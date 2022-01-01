- Home
- /
- Indianapolis
- /
- Mile Square
- /
- Patachou on the Park
Patachou on the Park
No reviews yet
225 West Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Omelettes & Broken Yolks
Broken Yolk
Choice of Bacon, Pork Sausage or Ham. 2 over-easy eggs with White Cheddar Cheese on choice of toast with house arugula salad.
Avocado Broken Yolk
Eggs, White Cheddar, Avocado. 2 over-easy eggs on choice of toast with house arugula salad.
The Hippie with a Benz
Spinach, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Feta. No Substitutions. Served with choice of toast and a side of arugula, lightly dressed with our house vinaigrette. *typed in extra ingredients may be an extra charge and not added if not paid for. Please call store for any orders with added ingredients not listed in options
The Omelette You Can't Refuse
Bacon, White Cheddar, Sour Cream, Potatoes. No Substitutions. Served with choice of toast and a side of arugula, lightly dressed with our house vinaigrette. *typed in extra ingredients may be an extra charge and not added if not paid for. Please call store for any orders with added ingredients not listed in options
The California Dreamer
Avocado, White Cheddar, Sour Cream Jalapeños. No Substitutions. Served with choice of toast and a side of arugula, lightly dressed with our house vinaigrette. *typed in extra ingredients may be an extra charge and not added if not paid for. Please call store for any orders with added ingredients not listed in options
The Overachiever
Bacon, White Cheddar, Sour Cream, Horseradish. No Substitutions. Served with choice of toast and a side of arugula, lightly dressed with our house vinaigrette. *typed in extra ingredients may be an extra charge and not added if not paid for. Please call store for any orders with added ingredients not listed in options
The McKenzie Omelette
Pork sausage, herbs, caramelized onions, goat cheese. No Substitutions. Served with choice of toast and a side of arugula, lightly dressed with our house vinaigrette. *typed in extra ingredients may be an extra charge and not added if not paid for. Please call store for any orders with added ingredients not listed in options
Le Classique
Mushrooms, Chives, Swiss Cheese
Specialties
Cuban Breakfast
Fried egg over seasoned black beans, rice, white cheddar, avocado, sour cream, spinach-jalapeno pesto. *typed in extra ingredients may be an extra charge and not added if not paid for. Please call store for any orders with added ingredients not listed in options
Vegan Cuban Breakfast
Seasoned black beans and rice, cashew ricotta, avocado, chopped arugula, vegan spinach-jalapeno pesto. *typed in extra ingredients may be an extra charge and not added if not paid for. Please call store for any orders with added ingredients not listed in options
Croissant French Toast
Powdered sugar, warmed syrup, candied pecans side of fruit.
Waffle
Powdered sugar, warmed syrup, side of fruit.
Gluten Free Waffle
Gluten free waffle topped with cinnamon sugar, side fruit
Ora-King Salmon Bagel
Sustainable smoked salmon, cream cheese, dill, red onions, capers on an open face bagel. Served with micro arugula salad, cherry tomatoes, shaved radish, EVOO, and salt.
Public Greens Power Bowl
Quinoa, brown rice, power seed blend, sauteed kale, roasted carrots, roasted mushrooms. Choice of Avocado or Egg
Vegan Omelette
Garbanzo Flour "crepe", hummus, black beans, cashew ricotta, arugula, avocado, salsa, vegan spinach-jalapeño pesto.
Chicken Salad Patachou
Chicken, celery, bacon, mayo. Served on bed of arugula, with fresh berries, banana and a chocolate muffin. Egg or Tuna may be substituted.
Avocado Multigrain Toast
Multigrain, avocado, EVOO, maldon salt, and cracked pepper. Served with micro arugula salad, striped beets, red onion , EVOO, and salt. add an egg +2
Avo Toast w/EGG
Multigrain, avocado, EVOO, maldon salt, and cracked pepper. Served with micro arugula salad, striped beets, red onion, EVOO, and salt.
Patawich
English muffin, sausage, hard fried egg, Swiss cheese, pesto mayo. No side
Spicy Soft Scramble
Soft scrambled eggs in chili oil, feta, cracked Szechuan pepper, multigrain toast, dressed arugula.
Prosciutto Toast
Avocado, fresh Mozzarella, red onion, arugula, Dijonnaise on toasted multigrain
Breakfast Bowls
Yogurt Granola Berries
Vanilla yogurt, berries, Patachou Granola
Fresh Fruit
Mixture of pineapple, strawberries and blueberries
Yogurt & Berries
Vanilla yogurt, strawberries and blueberries
Oatmeal
Rolled oats with a side of whole milk & brown sugar
Acai Bowl
Acai Smoothie, blueberries, Patachou vegan granola, coconut, chia seeds,
Granola Berries and Milk
Patachou granola & fresh berries with a side of whole milk
Chocolate Oatmeal
Soup & Salads
1/2 Salad & Soup
Your choice cup of soup and half of a salad.
Tomato Artichoke Soup
Coconut Curry Chicken & Rice Soup
Basmati rice, shiitake mushrooms, scallions. Gluten Free
Matzo Ball Soup - Friday Only
Only Available on Fridays
Chopped Cobb
Leaf lettuce, poached chicken, tomatoes, red onions, avocado, Gorgonzola, bacon, hard boiled egg, house vinaigrette.
Spinach Salad
Poached chicken, organic spinach, strawberries, sugared pecans, red onions, housemade croutons, Gorgonzola, balsamic vinaigrette.
