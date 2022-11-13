A map showing the location of PASTA ON THE FLYView gallery

PASTA ON THE FLY

7607 Maple St

New Orleans, LA 70118

Starters

Meatball Trio

Meatball Trio

$10.00

served with red gravy, melted mozzarella, parmesan reggiano, basil oil

Tigelle

Tigelle

$6.00

three warm Italian flatbreads, brushed with olive oil, garlic butter, herbs, parmesan reggiano, sea salt

Salads

Super Caesar

Super Caesar

$12.00

romaine, spinach, kale, parmesan, garlic crouton, creamy caesar dressing

Caprese

Caprese

$14.00

heirloom cherry tomato, burrata, basil, sugar cane balsamic vinaigrette

Crowd Pleaser

Crowd Pleaser

$13.00

mixed greens, seasonal fruit, goat cheese, candied pecans, poppy seed vinaigrette

Favorites

Creamy Cacio E Pepe

Creamy Cacio E Pepe

$16.00

bucatini, parmesan reggiano, butter, cracked black pepper

Shrimp Fusilli

Shrimp Fusilli

$18.00

sautéed shrimp with a spicy kick, olive oil, garlic, fresh herbs, scallion, sun dried tomato

Classic Chicken Alfredo

Classic Chicken Alfredo

$17.00

grilled chicken breast, alfredo sauce, parmesan reggiano

Spaghetti and Meatballs

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$17.00

with Mama's red sauce

Build Your Pasta

Pick your sauce, your favorite shape of pasta, and then get crazy with our options!
Simply Alfredo

Simply Alfredo

$12.00

cream, parmesan, butter

Red Gravy Baby

Red Gravy Baby

$12.00

Mama's homemade red sauce

Olive Oil & Fresh Herbs

Olive Oil & Fresh Herbs

$10.00

extra virgin olive oil infused with garlic and fresh herbs

Truffle Love

Truffle Love

$13.00

white truffle butter, parmesan, crimini mushrooms

Holy Carbonara

Holy Carbonara

$13.00

applewood bacon, peas, garlic, cream

Spicy Sicilian

Spicy Sicilian

$11.00

chile oil, cherry tomato, red bell pepper, basil, garlic, capers

Creole Cream

Creole Cream

$13.00

artichoke, cherry tomatoes, herbs, lemon zest

Farmer's Delight

Farmer's Delight

$12.00

olive oil, garlic, cherry tomatoes, crimini mushrooms, spinach

Dessert

The Walking Cannoli

The Walking Cannoli

$9.00

crispy cannoli chips, cannoli cream, chocolate, caramel, raspberry, toasted pistachio

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$6.00Out of stock

espresso infused ladyfingers, mascarpone whipped cream, shaved dark chocolate, caramel drizzle

Pasta By The Pound

Fresh pasta made daily for you to get creative with at home!

Bucatini

$10.00Out of stock

hollowed spaghetti

Pappardelle

$10.00Out of stock

wide ribbons

Rigatoni

$10.00Out of stock

large tubes

Fusilli

$10.00Out of stock

corkscrew

Spaghetti

$10.00Out of stock

round strings

Fettuccine

$10.00Out of stock

small ribbons

Individual Beverages

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water Can

$2.00

San Pellegrino Sparkling Pomegranate Can

$2.00

San Pellegrino Sparkling Lemon Can

$2.00

Mexican Coca Cola Bottle

$2.50

Barq's Root Beer Bottle

$2.50

Coke Zero Can

$1.50

Sprite Can

$1.50

Bottled Water

$1.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Enjoy our handmade pasta dishes that you can completely customize to YOUR taste!

Location

7607 Maple St, New Orleans, LA 70118

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

