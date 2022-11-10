A map showing the location of PAT CARLA'S III 920 South Main StView gallery

PAT CARLA'S III 920 South Main St

review star

No reviews yet

920 South Main St

Chambersburg, PA 17201

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

LG Cheese Pizza
Steak and Cheese
French Fries

Pizza Delivery Specials

2LG Cheese Pizzas

$23.99

2LG Pizza 1 Topping

$25.99

Bambino

Cheese Bambino

$5.99

Your choice of toppings

Bambino Deluxe

$8.99

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, and extra cheese

White Pizza Bambino

$5.99

Ricotta cheese, fresh garlic, parmesan and mozzarella cheese

Bambino Buffalo Chicken

$8.99

Ranch dressing, hot sauce, chicken, and cheese

Bambino BBQ Chicken

$8.99

BBQ sauce, chicken, and cheese

Bambino Chicken Bacon Ranch

$8.99

Crumbled bacon, ranch dressing, chicken, and cheese

Bambino Veggie

$8.99

Broccoli, mushrooms, tomato, green pepper, sweet peppers, black olives, onions, and mozzarella cheese

Bambino Meat Lovers

$8.99

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, meatballs, bacon, and cheese

10" Gluten Free

$11.99

Gluten Free, Cauliflower Crust Pizza

Small

Ricotta cheese, fresh garlic, parmesan and mozzarella cheese

Sm Cheese Pizza

$10.50

Sm Deluxe Pizza

$14.49

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, and extra cheese

Sm White Pizza

$10.49

Sm Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$14.49

Ranch dressing, hot sauce, chicken, and cheese

Sm BBQ Chicken Pizza

$14.49

BBQ sauce, chicken, and cheese

Sm Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$14.49

Crumbled bacon, ranch dressing, chicken, and cheese

Sm Veggie Pizza

$14.49

Broccoli, mushrooms, tomato, green pepper, sweet peppers, black olives, onions, and mozzarella cheese

Sm Meat Lovers Pizza

$14.49

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, meatballs, bacon, and cheese

Medium

Md Cheese Pizza

$11.50

Md Deluxe Pizza

$16.49

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, and extra cheese

Md White Pizza

$11.49

Ricotta cheese, fresh garlic, parmesan and mozzarella cheese

Md Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$16.49

Ranch dressing, hot sauce, chicken, and cheese

Md BBQ Chicken Pizza

$16.49

BBQ sauce, chicken, and cheese

Md Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$16.49

Crumbled bacon, ranch dressing, chicken, and cheese

Md Veggie Pizza

$16.49

Broccoli, mushrooms, tomato, green pepper, sweet peppers, black olives, onions, and mozzarella cheese

Md Meat Lovers Pizza

$16.49

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, meatballs, bacon, and cheese

Large

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, meatballs, bacon, and cheese

LG Cheese Pizza

$12.50

LG Deluxe Pizza

$18.49

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, and extra cheese

LG White Pizza

$13.99

Ricotta cheese, fresh garlic, parmesan and mozzarella cheese

LG Stuffed Pizza

$18.49

Pepperoni, Ham, Salami, Mozzarella, and Ricotta

LG Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$18.49

Ranch dressing, hot sauce, chicken, and cheese

LG BBQ Chicken Pizza

$18.49

BBQ sauce, chicken, and cheese

LG Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$18.49

Crumbled bacon, ranch dressing, chicken, and cheese

LG Veggie Pizza

$18.49

Broccoli, mushrooms, tomato, green pepper, sweet peppers, black olives, onions, and mozzarella cheese

LG Meat Lovers Pizza

$18.49

LG Pan Pizza

$15.49

LG Pan Pizza Deluxe

$23.49

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, and extra cheese

LG Pan Pizza Meatlover

$23.49

2LG Cheese Pizzas

$23.99

2LG Pizza 1 Topping

$25.99

Slices

Cheese Slice

$1.85

Pan Pizza

Pan Pizza Cheese

$15.49

Pan Pizza Deluxe

$23.99

Pan Pizza Meatlover

$23.99

Pan Pizza Veggie

$23.99

Gluten Free

10" Gluten Free

$11.99

Gluten Free, Cauliflower Crust Pizza

10" Gluten Free White

$12.99

10" Gluten Free Deluxe

$14.99

10" Gluten Free Meatlover

$14.99

10" Gluten Free Veggie

$14.99

10" Gluten Free Buffalo Chicken

$14.99

10" Gluten Free BBQ Chicken

$14.99

10" Gluten Free Chicken Bacon Ranch

$14.99

Stromboli

Sm Regular Stromboli

$8.99

Pepperoni, ham, and mozzarella cheese

Sm Works Stromboli

$10.99

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, and extra cheese

Sm Cheesesteak Stromboli

$8.99

Steak and mozzarella cheese

Sm Cheesesteak Works Stromboli

$10.99

Steak, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, and mozzarella cheese

Sm Veggie Stromboli

$10.99

Broccoli, mushrooms, tomato, green pepper, sweet peppers, black olives, onions, and mozzarella cheese

Sm Meatlovers Stromboli

$10.99

LG Regular Stromboli

$14.99

Pepperoni, ham, and mozzarella cheese

LG Works Stromboli

$16.99

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, and extra cheese

LG Cheesesteak Stromboli

$14.99

Steak and mozzarella cheese

LG Cheesesteak Works Stromboli

$16.99

Steak, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, and mozzarella cheese

