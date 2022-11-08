Pastel Pizza 351 S Mason Rd
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
351 S Mason Rd, Katy, TX 77450
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Craft Burger Katy - 348 South Mason Road Katy Texas 77450
No Reviews
21945 Katy Freeway Suite C Katy, TX 77450
View restaurant
Ray's Mexican Restaurant - 870 Mason Rd #152
No Reviews
870 Mason Rd #152 Katy, TX 77450
View restaurant