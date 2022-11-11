- Home
Pat & Carla's Italian Eatery
1,064 Reviews
$$
600 Lincoln Way East
Chambersburg, PA 17201
Popular Items
Bambino
Cheese Bambino
Your choice of toppings
Bambino Deluxe
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, and extra cheese
White Pizza Bambino
Ricotta cheese, fresh garlic, parmesan and mozzarella cheese
Bambino Buffalo Chicken
Ranch dressing, hot sauce, chicken, and cheese
Bambino BBQ Chicken
BBQ sauce, chicken, and cheese
Bambino Chicken Bacon Ranch
Crumbled bacon, ranch dressing, chicken, and cheese
Bambino Veggie
Broccoli, mushrooms, tomato, green pepper, sweet peppers, black olives, onions, and mozzarella cheese
Bambino Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, meatballs, bacon, and cheese
Small
Sm Cheese Pizza
Sm Deluxe Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, and extra cheese
Sm White Pizza
Sm Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Ranch dressing, hot sauce, chicken, and cheese
Sm BBQ Chicken Pizza
BBQ sauce, chicken, and cheese
Sm Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Crumbled bacon, ranch dressing, chicken, and cheese
Sm Veggie Pizza
Broccoli, mushrooms, tomato, green pepper, sweet peppers, black olives, onions, and mozzarella cheese
Sm Meat Lovers Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, meatballs, bacon, and cheese
Medium
Md Cheese Pizza
Md Deluxe Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, and extra cheese
Md White Pizza
Ricotta cheese, fresh garlic, parmesan and mozzarella cheese
Md Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Ranch dressing, hot sauce, chicken, and cheese
Md BBQ Chicken Pizza
BBQ sauce, chicken, and cheese
Md Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Crumbled bacon, ranch dressing, chicken, and cheese
Md Veggie Pizza
Broccoli, mushrooms, tomato, green pepper, sweet peppers, black olives, onions, and mozzarella cheese
Md Meat Lovers Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, meatballs, bacon, and cheese
Large
LG Cheese Pizza
LG Deluxe Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, and extra cheese
LG White Pizza
Ricotta cheese, fresh garlic, parmesan and mozzarella cheese
LG Stuffed Pizza
Pepperoni, Ham, Salami, Mozzarella, and Ricotta
LG Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Ranch dressing, hot sauce, chicken, and cheese
LG BBQ Chicken Pizza
BBQ sauce, chicken, and cheese
LG Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Crumbled bacon, ranch dressing, chicken, and cheese
LG Veggie Pizza
Broccoli, mushrooms, tomato, green pepper, sweet peppers, black olives, onions, and mozzarella cheese
LG Meat Lovers Pizza
LG Pan Pizza
LG Pan Pizza Deluxe
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, and extra cheese
2LG Cheese Pizzas
2LG Pizza 1 Topping
Slices
Stromboli
Sm Regular Stromboli
Pepperoni, ham, and mozzarella cheese
Sm Works Stromboli
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, and extra cheese
Sm Cheesesteak Stromboli
Steak and mozzarella cheese
Sm Cheesesteak Works Stromboli
Steak, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, and mozzarella cheese
Sm Veggie Stromboli
Broccoli, mushrooms, tomato, green pepper, sweet peppers, black olives, onions, and mozzarella cheese
Sm Meatlovers Stromboli
LG Regular Stromboli
Pepperoni, ham, and mozzarella cheese
LG Works Stromboli
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, and extra cheese
LG Cheesesteak Stromboli
Steak and mozzarella cheese
LG Cheesesteak Works Stromboli
Steak, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, and mozzarella cheese
LG Veggie Stromboli
Broccoli, mushrooms, tomato, green pepper, sweet peppers, black olives, onions, and mozzarella cheese
LG Meatlovers Stromboli
Calzone
Sm Regular Calzone
Ham, ricotta and mozzarella cheese
Sm Works Calzone
Ham, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, ricotta and mozzarella cheese
Sm Cheesesteak Calzone
Steak, ricotta and mozzarella cheese
Sm Cheesesteak Works Calzone
Steak, mushrooms, green peppers, onion, ricotta and mozzarella cheese
Sm Veggie Calzone
Broccoli, mushrooms, tomato, green pepper, sweet peppers, black olives, onions, ricotta and mozzarella cheese
Sm MeatLovers Calzone
Ham, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, meatball, ricotta and mozzarella cheese
LG Regular Calzone
Ham, ricotta and mozzarella cheese
LG Works Calzone
Ham, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, ricotta and mozzarella cheese
LG Cheesesteak Calzone
Steak, ricotta and mozzarella cheese
LG Cheesesteak Works Calzone
Steak, mushrooms, green peppers, onion, ricotta and mozzarella cheese
LG Veggie Calzone
Broccoli, mushrooms, tomato, green pepper, sweet peppers, black olives, onions, ricotta and mozzarella cheese
LG MeatLovers Calzone
Ham, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, meatball, ricotta and mozzarella cheese
Sub or Wrap
Steak and Cheese
Chicken Cheese Steak
Big Boy
2 cheeseburgers with lettuce, tomato, onions and mayo
Ham and Cheese
Italian
Ham, salami, capicola and Provolone
Turkey and Cheese
Chicken sub
With American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, and mayo
Baked Pat and Carla
Ham, salami, capicola, pepperoni, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo
Chicken Parmesan
Toasted with mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce
Salami and Cheese
Capicola and Cheese
Tuna and Cheese
Leave It To Us
Ham, salami, capicola, provolone, green peppers, lettuce, tomato, onions, and mayo
Veggie
Provolone, tomato, mushroom, green pepper, sweet pepper, broccoli, black olive and onions
Pizza Steak
With mozzarella and tomato sauce
Pizza Burger
With mozzarella and tomato sauce
Sausage Parmesan
With fried onions and green peppers toasted with mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce
Meatball Parmesan
Toasted with mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce
Eggplant Parmesan
Toasted with mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce