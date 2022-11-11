A map showing the location of Pat & Carla's Italian EateryView gallery

Pat & Carla's Italian Eatery

1,064 Reviews

$$

600 Lincoln Way East

Chambersburg, PA 17201

Pizza Specials

2LG Cheese Pizzas

$23.99

2LG Pizza 1 Topping

$25.99

Bambino

Cheese Bambino

$5.50

Your choice of toppings

Bambino Deluxe

$8.50

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, and extra cheese

White Pizza Bambino

$5.99

Ricotta cheese, fresh garlic, parmesan and mozzarella cheese

Bambino Buffalo Chicken

$7.99

Ranch dressing, hot sauce, chicken, and cheese

Bambino BBQ Chicken

$7.99

BBQ sauce, chicken, and cheese

Bambino Chicken Bacon Ranch

$7.99

Crumbled bacon, ranch dressing, chicken, and cheese

Bambino Veggie

$7.99

Broccoli, mushrooms, tomato, green pepper, sweet peppers, black olives, onions, and mozzarella cheese

Bambino Meat Lovers

$7.99

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, meatballs, bacon, and cheese

Small

Ricotta cheese, fresh garlic, parmesan and mozzarella cheese

Sm Cheese Pizza

$10.50

Sm Deluxe Pizza

$14.49

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, and extra cheese

Sm White Pizza

$10.99

Sm Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$14.49

Ranch dressing, hot sauce, chicken, and cheese

Sm BBQ Chicken Pizza

$14.49

BBQ sauce, chicken, and cheese

Sm Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$14.49

Crumbled bacon, ranch dressing, chicken, and cheese

Sm Veggie Pizza

$14.49

Broccoli, mushrooms, tomato, green pepper, sweet peppers, black olives, onions, and mozzarella cheese

Sm Meat Lovers Pizza

$14.49

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, meatballs, bacon, and cheese

Medium

Md Cheese Pizza

$11.50

Md Deluxe Pizza

$16.49

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, and extra cheese

Md White Pizza

$11.99

Ricotta cheese, fresh garlic, parmesan and mozzarella cheese

Md Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$16.49

Ranch dressing, hot sauce, chicken, and cheese

Md BBQ Chicken Pizza

$16.49

BBQ sauce, chicken, and cheese

Md Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$16.49

Crumbled bacon, ranch dressing, chicken, and cheese

Md Veggie Pizza

$16.49

Broccoli, mushrooms, tomato, green pepper, sweet peppers, black olives, onions, and mozzarella cheese

Md Meat Lovers Pizza

$16.49

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, meatballs, bacon, and cheese

Large

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, meatballs, bacon, and cheese

LG Cheese Pizza

$12.50

LG Deluxe Pizza

$17.99

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, and extra cheese

LG White Pizza

$13.99

Ricotta cheese, fresh garlic, parmesan and mozzarella cheese

LG Stuffed Pizza

$17.99

Pepperoni, Ham, Salami, Mozzarella, and Ricotta

LG Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$17.99

Ranch dressing, hot sauce, chicken, and cheese

LG BBQ Chicken Pizza

$17.99

BBQ sauce, chicken, and cheese

LG Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$17.99

Crumbled bacon, ranch dressing, chicken, and cheese

LG Veggie Pizza

$17.99

Broccoli, mushrooms, tomato, green pepper, sweet peppers, black olives, onions, and mozzarella cheese

LG Meat Lovers Pizza

$17.99

LG Pan Pizza

$14.99

LG Pan Pizza Deluxe

$22.99

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, and extra cheese

2LG Cheese Pizzas

$23.99

2LG Pizza 1 Topping

$25.99

Slices

Cheese Slice

$1.85

Stromboli

Sm Regular Stromboli

$8.99

Pepperoni, ham, and mozzarella cheese

Sm Works Stromboli

$10.99

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, and extra cheese

Sm Cheesesteak Stromboli

$8.99

Steak and mozzarella cheese

Sm Cheesesteak Works Stromboli

$10.99

Steak, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, and mozzarella cheese

Sm Veggie Stromboli

$10.99

Broccoli, mushrooms, tomato, green pepper, sweet peppers, black olives, onions, and mozzarella cheese

