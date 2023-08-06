Restaurant info

Come in and"Pat and Gracie's Kitchen X Tavern is a place to come when you are craving great comfort food. Never frozen, always fresh. Everything is made from scratch, from our sauces and dressings to our appetizers. Must haves are the House made Tater Tots and Mozzarella Stix. Smashburgers, Chicken, Salmon, Walleye and Portabella to mention the sandwiches. Choice of Large mixing bowl salads. You will not be dissapointed!! Stop in and join us for great food, great drinks, fantastic atmosphere and friendly service. See you soon!" enjoy!