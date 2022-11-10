- Home
PAT CARLA'S III 920 South Main St
No reviews yet
920 South Main St
Chambersburg, PA 17201
Popular Items
Bambino
Cheese Bambino
Your choice of toppings
Bambino Deluxe
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, and extra cheese
White Pizza Bambino
Ricotta cheese, fresh garlic, parmesan and mozzarella cheese
Bambino Buffalo Chicken
Ranch dressing, hot sauce, chicken, and cheese
Bambino BBQ Chicken
BBQ sauce, chicken, and cheese
Bambino Chicken Bacon Ranch
Crumbled bacon, ranch dressing, chicken, and cheese
Bambino Veggie
Broccoli, mushrooms, tomato, green pepper, sweet peppers, black olives, onions, and mozzarella cheese
Bambino Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, meatballs, bacon, and cheese
10" Gluten Free
Gluten Free, Cauliflower Crust Pizza
Small
Sm Cheese Pizza
Sm Deluxe Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, and extra cheese
Sm White Pizza
Sm Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Ranch dressing, hot sauce, chicken, and cheese
Sm BBQ Chicken Pizza
BBQ sauce, chicken, and cheese
Sm Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Crumbled bacon, ranch dressing, chicken, and cheese
Sm Veggie Pizza
Broccoli, mushrooms, tomato, green pepper, sweet peppers, black olives, onions, and mozzarella cheese
Sm Meat Lovers Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, meatballs, bacon, and cheese
Medium
Md Cheese Pizza
Md Deluxe Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, and extra cheese
Md White Pizza
Ricotta cheese, fresh garlic, parmesan and mozzarella cheese
Md Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Ranch dressing, hot sauce, chicken, and cheese
Md BBQ Chicken Pizza
BBQ sauce, chicken, and cheese
Md Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Crumbled bacon, ranch dressing, chicken, and cheese
Md Veggie Pizza
Broccoli, mushrooms, tomato, green pepper, sweet peppers, black olives, onions, and mozzarella cheese
Md Meat Lovers Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, meatballs, bacon, and cheese
Large
LG Cheese Pizza
LG Deluxe Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, and extra cheese
LG White Pizza
Ricotta cheese, fresh garlic, parmesan and mozzarella cheese
LG Stuffed Pizza
Pepperoni, Ham, Salami, Mozzarella, and Ricotta
LG Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Ranch dressing, hot sauce, chicken, and cheese
LG BBQ Chicken Pizza
BBQ sauce, chicken, and cheese
LG Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Crumbled bacon, ranch dressing, chicken, and cheese
LG Veggie Pizza
Broccoli, mushrooms, tomato, green pepper, sweet peppers, black olives, onions, and mozzarella cheese
LG Meat Lovers Pizza
LG Pan Pizza
LG Pan Pizza Deluxe
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, and extra cheese
LG Pan Pizza Meatlover
2LG Cheese Pizzas
2LG Pizza 1 Topping
Slices
Pan Pizza
Gluten Free
Stromboli
Sm Regular Stromboli
Pepperoni, ham, and mozzarella cheese
Sm Works Stromboli
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, and extra cheese
Sm Cheesesteak Stromboli
Steak and mozzarella cheese
Sm Cheesesteak Works Stromboli
Steak, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, and mozzarella cheese
Sm Veggie Stromboli
Broccoli, mushrooms, tomato, green pepper, sweet peppers, black olives, onions, and mozzarella cheese
Sm Meatlovers Stromboli
LG Regular Stromboli
Pepperoni, ham, and mozzarella cheese
LG Works Stromboli
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, and extra cheese
LG Cheesesteak Stromboli
Steak and mozzarella cheese
LG Cheesesteak Works Stromboli
Steak, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, and mozzarella cheese
LG Veggie Stromboli
Broccoli, mushrooms, tomato, green pepper, sweet peppers, black olives, onions, and mozzarella cheese
LG Meatlovers Stromboli
Calzone
Sm Regular Calzone
Ham, ricotta and mozzarella cheese
Sm Works Calzone
