Main picView gallery

pastaRamen Montclair

review star

No reviews yet

6 S Fullerton Ave

Montclair, NJ 07042

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

SPECIALS

Citrus Cured Tuna Special

$21.00Out of stock

Uni Carbonara Special

$49.00Out of stock

White Truffle Mazemen Special

$105.00

Short Rib Mazemen Special

$36.00Out of stock

Udon Alla Amatriciana

$22.00Out of stock

Guanciale, Tomato, Chili, Pecorino Romano

Mazemen Pochetta Ramen

$23.00

ANTIPASTI

Kanpachi Crudo

$18.00

Sambuca Fennel, Olio Verde, Yuzu Kosho

Sunomono Cucumber Insalata

$13.00

Cherry Tomato, Pinenut , Yuzu, Sesame, Chili

Broccolini & Gigante Bean

$12.00

Soy Balsamic, Roasted Garlic, Soy Balsamic,Garlic Bread

Wafu Italian Caesar Insalata

$13.00

Baby Gem Lettuce, Parmigiano

Calamari Fritti

$18.00

Spicy Miso Crema, Basil , Shiso, Nitsume, Charred Limone,

Cacio e Pepe Gyoza

$22.00

5 per order, Cacio e pepe filling, Parmigiano, Black pepper

Crocchette di Ramen

$19.00

3 Per Order, Ramen Bolognese, Parmigiano, Garlic Shabu Shabu

BAO

Polpette "Parmigiano" Bao

$17.00

2 Per Order, Alla Vodka Pomodoro, Mozzarella, Pickles

Chicken Katsu Bao

$16.00

2 Per Order, Teriyaki Basil Pesto, Limone, Parmigiano, Basil Nitsume

Tofu Fritti Bao

$15.00

2 Per Order, Stracciatella, Miso Crema, Crispy Chilli Garlic

MAZEMEN

Kezuri Ramen Alle Vongole

$22.00

Pancetta, Clams, Scallion, Parsley.

Temomi Ramen Shrimp Scampi

$22.00

Ponzu, Garlic, Shrimp

Mochi Ramen Carbonara Tsukemen

$21.00

Egg Yolk, Sesame, Togarashi, Limone, Parmigiano

Temomi Ramen Kurobuta Sausage Ragu

$22.00

Sausage, Broccolini, Soy-meat Crumble

RAMEN

Tonkotsu Ramen Porchetta

$24.00

Pork Parmigiano Broth, Fennel ,Arugula, Yuzu, Ajitama

Chicken Katsu Ramen

$22.00

Chicken Parmigiano Shoyu Broth, Caper, Kikurage, Burro, Ajitama

SECONDI

New York Strip Steak

$59.00

Porcini Rubbed, Potatoes, Nori Crema

Pork Chop Scallopini

$41.00

Tonkatsu, Scallon, Parsley, Caper

Black Cod

$39.00

Italian Miso , Limone, Furikake, Edamame Seaweed Insalata

Karaage Polenta

$29.00

Funghi Misti, Black Bean, Garlic

RESERVA

Injected Burrata & Kaluga Caviar

$49.00

100 Day Dry Aged Japanese A-5 Wagyu

Out of stock

SIDES

Extra Virgin Olive Oil

$3.00

Ponzu Lemon Butter

$3.00

Parmigiano

$3.00

Kaluga Caviar

$90.00

30 grams

Meatballs

$12.00

3, 2oz meatballs

Chicken Katsu

$8.00

2, 2oz pieces

Tonkatsu Sauce

$3.00

Ajitama

$3.00

Porchetta

$12.00

2, 3oz pieces

Spicy Pomodoro

$5.00

DESSERT

Sesame Ricotta Panna Cotta Special

$15.00

Bao Bun Zeppoli's Special

$12.00

DRINKS

Coke

$5.00

8oz glass bottle

Diet Coke

$5.00

8oz glass bottle.

Ginger Ale

$5.00

10oz glass bottle

Boyland Black Cherry

$5.00

12oz glass bottle

Ramune Classic

$5.00

6.76oz bottle

San Pellegrino Sparkling Lemon

$5.00

11.15oz bottle

San Pellegrino Sparkling

$8.00

25.3oz bottle

Still Water Aqua Panna

$8.00

25.3oz bottle

Unsweetened Iced Matcha

$5.00

8z. House Japanese Classic Green Tea

Matcha Limonata

$8.00

8oz Matcha mix with yuzu lemonade

Sparkling Watermelon Yuzu

$8.00

8 oz Fresh Watermelon Juice With Yuzu And Splash Of San Pellegrino

Flavored Green Tea

$4.00

Green tea Blend With Notes of Kiwi, Apple, Lime. 0.3oz/Per Bag /Per Order

Traditional Green Tea

$4.00

A Japanese Classic Tea 0.3oz/Per Bag /Per Order

Fruit Blend Tea

$4.00

Fruit Tea Blend Combining A Delicate Blend Of Sweet And Citrus Flavors 0.3oz/Per Bag /Per Order

Herbal Blend Tea

$4.00

Sweet apple pieces accompanied by spicy ginger and rounded off with blueberry and blossoms 0.3oz/Per Bag /Per Order

Rooibos Blend Tea (Pasta Ramen Special Blend)

$4.00

Fresh Gingerbread Biscuits And Sweet Oranges. Exotic ingredients like pepper and coriander 0.3oz/Per Bag /Per Order

ALLERGEN

Peanut Allergy

Dairy Allergy

Eggs Allergy

Wheat Allergy

Fish Allergy

Shellfish Allergy

Soy Allergy

Tree Nuts Allergy

Sesame Allergy

SWAG

5 Panel Hat

$65.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

6 S Fullerton Ave, Montclair, NJ 07042

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Proven Poke Co - Montclair
orange starNo Reviews
19 Church Street Montclair, NJ 07042
View restaurantnext
480 Bloomfield Ave - NJ, Montclair [28]
orange starNo Reviews
480 Bloomfield Ave Montclair, NJ 07042
View restaurantnext
Teglia Pizza Bar
orange star4.5 • 45
438 Bloomfield Ave Montclair, NJ 07042
View restaurantnext
Cuban Pete's
orange star3.2 • 4,030
428 Bloomfield Ave Montclair, NJ 07042
View restaurantnext
Ani Ramen House - Montclair
orange star4.2 • 1,623
511 Bloomfield Ave Montclair, NJ 07042
View restaurantnext
Worldflats Montclair - Montclair
orange starNo Reviews
58 Church Street Montclair, NJ 07042
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Montclair

CARS: Sandwiches & Shakes (Montclair)
orange star4.6 • 7,185
150 Valley Rd Montclair, NJ 07042
View restaurantnext
Jack's Seafood Shack - Montclair - 718 bloomfield ave
orange star4.5 • 2,746
718 bloomfield ave Montclair, NJ 07042
View restaurantnext
Ani Ramen House - Montclair
orange star4.2 • 1,623
511 Bloomfield Ave Montclair, NJ 07042
View restaurantnext
Egan & Sons
orange star4.1 • 1,541
116 Walnut St Montclair, NJ 07042
View restaurantnext
Palazzo Pasta Company
orange star4.3 • 1,102
33 Walnut Street Montclair, NJ 07042
View restaurantnext
Teglia Pizza Bar
orange star4.5 • 45
438 Bloomfield Ave Montclair, NJ 07042
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Montclair
Verona
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Bloomfield
review star
No reviews yet
West Orange
review star
Avg 3.7 (7 restaurants)
Clifton
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Roseland
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Passaic
review star
Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
Rutherford
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
South Orange
review star
Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)
Fairfield
review star
No reviews yet
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston