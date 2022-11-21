- Home
- /
- Providence
- /
- Federal Hill
- /
- Bakeries
- /
- Pastiche Fine Desserts
Pastiche Fine Desserts
2,560 Reviews
$$
92 SPRUCE STREET
Providence, RI 02903
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Whole Cakes/Tarts
8" Pumpkin Praline Tart
A butter tart shell with a light pumpkin filling garnished with pecan praline and fresh whipped cream. Keep chilled, best served within 1 day. Serves 5-6 pp.
11" Pumpkin Praline Tart
A butter tart shell with a light pumpkin filling garnished with pecan praline and fresh whipped cream. Available until 12/5. Keep chilled, best served within 1 day. Serves 8-10 pp.
8" Southern Pecan Tart
A pecan filling in an all-butter tart shell. Best served warm. Serves 5-6 pp.
11" Southern Pecan Tart
A traditional pecan filling in an all-butter tart shell. Best served warm. Serves 8-10 pp.
8" Cranberry Raspberry Tart
A butter tart shell filled with custard with a hint of lemon. Topped with a fresh cranberry & raspberry compote, garnished with fresh raspberries and candied lemon zest. Keep chilled, best served within 1 day. Serves 4-5 pp. Available after 10am.
11" Cranberry Raspberry Tart
A butter tart shell filled with custard with a hint of lemon. Topped with a fresh cranberry & raspberry compote, garnished with fresh raspberries and candied lemon zest. Keep chilled, best served within 1 day. Serves 8-10 pp. Available after 10am.
6" Carrot Cake
Serves 5-6 pp. A moist carrot cake made with coconut, walnuts, carrots, pineapple, and finished with a cream cheese frosting. Serve chilled or temper 30 minutes before serving.
8" Carrot Cake
Serves 8-10 pp. A moist carrot cake made with coconut, walnuts, carrots, pineapple, and finished with a cream cheese frosting. Serve chilled or temper 30 minutes before serving.
10" Carrot Cake
A moist carrot cake made with coconut, walnuts, carrots, pineapple, and finished with a cream cheese frosting. Temper approximately 1-2 hours before serving. Serves 16-18 pp.
6" All American Chocolate Layer
Dark chocolate cake layers filled with rich ganache, finished with a chocolate buttercream. Temper 30-60 minutes before serving. Serves 5-6 pp.
8" All American Chocolate Layer Cake
Dark chocolate cake layers filled with rich ganache, finished witha chocolate buttercream. Temper approximately 1 hour before serving. Serves 10-12 pp.
10" All American Chocolate Layer Cake
Dark chocolate cake layers filled with rich ganache, finished witha chocolate buttercream. Temper approximately 1-2 hours before serving. Serves 18-20 pp.
6" Chocolate Mousse Cake
Dark chocolate mousse on a buttery chocolate crust topped with whipped cream. Keep chilled. Serves 5-6 pp.
8" Chocolate Mousse Cake
Dark chocolate mousse on a buttery chocolate crust topped with whipped cream. Keep chilled. Serves 10-12 pp.
10" Chocolate Mousse Cake
Dark chocolate mousse on a buttery chocolate crust topped with whipped cream. Keep chilled. Serves 18-20 pp.
6" Classic Vanilla Cake
Traditional butter cake filled with a vanilla mascarpone filling, finished with vanilla buttercream and a seasonal design. Temper approximately 60 minutes before serving. Serves 5-6 pp.
8" Classic Vanilla Cake
Traditional butter cake filled with a vanilla mascarpone filling, finished with vanilla buttercream and a seasonal design. Temper approximately 1 hour before serving. Serves 10-12 pp.
6" Lemon Mousse Cake
A light chiffon cake brushed with lemon syrup, layered with lemon mousse, and finished with a lemon buttercream. Temper approximately 30 minutes before serving. Serves 5-6 pp.
8" Lemon Mousse Cake
Serves 10-12 pp. A light chiffon cake brushed with lemon syrup, layered with lemon mousse, and finished with a lemon buttercream. Temper approximately 30 minutes before serving.
