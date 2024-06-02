Pasta Polo Coquitlam 2754 Barnet Hwy, Coquitlam, BC
2754 Barnet Hwy
Coquitlam, CN V3B 1B9
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Main Menu
APPETIZERS
- Bruschetta$15.95
tomato, onion, basil, mozzarella
- Calamari$16.95
fritte, diced onion, lemon aioli and tzatziki
- Grilled Vegetable$15.95
VEGAN+GLUTEN FRIENDLY drizzled with balsamic vinegar & olive oil
- Mozzarella Stix$15.95
with fresh house-made Salsa
- Polo Meatball$16.95
simmered in marinara
- Roasted Garlic Fries$9.95
NOT GLUTEN-FREE/ PARM ON TOP
- Saffron Mussel$17.95
fresh mussels poached in a Saffron cream white wine
- Shrimp & Mushroom$17.95
sauteed with garlic in lemon white wine
SALAD
- Capresse Salad$21.95
Tomato, onion, capers, basil & bocconcini cheese
- Mediterranean Chef Salad$25.95
with roasted chicken breast cooked in brandy & sun-dried cherries sauce, cucumber, tomatoes, dried cranberries, pistachios, bocconcini & feta w/crostini & honey-lime vinaigrette
- Full Caesar Salad$15.95
Traditional caesar salad
- Full House Green Salad with honey lime vinaigrette$16.95
- Full Spinach Apple Brie Salad$24.95
Spinach, caramelized apple, triple cream brie, California walnuts, crostini, honey-lime vinaigrette
PASTA
- Alfredo$16.95
Alfredo sauce
- Baked Chicken Penne$26.95
chicken, creamy sun-dried tomato Alfredo, mushrooms, baked with cheese
- Baked Gnocchi$26.95
in a cheese cream sauce
- Bolognaise$16.95
MEAT (BEEF) SAUCE
- Carbonara$20.95
Italian ham, smoked bacon & sweet onion in white wine cream sauce. Green onion on top
- Cheese Ravioli$25.95
4 cheese filling Ravioli. Serve with Bolognaise or sun-dried tomato alfredo
- Chicken Fettuccini Alfredo$24.95
Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo
- Chicken Genovese$25.95
CREAMY PESTO (HAS WALNUT)
- Creamy Pesto$21.95
cont: walnut
- Curry Cream$18.95
MEDIUM SPICY
- Grilled Eggplant Pasta$24.95
peppers & garlic, sun-dried tomato, olives, and onion topped with feta
- Italian Sausage$23.95
sweet onion & bell pepper in basil marinara
- Linguini Alla Puttanesca$22.95
olives, capers, garlic, and anchovies in marinara
- Marinara$16.95
- Meat Tortellini$24.95
Beef &cheese filled tortellini
- Meatball Marinara$23.95
Home- made meatball marinara
- Mushroom Gnocchi$28.95
with bacon and Italian ham, baked in creamy carbonara cheese sauce *not vegetarian
- Pesto$17.95
Homemade Pesto. basil, roasted garlic, parmesan, olive oil, walnut
- Prawn Pasta$25.95
roasted garlic white wine cream
- Primavera Rose$20.95
FRESH VEGETABLE IN ROSE
- Rose$16.75
- Seafood Marinara$28.95
mussels, shrimp, calamari & clams poached in garlic basil marinara (mild, medium, or hot)
- Shrimp & Scallop Rose$26.95
sweet onion, bell pepper & mushroom
- Sundried Tomato Cream Sauce$17.95
- Lamb ragu$27.95
Slow- cooked Lamb shoulder Ragu pasta
- Vongole$25.95
baby clam pasta olive oil, garlic, little chili flakes, parsley
RISOTTO
ENTREE
- Baked Chicken Parmesan$31.95
side linguini in basil marinara or fettuccini alfredo or penne bolognase
- Baked Eggplant Parmesan$27.95
With a side of tomato basil linguini or fettuccine alfredo or penne bolognaise
- Baked Veal Parmesan$33.95
side linguini in basil marinara or fettuccini alfredo or penne bolognase
- Chicken Scallopine$32.95
sauteed with button & oyster mushrooms, sweet onion, and garlic with a side of fettuccini alfredo or linguini rose
- Chicken Veggie Lasagna$25.95
baked with roasted vegetables, rosemary chicken & cheeses
- Ossobucco$33.95
saffron basmati rice or pasta Mafalda
- Lasagna$24.95
baked with Bolognese and three cheeses
- Mannicotti$24.95
2 pasta tubes filled with spinach, herbs, and cheeses, with marinara & mozzarella
- Meat Cannelloni$26.95
2 pasta tubes filled with veal, cheese & herbs, baked in marinara & mozzarella
