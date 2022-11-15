Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pastability's

335 Reviews

$$

11 W Acacia

Salinas, CA 93901

Order Again

Popular Items

The Michaelangelo
Garlic Bread
Fettuccine

Promotions

1 Family Size Tray w/ 1 Topping + 10 Pieces of Garlic Bread
Hello Fall Special!

Hello Fall Special!

$45.00

1 Family Size Tray w/ 1 Topping + 10 Pieces of Garlic Bread

Office Lunches

Office Lunch For 10

$100.00

Please Choose 1 Pasta Tray & 1 Salad Option Comes w/ 10 Pieces of Garlic Bread

Office Lunch For 20

$200.00

Please Choose 2 Pasta Trays & 2 Salad Options Comes w/ 20 Pieces of Garlic Bread

Office Lunch For 30

$300.00

Please Choose 3 Pasta Trays & 3 Salad Options Comes w/ 30 Pieces of Garlic Bread

Office Lunch For 40

$400.00

Please Choose 4 Pasta Trays & 4 Salad Options Comes w/ 40 Pieces of Garlic Bread

Weekly Specials

Seafood Cioppino Special

$24.99

Sirloin Steak Special

$24.99

ZioBrand Spaghetti Rustica Special

$19.99

Rustica Lasagna Special

$19.99

Traditional Lasagna

$19.99Out of stock

Build Your Own Pasta Bowl

Spaghetti

Spaghetti

$9.45
Fettuccine

Fettuccine

$9.45
Penne

Penne

$9.45
Rotini

Rotini

$9.45
Bowtie

Bowtie

$9.45
GF Penne

GF Penne

$11.55
Beef Ravioli

Beef Ravioli

$13.13
Cheese Ravioli

Cheese Ravioli

$13.13
Steamed Rice

Steamed Rice

$9.45
Mixed Vegetable

Mixed Vegetable

$10.50
Broccoli

Broccoli

$9.45

Pastability's & Signature Rice Bowls

The Donatello

The Donatello

$15.73

Sautéed Shrimp, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Garlic, Creamy Alfredo Sauce, & Italian Style Herbs

The Leonardo

The Leonardo

$15.73

Fresh Broccoli, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Garlic, Italian Style Herbs Tossed with Extra Virgin Olive Oil

The Michaelangelo

The Michaelangelo

$15.73

Blackened Chicken, Cajun Style Spices, Garlic, & Creamy Alfredo Sauce

The Raffaele

The Raffaele

$15.73

Fresh Broccoli, Grilled Chicken, Tossed in Gilroy Garlic Alfredo Sauce

Baja Chicken Rice Bowl

Baja Chicken Rice Bowl

$13.63

Steamed Rice, Topped with Grilled Chicken, Salsa Verde, Tomatoes, Avocado, & Cilantro

Broccoli Beef Teriyaki Rice Bowl

Broccoli Beef Teriyaki Rice Bowl

$13.63

A Classic Favorite - Steamed Rice, Tender Beef, Fresh Broccoli, in a Ginger Soy Teriyaki Sauce

Italian Sausage Rice Bowl

Italian Sausage Rice Bowl

$13.63

Steamed Rice, Sautéed Italian Sausage, Broccoli, Onion, Garlic, Mixed with Extra Virgin Olive Oil Sauce

Teriyaki Shrimp Rice Bowl

Teriyaki Shrimp Rice Bowl

$13.63

Steamed Rice, Sautéed Sweet Shrimp, Vegetable Medley, Mixed with Ginger Soy Teriyaki Sauce

Build Your Own Family Meal (Feeds 4-6)

Fettuccine Family Meal

Fettuccine Family Meal

$47.24
Penne Family Meal

Penne Family Meal

$47.24
Rotini Family Meal

Rotini Family Meal

$47.24
Bowtie Family Meal

Bowtie Family Meal

$47.24
GF Penne Family Meal

GF Penne Family Meal

$51.44
Beef Ravioli Family

Beef Ravioli Family

$52.49
Cheese Ravioli Family

Cheese Ravioli Family

$52.49
Mixed Vegetables Family

Mixed Vegetables Family

$52.49

Family Pastability's (Feeds 4-6)

The Donatello Family Meal

The Donatello Family Meal

$62.99

Sautéed Shrimp, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Garlic, Creamy Alfredo Sauce, & Italian Style Herbs

The Leonardo Family Meal

The Leonardo Family Meal

$53.54

Fresh Broccoli, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Garlic, Italian Style Herbs Tossed with Extra Virgin Olive Oil

The Michelangelo Family Meal

The Michelangelo Family Meal

$58.79

Blackened Chicken, Cajun Style Spices, Garlic, & Creamy Alfredo Sauce

The Raffaele Family Meal

The Raffaele Family Meal

$58.79

Fresh Broccoli, Grilled Chicken, Tossed in Gilroy Garlic Alfredo Sauce

Build Your Own Party Pan (Feeds 8-10)

Party Pans Feed 8-10 People
Spaghetti Party Pan

Spaghetti Party Pan

$63.00
Fettuccine Party Pan

Fettuccine Party Pan

$63.00
Penne Party Pan

Penne Party Pan

$63.00
Rotini Party Pan

Rotini Party Pan

$63.00
Bowtie Party Pan

Bowtie Party Pan

$63.00
GF Penne Party Pan

GF Penne Party Pan

$73.50
Beef Ravioli Party

Beef Ravioli Party

$68.25
Cheese Ravioli Party

Cheese Ravioli Party

$68.25

Party Pan Pastabilitys (Feeds 8-10)

FRESH BROCCOLI, GRILLED CHICKEN TOSSED IN GILROY GARLIC ALFREDO SAUCE

The Donatello Party Pan

$78.75

Sautéed Shrimp, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Garlic, Creamy Alfredo Sauce, & Italian Style Herbs