10" Lemon Mousse Cake
A light chiffon cake brushed with lemon syrup, layered with lemon mousse, and finished with a lemon buttercream. Temper approximately 1-2 hours before serving. Serves 18-20 pp.
6" Old Fashioned Coconut Cake
Serves 5-6 pp. Moist coconut cake made with coconut and almond flour. Finished with a light cream cheese frosting, then covered in shredded coconut. Gluten free! Temper approximately 60 minutes before serving.
8" Old Fashioned Coconut Cake
Serves 10-12pp. Moist coconut cake made with coconut and almond flour. Finished with a light cream cheese frosting, then covered in shredded coconut. Gluten free! Temper approximately 60 minutes before serving.
10" Old Fashioned Coconut Cake
A gluten free cake made with coconut and almond flour. Filled and frosted with a coconut cream cheese frosting. Temper approximately 1-2 hours before serving. Serves 18-20 pp.
6" Tiramisu
Serves 5-6 pp. Light sponge layers brushed with espresso rum syrup then layered with creamy mascarpone and unsweetened cocoa. Finished with a coffee buttercream. Temper approximately 60 minutes before serving.
8" Tiramisu
Serves 10-12 pp. Light sponge layers brushed with espresso rum syrup then layered with creamy mascarpone and unsweetened cocoa. Finished with a coffee buttercream. Temper approximately 30 minutes before serving.
10" Tiramisu
Light sponge layers brushed with espresso rum syrup and layered with creamy mascarpone and unsweetened cocoa. Finished with a coffee buttercream. Temper approximately 1-2 hours before serving. Serves 18-20 pp.
6" Torta Di Cioccolata
A smooth flourless chocolate torte made with French chocolate and a hint of almond butter. Garnished with fresh raspberries. Gluten Free! Pairs well with our raspberry sauce. Temper approximately 30 minutes before serving. Serves 5-6 pp.
8" Torta Di Cioccolata
A smooth flourless chocolate torte made with French chocolate and a hint of almond butter. Garnished with fresh raspberries. Gluten Free! Pairs well with our raspberry sauce. Temper approximately 1 hour before serving. Gluten Free! Serves 10-12 pp.
10" Torta Di Cioccolata
A smooth flourless chocolate torte made with French chocolate and a hint of almond butter. Garnished with fresh raspberries. Gluten Free! Pairs well with our raspberry sauce. Temper approximately 1-2 hours before serving. Serves 18-20 pp.
6" Pumpkin Cheesecake
A light creamy pumpkin cheesecake with a buttery pecan graham cracker crust and garnished with fresh whipped cream. Serves 5-6 pp. Serve chilled.
8" Pumpkin Cheesecake
A light creamy pumpkin cheesecake with a buttery pecan graham cracker crust and garnished with fresh whipped cream. Serves 8-10 pp. Serve chilled.
6" Vanilla Bean Cheesecake
Serves 4-6 pp. A French style cheesecake made with real vanilla bean on a buttery graham cracker crust. Garnished with a raspberry mirroir and fresh berries. Serve chilled.
8" Vanilla Bean Cheesecake
Serves 8-10 pp. A French style cheesecake made with real vanilla bean on a buttery graham cracker crust. Garnished with a raspberry mirroir and fresh berries. Serve chilled.
Assorted Pastry
Cannoli
Cannoli shell filled with a mascarpone, ricotta and shaved chocolate filling Serve same day! Available for pick up after 10 am!
Eclair
A traditional French choux dough filled with vanilla pastry cream and dipped in a dark chocolate glaze. Available after 10am.
Chocolate Fudge Brownie
Chocolate brownie iced in chocolate ganache.
Chocolate Peanut Butter Brownie
A chocolate brownie, topped with both a layer of peanut butter and chocolate ganache, then finished with chopped peanuts. A peanut butter lover’s dream!
Butterscotch Crumb Cake
Best served warm. Comes with a side of whipped cream. Available after 10am
Muffins/Scones - call the shop for availability before ordering
Blueberry Muffin
Made with Maine blueberries!. Topped with cinnamon sugar. Only 1-2 types of muffins/scones available per day.
