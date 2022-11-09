Margherita's Pizza- Middle River imageView gallery

Margherita's Pizza- Middle River

154 Carroll Island RD

Middle River, MD 21220

Popular Items

French Fries
16" Tomato & Cheese Pizza
Cheese Steak

Appetizers

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.25

Mozzarella Caprese

$10.99

Sautéed Broccoli

$6.45

Sautéed Mushrooms

$6.45

Sautéed Sausage

$6.45

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$7.89

Shrimp Gondola

$8.99

Fried Calamari

$14.99

Antipasto Napolitana

$14.99

Wings

$7.75+

Onion Rings

$5.99

French Fries

$3.25

Old Bay Fries

$3.99

Cheese Fries

$4.49

Pizza Fries

$5.25

Curly Fries

$4.69

Garlic Bread

$3.00

Garlic Bread W/Cheese

$3.99

Calzone - Stromboli

Cheese Calzone

$10.99

Meat Calzone

$11.45

Hawaiian Calzone

$11.45

Veggie Calzone

$11.45

Cheese Steak Stromboli

$11.45

Original Stromboli

$11.45

Veggie Stromboli

$11.45

Chef's Suggestions

Lobster Special Marinara

$29.99Out of stock

Seafood Lobster

$23.99

Lobster Special Rose Cream

$29.99Out of stock

Chicken Valdostano

$18.99

Chicken Bolognese

$21.95

Desserts

NY Cheesecake

$5.50

Chocolate Chip Cheesecake

$5.50Out of stock

Lemon Blueberry Cheesecake

$5.49

Cannoli

$5.50

Tiramisu

$5.50

Profiterol Cup

$5.50

From The Oven

Lasagna

$12.99

Baked Ziti

$11.99

Cheese Ravioli

$11.99

Stuffed Shells

$11.99

Manicotti

$11.99

Eggplant Parmigiana

$14.99

Veal Parmigiana

$17.99

Veal Marsala

$17.99

Veal Piccata

$17.99

Veal Asparragus

$18.99

Kids

Kids Spaghetti Meatball

$7.45

Kids Chicken Tenders FF

$7.45

Kids Cheese Ravioli

$7.45

Kids Stuffed Shells

$7.45

Kids Spaghetti Tomato

$7.45

Kids Spaghetti Butter

$7.45

N.Y. Style Pizza

14" Tomato & Cheese Pizza

$13.49

14" Meat Lovers Pizza

$17.99

14" Grilled Chicken Caesar

$16.99

14" Grilled Chicken Ranch

$16.99

14" Deluxe Pizza

$17.99

14" Veggie Pizza

$14.99

14" Our White Pizza

$14.99

14" Taco Pizza

$17.99

14" White Veggie Pizza

$16.99

14" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$16.99

14" Margherita Pizza

$14.99

14" Margherita PLUS

$15.99

16" Tomato & Cheese Pizza

$14.49

16" White Veggie Pizza

$19.99

16" Deluxe Pizza

$20.99

16" Grilled Chicken Ranch

$19.99

16" Grilled Chicken Caesar

$19.99

16" Meat Lovers Pizza

$19.99

16" Our White Pizza

$16.99

16" Stuffed Meat Lovers Pizza

$24.99

16" Taco Pizza

$20.99

16" Veggie Pizza

$18.99

16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$19.99

16" Stuffed Cheesesteak

$22.99

16" Spaghetti Pizza

$24.99

16" Margherita PLUS

$17.99

16" Margherita Pizza

$16.99

Of The Land

Chicken Parmigiana

$15.99

Chicken Broccoli

$16.99

Chicken Marsala

$16.99

Chicken Cacciatore

$17.99

Chicken Fiorentina

$15.99

Chicken Piccata

$16.99

Chicken Massimo

$22.99

Chicken Chesapeake

$24.99

Chicken Alfredo

$16.99

Chicken Vesuvio

$15.99

Chicken Pesto

$17.99

Of The Sea

Crab Chesapeake

$22.99

Gamberi Cardinale

$17.99

Gamberi Marinara

$14.99

Linguini Clams

$16.99

Margherita Special'e

$24.99

Misto De Mare

$24.99

Shrimp Alfredo

$17.99

Shrimp Fradiavolo

$16.99

Shrimp Scampi

$16.99

Linguini Marechiara

$21.99

Penne Adriatica

$23.99

Seafood Lobster

$24.99

Calamari Marinara

$15.99

Pasta Mista

Spaghetti Della Mama

$13.99

Spaghetti Meat Sauce

$14.99

Fettuccine Bolognese

$15.99

