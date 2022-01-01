Restaurant header imageView gallery

Patika Luncheonette @ 100 Congress

100 Congress Ave, Suite 125

Austin, TX 78701

Order Again

Popular Items

Breakfast Tacos
Avocado Toast
Breakfast Sandwich

Patika Health and Wellness

4% Health and Wellness Surcharge

A 4% Health & Wellness Charge will be added to all orders. These funds allow us to offer access to affordable healthcare to our team of hospitality professionals. This is not a gratuity. Thank you for supporting us; by doing so you are directly supporting our team's wellbeing.

Tea, Chai & Other Drinks

Chai Latte

$3.80+

$3.80+
Matcha Latte

$4.10+Out of stock

$4.10+Out of stock
Hot Chocolate

$3.55+

$3.55+
Iced Hot Chocolate

$3.90

$3.90
Italian Soda

$3.30Out of stock

$3.30Out of stock

K-Tonic Kombucha

$5.00
Hot Tea

$3.25

$3.25
Iced Tea

$3.25+

$3.25+
Orange Juice

$4.00

$4.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Topo Chico

$2.15Out of stock

Coke

$2.00

Scones

Blueberry Basil Scone

$4.00Out of stock

$4.00Out of stock
Chocolate Cherry Scone

$4.00Out of stock

$4.00Out of stock

Biscuits

Jalapeño Cheddar Biscuit

$4.00Out of stock

$4.00Out of stock
Rosemary Parmesan Biscuit

$4.00Out of stock

$4.00Out of stock

Muffins

French Toast Muffin

$4.00Out of stock

$4.00Out of stock
Banana Graham Chocolate Chip Muffin

$4.00Out of stock

$4.00Out of stock

Cookies

Chocolate Espresso Cookie

$2.00Out of stock

$2.00Out of stock
Dreamsicle Shortbread Cookie

$2.00Out of stock

$2.00Out of stock

Grab n Go Granola

Yogurt & Granola

$4.50
Yogurt, Granola & Berries

$6.50

$6.50

Breakfast

Breakfast Tacos

$3.50+

$3.50+
Avocado Toast

$9.00

$9.00

sourdough, smashed avocado, arugula, shallot vinaigrette, soft boiled egg, crispy shallots

Breakfast Sandwich

$10.00

$10.00

pretzel bun, bacon, tomato jam, spicy aji amarillo mayo, fried egg

Quinoa Bowl

Quinoa Bowl

$11.00Out of stock

quinoa, kale, sweet potatoes, cauliflower, avocado, soft boiled egg, red pepper hummus

Bacon

$5.00

Eggs

$1.00

Soup of the Week

**see store for details on weekly flavor**

Cup

$5.00Out of stock

Bowl

$8.00Out of stock

Sandwiches

Thanksgiving

$10.00

$10.00

roast turkey, “stuffing” aioli, spicy cranberry compote, arugula, pretzel bun

Roast Beef

Roast Beef

$11.00Out of stock

roast beef, horseradish cream, cheddar, pickled shallots, arugula, baguette

Veggie

$10.00

$10.00

smashed avocado, sweet potato, red pepper hummus, apple, arugula, pretzel bun

Curried Chicken Wrap

$9.00Out of stock

$9.00Out of stock

curry chicken salad, pickled red onion, romaine, toasted almonds

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

$9.00

sharp cheddar, comte, mozzarella, onion jam, brioche

Salads

Farro

$10.00Out of stock

cauliflower, broccoli, cherry tomato, red onion, parsley, pepitas, feta, lemon vinaigrette

Kale Harvest

$9.00

$9.00

kale, cabbage, apple, charred corn, sweet potato, goat cheese, tahini dressing, sesame crunch

Italian

$11.00

$11.00

romaine, provolone, salami, ham, kalamata olives, pickled peppers, balsamic dressing

Cranberry Goat Cheese

$10.00

$10.00

arugula, dried cranberries, toasted almonds, goat cheese, pickled shallots, lemon vinaigrette

Caesar

$9.00Out of stock

romaine, parmesan, caesar dressing

Sides

BBQ Chips

$1.50Out of stock

Sea Salt Chips

$1.50Out of stock

Jalapeno Chips

$1.50

Salt & Vinegar Chips

$1.50
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Open Monday - Friday from 7:30 - 2. Located inside the lobby of 100 Congress, behind the elevator bank!

Location

100 Congress Ave, Suite 125, Austin, TX 78701

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

