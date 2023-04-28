A map showing the location of Pastel Pizza #2 24600 Gosling RdView gallery

Pastel Pizza #2 24600 Gosling Rd

review star

No reviews yet

24600 Gosling Rd

Spring, TX 77389

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

PASTEL PIZZA

Classic Pastelitos

Potato and Cheese Pastelito

Potato and Cheese Pastelito

$2.89
Ground Beef Pastelito

Ground Beef Pastelito

$2.89
Chicken Pastelito

Chicken Pastelito

$2.89
Cheese Pastelito

Cheese Pastelito

$2.89

Pizza Pastelitos

Napoli Pizza Pastelito

Napoli Pizza Pastelito

$2.89
Pepperoni Pizza Pastelito

Pepperoni Pizza Pastelito

$2.99
Ham Pizza Pastelito

Ham Pizza Pastelito

$2.99
Especial Pastel Pizza

Especial Pastel Pizza

$3.29

Mandocas / papitas / Extra

Yoyo Pastelito

Yoyo Pastelito

$3.29
Papitas

Papitas

$2.89

Cassava fried with cheese

Extra Cheese

$0.99
2 Mandocas

2 Mandocas

$6.19
Nutella Pastelito

Nutella Pastelito

$2.99

Empanadas

Cheese Empanada

Cheese Empanada

$1.50
Potato and Cheese Empanada

Potato and Cheese Empanada

$2.89
Ground Beef Empanada

Ground Beef Empanada

$2.89
Shreeded Beef Empanada

Shreeded Beef Empanada

$2.99

Tequeños

5 Tequeños

5 Tequeños

$5.99
10 Tequeños

10 Tequeños

$9.99
20 Tequeños

20 Tequeños

$18.99
50 Tequeños

50 Tequeños

$39.99
100 Tequeños

100 Tequeños

$69.99

2 box of 50 tequeños (cheese fingers)

Sauce/Salsa

$1.99

Party Pastelitos

100 Potato and Cheese Party Pastelitos

100 Potato and Cheese Party Pastelitos

$69.99Out of stock
100 Ground Beef Party Pastelitos

100 Ground Beef Party Pastelitos

$69.99Out of stock

25 Potato and Cheese Party Pastelitos/ 25 Tequeños

$39.99

25 Ground Beef Party Pastelitos/ 25 Tequeños

$39.99Out of stock

50 Potato and Cheese Party Pastelitos/ 50 Tequeños

$69.99

50 Ground Beef Party Pastelitos/50 Tequeños

$69.99Out of stock
25 Ground Beef Party Pastelitos

25 Ground Beef Party Pastelitos

$22.99Out of stock
25 Potato and Cheese Party Pastelitos

25 Potato and Cheese Party Pastelitos

$22.99
50 Potato and Cheese Party Pastelitos

50 Potato and Cheese Party Pastelitos

$42.99
50 Ground Beef Party Pastelitos

50 Ground Beef Party Pastelitos

$42.99Out of stock
50 Potato and Cheese / 50 Ground Beef Party Pastelitos

50 Potato and Cheese / 50 Ground Beef Party Pastelitos

$69.99Out of stock

Sauce/Salsa

$1.99

25 Potato and Cheese/ 25 Ground Beef Party Pastelitos

$42.99Out of stock

25/25 Party Pastelitos/ 50 tequeños

$69.99Out of stock

Drinks

Coca Cola

$2.19

Water

$0.99
House Ice tea

House Ice tea

$2.99
Coca Zero

Coca Zero

$2.19
Sunkist Orange Soda

Sunkist Orange Soda

$2.19
Malta

Malta

$2.99
Frescolita

Frescolita

$2.99
Sprite

Sprite

$2.19

Sunny Orange juice

$1.69

FROZEN FOOD

50 Frozen Tequeños Precooked

$32.99

12 Frozen Potato and Cheese Pastelitos

$21.28

12 Frozen Ground Beef Pastelitos

$21.28

PASTEL PIZZA DELIVERY (3PD)

