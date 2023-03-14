Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pastaria St. Louis

454 Reviews

$$

7734 Forsyth Blvd

Clayton, MO 63105

Popular Items

Little Gem Chopped Salad
Shaved Kale
Tagliatelle Bolognese

Soups - Salads - Appetizers

Soup - Salads - Appetizers

Meatball Appetizer

Meatball Appetizer

$16.50

*ONLY AVAILABLE MONDAY* 3 beef and ricotta meatballs, garlic toast, spicy pomodoro sauce

Roasted Maitakes

$10.95

romesco, garlic, capers, lemon, brown butter breadcrumbs, lemon gremolata, evoo

Shaved Kale

Shaved Kale

$10.95+

creamy anchovy dressing, pecorino, bread crumbs

Little Gem Chopped Salad

Little Gem Chopped Salad

$11.95+

chickpeas, green olives, pistachios, dried oregano, pepperoni, pecorino, red wine vinaigrette

Mixed Greens

Mixed Greens

$10.95+

pears, walnuts, goat cheese, red wine vinaigrette

Arugula & Endive

Arugula & Endive

$10.95+

arugula, endive, white wine vinaigrette, dried cherry, pistachio, goat cheese, bread crumb

Minestrone

Minestrone

$11.95

cranberry beans, noodles, vegetables, grana padano

Meatball App

$16.95
Risotto Balls

Risotto Balls

$12.95

mozzarella, grana padano, herb aioli, marinara

Marinated Olives

Marinated Olives

$9.95

rosemary, thyme, citrus

Pastas

Bucatini all' Amatriciana

Bucatini all' Amatriciana

$27.95

tomato, red onion, guanciale, chili, grana padano

Canestri Cacio e Pepe

Canestri Cacio e Pepe

$24.95

pecorino, grana padano, black pepper

Chitarra Aglio e Olio

Chitarra Aglio e Olio

$21.95

olive oil, garlic, chili, grana padano *can be made dairy free/vegan

Chitarra al Pomodoro

Chitarra al Pomodoro

$22.95

tomatoes, garlic, basil, grana padano *can be made dairy free/vegan

Garganelli

Garganelli

$26.95

braised beef, olives, gremolata, grana padano

Pistachio Ravioli

Pistachio Ravioli

$23.95

pistachio, mint, lemon brown butter, grana padano *please note, pasta substitutions are not available for this item

Lamb Cavatelli

Lamb Cavatelli

$28.95

ragu bianco, cream, mushroom, peas, parsley, whipped ricotta

Tagliatelle Bolognese

Tagliatelle Bolognese

$26.95

"Pastaria bolognese", grana padano

Carbonara

Carbonara

$27.95

guanciale, grana padano, pecorinio, egg yolk

Lasagna

Lasagna

$27.95

bolognese, béchamel, tomato, grana padano *please note, pasta substitutions are not available for this item

Toasted Linguini

Toasted Linguini

$28.95

rock shrimp, shellfish butter, lemon, fennel, chili, dill, grana padano

Pappardelle

Pappardelle

$27.95

smoked pork ragu, mascarpone, apple 10 year anniversary special!

Pumpkin Miso Agnolotti

$28.95

pumpkin seed miso, ricotta, candied pepitas, brown butter, blood orange *please note, pasta substitutions are not available for this item

Adult Mac & Cheese

Adult Mac & Cheese

$21.95

Adult Butter Noodles

$19.95

Pizza

Four Cheese Pizza

Four Cheese Pizza

$21.95

mozzarella, fontina, gorgonzola dolce, grana padano (no tomato)

The Allan Pizza

The Allan Pizza

$23.95

tomato, mozzarella, mushroom, prosciutto, oregano, grana padano

Nduja Pizza

Nduja Pizza

$23.95

tomato, fior di latte, garlic, oregano, honey (spicy)

The Roman

The Roman

$22.95

tomato, garlic, bacon, mozzarella, pecorino, chili

Roasted Mushroom

Roasted Mushroom

$23.95

bechamel, fontina, rosemary, thyme, garlic, grana padano

Classic Cheese Pizza

Classic Cheese Pizza

$19.00

Pizza of the Day

$20.95

red pepper sauce, cremini mushrooms, fresh mozzarella, parsley, lemon zest

Pepperoni

Pepperoni

$22.95

fontina, tomato, pepperoni

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$20.95

tomato, mozzarella, basil

Marinara Pizza

Marinara Pizza

$20.95

tomato, onion, garlic, oregano, basil, pecorino (very minimal cheese)