Ham, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, ricotta and mozzarella cheese
Sm Cheesesteak Calzone
Steak, ricotta and mozzarella cheese
Sm Cheesesteak Works Calzone
Steak, mushrooms, green peppers, onion, ricotta and mozzarella cheese
Sm Veggie Calzone
Broccoli, mushrooms, tomato, green pepper, sweet peppers, black olives, onions, ricotta and mozzarella cheese
Sm MeatLovers Calzone
Ham, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, meatball, ricotta and mozzarella cheese
LG Regular Calzone
Ham, ricotta and mozzarella cheese
LG Works Calzone
Ham, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, ricotta and mozzarella cheese
LG Cheesesteak Calzone
Steak, ricotta and mozzarella cheese
LG Cheesesteak Works Calzone
Steak, mushrooms, green peppers, onion, ricotta and mozzarella cheese
LG Veggie Calzone
Broccoli, mushrooms, tomato, green pepper, sweet peppers, black olives, onions, ricotta and mozzarella cheese
LG MeatLovers Calzone
Ham, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, meatball, ricotta and mozzarella cheese
Subs and Wraps
Steak and Cheese
Chicken Cheese Steak
Buffalo Chicken Cheese Steak
Big Boy
2 cheeseburgers with lettuce, tomato, onions and mayo
Ham and Cheese
Hot Ham and Cheese
Turkey and Cheese
Tuna and Cheese
Italian
Ham, salami, capicola and Provolone
Leave It To Us
Ham, salami, capicola, provolone, green peppers, lettuce, tomato, onions, and mayo
Fried Chicken
With American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, and mayo
Grilled Chicken
Baked Pat and Carla
Ham, salami, capicola, pepperoni, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo
Salami and Cheese
Veggie
Provolone, tomato, mushroom, green pepper, sweet pepper, broccoli, black olive and onions
Capicola and Cheese
Chicken Parmesan
Toasted with mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce
Meatball Parmesan
Toasted with mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce
Sausage Parmesan
With fried onions and green peppers toasted with mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce
Eggplant Parmesan
Toasted with mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce
Pizza Burger
With mozzarella and tomato sauce
Pizza Steak
With mozzarella and tomato sauce
Cheese Sub
Sandwiches
Appetizers
French Fries
French Fries With Cheese
French Fries With Cheese and Bacon
Garlic Bread With Cheese
Onion Rings
Mozzeralla Sticks
Breaded Mushrooms
Jalapeno Poppers
Chicken Tenders & Fries
Shrimp Basket & Fries
Wings (7) & Fries
10 Wings
6 wings
10 Boneless Wings
Bruchetta
Salad
Small Dinner Salad
Lettuce, tomato and onion
California Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, sweet peppers, black olive, broccoli and onions
Chef Salad
Turkey, ham, salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, sweet peppers, black olives and red onion
Chicken Salad
Chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, sweet peppers, black olives and red onion
Chicken Caesar Salad
Chicken, lettuce, mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese and croutons
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Chicken tossed in hot sauce over lettuce, mozzarella cheese, and croutons.
Tuna Salad
Tuna, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, sweet peppers, black olives and red onion
Turkey Salad
Turkey, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, sweet peppers, black olives and red onion
Cheese Steak Salad
Steak, American Cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, sweet peppers, black olives and red onion
Greek Salad
Feta cheese, lettuce, tomato, green olives and onions
Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad
Chicken, bacon, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and ranch
Antipasto Salad
Ham, salami, provolone cheese, marinated vegetables, lettuce, tomatoes, sweet peppers, black olives and red onion
Shrimp Salad
Grilled shrimp, lettuce, tomatoes, green olives and onions
Shrimp Caesar Salad
Grilled Shrimp, lettuce, mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese and croutons