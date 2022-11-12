Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pasticcio Fresh Italian Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

150 Suite F Jennifer Road

Annapolis, MD 21401

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheese Pizza
House Salad
Caesar Salad

Appetizer

Tomato Bruschetta

$5.00

Traditional tomatoes bruschetta

Tomato Bruschetta w/mozz

$6.00

Traditional tomatoes bruschetta

Grilled Vegetables

Grilled Vegetables

$10.00

Marinated seasonal vegetables

Arancini

$9.00

Homemade rice ball stuffed with ground beef, peas, tomato sauce & mozzarella. Coated with breadcrumbs & deep fried, served with tomato sauce

Potato Croquette

Potato Croquette

$8.00

Homemade croquettes with ham & cheese. Coated with breadcrumbs & deep fried. Served with our tomato sauce

Crabby Toast

Crabby Toast

$12.00

Toasted homemade bread topped with crab dip mix & old bay creamy sauce

Fried Calamari

$12.00

Fried calamari & jalapeño with chili sauce

Fried Caprese

Fried Caprese

$11.00

Fresh mozzarella, Roma tomatoes, basil & balsamic glaze

Grilled Sesame Shrimp

$10.00

Grilled sesame shrimp with homemade dressing & mixed seasoning. Served over garlic bread

Octopus Crostini

Octopus Crostini

$13.00

Pan-seared octopus in a puttanesca sauce over toasted bread

Salads

House Salad

$4.00+

Greek Salad

$5.00+

Caesar Salad

$4.00+

Antipasto Salad

$11.00

Chef Salad

$11.00
Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$12.00

Chicken Artichoke Salad

$12.00

Contadina Salad

$10.00

Gorgonzola Salad

$10.00
Loaded Shrimp Salad

Loaded Shrimp Salad

$15.00
Octopus Salad

Octopus Salad

$15.00

Pasticcio Salad

$11.00

Salmon Salad

$15.00

Southern Salad

$12.00

Tuna Salad

$14.00

Cold Subs

Ham & Provolone

$9.00

Italian Cold Cut (Ham/Salame/Provolone)

$10.00

Prosciutto & Mozzarella

$11.00

Arugula, tomatoes & marinated eggplant

Turkey & Provolone

$9.00

Hot Subs

Cheesesteak Sub

$11.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, fried onions & mayo. Served with fries

Cheesesteak Deluxe

$11.00

Mushrooms, fried onions & hot peppers. Served with fries

Chicken Avocado

$10.00

Grilled Chicken, avocado, lettuce, tomatoes, provolone, & mayo.

Chicken Parmigiana Sub

$9.00

Eggplant Parmigiana Sub

$9.00

Meatball Parmigiana Sub

$9.00

Sausage Parmigiana Sub

$9.00

Veal Parmigiana Sub

$10.00

Cheeseburger Classic

$10.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, red onions & mayo. Served with fries

Texas Burger

$10.00

American cheese, onion rings & BBQ sauce. Served with fries

Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, hot sauce & ranch

Cheesesteak Wrap

$10.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, American cheese & mayo

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.00

Romaine lettuce, parm cheese & provolone

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$10.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, provolone & mayo

Turkey Wrap

$10.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, provolone & mayo

Chicken

Chicken Diavola

$14.00

Pan seared chicken breast, spicy marinara sauce, Kalamata olives & capers

Chicken Gorgonzola

$14.00

Pan seared chicken breast, butter white wine sauce, prosciutto & gorgonzola cream sauce

Chicken Marsala

$14.00

Sautéed mushrooms, Marsala wine, brown demi-glaze sauce & touch of cream

Chicken Parmigiana

$14.00

With tomato sauce & mozzarela

Chicken Piccata

$14.00

Pan seared chicken breast butter lemon sauce with capers

Chicken Saltimbocca

$15.00

Pan seared chicken breast, butter white wine sauce, fresh spinach, prosciutto & mozzarella

