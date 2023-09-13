Popular Items

Pasta Bowl

$15.00
Garlic Knots

Garlic Knots

$5.00

Full Menu

Appetizers

French Fries

French Fries

$6.00
Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$7.00
Fried Mozzarella Sticks

Fried Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00
Pierogies (5)

Pierogies (5)

$7.00
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$7.00
Chicken Tender Basket

Chicken Tender Basket

$12.00
Beef Patties

Beef Patties

$5.00
Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$15.00
Fried Shrimp

Fried Shrimp

$9.00
Garlic Knots

Garlic Knots

$5.00
Brushetta Bread

Brushetta Bread

$6.00
Rice Ball

Rice Ball

$8.00Out of stock

Wings

Bone In

Bone In

$10.00+
Boneless

Boneless

$13.00

Salads

House

House

$10.00

Spring mix, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, roasted red peppers, artichokes, olives

Caprese

Caprese

$10.00

Fresh mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, and basil with homemade balsamic vinaigrette

Antipasto

Antipasto

$14.00

Spring mix, salami, ham, provolone cheese, olives, artichoke heart, tomatoes, onions, cucumber, roasted red peppers, mozzarella cheese

Chicken Cesar

Chicken Cesar

$15.00

Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, Parmesan cheese, croutons

Handhelds

Chicken Caesar Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.00

Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, Parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing

Chicken Salad Wrap

Chicken Salad Wrap

$13.00

Chicken salad, shredded lettuce, tomatoes

Tuna Salad Wrap

Tuna Salad Wrap

$13.00

Tuna salad, shredded lettuce, tomatoes

Veggie Wrap

Veggie Wrap

$13.00

Roasted red peppers, spinach, mushrooms, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, provolone cheese

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$13.00
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$15.00

Pasta Bowl

Pasta Bowl

$15.00

Baked Dishes

Baked Ziti

Baked Ziti

$12.00
Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$14.00
Stuffed Shells

Stuffed Shells

$12.00

Pizza

Cheese Slice

Cheese Slice

$2.50
Medium Cheese Pie

Medium Cheese Pie

$12.00
Large Cheese pie

Large Cheese pie

$14.00
White Pizza

White Pizza

$15.00+
Grandma Slice

Grandma Slice

$4.00
Grandma

Grandma

$22.00
Sicilian Slice

Sicilian Slice

$4.00
Sicilian Pie

Sicilian Pie

$20.00

Specialty Pizza

Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo Chicken

$4.50+

Buffalo fried chicken, mozzarella cheese, topped with bleu cheese or ranch dressing

Chicken Bacon Ranch

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$4.50+

Seasoned fried chicken, bacon, mozzarella cheese, topped with ranch dressing

The Market Supreme

The Market Supreme

$4.50+

Sausage, pepperoni, bell peppers, onions, black olives, sauce, & mozzarella cheese

The Garden

The Garden

$4.50+

Mushrooms, tomatoes, broccoli, onions, black olives, bell peppers, sauce, & mozzarella cheese

Meat Lovers

Meat Lovers

$4.50+

Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatballs, Bacon, ham, sauce & mozzarella cheese

Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$4.50+

Diced tomatoes, onions, fresh garlic, basil, & mozzarella cheese

Cheese steak

Cheese steak

$4.50+

Beef or chicken steak meat, sauce, & mozzarella cheese

Margherita

Margherita

$4.50+

Marinara sauce, fresh mozzarella, garlic, basil, oregano, & Parmesan cheese

Gluten – Free

Gluten – Free

$17.00

Stromboli & Calzone

Cheese Steak Stromboli

Cheese Steak Stromboli

$13.00
Chicken Cheese Steak Stromboli

Chicken Cheese Steak Stromboli

$13.00
Cheese Calzone

Cheese Calzone

$13.00
Ham & Cheese Calzone

Ham & Cheese Calzone

$13.00

Beverages

Water

Water

$2.00
Coke

Coke

$1.50
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$1.50
Sprite

Sprite

$1.50
Iced Tea Can

Iced Tea Can

$1.50
Gatorade

Gatorade

$3.00Out of stock
Red Bull 8.4 oz

Red Bull 8.4 oz

$3.50Out of stock
Red Bull 12 oz

Red Bull 12 oz

$4.50
Red Bull - Sugar Free 8.4oz

Red Bull - Sugar Free 8.4oz

$3.50
Iced Tea Carton

Iced Tea Carton

$2.00
Orange Drink Carton

Orange Drink Carton

$2.00
Snapple Iced Tea

Snapple Iced Tea

$2.50Out of stock
Snapple Raspberry Tea

Snapple Raspberry Tea

$2.50
Snapple Peach Tea

Snapple Peach Tea

$2.50Out of stock

Online Menu

Appetizers (Copy)

