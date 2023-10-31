- Home
Patachou Provisions
95 E Pine Street
Zionsville, IN 46077
Omelettes & Broken Yolks
Choice of Bacon, Pork Sausage or Ham. 2 over-easy eggs with White Cheddar Cheese on choice of toast with house arugula salad.
Eggs, White Cheddar, Avocado. 2 over-easy eggs on choice of toast with house arugula salad.
Spinach, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Feta. No Substitutions. Served with choice of toast and a side of arugula, lightly dressed with our house vinaigrette. *typed in extra ingredients may be an extra charge and not added if not paid for. Please call store for any orders with added ingredients not listed in options
Bacon, White Cheddar, Sour Cream, Potatoes. No Substitutions. Served with choice of toast and a side of arugula, lightly dressed with our house vinaigrette. *typed in extra ingredients may be an extra charge and not added if not paid for. Please call store for any orders with added ingredients not listed in options
Avocado, White Cheddar, Sour Cream Jalapeños. No Substitutions. Served with choice of toast and a side of arugula, lightly dressed with our house vinaigrette. *typed in extra ingredients may be an extra charge and not added if not paid for. Please call store for any orders with added ingredients not listed in options
Bacon, White Cheddar, Sour Cream, Horseradish. No Substitutions. Served with choice of toast and a side of arugula, lightly dressed with our house vinaigrette. *typed in extra ingredients may be an extra charge and not added if not paid for. Please call store for any orders with added ingredients not listed in options
Pork sausage, herbs, caramelized onions, goat cheese. No Substitutions. Served with choice of toast and a side of arugula, lightly dressed with our house vinaigrette. *typed in extra ingredients may be an extra charge and not added if not paid for. Please call store for any orders with added ingredients not listed in options
Old Major Chorizo, Avocado, White Cheddar, Salsa
Specialties
Fried egg over seasoned black beans, rice, white cheddar, avocado, sour cream, spinach-jalapeno pesto. *typed in extra ingredients may be an extra charge and not added if not paid for. Please call store for any orders with added ingredients not listed in options
Seasoned black beans and rice, cashew ricotta, avocado, chopped arugula, vegan spinach-jalapeno pesto. *typed in extra ingredients may be an extra charge and not added if not paid for. Please call store for any orders with added ingredients not listed in options
Powdered sugar, warmed syrup, candied pecans side of fruit.
Powdered sugar, warmed syrup, side of fruit.
Gluten free waffle topped with cinnamon sugar, side fruit
Sustainable smoked salmon, cream cheese, dill, red onions, capers on an open face bagel. Topped with microgreens, radish, carrot, red onion, EVOO, and salt.
Quinoa, brown rice, power seed blend, sauteed kale, roasted carrots, sweet potatoes, scallions, roasted mushrooms. Choice of Avocado or Egg
Garbanzo Flour "crepe", hummus, black beans, cashew ricotta, arugula, avocado, salsa, vegan spinach-jalapeño pesto.
Artisan sourdough, avocado, EVOO, maldon salt, and cracked pepper. Served with microgreen salad, golden beets, carrot, red onion , EVOO, and salt. add an egg +2
Artisan sourdough, avocado, microgreen salad, golden beets, carrot, red onion, EVOO, and salt.
English muffin, sausage, hard fried egg, Swiss cheese, pesto mayo. No side
Artisan sourdough, chili oil, Pecorino, chili flake, chives
Breakfast Bowls
Vanilla yogurt, berries, Patachou Granola
Mixture of pineapple, strawberries and blueberries
Vanilla yogurt, strawberries and blueberries
Rolled oats with a side of whole milk & brown sugar
Patachou granola & fresh berries with a side of whole milk
Soup & Salads
Your choice cup of soup and half of a salad. All to-go salads are tossed in dressing unless specified.
Gluten Free
Only Available on Fridays
All to-go salads now come tossed in dressing unless specified. Leaf lettuce, poached chicken, tomatoes, red onions, avocado, Gorgonzola, bacon, hard boiled egg, house vinaigrette.
All to-go salads now come tossed in dressing unless specified. Avocado, hard-boiled egg, bacon, chopped tomatoes, apples, poached chicken, leaf lettuce, green goddess dressing
All to-go salads now come tossed in dressing unless specified. Arugula, roasted sweet potato, Michigan cherries, marinated feta, pumpkin seeds, balsamic vinaigrette
All to-go salads now come tossed in dressing unless specified. Seared 6oz salmon filet, spinach, strawberries, red onion, sugared pecans, crumbled feta, avocado, strawberry vinaigrette
Chicken, celery, bacon, mayo. Served on bed of arugula, with fresh berries, banana and a chocolate muffin. Egg or Tuna may be substituted.
Sandwiches
Choice cup of soup and choice of half of a sandwich. Served with chips.
White meat free range chicken, celery, bacon, mayo, toasted bread. Served with chips.
Premium white meat tuna, mayo, Dijon, toasted bread. Served with chips.
Eggs, mayo, salt, cracked pepper, toasted bread. Served with chips.
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, fresh mozzarella, red onions, Dijonnaise, toasted bread. Served with chips.
Roasted Turkey, bacon, avocado, tomato herbed cream cheese, lettuce, mayo. Served with chips.
Southern-style waffled grilled cheese, sourdough, cheddar cheese (a bit of sugar)
Avocado, spinach, tomato, cucumber, red onion, cashew ricotta, watercress micro greens, vegan pesto, toasted multigrain. Vegan
Roasted chicken, bacon, spinach, avocado, tomato, vegan ranch, vegan pesto.
Spinach, sweet potato, avocado, tomato, vegan pesto, vegan ranch.
Online A La Carte Items
2 pieces of Sourdough or Whole Wheat Bread, toasted and buttered.
2 links
2 each
Side of Ora King smoked salmon
Nueske's smoked ham
Bakery
2 pieces of Sourdough or Whole Wheat Bread, toasted and buttered.
Plain or everything
The best gluten-free brownie in the world.
3 gluten free chocolate pistachio cookies
Vegan
Drinks
Patachou Provisions - Bulk Patachou Favorites
1 pound of Cafe Patachou Chicken Salad. White meat free range chicken, celery, bacon, mayo.
1 pound of Patachou Tuna Salad. Premium white meat tuna, mayo, Dijon.
1 pound of Patachou Egg Salad. Eggs, Mayo, Sea Salt, Cracked Pepper.
Gluten Free
Creamy Tomato Artichoke Soup. Pint or Quart Size
Pint & Quart sizes
1lb packages of our Housemade Granola. Cherries, Almonds, Raisins, Toasted Oats.
Rolled oats, pumpkin seeds, quinoa, rice flour, cinnamon, maple sugar, vanilla extract, sea salt. Gluten Free & Vegan
12oz of whole bean Patachou House Blend coffee.
12oz of whole bean Patachou Highlander Grog coffee.
12oz of whole bean Patachou Blueberry Crumble coffee.
Mild Sourdough sandwich bread, sliced
Patachou Whole Wheat sandwich bread, sliced
8oz of Patachou's Signature Cinnamon Sugar Blend.
Patachou's Spinach Jalapeno Pesto, 8 ounces. **Contains Almonds**
Comes with 12oz bag coffee, 1lb bag of granola, rosemary lemon shortbreads, chocolate peppermint spritz cookies and candied pecans. No substitutions.
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Cafe Patachou Zionsville is open for inside dining, patio service, and to go orders. Monday - Sunday 8am - 3pm
95 E Pine Street, Zionsville, IN 46077