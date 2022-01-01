Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian

Pasta Pasta - Port Jefferson

2,935 Reviews

$$

234 East Main Street

Port Jefferson, NY 11777

Popular Items

Rigatoni Ala Vodka
Chicken Parm
Pappardelle Bolognese

Wine

Corkage Fee

$25.00

201 Veuve Clicquot, Yellow Label

$130.00

202 Laurent-Perrier La Cuvee Brut

$105.00

203 Korbel Brut

$39.00

204 Francois, Brut Champagne, .187ml

$12.00

205 Prosecco, Blu, 187 ml

$12.00

206 Prosecco, zardetto

$32.00

208 Topaz Imperial Brut Rose, Sparkling Pointe

$49.00

207 Francois , Brut Rose .187

$12.00

209 sparkling cava

$36.00

107 Merlot, J. Lohr 1/2 BTL

$21.00

108 Pinot Noir, La Crema, Sonoma Coast 1/2 BTL

$24.00

109 Chianti, Carpineto 1/2 BTL

$23.00

111 Cabernet Sauvignon, Jack London Vineyard 1/2 BTL

$32.00Out of stock

112 Malbec, UNO

$22.00

110 Cabernet Joel Gott

$20.00

601 Mastermind Cab

$75.00

602 Buena Vista

$92.00

603 Pine Ridge

$86.00

604 Freemark Abbey

$90.00

605 Girard

$60.00

606 Flora Springs

$82.00Out of stock

607 Smith & Hook

$38.00

608 Juggernaut

$42.00

609 GEO

$150.00

610 Darioush

$180.00

701 Canoe Ridge

$36.00

702 Hahn Merlot

$34.00

704 Markham Merlot

$46.00

802 Mathilda

$38.00

803 Oxford Landing

$31.00

901 Chianti Classico, San Felice

$42.00

902 Chianti Classico, Carpineto

$34.00

903 Chianti Classico, Badia A Colibuono

$46.00

904 Valpolicella Superiore

$35.00

905 Montepulciano D'Abruzzo

$45.00

906 Amarone, Della Valpolicella

$98.00

907 Barolo, Dell'Unita

$85.00

908 Rosso Di Montalcino, Campogiovanni

$49.00

909 Brunello Di Montalcino San Polo

$125.00Out of stock

910 Super Tuscan, Altesino

$45.00

911 Nero D'Avola

$42.00

1011 Seghesio

$56.00

1012 Ancient Peaks

$39.00

1110 Hahn S.L.H.HIGHLANDS

$49.00

1111 Les Colines Rouges

$36.00

1113 High Hook

$46.00Out of stock

1115 Adelsheim

$69.00Out of stock

Villa Maria

$42.00

Tercet

$34.00

1209 Blackboard

$38.00

1210 Pillars Blend

$36.00

1211 Mastermind Blend

$48.00Out of stock

1212 Rioja, Reserva, Vina Bujanda

$36.00

1213 Malbec, Catena

$46.00

1214 Raphael Malbec

$29.00

1215 Carmenere

$45.00

1217 Seven Sinners

$38.00

1218 Malbec, Tilia

$36.00

1220 Cotes Du Rhone

$34.00

1221 Marcari Sette

$30.00

Sangria, carafe

$21.00

1222 Sannino Cab Franc

$28.00

Leib

$28.00Out of stock

Macari

$28.00

Raphael

$28.00

Sannino

$28.00

Martha Clara Solstice

$28.00Out of stock

Soleil Des Alpes

$34.00

Sparkling PoInte Topaz Imperial (sparkling)

