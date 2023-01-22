  • Home
Cafe Patachou Cafe Patachou Clay Terrace

932 Reviews

$$

14390 Clay Terrace Blvd

Carmel, IN 46032

Popular Items

Cuban Breakfast
Side of Bacon
Side of Toast

Omelettes & Broken Yolks

Broken Yolk

Broken Yolk

$13.00

Choice of Bacon, Pork Sausage or Ham. 2 over-easy eggs with White Cheddar Cheese on choice of toast with house arugula salad.

Avocado Broken Yolk

Avocado Broken Yolk

$13.00

Eggs, White Cheddar, Avocado. 2 over-easy eggs on choice of toast with house arugula salad.

The Hippie with a Benz

The Hippie with a Benz

$16.00

Spinach, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Feta. No Substitutions. Served with choice of toast and a side of arugula, lightly dressed with our house vinaigrette. *typed in extra ingredients may be an extra charge and not added if not paid for. Please call store for any orders with added ingredients not listed in options

The Omelette You Can't Refuse

$16.00

Bacon, White Cheddar, Sour Cream, Potatoes. No Substitutions. Served with choice of toast and a side of arugula, lightly dressed with our house vinaigrette. *typed in extra ingredients may be an extra charge and not added if not paid for. Please call store for any orders with added ingredients not listed in options

The California Dreamer

$16.00

Avocado, White Cheddar, Sour Cream Jalapeños. No Substitutions. Served with choice of toast and a side of arugula, lightly dressed with our house vinaigrette. *typed in extra ingredients may be an extra charge and not added if not paid for. Please call store for any orders with added ingredients not listed in options

The Overachiever

$16.00

Bacon, White Cheddar, Sour Cream, Horseradish. No Substitutions. Served with choice of toast and a side of arugula, lightly dressed with our house vinaigrette. *typed in extra ingredients may be an extra charge and not added if not paid for. Please call store for any orders with added ingredients not listed in options

The McKenzie Omelette

The McKenzie Omelette

$16.00

Pork sausage, herbs, caramelized onions, goat cheese. No Substitutions. Served with choice of toast and a side of arugula, lightly dressed with our house vinaigrette. *typed in extra ingredients may be an extra charge and not added if not paid for. Please call store for any orders with added ingredients not listed in options

Le Classique

Le Classique

$16.00

Mushrooms, Chives, Swiss Cheese

Specialties

Cuban Breakfast

Cuban Breakfast

$13.00

Fried egg over seasoned black beans, rice, white cheddar, avocado, sour cream, spinach-jalapeno pesto. *typed in extra ingredients may be an extra charge and not added if not paid for. Please call store for any orders with added ingredients not listed in options

Vegan Cuban Breakfast

Vegan Cuban Breakfast

$13.00

Seasoned black beans and rice, cashew ricotta, avocado, chopped arugula, vegan spinach-jalapeno pesto. *typed in extra ingredients may be an extra charge and not added if not paid for. Please call store for any orders with added ingredients not listed in options

Croissant French Toast

Croissant French Toast

$14.00

Powdered sugar, warmed syrup, candied pecans side of fruit.

Waffle

Waffle

$12.00

Powdered sugar, warmed syrup, side of fruit.

Gluten Free Waffle

Gluten Free Waffle

$12.00

Gluten free waffle topped with cinnamon sugar, side fruit

Ora-King Salmon Bagel

Ora-King Salmon Bagel

$19.00

Sustainable smoked salmon, cream cheese, dill, red onions, capers on an open face bagel. Served with micro arugula salad, cherry tomatoes, shaved radish, EVOO, and salt.

Public Greens Power Bowl

Public Greens Power Bowl

$13.00

Quinoa, brown rice, power seed blend, sauteed kale, roasted carrots, roasted mushrooms. Choice of Avocado or Egg

Vegan Omelette

Vegan Omelette

$13.00

Garbanzo Flour "crepe", hummus, black beans, cashew ricotta, arugula, avocado, salsa, vegan spinach-jalapeño pesto.

Chicken Salad Patachou

Chicken Salad Patachou

$14.00

Chicken, celery, bacon, mayo. Served on bed of arugula, with fresh berries, banana and a chocolate muffin. Egg or Tuna may be substituted.

Avocado Multigrain Toast

$11.00

Multigrain, avocado, EVOO, maldon salt, and cracked pepper. Served with micro arugula salad, striped beets, red onion , EVOO, and salt. add an egg +2

Avo Toast w/EGG

$13.00

Multigrain, avocado, EVOO, maldon salt, and cracked pepper. Served with micro arugula salad, striped beets, red onion, EVOO, and salt.

Patawich

Patawich

$9.00

English muffin, sausage, hard fried egg, Swiss cheese, pesto mayo. No side

Spicy Soft Scramble

Spicy Soft Scramble

$13.00

Soft scrambled eggs in chili oil, feta, cracked Szechuan pepper, multigrain toast, dressed arugula.