Gnocchi Al Pesto

$15.99

Penne Alla Primavera

$15.99

Fettuccine Alfredo

$14.99

Sausage, Onions & Peppers

$16.99

Penne Broccoli

$12.99

Penne Alla Arrabbiata

$12.99

Spaghetti Carbonara

$16.99

Angel Hair Bosciola

$15.99

Spaghetti Bella Donna

$14.99

Gnocchi Tomate Sauce

$13.99

Slices

Caprese Stick

$3.85

Cheese Slice

$3.00

Chx Bac Ranch Sicil

$3.95

Chx Buffalo Slice

$3.75

Chx Caesar Slice

$3.75

Chx Ranch Slice

$3.75

Deluxe Slice

$3.75

Garlic Knot

$1.00

Hawaiian Slice

$3.75

Meat Lovers Slice

$3.75

Mozz Caprese Slice

$3.95

Mushroom Slice

$3.25

Pep Sausage Sicil

$4.00

Pepperoni Slice

$3.45

Sausage Slice

$3.25

Spaghetti Slice

$4.70

Taco Slice

$4.25

White Veggie Slice

$3.75

Extra Cheese

$0.75

Side Of Sauce

$0.65

Ranch Dressing

$0.65

Side Of Parmesan Cheese

$0.65

Soup/Salads

Caesar Salad

$7.25

Chef Salad

$14.99

Favorite Salad

$14.99

Garden Salad

$6.25

Greek Salad

$9.99

Grilled Chicken Spinach Salad

$14.99

Italian Favorite Caesar Salad

$14.99

Margherita Salad

$14.99

Mediterranean Salad

$14.99

Side Caesar Salad

$4.65

Side Salad

$4.65

Cream of Crab Soup

$6.60

Italian Wedding Soup

$5.45Out of stock

Maryland Crab Soup

$5.99

Sicilian Pizza

Sicilian Chx Bacon Ranch

$21.99

Sicilian Deluxe Thick Crust Pizza

$21.99

Sicilian Meat Lovers Pizza

$21.99

Sicilian Mozzarella Caprese Pizza

$21.99

Sicilian Tomato & Cheese

$15.99

Sicilian Veggie

$21.99

Cold Subs

Prosciutto & Fresh Mozzarella

$11.99

Italian Cold Cut

$11.99

Turkey & Cheese

$10.79

Ham & Cheese

$10.79

Salami & Cheese

$10.79

Tuna Salad

$10.79

Chicken Salad

$10.79

Hot Subs

Cheese Steak

$10.79

Chicken Cheese Steak

$10.99

Italian Cheese Steak

$10.79

Special Cheese Steak

$11.49

Pizza Cheese Steak

$10.79

Grilled Chicken

$10.79

Cheeseburger

$10.79

Grilled Veggie Sub

$10.79

Pizza Sub

$7.99

Veal Parmigiana Sub

$10.79

Chicken Parmigiana Sub

$10.79

Meatballs Parmigiana Sub

$10.79

Sausage Parmigiana Sub

$10.79

Eggplant Parmigiana Sub

$10.79

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.79

Extras

Side Meatballs

$4.50

Side Grilled Chicken

$4.75

Side Tuna Salad

$4.75

Side Chicken Salad

$4.75

Large Side Sauce

$3.99

Grilled Shrimp (1)

$1.75

Side Sauce

$0.65

Dinner Roll

$0.85

Extra Cheese

$1.25

Side Of Ranch

$0.65

1 Meatball

$2.95

Large Side Of Meatsauce

$4.99

Large Side of Alfredo

$4.50

Large Side Of Rose Cream

$4.50

16 Pizza Dough

$4.25

14 Pizza Dough

$3.25

Foccacia Bread

$1.75

Drinks

2 Liter Soda

$3.25

20oz Soda

$2.25

Minute Maid

$2.25

Gold Peak Tea

$2.50

Fountain Drink

$2.75

Powerade

$2.45

Bottle Water

$1.89

Coffee

$2.15

Cup Of Water

$0.94

Cup Of Ice

$0.94

Bag of Chips

$2.45

Honest Tea

$2.85

Body Armor

$2.49

Lunch Specials

Fried Shrimp Sub Ls

$10.95

Chiken Salad Wrap Ls

$10.95

Chiken Valdostana Ls

$10.95

Margherita Salad Ls

$10.95

Shrimp Carbonara LS

$10.95

Shrimp & Broccoli LS

$10.95

Chicken Paesano LS

$10.95

Eggplant Rotandino LS

$10.95

Specials

16" NY Style 1 Topping

$13.49

2 Subs & Fries

16" & 6 Wing Special

$20.99

16'', Garlic Cheese Bread, & Garden Salad Special

$21.99

Pastas

Family Crab Chesapeake

$65.95Out of stock

Family Baked Ziti

$45.95Out of stock

Family Spaghetti & Meatballs

$55.95Out of stock

Family Chicken Parm

$58.95Out of stock
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
154 Carroll Island RD, Middle River, MD 21220