French Fries

French Fries

$6.00
Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$7.00
Fried Mozzarella Sticks

Fried Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00
Pierogies (5)

Pierogies (5)

$7.00
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$7.00
Chicken Tender Basket

Chicken Tender Basket

$12.00
Beef Patties

Beef Patties

$5.00
Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$15.00
Fried Shrimp

Fried Shrimp

$9.00
Garlic Knots

Garlic Knots

$5.00
Brushetta Bread

Brushetta Bread

$6.00
Rice Ball

Rice Ball

$8.00Out of stock

Salads (Copy)

House

House

$10.00

Spring mix, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, roasted red peppers, artichokes, olives

Caprese

Caprese

$10.00

Fresh mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, and basil with homemade balsamic vinaigrette

Antipasto

Antipasto

$14.00

Spring mix, salami, ham, provolone cheese, olives, artichoke heart, tomatoes, onions, cucumber, roasted red peppers, mozzarella cheese

Chicken Cesar

Chicken Cesar

$15.00

Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, Parmesan cheese, croutons

Pasta Bowl (Copy)

Pasta Bowl

$15.00

Wings (Copy)

Bone In

Bone In

$10.00+
Boneless

Boneless

$13.00

Baked Dishes (Copy)

Baked Ziti

Baked Ziti

$12.00
Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$14.00
Stuffed Shells

Stuffed Shells

$12.00

Pizza (Copy)

Cheese Slice

Cheese Slice

$2.50
Medium Cheese Pie

Medium Cheese Pie

$12.00
Large Cheese pie

Large Cheese pie

$14.00
White Pizza

White Pizza

$15.00+
Grandma Slice

Grandma Slice

$4.00
Grandma

Grandma

$22.00
Sicilian Slice

Sicilian Slice

$4.00
Sicilian Pie

Sicilian Pie

$20.00

Specialty Pizza (Copy)

Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo Chicken

$4.50+

Buffalo fried chicken, mozzarella cheese, topped with bleu cheese or ranch dressing

Chicken Bacon Ranch

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$4.50+

Seasoned fried chicken, bacon, mozzarella cheese, topped with ranch dressing

The Market Supreme

The Market Supreme

$4.50+

Sausage, pepperoni, bell peppers, onions, black olives, sauce, & mozzarella cheese

The Garden

The Garden

$4.50+

Mushrooms, tomatoes, broccoli, onions, black olives, bell peppers, sauce, & mozzarella cheese

Meat Lovers

Meat Lovers

$4.50+

Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatballs, Bacon, ham, sauce & mozzarella cheese

Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$4.50+

Diced tomatoes, onions, fresh garlic, basil, & mozzarella cheese

Cheese steak

Cheese steak

$4.50+

Beef or chicken steak meat, sauce, & mozzarella cheese

Margherita

Margherita

$4.50+

Marinara sauce, fresh mozzarella, garlic, basil, oregano, & Parmesan cheese

Gluten – Free

Gluten – Free

$17.00

Stromboli & Calzone (Copy)

Cheese Steak Stromboli

Cheese Steak Stromboli

$13.00
Chicken Cheese Steak Stromboli

Chicken Cheese Steak Stromboli

$13.00
Cheese Calzone

Cheese Calzone

$13.00
Ham & Cheese Calzone

Ham & Cheese Calzone

$13.00

Beverages (Copy)

Water

Water

$2.00
Coke

Coke

$1.50
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$1.50
Sprite

Sprite

$1.50
Iced Tea Can

Iced Tea Can

$1.50
Gatorade

Gatorade

$3.00Out of stock
Red Bull 8.4 oz

Red Bull 8.4 oz

$3.50Out of stock
Red Bull 12 oz

Red Bull 12 oz

$4.50
Red Bull - Sugar Free 8.4oz

Red Bull - Sugar Free 8.4oz

$3.50