- Seafood Cannelloni$28.95
2 pasts tubes filled with crab, shrimp, and white fish, baked in white wine cream and mozzarella, topped with a pair of grilled prawns
- Veal Scallopine$33.95
sauteed with button & oyster mushrooms, sweet onion, and garlic with a side of fettuccini alfredo or linguini rose
- Vegetable Lasagna$24.95
baked with fire-roasted vegetables rose & cheeses
- Wild Salmon Fillet$32.95
topped with capers and lemon cream sauce with a side of grilled zucchini and saffron basmati rice or pesto linguine
PIZZA
- 1. MARGHERITA pizza$19.95
Tomato sauce, Bicconcini, fresh basil and drizzle extra virgin olive oil
- 2. PRIMAVERA PIZZA$21.95
Tomato sauce, Mozzarella, zucchini, artichoke, onion and bell pepper
- 3. NAPOLI PIZZA$21.95
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, anchovies and capers
- 4. PEPPERONI PIZZA$23.95
Tomato sauce, mozzarella and pepperoni
- 5. HAWAIIAN PIZZA$23.95
Tomato, mozzarella, Italian ham, pineapple
- 6. CURRY CHICKEN PIZZA$23.95
- 7. CLASSICA PIZZA$24.95
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, mushroom and hand-made Italian sausage
- 8. CONTADINA PIZZA$24.95
Tomato sauce. Mozzarella, house-made Italian sausage, mushroom and artichoke
- 9. CHICKEN CACCIATORE PIZZA$24.95
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, chili flakes, marinated chicken, pepper, artichoke
- 10. CARNIVORA PIZZA$25.95
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian ham, house-made sausage and prosciutto
- 11. SPINACI POLLO PIZZA$24.95
Pesto+tomato sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, spinach, marinated chicken, feta and Sun-dried tomato
- 12. QUATTRO FROMMAGIO PIZZA$23.95
VEGETARIAN
- 14. PESTO BIANCA PIZZA$24.95
Bianca pesto, Italian ham, bocconcini, tomato and basil
- 15. CAFONATA PIZZA$25.95
Pesto bianca, mozzarella, parmesan, Italian ham, potato, ricotta and oregano
SIDE ORDER
Dessert
Home made-dessert
- Banokie pie$11.25
graham wafer crust with sliced bananas in caramel sauce topped with whipped cream
- Chocolate Mousse$11.25
light fluffy mousse, made from the finest Belgium chocolate on top of a thin flour-less dark chocolate cake base
- Creme Brulee$11.25
smooth, creamy vanilla custard, topped with a crisp layer of marbled sugar
- Brownie Cake$11.25
white & dark chocolate chunk brownie cake
- Cheesecake$11.25
our own New York style cheesecak
- Tiramisu$11.25
mascarpone cheese & whipped cream layered with Kahlua & espresso dipped ladyfingers
Deli Menu
Take and Bake Par Baked
- T&B 1/2 pan Chix Lasagna$80.00
- T&B 1/2 pan Meat Lasagna$76.00
- T&B 1/2 pan Veggie Lasagna$76.00
- T&B Chix Fettucini Alfredo$19.96
- T&B Chix Lasagna$20.76
- T&B Chix Parmesan$25.56
SERVED ON LINGUINI MARINARA
- T&B Eggplant Parm$22.36
SERVED ON PENNE MAIRNARA
- T&B Gluten free Meatball Marinara$22.16
- T&B Gnocchi$21.56
- T&B OssoBucco$27.16
SERVE WITH RICE
- T&B Manicotti$19.95
- T&B Meat Cannelloni$21.56
- T&B Meat Lasagna$19.96
- T&B Meatball Marinara$19.16
- T&B Minestrone Soup$11.96
- T&B Seafood Cannelloni$23.15
- T&B Veggie Lasagna$19.96
- can pop to go$2.50
- T&B Margherita pizza$12.00
- T&B Classica pizza$15.00
Half Pan Hot Family Meal pasta w protein (5-7 portion)
- Half pan Bolognese baked cheese penne$95.00
- Half pan Creamy sundried chicken penne$95.00
- Half pan Shrimp & Scallop rose penne$115.00
- Half pan seafood marinara penne$115.00
- Half pan meatball marinara penne$95.00
- Half pan Carbonara penne$90.00
- Half pan Italian sausage Penne$95.00
- Half pan Chicken Genovese$100.00
- Half pan Meat Lasagna$95.00
- Half pan Vegetable Lasagna$95.00
- Half pan Chicken Lasagna$100.00
- Half pan Baked chicken penne(mushroom)$95.00
Half Pan vegetarian hot family meal (5-7 portion)
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
2754 Barnet Hwy, Coquitlam, CN V3B 1B9