$49.00

101 Chardonnay, NAPA

$18.00

102 Chardonnay, Sonoma Coast

$22.00

103 Sauvignon Blanc, Joel Gott

$18.00

107 Sauvignon Blanc, Joel Gott,1\2 BTL

$20.00

105 Pinot Grigio, Terra Alpina 1/2 BTL

$18.00

106 Riesling, Thirsty Owl 1/2 BTL

$19.00

Geisen

$18.00Out of stock

302 Charm Acres

$42.00

303 Kendall-Jackson, Vintners Reserve

$38.00

305 Chardonnay,Novelty Hill

$45.00

306 Chateau Montelana

$98.00

401 Riff

$29.00

402 Tiefenbrunner

$38.00

403 Santa Margherita

$58.00

404 Unterbner

$62.00

502 Kim Crawford

$43.00

504 Sancerre Blanc

$40.00

505 Raphael

$30.00

510 Soave

$29.00

511 Clean Slate

$32.00

512 Forge

$34.00

521 Moscato

$30.00

522 Rose

$34.00

523 Darioush

$92.00

Corkage Fee

$25.00

Dessert Wines

Moscato

$7.50

Tawny Port

$7.00

10 Year Tawny port

$10.00

Blueberry port

$8.00

Starters

Appetizer for 2

$20.00

Artichoke hearts fried

$14.00

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp

$14.00

Blackened Chicken & Shrimp

$17.00

Bread

$3.00

Escargot Wonton

$14.00

Filet Mignon Quesadilla

$17.00

Fried Calamari with Marinara

$14.00

Gluten Free Bread

$2.00

Grilled Calamari

$15.00

Mozzarella Burrata

$14.00

Mozzarella Pinwheels

$13.00

PEI Mussels

$15.00

Pizza Crust

$3.00

Scallop App

$17.00

Scallop Salad

$19.00

Sesame Crusted Calamari

$15.00

Shrimp, Lob, Crab, Cktl

$22.00

Sliced Tomato & Mozz

$10.00

Soup #1

$9.00

Soup #2

$9.00

Stuffed Baked Clams

$13.00

Wasabi Calamari

$15.00

Salads

Almond Crusted Chicken Salad

$18.00

Bosc Pear Salad

$13.00

Classic Caesar Salad

$11.00

Five Leaf Salad

$8.00

Grilled Asparagus & Proscuitto

$15.00

Lobster Salad

$22.00

Strawberry Fields

$13.00

Sliced Apple Salad

$13.00

Pasta

Alfredo

$20.00

Angel Hair Chicken

$26.00

Baked Chicken Breast

$27.00

Black Ravioli

$27.00

Bowties Cajun Chicken

$24.00

Carbonera

$22.00

Cavatelli

$26.00

Fettuccine Chicken

$25.00

Lobster Andouille Sausage

$30.00

Pappardelle Bolognese

$25.00

Penne Gumbo

$28.00

Penne Mozzarella

$21.00

Pesto Cream

$20.00

Pesto Oil

$19.00

Primavera

$22.00

Ravioli Parmigiana

$20.00

Red Clam Sauce

$24.00

Rigatoni Ala Vodka

$19.00

Rigatoni Shrimp

$26.00

Seafood Fra Diavolo

$38.00

Shrimp Bowties

$26.00

Spaghetti Scallops

$30.00

Spaghetti with Meatballs

$18.00

Tortelloni Lobster

$30.00

White Clam Sauce

$24.00

Whole Wheat Penne

$24.00

Mindy Pasta

$26.00

Entrees

Black Angus NY Shell Steak

$39.00

ChIcken Francese

$27.00

Chicken Panzanella

$27.00

Chicken Parm

$27.00

Duck Two Ways

$35.00

Eggplant Parm

$24.00

Filet Mignon Gnocchi

$39.00

Fish of the Day

$32.00

Grilled Chicken

$21.00

Grilled Seafood Combo

$39.00

Pork Pizzaiola

$29.00

Rack of Lamb

$39.00

Sauteed Chicken Breast

$26.00

Scallop Risotto Entree

$34.00

Surf & Turf

$38.00

Veal Parmigiana

$30.00

Pizza

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$19.00

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$20.00

Classic Margherita Pizza

$16.00

Greek Salad Pizza

$16.00

Cheese Pizza

$12.00

Meatlovers Pizza

$20.00

Mediterranean Pizza

$23.00

Seafood Pizza

$25.00

Tuscan Pizza

$20.00

White Pizza

$13.00

Specials

App Special

$19.00

Entree Special

$38.00

Fish Special

$36.00

Pasta Special

$28.00

Lobster Bisque

$12.00

Sides

Side Broccoli rabe

$6.00

Side Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Side of Fries

$4.00

Side of Meatballs

$6.00

Side Pasta

$8.00

Side Rice

$4.00

Side Sautéed Spinach

$5.00

Side Sautéed Veggies

$6.00

Side Steamed Veggies

$6.00

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Side Vegetable Medley

$6.00

Side Rissotto

$7.00

Dessert

BERRIES

$10.00

BISCOTTI

$5.00

Black Raspberry Ice cream in wafer

$7.00

CANNOLI

$10.00

CHEESE CAKE

$11.00

CHOC. BAG

$12.00

Chocolate Ice Cream

$6.00

CREME BRULEE

$11.00

CRUMBLE

$10.00

FRIED ICECREAM

$10.00

GELATO

$10.00

Kid Chocolate

$3.50

Kid Vanilla

$3.50

MOLTEN CAKE

$11.00

OREO BROWNIE

$11.00

RAINBOW CHEESECAKE

$11.00

RAVIOLI

$12.00

RICE PUDDING

$10.00Out of stock

SORBET

$11.00

TARTUFO

$10.00

TIRAMISU

$11.00

VANILLA ICECREAM

$6.00

With Vanilla Ice Cream

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 7:45 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 7:45 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 7:45 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 7:45 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 7:45 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

234 East Main Street, Port Jefferson, NY 11777

Directions

Gallery
Pasta Pasta image
Pasta Pasta image

