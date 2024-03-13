Pastiche Provisions
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info
We are a cheese shop that specializes in gourmet market goods plus coffee, wine, sandwiches, & more.
Location
705 State Street, Unit 42, Bowling Green, KY 42101
Gallery
