellini, bacon, portabella mushrooms, green onions, green peas, and grilled chicken with Alfredo sauce.

Tortellini Florentine

$17.99

Cheese tortellini , baby spinach, portabella mushrooms and grilled chicken with Alfredo sauce.

Sides

Alfredo Sauce Large

$4.99

Alfredo Sauce Ramekin

$2.49

Asparagus Side

$5.00

Baked Potato

$4.49

Broccoli Side

$5.00

French Fries

$1.99

Grilled Chicken Breast

$3.99

Grilled Shrimp Side

$5.99

Italian Sausage Side

$2.99

Meatballs Side

$4.99

Parmesan Crusted Potatoes Side

$2.99

Salmon Filet Side

$8.99

Sauteed Mushrooms Side

$2.99
Side Of Bread

Side Of Bread

$1.49

Chicken Strip (1)

$1.50

Side of Scallops

$8.99

Side Demi Glace

$3.00

Side Of Ranch (Ramekin)

$0.25

Kids Menu

Kids Spaghetti with Tomato Sauce

$5.99

Kids Spaghetti with Meatball

$6.99

Kids Ravioli

$5.99

Kids Manicotti

$5.99

Kids Chicken Alfredo

$7.99

Kids Fettuccine Alfredo

$5.99

Kids Tortellini with Tomato Sauce

$6.99

Kids Tortellini with Alfredo Sauce

$6.99

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.99

Kids Corn Dog

$4.99

Kids Sundae

$1.99

Kids Spaghetti Meat Sauce

$6.99

Dinner Feast

Cheese Tortellini Feast

$54.99+

Feeds 6-8 People

Chicken Cheesecake Feast

$49.99

Feeds 6-8 People

Chicken Primavera Feast

$69.99

Drew's Hash Feast

$69.99

Fettuccine Alfredo Feast

$49.99

Feeds 5-7 People

Jambalaya Feast

$79.99

Roasted Vegetable Ravioli Feast

$79.99

Shrimp & Grits Feast (24 Hr)

$99.99Out of stock

Feeds 8-10 People. Need 24 hour notice to order this Feast.

Shrimp Alfredo Feast

$79.99

Feeds 5-7 People

Shrimp New Orleans Feast

$79.99

Feeds 5-7 People

Spinach Feta Cream Pasta Feast

$79.99

Feeds 5-7 People

Tortellini Carbonara Feast

$79.99

Feeds 6-8 People

Grilled Salmon Pasta Feast

$79.99

Scallop Fettuccine Feast

$74.99

Jambalaya Feast

$69.99+

Whole Quiche

$49.99Out of stock

Chicken Alfredo Feast

$64.99

Feeds 5-7 People

Spaghetti Feast

$27.99+

Feeds 5-7 People

Manicotti Feast

$49.99

Feeds 5-7 People

Southern Most Pasta Feast

$89.99

Feeds 5-7 People

Tortellini Florentine Feast

$79.99

Feeds 6-8 People

Cheese Ravioli Feast

$59.99+

Feeds 6-8 People

Cajun Shrimp Pasta Feast

$79.99

Feeds 5-7 People

Grill Pasta Feast

$79.99

Lasagna Feast

$37.99+

Feeds 4-5 People

Crawfish Cornbread Feast

$99.99Out of stock

Additional Feast

Family Size Salad

$9.99

Loaf of Garlic Bread

$2.99

Marinara Sauce

$4.50+

Alfredo Sauce

$8.99+

Cajun Sauce

$8.99+

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$15.99+

Crawfish Dip

$20.99+

Soup

$7.49+

Meat Sauce

$7.50+

Salad Dressing

$6.99+

Bag of Ice

$3.00

Gallon of Tea

$7.00

Empty Foil Pan

$2.00

Gallon Of Lemonade

$7.00

Sauteed Portabella Mushrooms (Cater Menu, 1/2 pint)

$7.99

Parmesan Crusted Potatoes ( Cater Menu, 6-7p)

$20.99

Grilled Asparagus (Cater Menu, 4-5p)

$14.99

Steamed Fresh Broccoli (Cater Menu, 6-8p)

$17.99

Fried Ravioli (Cater Menu, 24 pieces)

$29.99

Chicken Tenders (Cater Menu, 20 pieces)

$29.99

Serving Utensils

Spork

$1.00

Tongs

$1.00

Setups

$0.75

Chafing Dish Rental

$25.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 11:30 pm
Friday5:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

319 W Main St, Russellville, AR 72801

Directions

Gallery
Pasta Grill image
Pasta Grill image
Pasta Grill image
Pasta Grill image

Popular restaurants in Russellville

Fat Daddy's Bar-B-Que of Russellville
orange star4.5 • 1,347
104 N Denver Ave Russellville, AR 72801
View restaurantnext
B Street Bakery and Deli
orange star4.7 • 23
311 W B Street Russellville, AR 72801
View restaurantnext
Fat Daddy's Bar-B-Que of London
orange star4.8 • 19
7206 Highway 64 West Suite B Russellville, AR 72802
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Russellville
Conway
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Hot Springs National Park
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
Little Rock
review star
Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)
North Little Rock
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Fort Smith
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Fayetteville
review star
Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)
Springdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Rogers
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Batesville
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston