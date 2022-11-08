Main picView gallery

Pastel Pizza 351 S Mason Rd

review star

No reviews yet

351 S Mason Rd

Katy, TX 77450

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

10 Tequeños
5 Tequeños
50 Tequeños

Classic Pastelitos

Potato and Cheese Pastelito

Potato and Cheese Pastelito

$2.89
Ground Beef Pastelito

Ground Beef Pastelito

$2.89
Chicken Pastelito

Chicken Pastelito

$2.89
Cheese Pastelito

Cheese Pastelito

$2.89

Pizza Pastelitos

Napoli Pizza Pastelito

Napoli Pizza Pastelito

$2.89
Pepperoni Pizza Pastelito

Pepperoni Pizza Pastelito

$2.99
Ham Pizza Pastelito

Ham Pizza Pastelito

$2.99
Hawaiian Pizza Pastelito

Hawaiian Pizza Pastelito

$2.99
Corn and Bacon Pizza Pastelito

Corn and Bacon Pizza Pastelito

$2.99Out of stock
Especial Pastel Pizza

Especial Pastel Pizza

$3.29
Jalapeno Pizza Pastelito

Jalapeno Pizza Pastelito

$2.99Out of stock

Mandocas / papitas / Extra

Yoyo Pastelito

Yoyo Pastelito

$3.29
Papitas

Papitas

$2.89

Cassava fried with cheese

Extra Cheese

$0.99
Mandocas

Mandocas

$2.89
Nutella Pastelito

Nutella Pastelito

$2.99

Venezuelan Cheese 1 LB

$4.89

Sauce/salsa

Venezuelan Cheese 2 LB

$8.39

Empanadas

Cheese Empanada

Cheese Empanada

$2.89
Potato and Cheese Empanada

Potato and Cheese Empanada

$2.89
Ground Beef Empanada

Ground Beef Empanada

$2.89
Shreeded Beef Empanada

Shreeded Beef Empanada

$2.99
Seafood Empanada

Seafood Empanada

$3.99
Pabellon Empanada

Pabellon Empanada

$4.29
Chicken Empanada

Chicken Empanada

$2.89

Tequeños

5 Tequeños

5 Tequeños

$5.99
10 Tequeños

10 Tequeños

$9.99
20 Tequeños

20 Tequeños

$18.99
50 Tequeños

50 Tequeños

$39.99
100 Tequeños

100 Tequeños

$69.99

2 box of 50 tequeños (cheese fingers)

Sauce/Salsa

$0.99

Party Pastelitos

100 Potato and Cheese Party Pastelitos

100 Potato and Cheese Party Pastelitos

$69.99
100 Ground Beef Party Pastelitos

100 Ground Beef Party Pastelitos

$69.99

25 Potato and Cheese Party Pastelitos/ 25 Tequeños

$39.99

25 Ground Beef Party Pastelitos/ 25 Tequeños

$39.99

50 Potato and Cheese Party Pastelitos/ 50 Tequeños

$69.99

50 Ground Beef Party Pastelitos/50 Tequeños

$69.99
25 Ground Beef Party Pastelitos

25 Ground Beef Party Pastelitos

$22.99
25 Potato and Cheese Party Pastelitos

25 Potato and Cheese Party Pastelitos

$22.99
50 Potato and Cheese Party Pastelitos

50 Potato and Cheese Party Pastelitos

$42.99
50 Ground Beef Party Pastelitos

50 Ground Beef Party Pastelitos

$42.99
50 Potato and Cheese / 50 Ground Beef Party Pastelitos

50 Potato and Cheese / 50 Ground Beef Party Pastelitos

$69.99

Sauce/Salsa

$1.99

Drinks

Soda (can)

$2.19

Water

$0.99
House Ice tea

House Ice tea

$2.99
Pasion Fruit Juice (Parchita)

Pasion Fruit Juice (Parchita)

$3.79
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$4.49
Malta

Malta

$2.99
Frescolita

Frescolita

$2.99
Fountain Soda

Fountain Soda

$2.69

Sunny Orange juice

$1.69

COFFEE

Iced Mocha

$2.99

Iced café latte

$2.99
Long Espresso

Long Espresso

$2.49
Americano

Americano

$2.49
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$2.99
Café Latte

Café Latte

$2.99
Café Mocha

Café Mocha

$2.99
Hot chocolate

Hot chocolate

$2.99

CEPILLADOS/ SHAVED ICE

Kolita

Kolita

$3.49
Coco

Coco

$3.49
Passion fruit (parchita/maracuya) Cepillado

Passion fruit (parchita/maracuya) Cepillado

$3.49
Bati Bati (uva)