Pasta

Alfredo

$12.00

Parmigiano cream sauce

Arrabbiata

$13.00

Diced prosciutto & garlic EVOO in a spicy marinara sauce

Baked Ziti

$13.00

Ricotta, mozzarella, tomato sauce & basil

Bolognese

$13.00

Seasoned ground beef & pink sauce

Boscaiola

$14.00

Sautéed mushrooms, ham, peas & Alfredo sauce

Capricciosa

$14.00

Sautéed roasted red peppers, mushrooms, artichokes, Kalamata olives & cherry tomatoes

Cheese Ravioli

$12.00

Mozzarella, tomato sauce & basil

Gluten Free Ravioli

$12.00

Eggplant Parmigiana

$13.00

With spaghetti

Gorgonzola

$13.00

Cream of gorgonzola cheese sauce

Lasagna

Lasagna

$13.00

Homemade meat & cheese lasagna

Meatball

$12.00

Sunday’s ragu with Meatballs

MeatSauce

$12.00

Sunday’s ragú with Meat Sauce

Pesto

$13.00

Authentic Genovese basil pesto sauce

Puttanesca

Puttanesca

$13.00

Sautéed Kalamata olives, capers, garlic & marinara sauce

Rustico

$15.00

Sautéed roasted red peppers, diced chicken & pink sauce

Sausage

$12.00

Sunday’s ragú with Sausage

Sorrentina

$13.00

Garlic EVOO, cherry tomatoes, basil & fresh mozzarella

Veal Parmigiana

$15.00

With spaghetti

Vodka

$14.00

Vodka flamed prosciutto, cherry tomatoes & pink cream sauce

Tomato Sauce

$11.00

Flatbread

Mela Flatbread

$10.00

Mozzarella, spring mix, green apple, goat cheese & balsamic glaze

Ortolano Flatbread

$12.00

Mozzarella, arugula, seasonal grilled & marinated vegetables

Pera Flatbread

$10.00

Mozzarella, spring mix, sliced fresh pear, gorgonzola cheese & honey glaze

Pesto Flatbread

$10.00

Mozzarella, basil pesto & grilled chicken

Saporito Flatbread

Saporito Flatbread

$12.00

Mozzarella, prosciutto, shaved parm, arugula, cherry tomatoes with balsamic glaze

Seafood

Clams & Calamari

Clams & Calamari

$16.00

Cherry tomatoes, garlic & white wine over linguini

Clams Sauce

$14.00

Garlic white wine over linguini

Fett Shrimp&Scallops

$18.00

In a pink sauce

Fettuccine Pasticcio

Fettuccine Pasticcio

$18.00

Crab meat, cherry tomatoes, scallops, creamy old bay sauce

Lobster Ravioli

$18.00

Sautéed crabmeat, garlic EVOO, cherry tomatoes & mozzarella

Salmon Forno

Salmon Forno

$18.00

Wild-caught baked seasoned salmon, shrimp, capers & creamy butter lemon sauce. Served over linguini

Shrimp Diavola

$16.00

Spicy marinara sauce over spaghetti

Shrimp Puttanesca

$16.00

Black olives, capers & cherry tomatoes over spaghetti

Stuffed Salmon

Stuffed Salmon

$18.00

Wild-caught baked salmon stuffed with crab meat & served with garlic & oil broccoli

Tuna Siciliana

Tuna Siciliana

$16.00

Pan seared tuna steak, garlic EVOO, capers, Kalamata olives & cherry tomatoes. Served over spaghetti

Calzone

Cheese Calzone

$10.00

Meat Calzone

$10.00

Veggie Calzone

$10.00

Stromboli

Buffalo Chicken Stromboli

$10.00

Pepperoni Stromboli

$10.00

Spinach Stromboli

$10.00

Steak Stromboli

$10.00

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$13.00+
Arugula

Arugula

$20.00+

Bee Sting

$20.00+

Buffalo Chicken

$15.00+

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$15.00+

Caprese Pizza

$16.00+

Chicken Parm Pizza

$17.00+
Crab Dip Pizza

Crab Dip Pizza

$23.00+

Cheesesteak Pizza

$16.00+
Grandma Margherita

Grandma Margherita

$23.00
Hawaiian

Hawaiian

$15.00+

Margherita

$17.00+

Meat Lover

$17.00+

Pasticcio Pizza

$20.00+

White

$13.00+

Veggie Pizza

$16.00+
Works

Works

$17.00+

10" Gluten Free Pizza

Blackened CK Pizza

$23.00+

Bacon,Spring Mix,Red Onions,Banana Peppers,Tomatoes,Ranch.