Classic Pastelitos

Potato and Cheese Pastelito

Potato and Cheese Pastelito

$3.76
Ground Beef Pastelito

Ground Beef Pastelito

$3.76
Chicken Pastelito

Chicken Pastelito

$3.76
Cheese Pastelito

Cheese Pastelito

$3.76

Pizza Pastelitos

Napoli Pizza Pastelito

Napoli Pizza Pastelito

$3.76
Pepperoni Pizza Pastelito

Pepperoni Pizza Pastelito

$4.79
Ham Pizza Pastelito

Ham Pizza Pastelito

$4.79
Especial Pastel Pizza

Especial Pastel Pizza

$4.89

Mandocas / papitas / Extra

Yoyo Pastelito

Yoyo Pastelito

$4.89
Papitas

Papitas

$4.79

Cassava fried with cheese

2 Mandocas

2 Mandocas

$4.79
Nutella Pastelito

Nutella Pastelito

$4.79

Empanadas

Cheese Empanada

Cheese Empanada

$4.49
Potato and Cheese Empanada

Potato and Cheese Empanada

$4.49
Ground Beef Empanada

Ground Beef Empanada

$4.49
Shreeded Beef Empanada

Shreeded Beef Empanada

$4.49

Tequeños

5 Tequeños

5 Tequeños

$7.79
10 Tequeños

10 Tequeños

$12.99
20 Tequeños

20 Tequeños

$24.69
50 Tequeños

50 Tequeños

$51.99
100 Tequeños

100 Tequeños

$90.99

2 box of 50 tequeños (cheese fingers)

Party Pastelitos

100 Potato and Cheese Party Pastelitos

100 Potato and Cheese Party Pastelitos

$90.99Out of stock
100 Ground Beef Party Pastelitos

100 Ground Beef Party Pastelitos

$90.99Out of stock

25 Potato and Cheese Party Pastelitos/ 25 Tequeños

$51.99

25 Ground Beef Party Pastelitos/ 25 Tequeños

$51.99Out of stock

50 Potato and Cheese Party Pastelitos/ 50 Tequeños

$90.99

50 Ground Beef Party Pastelitos/50 Tequeños

$90.99Out of stock
25 Ground Beef Party Pastelitos

25 Ground Beef Party Pastelitos

$29.99Out of stock
25 Potato and Cheese Party Pastelitos

25 Potato and Cheese Party Pastelitos

$29.99
50 Potato and Cheese Party Pastelitos

50 Potato and Cheese Party Pastelitos

$55.99
50 Ground Beef Party Pastelitos

50 Ground Beef Party Pastelitos

$55.99Out of stock
50 Potato and Cheese / 50 Ground Beef Party Pastelitos

50 Potato and Cheese / 50 Ground Beef Party Pastelitos

$90.99Out of stock

Drinks

Coca Cola

$2.85

Water

$1.29
House Ice tea

House Ice tea

$3.89
Coca Zero

Coca Zero

$4.93
Sunkist Orange Soda

Sunkist Orange Soda

$5.84
Malta

Malta

$3.89
Frescolita

Frescolita

$3.89
Sprite

Sprite

$3.50

Sunny Orange juice

$2.20

COMBO DINNER FOR 2 PASTEL PIZZA

4 Cheese Pizza (Napoli) Pastelito + 2 sodas

4 Cheese Pizza Pastelito (Napoli) + 2 sodas

$12.49
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

24600 Gosling Rd, Spring, TX 77389

Directions

Gallery

Similar restaurants in your area

Island Fin Poke
orange star4.5 • 135
24345 Gosling Road, Ste.120A Spring, TX 77389
View restaurantnext
La Cocina de Roberto - 3126 Sawdust Rd
orange star4.8 • 1,163
3126 Sawdust Rd Spring, TX 77380
View restaurantnext
Chicking Out
orange starNo Reviews
23227 Gosling Rd Spring, TX 77389
View restaurantnext
Goode Company Fish Camp
orange starNo Reviews
8865 Six Pines, suite 100 The Woodlands, TX 77380
View restaurantnext
Goode Co. Kitchen & Cantina - Woodlands
orange starNo Reviews
8865 Six Pines Drive Shenandoah, TX 77380
View restaurantnext
The Classy Cork - 22916 Kuykendahl Road, Suite 100
orange starNo Reviews
Kuykendahl Rd Spring, TX 77389
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Spring

Crust Pizza Rayford
orange star4.8 • 2,870
3535 Rayford Rd Spring, TX 77386
View restaurantnext
Grab N Go Tacos
orange star4.5 • 2,285
7826 Louetta Rd Spring, TX 77379
View restaurantnext
Salata - F - 045 - Louetta Pines
orange star4.7 • 1,706
1600 Louetta Spring, TX 77388
View restaurantnext
Salata - F - 109 - Sawdust
orange star4.8 • 1,672
314 Sawdust Rd Spring, TX 77380
View restaurantnext
Uni Sushi - Woodlands
orange star4.3 • 1,272
9595 Six Pines Drive The Woodlands, TX 77380
View restaurantnext
Herb & Beet - The Woodlands
orange star4.7 • 1,255
448 Sawdust Road Spring, TX 77380
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Spring
Humble
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
Kingwood
review star
Avg 4.8 (16 restaurants)
Tomball
review star
Avg 4.6 (31 restaurants)
Conroe
review star
Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)
Cypress
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Houston
review star
Avg 4.4 (1119 restaurants)
Magnolia
review star
Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)
Bellaire
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Montgomery
review star
Avg 4 (19 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston