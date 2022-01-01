Restaurant header imageView gallery
Patachou Provisions

review star

No reviews yet

4923 N College Ave

Indianapolis, IN 46205

Valentine's Provisions - Pickup on Friday 2/12 between 11am - 4pm

Valentine's Gift Box

Valentine's Gift Box

$42.00

Small bouquet of flowers from Willow & Star Flowers, Raspberry pate de fruit, pink peppercorn shortbread dipped in ruby chocolate, dark chocolate mandiants with crispy pearls, dried strawberries, and pistachio + your choice of Bar 114 cocktails or Champagne.

Turkey Chili Kit

Turkey Chili Kit

$28.00

Patachou Turkey Chili, Cheddar, Red Onion, Avocado, Sour Cream, Cornbread, and S'Mores Bars // Serves two

Cuban Breakfast Kit

Cuban Breakfast Kit

$18.00

Seasoned black beans & rice, white cheddar, avocado, sour cream, spinach jalapeno pesto, and two eggs // Serves two

Provisions Staples - Pickup on Friday 2/12 between 11am - 4pm

Chicken Salad - 1lb

Chicken Salad - 1lb

$17.00

1 pound of Cafe Patachou Chicken Salad. White meat free range chicken, celery, bacon, mayo.

Patachou Sourdough Bread - Loaf

$10.00Out of stock

Mild Sourdough sandwich bread, un-sliced.

Patachou Cinnamon Sugar

Patachou Cinnamon Sugar

$8.00

8oz of Patachou's Signature Cinnamon Sugar Blend.

Patachou Granola - 1lb

$15.00

1lb packages of our Housemade Granola. Cherries, Almonds, Raisins, Toasted Oats.

Spinach Jalapeno Pesto

Spinach Jalapeno Pesto

$8.00

Patachou's Spinach Jalapeno Pesto, 8 ounces. **contains almonds**

Coffee - Patachou House Blend 1lb

$16.00

1 pound of whole bean Patachou House Blend coffee.

Coffee - Highlander Grog 1lb

$16.00

1 pound of whole bean Patachou Highlander Grog coffee.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Pickup for these items will be Friday 2/12 between 11am - 4pm at the Patachou Inc. Offices

Location

4923 N College Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46205

Directions