Fig&Pig Pizza

$23.00+

Prosciutto,Burrata,Arugula Pesto,Fig Spread.

Side Orders/Wings/Soups

Chicken Soup

Chicken Soup

$5.00
Cream of Crab

Cream of Crab

$10.00
Pasta & Fagioli

Pasta & Fagioli

$5.00

French Fries

$4.00

Loaded Fries (Bacon & Cheddar)

$6.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

Mozzarella Stix

$6.00
Boom Boom Shrimp

Boom Boom Shrimp

$10.00

Chicken Wings

$8.00+

Chicken Tender & Fries

$8.00

Side spaghetti Tom Sauce

$5.00

Side Meatballs

$5.00

Side Sausages

$5.00

Side Fettuccine Alfredo

$6.00

Garlic Bread

$5.00

Side Broccoli

$5.00

Dressings

Ranch

$1.00

Blue Cheese

$1.00

Buffalo

$1.00

Honey Mustard

$1.00

Ketchup

Tomato Sauce

$0.75

Hot Peppers

$1.00

Jalapeno

$1.00

Mayo

$0.75

House Dressing

$1.00

Raspberry Vinaigrette

$1.00

Peppercorn

$1.00

Cheddar Sauce

$1.00

Caesar

$1.00

Beverages

Soda

$2.25

Monster

$3.65

Pellegrino

$2.25

Bottle Water

$1.75

Coke Zero Bottle

$2.25

Coke Bottle

$2.25

Diet Coke Bottle

$2.25

Fanta Bottle

$2.25

Sprite Bottle

$2.25

Cherry Coke

$2.25

Ginger Ale Bottle

$2.25

Lemonade

$2.25

Ice Tea Bottle

$2.25
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Pasticcio is born with the idea to creat always fresh and made to order Italia food using the best quality products on the market.

Location

150 Suite F Jennifer Road, Annapolis, MD 21401

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Brass Tap - Annapolis MD #086
orange star4.3 • 854
2002 Annapolis Mall Rd Annapolis, MD 21401
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Annapolis MD
orange star4.4 • 815
2348 Solomons Islands Rd Annapolis, MD 21401
View restaurantnext
Neo Pizza & Taphouse - Annapolis, MD
orange star4.7 • 3,130
220 Harker Place Annapolis, MD 21401
View restaurantnext
Mi Lindo Cancun Grill - 2134 Forest Dr
orange starNo Reviews
2134 Forest Dr Annapolis, MD 21401
View restaurantnext
Chevys Fresh Mex - Annapolis
orange star4.4 • 456
2430 Solomons Island Road Annapolis, MD 21401
View restaurantnext
Tuscan Prime Italian Chophouse & Dolce Bar - Annapolis - 1905 Towne Centre Blvd Ste. 100
orange starNo Reviews
1905 Towne Centre Blvd Ste. 100 Annapolis, MD 21401
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Annapolis

Julep Southern Kitchen & Bar
orange star4.7 • 3,132
2207 Forest Drive Annapolis, MD 21401
View restaurantnext
Neo Pizza & Taphouse - Annapolis, MD
orange star4.7 • 3,130
220 Harker Place Annapolis, MD 21401
View restaurantnext
Naval Bagels - Annapolis
orange star4.7 • 2,226
609 A. Taylor Ave Annapolis, MD 21401
View restaurantnext
Vin 909 Winecafé
orange star4.6 • 2,157
909 Bay Ridge Ave Annapolis, MD 21403
View restaurantnext
Federal House Bar & Grille - Annapols, MD
orange star4.0 • 1,854
22 Market Space Annapolis, MD 21401
View restaurantnext
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Annapolis
orange star4.4 • 1,289
188 Main Street Annapolis, MD 21401
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Annapolis
Arnold
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Edgewater
review star
Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)
Severna Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Millersville
review star
Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Pasadena
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Stevensville
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Gambrills
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Crofton
review star
Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)
Odenton
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston