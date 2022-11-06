Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pastiamo

76 Reviews

$$

841 Turquoise Street

San Diego, CA 92109

Popular Items

Bolognese
Meatballs
Pesto

Pasta

Just uncooked pasta

Just uncooked pasta

$3.50

Our homemade pasta in the shape you prefer

White sauce

$9.90

Butter, Parmesan and cream

Marinara

Marinara

$9.90

Fresh homemade tomato sauce

Bolognese

Bolognese

$13.90

Beef and pork meatsauce with a little tomato sauce

Norma

$13.90

Eggplant in marinara sauce

Meatballs

$15.90

Meatballs in marinara sauce

Misto funghi

Misto funghi

$15.90

Mixed mushrooms in a cream and butter sauce

Boscaiola

$15.90

Mixed mushrooms in bolognese sauce

Pesto

Pesto

$13.90

Basil, pine nuts, garlic, evoo, parmesan and pecorino cheese

Sides

Meatballs

Meatballs

$5.90

Meatballs in marinara sauce

Burrata

Burrata

$10.90

Burrata cheese with cherry tomatoes, salt, oregano and evoo

Beverages

Spring water

$3.00
Coke

Coke

$3.00
Sprite

Sprite

$3.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

841 Turquoise Street, San Diego, CA 92109