Sm Meatlovers Stromboli

$10.99

LG Regular Stromboli

$14.99

Pepperoni, ham, and mozzarella cheese

LG Works Stromboli

$16.99

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, and extra cheese

LG Cheesesteak Stromboli

$14.99

Steak and mozzarella cheese

LG Cheesesteak Works Stromboli

$16.99

Steak, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, and mozzarella cheese

LG Veggie Stromboli

$16.99

Broccoli, mushrooms, tomato, green pepper, sweet peppers, black olives, onions, and mozzarella cheese

LG Meatlovers Stromboli

$16.99

Calzone

Sm Regular Calzone

$9.99

Ham, ricotta and mozzarella cheese

Sm Works Calzone

$11.99

Ham, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, ricotta and mozzarella cheese

Sm Cheesesteak Calzone

$9.99

Steak, ricotta and mozzarella cheese

Sm Cheesesteak Works Calzone

$11.99

Steak, mushrooms, green peppers, onion, ricotta and mozzarella cheese

Sm Veggie Calzone

$11.99

Broccoli, mushrooms, tomato, green pepper, sweet peppers, black olives, onions, ricotta and mozzarella cheese

Sm MeatLovers Calzone

$11.99

Ham, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, meatball, ricotta and mozzarella cheese

LG Regular Calzone

$17.99

Ham, ricotta and mozzarella cheese

LG Works Calzone

$18.99

Ham, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, ricotta and mozzarella cheese

LG Cheesesteak Calzone

$17.99

Steak, ricotta and mozzarella cheese

LG Cheesesteak Works Calzone

$18.99

Steak, mushrooms, green peppers, onion, ricotta and mozzarella cheese

LG Veggie Calzone

$18.99

Broccoli, mushrooms, tomato, green pepper, sweet peppers, black olives, onions, ricotta and mozzarella cheese

LG MeatLovers Calzone

$18.99

Ham, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, meatball, ricotta and mozzarella cheese

Sub or Wrap

Steak and Cheese

$8.75

Chicken Cheese Steak

$8.75

Big Boy

$8.75

2 cheeseburgers with lettuce, tomato, onions and mayo

Ham and Cheese

$8.50

Italian

$8.75

Ham, salami, capicola and Provolone

Turkey and Cheese

$8.75

Chicken sub

$8.75

With American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, and mayo

Baked Pat and Carla

$8.75

Ham, salami, capicola, pepperoni, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo

Chicken Parmesan

$8.75

Toasted with mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce

Salami and Cheese

$8.75

Capicola and Cheese

$8.75

Tuna and Cheese

$8.75

Leave It To Us

$8.75

Ham, salami, capicola, provolone, green peppers, lettuce, tomato, onions, and mayo

Veggie

$8.75

Provolone, tomato, mushroom, green pepper, sweet pepper, broccoli, black olive and onions

Pizza Steak

$8.75

With mozzarella and tomato sauce

Pizza Burger

$8.75

With mozzarella and tomato sauce

Sausage Parmesan

$8.75

With fried onions and green peppers toasted with mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce

Meatball Parmesan

$8.75

Toasted with mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce

Eggplant Parmesan

$8.75

Toasted with mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce

Sandwich

California Cheeseburger

$5.99

Bacon Cheeseburger

$6.99

Chicken Sandwich

$6.99

Fish Sandwich

$6.99

Appetizers

French Fries

$3.75

French Fries With Cheese

$7.49

French Fries With Cheese and Bacon

$8.49

Garlic Bread With Cheese

$4.99

Onion Rings

$5.99

Mozzeralla Sticks

$7.49

Breaded Mushrooms

$7.49

Jalapeno Poppers

$7.99

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$9.59

Shrimp Basket & Fries

$9.99

Wing Dings (7) & Fries

$12.99

10 Wings

$12.99

6 wings

$8.99

10 Boneless Wings

$9.59

Salad

Small Dinner Salad

$4.99

Lettuce, tomato and onion

California Salad

$10.49

Lettuce, tomatoes, sweet peppers, black olive, broccoli and onions

Chef Salad

$10.49

Turkey, ham, salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes