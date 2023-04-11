Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pasta Sisters - Pico Blvd

review star

No reviews yet

3343 West Pico Boulevard

Los Angeles, CA 90019

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Bolognese
Three Cheeses
Pesto

Food

Pasta

Tomato & Basil

Tomato & Basil

$15.00

Italian tomatoes, fresh basil, butter. *Request NO BUTTER for vegan option

Arrabbiata

Arrabbiata

$15.00

Italian tomatoes, crushed red peppers, garlic, fresh parsley

Bolognese

Bolognese

$17.00

Ground beef and aromatic vegetables slowly cooked in red wine and tomato sauce

Pesto

Pesto

$17.00

Pine nuts, fresh basil, pecorino romano, parmigiano reggiano, garlic, extra virgin olive oil.

Three Cheeses

Three Cheeses

$17.00

Italian gorgonzola, parmigiano reggiano, pecorino romano, cream, arugula.

Porcini Mushroom

Porcini Mushroom

$19.00

Fresh Italian porcini mushroom, cream, fresh parsley.

Salmon & Cherry Tomatoes

Salmon & Cherry Tomatoes

$18.00

Wild salmon pieces, cherry tomatoes, tomato sauce, fresh basil, garlic

Spaghetti Clams

Spaghetti Clams

$18.00

Manila clams, olive oil, garlic, fresh parsley.

Bottarga

Bottarga

$18.00

Dry Sardinian mullet roe, garlic, extra virgin olive oil, fresh parsley

Homemade Tortellini

$24.00

Homemade tortellini filled with beef, pork (loin, prosciutto di Parma and mortadella), parmigiano cheese and nutmeg served in a parmigiano cream sauce

Secret Pasta

Black Truffle

Black Truffle

$21.00

Italian black truffle, butter.

Salmon & Cream

Salmon & Cream

$18.00

Smoked wild salmon, cream, fresh parsley.

Special Pasta of the Week

Prosciutto Ragù

Prosciutto Ragù

$17.00

Prosciutto di Parma and onions slowly cooked in tomato sauce

Puttanesca

$17.00

Tomato sauce, anchovies, black olives, cherry tomatoes, and capers

Lasagna

Meat Lasagna

Meat Lasagna

$18.00

Homemade pasta sheets, bolognese sauce, silky besciamella, parmigiano cheese.

Eggplant Parmigiana

Eggplant Parmigiana

$18.00

Fried eggplant, tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, parmigiano cheese

Entrée

Chicken Milanese

Chicken Milanese

$19.00

Thin breaded chicken breast, served with your choice of two sides.

Chicken Scaloppine

Chicken Scaloppine

$19.00

In a lemon and caper sauce, served with your choice of two sides.

Roasted wild salmon

Roasted wild salmon

$21.00

Served with your choice of two sides.

Sides - A La Carte

Broccoli

Broccoli

$7.50

Roasted in olive oil and garlic

Roasted Veggie

Roasted Veggie

$7.50

Zucchini, carrots, cauliflower seasoned with extra virgin olive oil and rosemary.

Mashed Potatoes

Mashed Potatoes

$7.50
Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$7.50

Mix green, tomatoes, cucumbers, marinated olives, balsamic dressing.

Side of Chicken

Side of Chicken

$8.00

Cold Plates

Caprese Plate

Caprese Plate

$17.00

Italian burrata or buffalo mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, arugula, Tuscan marinated olives, extra virgin olive oil.

Breasaola Carpaccio

Breasaola Carpaccio

$18.00

Air dried salted beef carpaccio, arugula, shaved parmigiano, lemon, extra virgin olive oil

Prosciutto Plate

Prosciutto Plate

$19.50

Prosciutto di Parma and your choice of buffalo mozzarella or burrata cheese

Salad

Arugula Salad

Arugula Salad

$14.50

Arugula, grapes, avocado, walnuts, shaved parmigiano cheese, lemon olive oil dressing.

Sandwiches

Caprese Sandwich

Caprese Sandwich

$13.00

Sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese and homemade pesto sauce. Contains pine nuts!

Prosciutto Sandwich

Prosciutto Sandwich

$15.00

Prosciutto di Parma, fresh mozzarella cheese and arugula

Porchetta Sandwich

Porchetta Sandwich

$14.00

Porchetta (roasted seasoned cured pork), fontina cheese, arugula.

Mortadella with pistachio Sandwich

Mortadella with pistachio Sandwich

$14.00

Mortadella with Pistachio

Cotto Sandwich

Cotto Sandwich

$14.00

Italian ham and fresh mozzarella cheese

Spicy Salame Sandwich

Spicy Salame Sandwich

$14.00

Spicy salame Calabrese and ricotta cheese

Breaded Chicken Sandwich

Breaded Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Breaded chicken, Italian fontina cheese, sliced tomatoes, butter lettuce.

Dessert

Tiramisù

Tiramisù

$9.00

Ladyfingers, Italian espresso, organic eggs, mascarpone cheese, sugar, and chocolate powder.

Apricot Jam Pie

Apricot Jam Pie

$4.50

Homemade. Served by slice.

Chocolate & Ricotta Pie

Chocolate & Ricotta Pie

$4.50

Homemade. Served by slice.

Peccato

Peccato

$5.00

Famous and delicious dessert made with crumbled chocolate salame, mascarpone cream, and topped with cocoa powder invented by the Fradei Kempes of the historical family owned restaurant @fradeikempes in Padova.

