Pasta La Fata

1207 Rogers Suite 106

Columbia, MO 65201

Order Again

Hot Pasta

Uniquely pairs of classic sauce and fun pasta shapes

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$12.00+

Try ours - it's the best.

Mafaldine & Brown Butter Cream Sauce

$11.00+

Our version of the classic alfredo sauce, made with local cream and parmesan.

Spaghetti & Limone

$10.00+

Light and simple sauce made of grassfed butter, fresh lemon & parmigiano reggiano.

Linguine & Sun Dried Tomato Pesto

$10.00+

Made with olive oil, roasted sweet peppers, toasted pecans & rosemary. Vegan.

Butter

$6.00+

Keep it simple. Butter, pasta and parmesan.

Tomato Sauce

$6.00+

Keep is classic. Our house-made tomato sauce, pasta and parmesan.

Fried Snacks

Meatball Panzerotti

$5.00

Fried pizza pocket with our meatballs, tomato sauce and mozzarella.

Spinach Panzerotti

$5.00

Fried pizza pocket with our spinach filling, tomato sauce and mozzarella.

Sausage Panzerotti

$5.00

Fried pizza pocket with Barred Owl Spicy Italian sausage, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers and provolone.

Polenta Fritti

$6.50

A gluten free (and vegan) Italian snacks. Crispy on the outside, creamy on the inside. 5 per order.

Soups

Italian Wedding Soup

$5.00+

Chicken broth, pasta, tiy meatballs and vegetables

Minestrone Soup

$5.00+

Vegetables & pasta in a rich tomato broth

Salads

Italian Salad - Light

$8.00Out of stock

Mixed greens, peppers, olives, roasted garlic, house-made balsamic vinaigrette.

Italian Salad - Hungry

$12.00

Mixed greens, peppers, olives, roasted garlic, house-made balsamic vinaigrette.

Caesar Salad - Light

$8.00

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, black pepper, croutons and house-made caesar dressing.

Caesar Salad - Hungry

$12.00

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, black pepper, croutons and house-made caesar dressing.

Autumn Salad - Light

$8.00

Mixed greens with roasted sweet potatoes, garlic, radish, pecans and parmesan with house balsamic dressing.

Autumn Salad - Hungry

$12.00

Mixed greens with roasted sweet potatoes, garlic, radish, pecans and parmesan with house balsamic dressing.

Sweets

Assorted 1/2 Dozen Cookies

$10.00

Assorted Dozen Cookies

$20.00

Butterscotch Pecan Shortbread Cookie

$2.00

Chocolate Dipped Butter Cookie

$2.00

Cinnamon Pecan Biscotti

$2.00

Glazed Almond Cookie

$2.00

Luxardo Cherry Cookie

$2.00

Double Berry Jam Thumbprint Cookie

$2.00

Frozen Meals

Small Meatball Lasagna

$16.00

Serves 1-2. This lasagna is layered with fresh pasta, classic tomato sauce and five Italian cheeses. Unlike any lasagna you’ve had ours is light, fluffy and silky. Our Meatball Lasagna filling is a blend of pork and wagyu beef. It melts in your mouth! Sold frozen, ready to bake.

Medium Meatball Lasagna

$25.00

Serves 2-3. This lasagna is layered with fresh pasta, classic tomato sauce and five Italian cheeses. Unlike any lasagna you’ve had ours is light, fluffy and silky. Our Meatball Lasagna filling is a blend of pork and wagyu beef. It melts in your mouth! Sold frozen, ready to bake.

Large Meatball Lasagna

$42.00

Serves 3-5. This lasagna is layered with fresh pasta, classic tomato sauce and five Italian cheeses. Unlike any lasagna you’ve had ours is light, fluffy and silky. Our Meatball Lasagna filling is a blend of pork and wagyu beef. It melts in your mouth! Sold frozen, ready to bake.

XL Meatball Lasagna

$55.00Out of stock

Serves 4-6. This lasagna is layered with fresh pasta, classic tomato sauce and five Italian cheeses. Unlike any lasagna you’ve had ours is light, fluffy and silky. Our Meatball Lasagna filling is a blend of pork and wagyu beef. It melts in your mouth! Sold frozen, ready to bake.

Small Spinach & Cheese Lasagna

$16.00

Serves 1-2. Our lasagna is layered with fresh pasta, classic tomato sauce and five Italian cheeses. Unlike any lasagna you’ve had ours is light, fluffy and silky. Spinach & Cheese Lasagna filling is made with spinach that are wilted in olive oil and roasted garlic. Everyone loves our spinach filling, not just vegetarians! Sold frozen, ready to bake.

Medium Spinach & Cheese Lasagna

$25.00

Serves 2-3. Our lasagna is layered with fresh pasta, classic tomato sauce and five Italian cheeses. Unlike any lasagna you’ve had ours is light, fluffy and silky. Spinach & Cheese Lasagna filling is made with spinach that are wilted in olive oil and roasted garlic. Everyone loves our spinach filling, not just vegetarians! Sold frozen, ready to bake.

Large Spinach & Cheese Lasagna

$42.00

Serves 3-5. Our lasagna is layered with fresh pasta, classic tomato sauce and five Italian cheeses. Unlike any lasagna you’ve had ours is light, fluffy and silky. Spinach & Cheese Lasagna filling is made with spinach that are wilted in olive oil and roasted garlic. Everyone loves our spinach filling, not just vegetarians! Sold frozen, ready to bake.

XL Spinach & Cheese Lasagna

$55.00

Serves 4-6. Our lasagna is layered with fresh pasta, classic tomato sauce and five Italian cheeses. Unlike any lasagna you’ve had ours is light, fluffy and silky. Spinach & Cheese Lasagna filling is made with spinach that are wilted in olive oil and roasted garlic. Everyone loves our spinach filling, not just vegetarians! Sold frozen, ready to bake.

PRE-ORDER ONLY. Ready Saturday Morning.

Ragu Meal Kit serves 2-4

$30.00

Our house-made ingredients to prepare a pasta dinner in your home. Includes: fresh Naples Ragu - made from Wagyu beef & pork slow braised in a smooth sofrito & red wine sauce; uncooked fresh mostaccioli pasta & grated cheese. Add salad or tiramisu for an epic Italian meal!

Ragu Meal Kit serves 4-8

$55.00

Our house-made ingredients to prepare a pasta dinner in your home. Includes: fresh Naples Ragu - made from Wagyu beef & pork slow braised in a smooth sofrito & red wine sauce; uncooked fresh mostaccioli pasta & grated cheese. Add salad or tiramisu for an epic Italian meal!

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Pasta La Fata is more like a bodega and less like a restaurant - come on in and see! Our mission is to honor traditions of Italian families, especially our grandmothers. To prepare Italian food, means using the best quality local ingredients. Our standards are very high. Food is medicine. We promise to always offer the best.

