Restaurant header imageView gallery
Salad
Sandwiches

Pastifico 601

review star

No reviews yet

601 Stones Crossing Rd

Suite B

Easton, PA 18045

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Grab and Go Meals - Heat at Home - Available Daily

Chicken Parm

Chicken Parm

$6.99
Chicken Cutlet

Chicken Cutlet

$4.99
Meatballs in Tomato Sauce

Meatballs in Tomato Sauce

$2.00+
Eggplant Stacker

Eggplant Stacker

$5.99
Roasted Peppers

Roasted Peppers

Eggplant Rollatini

$3.95
Lasagna

Lasagna

$10.99

Sausage & Peppers

$5.99+
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

601 Stones Crossing Rd, Suite B, Easton, PA 18045

Directions

Gallery
Pastifico 601 image
Pastifico 601 image

Similar restaurants in your area

Pop's Kitchen and Taproom
orange star4.3 • 308
480 Industrial Dr Easton, PA 18042
View restaurantnext
The GOAT Pub & Pie - 700 Main St
orange star4.8 • 156
700 Main St stockertown, PA 18083
View restaurantnext
The Vegan Butcher - Allentown - 768 Union Blvd
orange star4.5 • 1,295
768 Union Blvd allentown, PA 18109
View restaurantnext
Mo's Eatery Simply Delish!
orange starNo Reviews
806 Hamilton St Allentown, PA 18101
View restaurantnext
Detzi's Tavern
orange star4.5 • 951
570 N Lehigh Ave Wind Gap, PA 18091
View restaurantnext
Cali Burrito
orange star4.6 • 1
2149 Reading Rd Allentown, PA 18104
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Easton

Sette Luna
orange star4.5 • 1,596
219 Ferry St Easton, PA 18042
View restaurantnext
Two Rivers Brewing - Easton
orange star4.7 • 1,100
542 Northampton St Easton, PA 18042
View restaurantnext
Pearly Baker's Alehouse
orange star4.0 • 1,035
11 Centre Sq Easton, PA 18042
View restaurantnext
The State Cafe and Grill
orange star4.7 • 723
14-16 South 5th Street Easton, PA 18042
View restaurantnext
Quadrant Coffee House
orange star4.7 • 666
20 N 3rd St Easton, PA 18042
View restaurantnext
Ashley's Signature Restaurant & Lounge
orange star4.8 • 611
229 N 11th St Easton, PA 18042
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Easton
Nazareth
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Bethlehem
review star
Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)
Hellertown
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Bath
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Milford
review star
No reviews yet
Allentown
review star
Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)
Clinton
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Emmaus
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Quakertown
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston