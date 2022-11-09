Pasta La Fata

Small Spinach & Cheese Lasagna

$16.00

Serves 1-2. Our lasagna is layered with fresh pasta, classic tomato sauce and five Italian cheeses. Unlike any lasagna you’ve had ours is light, fluffy and silky. Spinach & Cheese Lasagna filling is made with spinach that are wilted in olive oil and roasted garlic. Everyone loves our spinach filling, not just vegetarians! Sold frozen, ready to bake.