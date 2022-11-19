Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pasture & Grain 1701 Shoremeade Rd Suite 620

review star

No reviews yet

1701 Shoremeade Rd Suite 620

Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Turkey Sandwich
Coffee and Charred Onion Rubbed Steak (Served Medium)
Steak Sandwich

Toasts

Mushroom Toast

$9.99

Salmon Toast

$10.99

Beet And Goat

$9.99

Salads

Ceasar Salad

$12.99

Kale, boquerone (white anchovy), smoked gruyere, crispy chickpea, crouton, caesar, oregano oil

Brie and Pear Salad (GF)

$12.99

Baby arugula, red wine poached pears, brie, candied walnuts, preserved berry dressing, basil oil

Pan Asian

$12.99

Tatsoi, gem lettuce, edamame, carrot, cucumber, red cabbage, scallion, crispy chow mein noodles, honey roasted peanuts, sesame seeds, mandarin orange, cilantro, ginger carrot vinaigrette, shiso oil

Tex Mex Salad (GF)

$12.99

Baby romaine, shredded cabbage, roasted sweet “street corn”, black beans, chickpea, tomato, shaved sweet onion, cotija, creamy guajillo vinaigrette, cilantro oil

Sandwiches

Turkey Sandwich

$12.99

Smoked turkey breast, brie, berry preserves, sweet onion jam, focaccia

Ham Sandwich

$12.99

Ham, Gruyère, dijonnaise, apples, sourdough

Portobello Sandwich

$12.99

Marinated Portobello cap, whipped lemon feta, romesco, shredded romaine, seasonal microgreens, basil oil, focaccia

Steak Sandwich

$12.99

Shaved coffee rubbed steak, guajillo dressing, arugula, tomato, caramelized sweet onion & goat cheese, oregano oil, sourdough

Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Spiced chicken, lemon garlic emulsion, tomato, pickled sweet onion, dressed baby arugula, sourdough

Build Your Own Plate

Grilled Chicken

$13.99

Brined Chicken Thighs

Coffee and Charred Onion Rubbed Steak (Served Medium)

$16.75

Guajillo and Chimichurri sauces. **Steak is served medium.

Spiced Chicken Plate

$14.99

Baharat & Garlic emulsion

Smoked Turkey

$15.25

Brie & berry preserves

House Hammed Pork Loin

$13.99

5-spice glaze

Roasted Marinated Mushrooms

$14.99

Savory glaze and umami cake (falafel)

Pick 3 Sides

$13.50

Choose 3 of our delicious sides to make a plate.

Proteins

Grilled Chicken

$4.00

Poultry brined

Baharat Spiced Grilled Chicken

$4.00

Baharat & garlic emulsion

Coffee & Charred Onion Rubbed Steak

$6.00

Guajillo sauce and chimichurri **Cooked Medium**

Smoked Turkey

$4.00

Brie & berry preserves

House Pork Loin

$4.00

5 Spice Glaze

Curried Roasted Mushrooms

$3.00

Savory glaze and falafel

Individual Sides

Charred Broccoli

$4.50

Panko, Parmesan Gremolata

Ginger Orange Sesame Szechuan Asparagus (GF,

$4.50

Sesame oil, grated ginger, sesame seeds, Szechuan peppercorn, scallions

Whisky Caramel Glazed Carrots

$4.50

Truffle & Hot Honey Brussel Sprouts (GF, Vegan)

$4.50

Cous Cous Primavera (Vegetarian)

$4.50

Red tomato, diced peppers, sun-dried tomato, scallion, parsley, basil oil

Barley Fried Rice (Vegetarian)

$4.50

With shitake mushroom, onion, carrot, ginger.

Mushroom Farro "Risotto"

$4.50

Lentils and Peas (Vegetarian)

$4.50

Kids

Kids Ham and Cheese Sandwich

$8.99

Kids Turkey Sandwich

$9.99

Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Desserts

2 Pack Macarons

$7.00Out of stock

6 Pack Macarons

$18.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Pasture & Grain is a new fast casual concept brought to you by the group that created Boxcar Betty's; offering scratch made dishes that are joyfully crafted for your body and soul.

Location

1701 Shoremeade Rd Suite 620, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Toni's Detroit Style Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
1795 US Highway 17 North Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
View restaurantnext
BoxCar Betty's - Mt Pleasant
orange starNo Reviews
1701 Shoremeade Dr Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464
View restaurantnext
SAVI Cucina + Wine Bar
orange starNo Reviews
1324 Theater Drive Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
View restaurantnext
Hustle Smoothie Bar
orange starNo Reviews
1240 Belk Drive Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
View restaurantnext
Malika Canteen
orange starNo Reviews
1333 Theater Drive Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464
View restaurantnext
Tsunami - Mt Pleasant
orange starNo Reviews
1909 US-17 K Mt Pleasant, SC 29464
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Mt. Pleasant

Vicious Biscuit - Food Truck
orange star4.8 • 482
409 W Coleman Blvd Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464
View restaurantnext
Kid Cashew
orange star4.5 • 83
1440 Ben Sawyer Blvd Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Mt. Pleasant
Sullivans Island
review star
No reviews yet
Isle Of Palms
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Charleston
review star
Avg 4.4 (146 restaurants)
North Charleston
review star
Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)
Goose Creek
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Johns Island
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Ladson
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Summerville
review star
Avg 4.1 (25 restaurants)
Moncks Corner
review star
Avg 3.6 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston