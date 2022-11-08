Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pastoral

review star

No reviews yet

345 Congress Street

Boston, MA 02210

Order Again

Popular Items

pepperoni
margherita
fennel sausage

WOOD FIRED PANE

KNOT Roasted Garlic

$9.00

mozzarella / evoo

KNOT Fennel Sausage

$10.20

ricotta / evoo

piadina blanco

$8.40

garlic / soft herbs / evoo

SALUMERIA

prosciutto SALUMERIA

$16.80

SALUMERIA / FORMAGGIO

sopressata SALUMERIA

$14.40

SALUMERIA / FORMAGGIO

calabrese SALUMERIA

$12.00

SALUMERIA / FORMAGGIO

finocchiono SALUMERIA

$15.60

SALUMERIA / FORMAGGIO

FORMAGGIO

Bufala FORMAGGIO

$14.40

SALUMERIA / FORMAGGIO

Parmesan FORMAGGIO

$9.60

SALUMERIA / FORMAGGIO

Caciocavallo FORMAGGIO

$12.00

SALUMERIA / FORMAGGIO

SFIZI & ANTIPASTI

stuffed fried olives

$14.40

sausage stuffed / italian crumbs

olives mista

$9.60

pastoral’s marinated olive mix

calamari

$19.20

banana pepper pesto / castelvetrano olive / dirty aioli

beef carpaccio

$22.80

fried bufala mozzarella / pesto / arugula

wood-fired octopus

$21.60

salsa verde / ‘nduja / shaved fennel / citrus

salumi meatballs

$21.60

pomodoro / bone marrow / fontina

pine nut hummus

$19.20

prosciutto / puccia / herbs & crispies

imported burrata

$20.40Out of stock

roasted tomato on the vine / asparagus / sourdough

stuffed sweet peppers

$15.60

prosciutto & parmesan

INSALATA

arugula large

$16.80

frisée / fennel / egg / smoked pancetta / evoo

arugula small

$9.60

frisée / fennel / egg / smoked pancetta / evoo

caesar large

$16.80

fire roasted croutons / pecorino shower*

caesar small

$9.60

fire roasted croutons / pecorino shower*

VERDURE (wood fired vegetables)

heirloom carrots

$16.80

pistachio / lemon / aioli

broccolini

$15.60

wood fired pecorino / chili / lemon crumbs

eggplant fries

$16.80

pizza dust / aioli nero

snap pea shake & bake

$15.60Out of stock

parmesan

PASTA

mezzi rigatoni full

$30.00

sauce bolognese / fior di latte

mezzi rigatoni 1/2

$20.40

sauce bolognese / fior di latte

bucatini

$27.60

cacio e pepe

bucatini 1/2

$19.20

cacio e pepe

NEAPOLITAN PIZZA / ROSSA

margherita

$20.40

hand torn mozzarella / crushed tomato / basil

margherita d.o.c

$21.60

hand torn bufala / crushed tomato / basil

pomodoro

$16.80

tomato / garlic / oregano / chili & olive oil

pepperoni

$21.60

fresh mozzarella / crushed tomato

prosciutto

$22.80

mozzarella / crushed tomato / garlic

veal meatball

$21.60

rabe leaves / crushed tomato / mozzarella

chicken parmesan

$25.20

chicken cutlet / crushed tomato / mozzarella / hots

quattro stagioni

$25.20

artichoke / tomatos / olives / proscuitto

vegetable

$21.60

broccoli / red onion / olives / mushroom / mozzarella

sole stellato “tomato pie”

$27.60

sliced herlioom tomato / pesto / sheep’s ricotta

NEAPOLITAN PIZZA / BIANCA

soppressata

$22.80

honey-ricotta / red onion / vesuvius tomato

burrata

$24.00

yellow pomodora / arugula

fungi

$24.00

taleggio / lots of mushrooms / cipollini onion

fennel sausage

$21.60

mozzarella / fromage blanc

lemon

$21.60

mozzarella / jalapeño / arugula / bonito

diavolo

$22.80

sweet sausage / nduja / jalapeño / hand torn bufala

asparagus

$22.80

giapponese mushroom / fontina val d’aosta / egg

DESSERTS

cannoli / chocolate

$9.60

crispy shell / ricotta / chocolate

cannoli / vanilla bean

$9.60

crispy shell / ricotta / vanilla bean

cannoli / strawberry

$9.60

crispy shell / ricotta / strawberry

cannoli / neapolitan

$9.60

crispy shell / ricotta / chocolate, v-bean, strawberry

nutella pizza

$16.80

warm crust / nutella / powdered sugar

peris’ buttermilk chocolate chip cookies

$8.40Out of stock

Warm Chocolate Chip Cookies

peris’ buttermilk chocolate chip cookies GF

$8.40

Warm Chocolate Chip Cookies

Biscotti

$6.00

Classic / dried fruit

Cookie Assortment

$9.60

Chocolale Chip / Biscotti / Lemon Butter

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Located in the historic Fort Point neighborhood of Boston. Pastoral serves wood-fired Neapolitan ARTisanal pizzas and handcrafted pastas as well as many other southern Italian inspired dishes. Pastoral offers an exclusive Italian wine list, 20-curated beers on tap and an assortment of craft cocktails. Pastoral also proudly has one of the largest amaro collections in Boston. The rustic industrial decor features concrete & wide board floors, brick walls, high ceilings, operable warehouse windows, a communal farm table, a floor to ceiling garage door at the bar that opens onto the sidewalk. It features rotating artwork from local artists that create a bustling vibe.

Website

Location

345 Congress Street, Boston, MA 02210

Directions