Prosciutto Toast

Prosciutto Toast

$16.00

Avocado, fresh Mozzarella, red onion, arugula, Dijonnaise on toasted multigrain

Breakfast Bowls

Yogurt Granola Berries

Yogurt Granola Berries

$7.00

Vanilla yogurt, berries, Patachou Granola

Fresh Fruit

Fresh Fruit

$5.00

Mixture of pineapple, strawberries and blueberries

Yogurt & Berries

Yogurt & Berries

$7.00

Vanilla yogurt, strawberries and blueberries

Oatmeal

Oatmeal

$6.00

Rolled oats with a side of whole milk & brown sugar

Acai Bowl

Acai Bowl

$13.00

Acai Smoothie, blueberries, Patachou vegan granola, coconut, chia seeds,

Granola Berries and Milk

Granola Berries and Milk

$6.00

Patachou granola & fresh berries with a side of whole milk

Chocolate Oatmeal

Chocolate Oatmeal

$9.00Out of stock

Soup & Salads

1/2 Salad & Soup

1/2 Salad & Soup

$15.00

Your choice cup of soup and half of a salad.

Tomato Artichoke Soup

$6.00+

Turkey Chili

$6.00+

Ground turkey, spices, kidney beans. Gluten free

Matzo Ball Soup - Friday Only

Matzo Ball Soup - Friday Only

$6.00+

Only Available on Fridays

Chopped Cobb

Chopped Cobb

$16.00

Leaf lettuce, poached chicken, tomatoes, red onions, avocado, Gorgonzola, bacon, hard boiled egg, house vinaigrette.

Spinach Salad

Spinach Salad

$16.00

Poached chicken, organic spinach, strawberries, sugared pecans, red onions, housemade croutons, Gorgonzola, balsamic vinaigrette.

Green Goddess Salad

Green Goddess Salad

$16.00

Avocado, hard-boiled egg, bacon, chopped tomatoes, apples, poached chicken, leaf lettuce, green goddess dressing

Salmon Salad

Salmon Salad

$20.00

4 oz Verlasso salmon, red leaf lettuce, arugula, radish, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, avocado, power seeds, dill, lemon vinaigrette. **Not available as a combination**

Chicken Salad Patachou

Chicken Salad Patachou

$14.00

Chicken, celery, bacon, mayo. Served on bed of arugula, with fresh berries, banana and a chocolate muffin. Egg or Tuna may be substituted.

1/2 Cobb

1/2 Cobb

$10.00

Leaf lettuce, poached chicken, tomatoes, red onions, avocado, Gorgonzola, bacon, hard boiled egg, house vinaigrette.

1/2 Spinach

1/2 Spinach

$9.00

Poached chicken, organic spinach, strawberries, sugared pecans, red onions, housemade croutons, Gorgonzola, balsamic vinaigrette.

1/2 Goddess

1/2 Goddess

$9.00

Avocado, hard-boiled egg, bacon, chopped tomatoes, apples, poached chicken, leaf lettuce, green goddess dressing

Sandwiches

1/2 Sandwich & Soup

1/2 Sandwich & Soup

$15.00

Choice cup of soup and choice of half of a sandwich. Served with chips.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$15.00

White meat free range chicken, celery, bacon, mayo, toasted bread. Served with chips.

Tuna Salad Sandwich

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$15.00

Premium white meat tuna, mayo, Dijon, toasted bread. Served with chips.

Egg Salad Sandwich

Egg Salad Sandwich

$14.00

Eggs, mayo, salt, cracked pepper, toasted bread. Served with chips.

BLT Patachou

BLT Patachou

$15.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, fresh mozzarella, red onions, Dijonnaise, toasted bread. Served with chips.

Turkey Club

Turkey Club

$16.00

Roasted Turkey, bacon, avocado, tomato herbed cream cheese, lettuce, mayo. Served with chips.

Waffled Grilled Cheese

Waffled Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Southern-style waffled grilled cheese, sourdough, cheddar cheese (a bit of sugar)

Phat Rabbit

$14.00

Cheeseburger & Frites

$16.00

Blackhawk Farms American Wagyu, white cheddar, dijonnaise, lettuce, brioche bun. Served with frites.

1/2 Chicken Salad

1/2 Chicken Salad

$10.00

White meat free range chicken, celery, bacon, mayo, toasted bread. Served with chips.

1/2 Tuna Salad Sandwich

1/2 Tuna Salad Sandwich

$10.00

Premium white meat tuna, mayo, Dijon, toasted bread. Served with chips.

1/2 Egg Salad Sandwich

1/2 Egg Salad Sandwich

$10.00

Eggs, mayo, salt, cracked pepper, toasted bread. Served with chips.

1/2 BLT Patachou

1/2 BLT Patachou

$10.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, fresh mozzarella, red onions, Dijonnaise, toasted bread. Served with chips.

1/2 Turkey Club

1/2 Turkey Club

$10.00

Roasted Turkey, bacon, avocado, tomato herbed cream cheese, lettuce, mayo. Served with chips.

1/2 Phat Rabbit

$10.00

Online A La Carte Items

Side of Toast

Side of Toast

$5.00

2 pieces of Sourdough or Whole Wheat Bread, toasted and buttered.

