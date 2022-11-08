Restaurant info

Located in the historic Fort Point neighborhood of Boston. Pastoral serves wood-fired Neapolitan ARTisanal pizzas and handcrafted pastas as well as many other southern Italian inspired dishes. Pastoral offers an exclusive Italian wine list, 20-curated beers on tap and an assortment of craft cocktails. Pastoral also proudly has one of the largest amaro collections in Boston. The rustic industrial decor features concrete & wide board floors, brick walls, high ceilings, operable warehouse windows, a communal farm table, a floor to ceiling garage door at the bar that opens onto the sidewalk. It features rotating artwork from local artists that create a bustling vibe.

