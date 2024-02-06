Pasteles Edward - Miami Pasteles Edward - Miami
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info
Pasteles • Empanadas • Tequeños • Mandocas 🥳 Pasapalos para celebraciones Desde 1979
Location
7299 NW 36th St, Miami, FL 33166
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Vonna - 7415 Northwest 54th Street
No Reviews
7415 Northwest 54th Street Miami, FL 33166
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Miami
Bulla Gastrobar - Coral Gables
4.5 • 6,462
2500 PONCE DE LEON BLVD CORAL GABLES, FL 33134
View restaurant