Side of Bacon

Side of Bacon

$5.00

1 Egg

$2.00
Side Chicken Sausage

Side Chicken Sausage

$5.00

2 links

Pork Sausage Patties

Pork Sausage Patties

$5.00

2 each

Smoked Salmon Side

$6.00

Side of Ora King smoked salmon

Side Ham

Side Ham

$5.00

Nueske's smoked ham

Half Avocado

Half Avocado

$2.00

Side Chips

$3.00

Side Potatoes

$3.00

Bakery

Toast

Toast

$5.00

2 pieces of Sourdough or Whole Wheat Bread, toasted and buttered.

1 Piece Toast

$2.50
Croissant

Croissant

$5.00
Bagel

Bagel

$4.00

Plain or everything

English Muffin

English Muffin

$4.00
Quick Bread

Quick Bread

$5.00

Choice Chocolate Banana or Gluten Free Coconut Pound Cake

Gluten Free Brownie

Gluten Free Brownie

$6.00

The best gluten-free brownie in the world.

Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie

Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie

$5.00

Mini Muffin

$2.00
GF Oatmeal Bar

GF Oatmeal Bar

$5.00

Gluten free Rolled oats, cherries, almonds, chocolate

Chai Chocolate Cake

$9.00

Chocolate cake with chai buttercream frosting

GF Snickerdoodle Cookie

GF Snickerdoodle Cookie

$5.00

Gluten Free

Drinks

16oz Coffee

16oz Coffee

$4.00

16oz to go coffee

12oz Coffee

$3.00

Soda

$3.00

12oz can of Coke, Diet Coke, or Sprite

Iced Tea - Black

$3.00

20oz Black Iced Tea, un-sweetened.

Iced Tea - Seasonal Flavor

$3.00

Orange Juice 12 oz.

$6.00

12 oz.

12 oz. Milk

$5.00

Yogurt Berry & Banana Smoothie 12 oz.

$7.00

Rotating Flavor per location

Patachou Provisions - Bulk Patachou Favorites

Holiday Gift Box

Holiday Gift Box

$45.00

Comes with 12oz bag coffee, 1lb bag of granola, rosemary lemon shortbreads, chocolate peppermint spritz cookies and candied pecans. No substitutions.

Chicken Salad - 1lb

Chicken Salad - 1lb

$18.00

1 pound of Cafe Patachou Chicken Salad. White meat free range chicken, celery, bacon, mayo.

Tuna Salad - 1lb

Tuna Salad - 1lb

$18.00

1 pound of Patachou Tuna Salad. Premium white meat tuna, mayo, Dijon.

Egg Salad - 1lb

$17.00

1 pound of Patachou Egg Salad. Eggs, Mayo, Sea Salt, Cracked Pepper.

Turkey Chili

Turkey Chili

$11.00+

Ground Turkey, Kidney Beans, Spices. Gluten Free

Tomato Artichoke Soup

Tomato Artichoke Soup

$8.00+

Creamy Tomato Artichoke Soup. Pint or Quart Size

Matzo Ball Soup - Available Fridays Only

Matzo Ball Soup - Available Fridays Only

$8.00+

Pint & Quart sizes

Patachou Granola - 1lb

Patachou Granola - 1lb

$15.00

1lb packages of our Housemade Granola. Cherries, Almonds, Raisins, Toasted Oats.

Patachou Vegan Granola - 1lb

Patachou Vegan Granola - 1lb

$15.00

Rolled oats, pumpkin seeds, quinoa, rice flour, cinnamon, maple sugar, vanilla extract, sea salt. Gluten Free & Vegan

Coffee - Patachou House Blend 12oz

$14.00

12oz of whole bean Patachou House Blend coffee.

Coffee - Highlander Grog 12oz

$14.00

12oz of whole bean Patachou Highlander Grog coffee.

Coffee - Blueberry Crumble 12oz

$14.00

12oz of whole bean Patachou Blueberry Crumble coffee.

Patachou Sourdough Bread - Loaf

Patachou Sourdough Bread - Loaf

$11.00

Mild Sourdough sandwich bread, sliced

Whole Wheat Bread - Loaf

Whole Wheat Bread - Loaf

$11.00

Patachou Whole Wheat sandwich bread, sliced

Gluten Free Bread Loaf

$16.00

Multigrain Bread - Loaf

$16.00
Patachou Cinnamon Sugar

Patachou Cinnamon Sugar

$8.00

8oz of Patachou's Signature Cinnamon Sugar Blend.

Spinach Jalapeno Pesto

Spinach Jalapeno Pesto

$8.00

Patachou's Spinach Jalapeno Pesto, 8 ounces. **Contains Almonds**

Allergies

GLUTEN ALLERGY

TREENUT ALLERGY

SHELLFISH ALLERGY

EGG ALLERGY

PEANUT ALLERGY

DAIRY ALLERGY

SOY ALLERGY

MUSHROOM ALLERGY

OTHER ALLERGY

!!CELIAC!!

check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Cafe Patachou Clay Terrace is open for inside dining, patio service and to go orders from 8am - 3pm Monday through Sunday.

14390 Clay Terrace Blvd, Carmel, IN 46032

Cafe Patachou image
Cafe Patachou image