Green Goddess Salad
Avocado, hard-boiled egg, bacon, chopped tomatoes, apples, poached chicken, leaf lettuce, green goddess dressing
Salmon Salad
4 oz Verlasso salmon, red leaf lettuce, arugula, radish, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, avocado, power seeds, dill, lemon vinaigrette. **Not available as a combination**
Chicken Salad Patachou
Chicken, celery, bacon, mayo. Served on bed of arugula, with fresh berries, banana and a chocolate muffin. Egg or Tuna may be substituted.
1/2 Cobb
Leaf lettuce, poached chicken, tomatoes, red onions, avocado, Gorgonzola, bacon, hard boiled egg, house vinaigrette.
1/2 Spinach
Poached chicken, organic spinach, strawberries, sugared pecans, red onions, housemade croutons, Gorgonzola, balsamic vinaigrette.
1/2 Goddess
Avocado, hard-boiled egg, bacon, chopped tomatoes, apples, poached chicken, leaf lettuce, green goddess dressing
Sandwiches (POP)
1/2 Sandwich & Soup
Choice cup of soup and choice of half of a sandwich. Served with chips.
Chicken Salad Sandwich
White meat free range chicken, celery, bacon, mayo, toasted bread. Served with chips.
Tuna Salad Sandwich
Premium white meat tuna, mayo, Dijon, toasted bread. Served with chips.
Egg Salad Sandwich
Eggs, mayo, salt, cracked pepper, toasted bread. Served with chips.
BLT Patachou
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, fresh mozzarella, red onions, Dijonnaise, toasted bread. Served with chips.
Turkey Club
Roasted Turkey, bacon, avocado, tomato herbed cream cheese, lettuce, mayo. Served with chips.
Waffled Grilled Cheese
Southern-style waffled grilled cheese, sourdough, cheddar cheese (a bit of sugar)
Phat Rabbit Sandwich
Avocado, spinach, tomato, red onion, cashew ricotta, watercress microgreens, vegan pesto, toasted multigrain. Vegan
Cheeseburger & Frites
Blackhawk Farms American Wagyu, white cheddar, dijonnaise, lettuce, brioche bun. Served with frites.
1/2 Chicken Salad
White meat free range chicken, celery, bacon, mayo, toasted bread. Served with chips.
1/2 Tuna Salad Sandwich
Premium white meat tuna, mayo, Dijon, toasted bread. Served with chips.
1/2 Egg Salad Sandwich
Eggs, mayo, salt, cracked pepper, toasted bread. Served with chips.
1/2 BLT Patachou
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, fresh mozzarella, red onions, Dijonnaise, toasted bread. Served with chips.
1/2 Turkey Club
Roasted Turkey, bacon, avocado, tomato herbed cream cheese, lettuce, mayo. Served with chips.
1/2 Phat Rabbit
Online A La Carte Items
Side of Toast
2 pieces of Sourdough or Whole Wheat Bread, toasted and buttered.
Side of Bacon
1 Egg
Side Chicken Sausage
2 links
Pork Sausage Patties
2 each
Smoked Salmon Side
Side of Ora King smoked salmon
Side Ham
Nueske's smoked ham
Half Avocado
Side Chips
Side Potatoes
Bakery
Toast
2 pieces of Sourdough or Whole Wheat Bread, toasted and buttered.
1 Piece Toast
Croissant
Bagel
Plain or everything
English Muffin
Quick Bread
Choice Chocolate Banana or Gluten Free Salted Maple Pumpkin Bread
Gluten Free Brownie
The best gluten-free brownie in the world.
Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie
Mini Muffin
Vegan Apple Cider Donut
Vegan
GF Oatmeal Bar
Gluten free Rolled oats, cherries, almonds, chocolate
Toffee Coffee Crunch Cake
Chocolate cake, coffee buttercream icing, toffee pecan crunch
GF Snickerdoodle Cookie
Gluten Free
Drinks
Patachou Provisions - Bulk Patachou Favorites
Chicken Salad - 1lb
1 pound of Cafe Patachou Chicken Salad. White meat free range chicken, celery, bacon, mayo.
Tuna Salad - 1lb
1 pound of Patachou Tuna Salad. Premium white meat tuna, mayo, Dijon.
Egg Salad - 1lb
1 pound of Patachou Egg Salad. Eggs, Mayo, Sea Salt, Cracked Pepper.
Coconut Curry Chicken & Rice Soup
Basmati rice, shiitake mushrooms, scallions. Gluten Free
Tomato Artichoke Soup
Creamy Tomato Artichoke Soup. Pint or Quart Size
Matzo Ball Soup - Available Fridays Only
Pint & Quart sizes
Patachou Granola - 1lb
1lb packages of our Housemade Granola. Cherries, Almonds, Raisins, Toasted Oats.
Patachou Vegan Granola - 1lb
Rolled oats, pumpkin seeds, quinoa, rice flour, cinnamon, maple sugar, vanilla extract, sea salt. Gluten Free & Vegan
Coffee - Patachou House Blend 12oz
12oz of whole bean Patachou House Blend coffee.
Coffee - Highlander Grog 12oz
12oz of whole bean Patachou Highlander Grog coffee.
Coffee - Blueberry Crumble 12oz
12oz of whole bean Patachou Blueberry Crumble coffee.
Patachou Sourdough Bread - Loaf
Mild Sourdough sandwich bread, sliced
Whole Wheat Bread - Loaf
Patachou Whole Wheat sandwich bread, sliced
Gluten Free Bread Loaf
Multigrain Bread - Loaf
Patachou Cinnamon Sugar
8oz of Patachou's Signature Cinnamon Sugar Blend.
Spinach Jalapeno Pesto
Patachou's Spinach Jalapeno Pesto, 8 ounces. **Contains Almonds**
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Cafe Patachou on the Park is open for inside dining, patio service and online carryout orders Monday - Sunday, 7am - 3pm.
225 West Washington Street, Indianapolis, IN 46204