LG Veggie Stromboli

$16.99

Broccoli, mushrooms, tomato, green pepper, sweet peppers, black olives, onions, and mozzarella cheese

LG Meatlovers Stromboli

$16.99

Calzone

Sm Regular Calzone

$9.99

Ham, ricotta and mozzarella cheese

Sm Works Calzone

$11.99

Ham, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, ricotta and mozzarella cheese

Sm Cheesesteak Calzone

$9.99

Steak, ricotta and mozzarella cheese

Sm Cheesesteak Works Calzone

$11.99

Steak, mushrooms, green peppers, onion, ricotta and mozzarella cheese

Sm Veggie Calzone

$11.99

Broccoli, mushrooms, tomato, green pepper, sweet peppers, black olives, onions, ricotta and mozzarella cheese

Sm MeatLovers Calzone

$11.99

Ham, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, meatball, ricotta and mozzarella cheese

LG Regular Calzone

$17.99

Ham, ricotta and mozzarella cheese

LG Works Calzone

$18.99

Ham, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, ricotta and mozzarella cheese

LG Cheesesteak Calzone

$17.99

Steak, ricotta and mozzarella cheese

LG Cheesesteak Works Calzone

$18.99

Steak, mushrooms, green peppers, onion, ricotta and mozzarella cheese

LG Veggie Calzone

$18.99

Broccoli, mushrooms, tomato, green pepper, sweet peppers, black olives, onions, ricotta and mozzarella cheese

LG MeatLovers Calzone

$18.99

Ham, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, meatball, ricotta and mozzarella cheese

Subs and Wraps

Steak and Cheese

$8.75

Chicken Cheese Steak

$8.75

Buffalo Chicken Cheese Steak

$8.75

Big Boy

$8.75

2 cheeseburgers with lettuce, tomato, onions and mayo

Ham and Cheese

$8.49

Hot Ham and Cheese

$8.75

Turkey and Cheese

$8.75

Tuna and Cheese

$8.75

Italian

$8.75

Ham, salami, capicola and Provolone

Leave It To Us

$8.75

Ham, salami, capicola, provolone, green peppers, lettuce, tomato, onions, and mayo

Fried Chicken

$8.75

With American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, and mayo

Grilled Chicken

$8.75

Baked Pat and Carla

$8.75

Ham, salami, capicola, pepperoni, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo

Salami and Cheese

$8.75

Veggie

$8.75

Provolone, tomato, mushroom, green pepper, sweet pepper, broccoli, black olive and onions

Capicola and Cheese

$8.75

Chicken Parmesan

$8.75

Toasted with mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce

Meatball Parmesan

$8.75

Toasted with mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce

Sausage Parmesan

$8.75

With fried onions and green peppers toasted with mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce

Eggplant Parmesan

$8.75

Toasted with mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce

Pizza Burger

$8.75

With mozzarella and tomato sauce

Pizza Steak

$8.75

With mozzarella and tomato sauce

Cheese Sub

$8.75

Sandwiches

California Cheeseburger

$5.99

Bacon Cheeseburger

$6.99

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$6.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$6.99

Fish Sandwich

$6.99

Appetizers

French Fries

$3.75

French Fries With Cheese

$7.49

French Fries With Cheese and Bacon

$8.49

Garlic Bread With Cheese

$4.99

Onion Rings

$5.99

Mozzeralla Sticks

$7.49

Breaded Mushrooms

$7.49

Jalapeno Poppers

$7.99

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$9.59

Shrimp Basket & Fries

$9.99

Wings (7) & Fries

$12.99

10 Wings

$12.99

6 wings

$8.99

10 Boneless Wings

$8.99

Bruchetta

$9.99

Salad

Small Dinner Salad

$4.99

Lettuce, tomato and onion

California Salad

$10.49

Lettuce, tomatoes, sweet peppers, black olive, broccoli and onions

Chef Salad

$10.49

Turkey, ham, salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, sweet peppers, black olives and red onion

Chicken Salad

$10.49

Chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, sweet peppers, black olives and red onion

Chicken Caesar Salad

$10.49

Chicken, lettuce, mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese and croutons

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$10.49

Chicken tossed in hot sauce over lettuce, mozzarella cheese, and croutons.

Tuna Salad

$10.49

Tuna, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, sweet peppers, black olives and red onion

Turkey Salad

$10.49

Turkey, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, sweet peppers, black olives and red onion

Cheese Steak Salad

$10.49

Steak, American Cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, sweet peppers, black olives and red onion

Greek Salad

$10.49

Feta cheese, lettuce, tomato, green olives and onions

Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad

$12.49

Chicken, bacon, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and ranch

Antipasto Salad

$12.49

Ham, salami, provolone cheese, marinated vegetables, lettuce, tomatoes, sweet peppers, black olives and red onion

Shrimp Salad

$12.99

Grilled shrimp, lettuce, tomatoes, green olives and onions

Shrimp Caesar Salad

$12.99

Grilled Shrimp, lettuce, mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese and croutons

Pittsburgh Salad

$12.99

Soups

Italian Wedding Soup

$3.99

Chicken & Mushroom Broth

$3.99

Chicken & Mushroom Cream

$4.99

Pat & Carla's Soup

$3.99

Pasta

Marinara

$9.49

Fresh tomatoes and garlic

White Sauce

$9.49

with olive oil and garlic

Meat Sauce