The Leonardo Party Pan

$78.75

Fresh Broccoli, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Garlic, Italian Style Herbs Tossed with Extra Virgin Olive Oil

The Michelangelo Party Pan

$78.75

Blackened Chicken, Cajun Style Spices, Garlic, & Creamy Alfredo Sauce

The Raffaele Party Pan

$78.75

Fresh Broccoli, Grilled Chicken, Tossed in Gilroy Garlic Alfredo Sauce

Desserts

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$4.20Out of stock
Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$5.25
Lemon Bar

Lemon Bar

$5.25
Strawberry Shortcake

Strawberry Shortcake

$5.25
Choc. Chunk Brownie

Choc. Chunk Brownie

$5.25
Fudge Cake

Fudge Cake

$5.25

FEAST FOR 5

Spaghetti Meal Feast

$45.00

Penne Meal Feast

$45.00

Fettuccine Meal Feast

$45.00

GF Penne Meal Feast

$50.00

Sides

Garlic Bread

$1.58+

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$2.09+

Minestrone Soup

$6.29+

Artichoke Bisque Soup

$6.29+

Mixed Green Salad

$5.24+

Caesar Salad

$5.24+

Meatballs

$4.20+

Side Mixed Veggies

$3.15

Side Grilled Chicken

$4.20

Side Blackened Chicken

$4.20

Parm Cheese (4oz)

$2.10

Sauce On Side

QT A-17 Napolitano

$11.54

QT Alfredo Bianco

$11.54

QT Basil Pesto

$11.54

QT Gilroy Sauce

$11.54

QT Mac-N-Cheese Sauce

$11.54

QT Olive Oil & Garlic

$11.54

QT Pink Sauce

$11.54

QT Pomodoro Naturale

$11.54

QT The Baconara Sauce

$12.59

QT Meatsauce

$12.59

16oz Napolitano

$6.29

16oz Alfredo

$6.29

16oz Basil Pesto

$6.29

16oz Gilroy

$6.29

16oz Mac N Cheese

$6.29

16oz Olive Oil & Garilc

$6.29

16oz Pink Sauce

$6.29

16oz Pomodoro

$6.29

16oz Baconara

$7.34

16oz Meatsauce

$7.34

QT Continental Dressing

$13.63

QT Ranch Dressing

$13.63

Bottled Soda

Pepsi

Pepsi

$3.40
Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$3.40
Sierra Mist

Sierra Mist

$3.40
Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$3.40

Water

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.58

Energy Drinks

ENERGY TEA

$4.20

Traditional Meat & Cheese Lasagna (24 HR NOTICE REQUIRED)

Traditional Lasagna (4-6)

$29.99

Traditional Lasagna (12)

$49.99

Traditional Lasagna (24)

$89.99

Rustica Lasagna (24 HR NOTICE REQUIRED)

Rustica Lasagna (Feeds 4-6)

$26.99

Rustica Lasagna (Feeds 12)

$49.99

Rustica Lasagna (Feeds 24)

$89.99

Blackened Chicken Lasagna (24 HR NOTICE REQUIRED)

Blackened Chicken Lasagna (Feeds 4-6)

$29.99

Blackened Chicken Lasagna (Feeds 12)

$69.99

Blackened Chicken Lasagna (Feeds 24)

$98.99

Vegetarian Lasagna (24 HR NOTICE REQUIRED)

Vegetarian Lasagna (Feeds 4-6)

$26.99

Vegetarian Lasagna (Feeds 12)

$49.99

Vegetarian Lasagna (Feeds 24)

$89.99

Ice Cream Quart

Vanilla

Vanilla

$9.99

Marianne's Classic Vanilla Ice Cream!

Rocky Road

Rocky Road

$9.99

Chocolate Ice Cream with Cashews and Mini Marshmallows

1020

1020

$9.99

Caramel Ice Cream with Chocolate Swirl and Chocolate Sandwich Cookies

Heaven

Heaven

$9.99

Vanilla Ice Cream with Chocolate Swirl, Peanut Butter Swirl, and Brownies

Mud Pie

Mud Pie

$9.99

Coffee Ice Cream with Almonds and Chocolate Sandwich Cookie Bits

Bubble Gum

Bubble Gum

$9.99

Bubble Gum, Bubble Gum, in a Quart!

Northern Oregon Blackberry

Northern Oregon Blackberry

$9.99Out of stock

Fresh Oregon Blackberries & Cream

Salted Carmel

Salted Carmel

$9.99

Creamy Carmel Ice Cream with Slightly Salty Carmel Ribbons

Pralines & Cream

Pralines & Cream

$9.99

Candied Pralines and Creamy Vanilla Ice Cream

Strawberry

Strawberry

$9.99

Watsonville Strawberries Fill This Strawberry Ice Cream with Flavor!

Peanut Butter Cup

$9.99

Ice Cream Bars/Novelties

Chocolate Covered Cheesecake Bar

Chocolate Covered Cheesecake Bar

$4.99

Say No More!!

Nutty Bar

Nutty Bar

$4.99

Vanilla Ice Cream Dipped in Chocolate and Almonds

Nutty Banana

Nutty Banana

$4.99

Frozen Banana Dipped in Chocolate and Almonds

Ice Cream Pies

Grasshopper Pie

Grasshopper Pie

$24.99

Mint Ice Cream with a Fudge Crust and Topped with Almonds

Mud Pie

Mud Pie

$24.99

Coffee Ice Cream with a Fudge Crust and Topped with Almonds

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Where Everything Is Pastable!

Website

Location

11 W Acacia, Salinas, CA 93901

Directions

Pastability's image

