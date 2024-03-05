Omakase

Omakase, a chef-curated dinner, is famous for its direct interactions with the chef. The customer leaves the order details to the master sushi chef. Quality: At Mai Thai, we create food that we consider to be art. From start to finish, each piece of sushi on the plate has been handled with care. The Omakase dining experience at Mai Thai sushi exceeds expectations in all senses. In our soothing ambience, you will be able to enjoy your food and company while we handle the rest.