Pasta Guru 103 Timlin Dr

review star

No reviews yet

103 Timlin Dr

Greenville, SC 29607

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Extruded

Campanelle ( 1#)

$8.00

Chitarra ( 8 bundles)

$8.00

Creste Di Gallo (1#)

$8.00

Mafaldine (8 bundles)

$8.00

Torchio (1 #)

$8.00

Trottole (1 #)

$8.00

Radiatori (1#)

$8.00

Rigatoni (1#)

$8.00

Hand Rolled

Stuffed (1#)(12-16ea)

$12.00

Gnocchi ( 1#)

$12.00

Gluten Free

Lumache (1#)

$10.00

Stickers

Logo

$4.00

Shirts

Logo

$15.00

Bread

Focaccia, ea

$4.00

Focaccia, Loaf

$30.00

Muffins

Blueberry

$3.00

Blueberry Batch (12ct)

$30.00

Double Choc. Buttermilk Muffins

$3.00

Double Choc. Buttermilk Muffins (12ct)

$30.00

Biscuits

Cheddar

$2.50

Cheddar Batch (12ct)

$25.00

Kolaches

Kolaches (Ham and Cheese)

$3.00

Kolaches (Ham and Cheese)- (12ct)

$30.00

Tickets 🎟

$1 ticket 🎟

$1.00

Lunch ticket 🎟

$15.00

Dinner ticket 🎟

$18.00

Kids Ticket 🎟

$8.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

The Pastabilities Are Endless

Location

103 Timlin Dr, Greenville, SC 29607

Directions

