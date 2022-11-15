Patches On The Go imageView gallery

Patches On The Go Food Truck

review star

No reviews yet

805 Kristanna Dr

Panama City, FL 32405

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Build Your Own Burger- Big Single
Grouper Sandwich
10 Wings

Appetizer

Smoked Tuna Dip

$12.00

Pork Rind Basket

$8.00

Sandwiches And Burgers

Comes with 1 Side

Build Your Own Burger- Big Single

$13.00

Build Your Own Burger - Bigger Double

$15.00

Build Your Own Burger - Triple Hitter

$17.00

Bacon Egg & Cheeseburger

$16.00

Reuben

$14.00

SMOKEHOUSE BURGER

$14.00

PATCHES PATTY MELT

$14.00

Grouper Sandwich

$17.00

Award Winning Wings

6 Wings

$10.00

10 Wings

$16.00

Only 1 Flavor for 10 piece.

25 Wings

$38.00

Up to 2 flavors for 25 piece

Tenders and fries

$10.00

Kids Menu

KIDS Chicken Tenders W/ Fries

$8.00

Drinks

Drink

$2.00

Sauces

Buffalo

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Blue cheese

$0.50

Dry rub

$0.50

Sweet Heat

$0.50

Spicy Garlic

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

HONEY MUSTARD

$0.50

Sides

Basket of Fries

$5.00

Basket of Sweet Fries

$5.00

Cole Slaw

$4.00

Dessert

Oreo Peanut Butter Pie

$6.99

Key Lime

$6.99Out of stock

Specials

Comes with Cheese, Side and Drink

Wing Basket

5 flavored wings with regular fries

Burger Special

Burger Special

Grouper Tacos

$12.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

Directions

Patches On The Go image