Entrées

Chicken alla Cacciatore

Chicken alla Cacciatore

$31.00

roasted french horn mushrooms with stewed red onion, mushrooms, chicken confit, yukon potatoes, tomato, herbs

Swordfish

Swordfish

$32.00

polenta, puttanesca, dehydrated kalamata olives, garlic chips

Vegetables

Carrots

Carrots

$10.50

fire roasted, sunflower seed oil, dill crème fraîche

Butternut Squash

Butternut Squash

$10.50

brown butter, shallots, walnut, herbs, aged balsamic vinegar, hot honey

Brussel Sprouts

Brussel Sprouts

$10.50

lemon, calabrian chili, garlic

Kid's Menu

Butter Noodles

Butter Noodles

$14.00
Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$14.00
Mac 'n Cheese

Mac 'n Cheese

$14.00
Spaghetti with Meat Sauce

Spaghetti with Meat Sauce

$14.00
Spaghetti with Tomato Sauce

Spaghetti with Tomato Sauce

$14.00
Kid's Minestrone

Kid's Minestrone

$14.00

Desserts

Birthday Cake

Birthday Cake

$11.50

light, delicate confetti cake flavored with Madagascar vanilla beans under a layer of vanilla buttercream and shortbread cookie crumbles

Pastaria Gelato Pints

Pastaria Gelato Pints

$12.00

available in assorted classic & seasonal flavors! Pick one flavor per pint.

To Go Tiramisu

$12.00Out of stock

Provisions & Retail

Provisions

Fresh Pasta

Fresh Pasta

$6.95

1 lb containers, available in bucatini, canestri, chitarra, strozzapreti, garganelli, tagliatelle, or kid's macaroni shells

Housemade Sauce

Housemade Sauce

Pastaria's classic housemade sauces - choice of pomodoro (vegetarian), bolognese, or amatriciana

Freshly Grated Cheese

Freshly Grated Cheese

$6.00

freshly grated, perfect accompaniment to any dish! available in grana padano, pecorino, and mozzarella

Pastaria Pomodoro Sauce Jar

Pastaria Pomodoro Sauce Jar

$9.95

24 oz jar - tomato, garlic, basil

Pastaria Red Pepper Sauce Jar

Pastaria Red Pepper Sauce Jar

$9.95

24 oz jar - tomato, roasted red pepper, onion, garlic, basil

Pastaria Olive Oil

Pastaria Olive Oil

$12.95Out of stock

16.5 fl oz bottle

Housemade Granola

Housemade Granola

$9.99

with tart cherries & pecans

Bread Loaf

$20.00

Apparel

NFG Pride Shirt

NFG Pride Shirt

$20.00
Classic Orange Pastaria Hat

Classic Orange Pastaria Hat

$15.00

Got pasta on your mind? Let everyone know in our signature Pastaria hat! One size fits all, with an adjustable strap in the back.

Sorta Close to Italy T-Shirt

Sorta Close to Italy T-Shirt

$20.00

Takeout Beverages & Wine

Wine

Bottle of Sparkling

Bottle of Sparkling

$42.00

Let us choose a bottle of wine for your meal!

Bottle of Red

Bottle of Red

$28.00

Let us choose a bottle of wine for your meal!

Non-Alcoholic

Excel Cola

Excel Cola

$3.00
Excel Diet Cola

Excel Diet Cola

$3.00
Excel Lemon-Lime

Excel Lemon-Lime

$3.00
Excel Ginger Ale

Excel Ginger Ale

$3.00

To-Go Order Options

Silverware

Enjoying your meal on the go? Add complimentary silverware packs to dine anywhere with ease!

Bread

Need something to help wipe your plate clean? Add a complimentary side of bread, oil, and cheese to your order! Three pieces of bread per pag.

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Pastaria is the approachable Italian concept inspired by the pasta-making factories and lively osterias of southern Italy. With a mantra of “La Verità,” Pastaria represents Chef Craft’s dedication to “the truth” of Italian cuisine, celebrating the simplicity and quality of great food. Executive Chef Greg May helms the kitchen for Pastaria’s menu of soups, salads, and appetizers, organic pastas, Neapolitan-style pizzas, wood oven entrées, and of course, gelato. A recipe that took two and half years to develop, Pastaria’s pizza showcases Craft’s dedication to producing chewy, bubbly crust for the perfect balance of texture and flavor. Pastaria’s gelato program features a rotating menu of classic to creative flavors and guests are encouraged to visit the gelato counter to sample selections as well as watch pasta being made by hand.

Website

Location

7734 Forsyth Blvd, Clayton, MO 63105

Directions