Bati Bati (uva)

$3.49
Nutella

Nutella

$3.49
Oreo

Oreo

$3.49
Tamarindo

Tamarindo

$3.49
Mango

Mango

$3.49Out of stock
Mora

Mora

$3.49

Ron Pasas

$3.49

FROZEN FOOD

50 Frozen Tequeños Precooked

$32.99

Classic Pastelitos

Potato and Cheese Pastelito

Potato and Cheese Pastelito

$3.76
Ground Beef Pastelito

Ground Beef Pastelito

$3.76
Chicken Pastelito

Chicken Pastelito

$3.76
Cheese Pastelito

Cheese Pastelito

$3.76

Pizza Pastelitos

Napoli Pizza Pastelito

Napoli Pizza Pastelito

$3.76
Pepperoni Pizza Pastelito

Pepperoni Pizza Pastelito

$4.79
Ham Pizza Pastelito

Ham Pizza Pastelito

$4.79
Hawaiian Pizza Pastelito

Hawaiian Pizza Pastelito

$4.79
Corn and Bacon Pizza Pastelito

Corn and Bacon Pizza Pastelito

$4.79Out of stock
Especial Pastel Pizza

Especial Pastel Pizza

$4.89
Jalapeno Pizza Pastelito

Jalapeno Pizza Pastelito

$4.79Out of stock

Mandocas / papitas / Extra

Yoyo Pastelito

Yoyo Pastelito

$4.89
Papitas

Papitas

$4.79

Cassava fried with cheese

Extra Cheese

$1.29
Mandocas

Mandocas

$4.79
Nutella Pastelito

Nutella Pastelito

$4.79

Venezuelan Cheese 1 LB

$6.88

Empanadas

Cheese Empanada

Cheese Empanada

$4.49
Potato and Cheese Empanada

Potato and Cheese Empanada

$4.49
Ground Beef Empanada

Ground Beef Empanada

$4.49
Shreeded Beef Empanada

Shreeded Beef Empanada

$4.49
Seafood Empanada

Seafood Empanada

$5.19
Pabellon Empanada

Pabellon Empanada

$5.58
Chicken Empanada

Chicken Empanada

$4.49

Tequeños

5 Tequeños

5 Tequeños

$7.79
10 Tequeños

10 Tequeños

$12.99
20 Tequeños

20 Tequeños

$24.69
50 Tequeños

50 Tequeños

$51.99
100 Tequeños

100 Tequeños

$90.99

2 box of 50 tequeños (cheese fingers)

Party Pastelitos

100 Potato and Cheese Party Pastelitos

100 Potato and Cheese Party Pastelitos

$90.99
100 Ground Beef Party Pastelitos

100 Ground Beef Party Pastelitos

$90.99

25 Potato and Cheese Party Pastelitos/ 25 Tequeños

$51.99

25 Ground Beef Party Pastelitos/ 25 Tequeños

$51.99

50 Potato and Cheese Party Pastelitos/ 50 Tequeños

$90.99

50 Ground Beef Party Pastelitos/50 Tequeños

$90.99
25 Ground Beef Party Pastelitos

25 Ground Beef Party Pastelitos

$29.99
25 Potato and Cheese Party Pastelitos

25 Potato and Cheese Party Pastelitos

$29.99
50 Potato and Cheese Party Pastelitos

50 Potato and Cheese Party Pastelitos

$55.99
50 Ground Beef Party Pastelitos

50 Ground Beef Party Pastelitos

$55.99
50 Potato and Cheese / 50 Ground Beef Party Pastelitos

50 Potato and Cheese / 50 Ground Beef Party Pastelitos

$90.99

Drinks

Soda (can)

$2.85

Water

$1.29
House Ice tea

House Ice tea

$3.89
Pasion Fruit Juice (Parchita)

Pasion Fruit Juice (Parchita)

$4.93
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$5.84
Malta

Malta

$3.89
Frescolita

Frescolita

$3.89
Fountain Soda

Fountain Soda

$3.50

Sunny Orange juice

$2.20
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

351 S Mason Rd, Katy, TX 77450

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

