Pasty Kitchen

593 Reviews

$

3641 katella

Los Alamitos, CA 90720

Hot Pasty

Beef

$4.45+

Chicken

$4.30+

Frozen Pasty

Beef

$4.45+

Chicken

$4.30+

Salads

Coleslaw Salad

$1.95

Macaroni Salad

$1.95

Potato Salad

$1.95

Desserts

Cookies

$1.75

Cherry Turnover

$2.99

Apple Turnover

$2.75

Peach Turnover

$2.75

Drinks

Water

$1.35

Coke

$1.35

Diet Coke

$1.35

Cactus Cooler

$1.35

Sprite

$1.35

Dr. Pepper

$1.35

A&W Root Beer

$1.35

Red Garorade

$1.75

Orange Gatorade

$1.75

Yellow Gatorade

$1.75

Blue Gatorade

$1.75

White Gatorade

$1.75

Gravy

Small Beef Gravy

$0.75

Large Beef Gravy

$1.25

Small Chicken Gravy

$0.75

Large Chicken Gravy

$1.25
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markCryptocurrency
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

3641 katella, Los Alamitos, CA 90720

Directions