Pumpkin Pecan Muffin
Pumpkin muffin topped with a pecan praline topping! We only bake 1-2 types of muffins/scones per day. Call the shop for availability.
Cheddar Chive Scone
A savory, buttery scone with fresh cheddar cheese and chives, and a sprinkle of black pepper! Only 1-2 types of muffins/scones available per day.
Maple Walnut Scone
Walnut scone glazed with a sweet maple icing. Only 1-2 types of muffins/scones available per day.
Cranberry Orange Scone
Cranberries and a hint of orange. Only 1-2 types of muffins/scones available per day.
Lemon Poppy Scone
Lemon scone with poppy seeds. Only 1-2 types of muffins/scones available per day..
Currant Walnut Scone
Classic buttermilk scone with currants and walnut. Only 1-2 types of muffins/scones available per day.
Lemon Ginger Scone
A lemon buttermilk scone with candied ginger. Only 1-2 types of muffins/scones available per day.
Packaged cookies
Box of Assorted Cookies 1-1/4 LB
Approximately 25 assorted cookies: Almond biscotti, chocolate Chip, Russian tea cakes, chocolate walnut truffles, currant walnut rugelach & lemon squares. Is it a gift? Add a bow that you can attach! Must be ordered a day in advance.
Box of Assorted Cookies 2-1/2 LB
Approximately 50 assorted cookies: Almond biscotti, chocolate chip, Russian tea cakes, chocolate walnut truffles, currant walnut rugelach & lemon squares. Is it a gift? Add a bow that you can attach! Must be ordered a day in advance.
Box of Assorted Cookies 4LB
Approximately 75 assorted cookies: Almond biscotti, chocolate Chip, Russian tea cakes, chocolate walnut truffles, currant walnut rugelach & lemon squares. Is it a gift? Add a bow that you can attach!
Small Cookie Basket
1.25 lbs. approximately 25 assorted cookies: Almond biscotti, chocolate Chip, Russian tea cakes, chocolate walnut truffles, currant walnut rugelach & lemon squares. Wrapped in cello & a ribbon.
Medium Cookie Basket
2.5 lbs. approximately 50 assorted cookies: Almond biscotti, chocolate chip, Russian tea cakes, chocolate walnut truffles, currant walnut rugelach & lemon squares. Wrapped in cello & a ribbon.
Large Cookie Basket
4 lbs. approximately 75 assorted cookies: Almond biscotti, chocolate Chip, Russian tea cakes, chocolate walnut truffles, currant walnut rugelach & lemon squares. Wrapped in cello & a ribbon.
Almond Biscotti
Approximately 20 cookies in a lb. If ordered for same day pick up, they come prepackaged in 1/2 lb units.
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Approximately 20 cookies in a lb. Available for pick up after 10 am! If ordered for same day pick up, they come prepackaged in 1/2 lb units.
Chocolate Walnut Truffle Cookies
About 20 cookies in a pound. Chocolate cookie with chocolate chunks & walnuts. If ordered for same day pick up, they come prepackaged in 1/2 lb units.
Russian Tea Cakes
Approximately 20 in a lb. Pecan shortbread dusted with powdered sugar. If ordered for same day pick up, they come prepackaged in 1/2 lb units.
Currant Walnut Rugelach
Approximately 16 cookies in a lb. Buttery cream cheese pastry dough rolled with cinnamon sugar and currants.
Lemon Squares 6 ct
Lemon Squares 12 ct
Lemon Squares 24 ct
Sauces & Whipped Cream
Candy
Chocolate Covered Almonds
Chocolate covered almonds Cocoa dusted or Sea salt turbinado
Chocolate Bar Plain
Handmade dark chocolate bar 64% cacao.
Chocolate Bar Almond
64% Dark Chocolate, and toasted almonds .
Chocolate Bar Peanut
Dark Chocolate, toasted peanuts & a touch of sea salt. 64% cacao
Chocolate Bar Fruit & Nut
Almond Butter Toffee
RI company, Anchor Toffee's "Hook Box". 2.5 ounces of Almond Butter Toffee in a gift box. Ingredients: sugar, butter, almonds, 55% dark chocolate and salt
Candles/Cards
Misc.
Kool Bag
Keeps it Kool for approx 2-3 hours. We recommend bringing ice packs for best results. Fits one 10" cake or two 8" cakes or 3 lg Fruit tarts.
Pastiche Baseball Hat
Embroidered Grey Baseball Hat wool blend.
Local Honey 8 oz Jar
Honey from Warm Colors Apiary located in western MA. Please indicate which variety you'd like in the special instructions: Apple Blossom – Light amber with a fruit flavor. Perfect for teas or toast. Deerfield Wildflower – Medium amber. A blend of flower nectars from late June through mid-August.
Italian Olive Wood Honey Dipper
High quality honey dipper, perfect for tea!
Hot Chocolate Mix
Makes about 5 cups of hot chocolate. Add warm milk and top with whipped cream!
Sugar Pourer
Glass sugar pourer.
Metal Straw
Stainless Steel Straw! Brush sold separately.
Straw Cleaner
Brush to clean your metal straw. Straw sold separately.
Piggy Creamer
An adorable pig shaped creamer pot!
Unicorn Creamer
A fine-porcelain unicorn creamer
Italian Olive Wood Mixing Spoon
High quality mixing spoon, great for home baking and entertaining.
New Harvest Coffee Roasters
House Blend 1/2 lb
Whole bean medium roast with mellow chocolate and pecan flavor notes. Rich body with subtle caramel notes on the finish. Specially blended by New Harvest Coffee for Pastiche!
House Blend 1 lb
Whole bean medium roast with mellow chocolate and pecan flavor notes. Rich body with subtle caramel notes on the finish. Specially blended by New Harvest Coffee for Pastiche!
Decaf French Roast 1/2 lb
Organic water processed decaf. Comfort coffee with well-defined smoked chocolate notes, and a walnuts/molasses finish.
Decaf French Roast 1 lb
Organic water processed decaf. Comfort coffee with well-defined smoked chocolate notes, and a walnuts/molasses finish.
Marika Bold Blend 1/2 lb
Tones of creamy chocolate. A well-balanced organic bold blend. We use this delicious blend to make all of our espresso based drinks!
Marika Bold Blend 1 lb
Tones of creamy chocolate. A well-balanced organic bold blend. We use this delicious blend to make all of our espresso based drinks!
Decaf Marika 1/2 lb
A well-balanced organic blend. The toasty aroma of a dark roast with the mellow tones of creamy chocolate.
Decaf Marika 1 lb
A well-balanced organic blend. The toasty aroma of a dark roast with the mellow tones of creamy chocolate.
Coffee & Tea Accessories
Chemex 6 cup Pour Over
CHEMEX® delivers the purest flavor experience Made of non-porous Borosilicate glass which will not absorb odors or chemical residues CHEMEX pour-over allows coffee to be covered and refrigerated for reheating without losing flavor Simple, easy to use with timeless, elegant design The Six Cup Classic Series used together with the scientifically designed, patented CHEMEX® Bonded Filters, will guarantee that our pourover brewing process will deliver the perfect cup of coffee, without any sediments or bitter elements.
Chemex Filters
Prefolded for convenience Will fit most other cone-shaped filter coffeemakers. Works well with all types of roasts- even tea! Allowing you to make the perfect and most pure cup. Our filter paper is manufactured in the USA and uses only USA materials. Responsibly harvested and conforming to SFI, FSC, and PEFC sustainable programs Compostable and biodegradable Easy clean-up. Fits all CHEMEX® Coffeemakers except CM-1, CM-1C, CM-1GH,
MEM tea
A tin of 20 pyramid sachets. Mediterranean Mint, Blood Orange Hibiscus, English Breakfast or Golden Green
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Delicious Desserts to go!
92 SPRUCE STREET, Providence, RI 02903