Nutella Pie

Nutella Pie

$4.50

Homemade. Served by slice.

Chocolate Salame

Chocolate Salame

$4.50

Homemade dessert made with dark chocolate, broken biscuits, butter, sugar, eggs rolled and sliced like a salame!*keep it in the freezer or fridge (whipped cream is not included in the to go option)

Sfogliatella

Sfogliatella

$5.00Out of stock

Crispy and flaky puff pastry filled with ricotta cheese and candied citrus (Imported from Naples).* heat it up in the oven for 5 minutes before eating!

Gelato Peccato

Gelato Peccato

$7.50

Made only for Pasta Sisters: mascarpone cream base with crumbled chocolate salame

Cookies Homemade

Cookies Homemade

$5.00
Gelato Mokaccino

Gelato Mokaccino

$7.50Out of stock

Made only for Pasta Sisters: Mokaccino gelato with crumbled meringue

Utensils & Condiments

Utensils

Utensils

$0.25

We now serve only 100% compostable, heavy weight utensils made with residual agave fiber remaining from tequila production for the small amount of 25¢ We are proud to report that by charging this small amount, the requests for utensils decreased by 75%. Thank you for your continued support!

Condiments

Condiments

Beverages

Beverages

Water - 500ml

$5.00

Glass bottle

Perrier - 11oz

$4.00
Classic Soda

Classic Soda

$3.00
San Pellegrino Soda

San Pellegrino Soda

$4.00
Fresh Lemonade

Fresh Lemonade

$4.50
EstaThe

EstaThe

$4.00
Apple Jiuce

Apple Jiuce

$4.00

Martinelli in glass

Milk

$3.00

Coffee & Tea

Americano

Americano

$4.50
Capuccino

Capuccino

$6.00
Latte

Latte

$6.00
Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$4.00

Organic

Deli

Fresh Pasta Box

Fresh Spaghetti 9oz - 2 portions

Fresh Spaghetti 9oz - 2 portions

$6.95

2 portions of uncooked fresh pasta with cooking instructions

Fresh Tagliatelle 9oz - 2 portions

Fresh Tagliatelle 9oz - 2 portions

$6.95

2 portions of uncooked fresh pasta with cooking instructions.

Fresh Pappardelle 9oz - 2 portions

Fresh Pappardelle 9oz - 2 portions

$6.95

2 portions of uncooked fresh pasta with cooking instructions

Gnocchi Box 14oz - 2 portions

Gnocchi Box 14oz - 2 portions

$7.50

2 portions of uncooked homemade gnocchi with cooking instructions. Keep it frozen, do not defrost before cooking.

Tortellini (uncooked) - 2 portions

$16.00

Two portions of uncooked homemade tortellini with cooking instructions. Keep it frozen.

Sauces Box

Tomato & Basil Box

Tomato & Basil Box

$8.95

two portions. Italian tomatoes and fresh basil.

Arrabbiata Box

Arrabbiata Box

$8.95

two portions. Italian tomatoes, crushed red peppers, garlic, fresh parsley.

Bolognese Box

Bolognese Box

$11.95

two portions. Onions, carrots, celery, ground beef, red wine, tomato sauce.

Pesto Box

Pesto Box

$12.95

two portions. Ingredients: Pine-nuts, fresh basil, parmigiano cheese, pecorino cheese, garlic, and extra virgin olive oil

Cheese Retail

Burrata Cheese

Burrata Cheese

$5.99

Burrata cheese made with cow milk. Imported from Italy

Buffalo Mozzarella

$6.25

Imported from Italy

Bread Retail

Baguette

Baguette

House baked baguette

Cold Cuts Retail

Bresaola

$7.50

Mortadella w/Pistachio

$3.50

Porchetta

$4.50

Prosciutto di Parma

$7.00

Salame di Parma

$5.75

Salame Calabrese-Spicy

$5.75

Market

Market

Extra Virgin Olive oil - Pasta Sisters

Extra Virgin Olive oil - Pasta Sisters

$8.99

Product of Italy

Balsamic Vinegar - Pasta Sisters

Balsamic Vinegar - Pasta Sisters

$8.99

Product of Italy

Grind Coffee - Pasta Sisters

Grind Coffee - Pasta Sisters

$15.00Out of stock

Dark Roast - 12oz - Pasta Sisters Blend For Moka Notes: Cocoa, Licorice, Hazelnut

Easter Specials

Colomba Classica

Colomba Classica

$39.95

Traditional Italian Easter Cake - Sweet bread with candied fruit and almonds baked in the shape of a dove. 2Lb 3.2 oz

Colomba Limoncello

Colomba Limoncello

$39.95Out of stock

Traditional Italian Easter Cake with limoncello cream - baked in the shape of a dove. 2Lb 3.2 oz

Dark Chocolate Egg - 4oz

Dark Chocolate Egg - 4oz

$7.95

Dark chocolate egg with surprise gift! 4oz

MIlk Chocolate Egg - 10oz

MIlk Chocolate Egg - 10oz

$15.95Out of stock

Milk chocolate egg with surprise gift! 10oz

Dark Chocolate Egg - 10 oz

Dark Chocolate Egg - 10 oz

$15.95

Dark chocolate egg with surprise gift! 10oz

Merch

Hat

Hat

$20.00
Tote bag

Tote bag

$20.00
Market Bag

Market Bag

$36.00
Pin

Pin

$4.95
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Fast casual Italian restaurant and fresh pasta shop

Website

Location

3343 West Pico Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90019

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Map
