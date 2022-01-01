Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch

Patika South Lamar

review star

No reviews yet

2159 South Lamar Blvd

AUSTIN, TX 78704

Popular Items

Sweet Latte
Latte
Breakfast Sandwich

Espresso Drinks & Coffee

Hot Coffee

Hot Coffee

$2.75+
Cafe Au Lait

Cafe Au Lait

$3.30+
Cold Brew Coffee

Cold Brew Coffee

$4.25

$4.25
Espresso

Espresso

$3.30
Americano

Americano

$3.50
Macchiato

Macchiato

$4.10
Cortado

Cortado

$4.30
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.30
Latte

Latte

$5.10+
Sweet Latte

Sweet Latte

$5.50+

Gallon Coffee

$21.00

Tea, Chai & Other Drinks

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$4.20+
Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$4.10+
Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.85+
Iced Chocolate Milk

Iced Chocolate Milk

$4.25

$4.25
Vanilla Steamer

Vanilla Steamer

$3.75+

Milk

$2.35+
Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$4.20
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$3.75
Italian Soda

Italian Soda

$3.80

Richards Sparkling

$2.00

Richards Still Water

$2.50

K-Tonic Kombucha

$5.00

Scones

Masala Chai Scone

Masala Chai Scone

$4.25

$4.25
Chocolate Cherry Scone

Chocolate Cherry Scone

$4.25

$4.25

Muffins

French Toast Muffin

French Toast Muffin

$4.25

$4.25
Cardamom Caramel Banana Muffin

Cardamom Caramel Banana Muffin

$4.25

$4.25

Biscuits

Rosemary Parmesan Biscuit

Rosemary Parmesan Biscuit

$4.25

$4.25

Chorizo Manchego Biscuit

$4.25

Cookies

Chocolate Espresso Cookie

Chocolate Espresso Cookie

$2.25

$2.25
Pecan Maple Shortbread

Pecan Maple Shortbread

$2.25

$2.25

Breakfast

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$11.00

$11.00

fried egg, grilled tomato, bacon, spicy aji amarillo mayo, pretzel roll

Classic Breakfast

Classic Breakfast

$12.00

$12.00

2 eggs, bacon, sourdough, crispy potatoes, butter and house-made jam

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$11.00

sourdough toast, smashed avocado, arugula, shallot vinaigrette, poached egg *vegan optional

Salmon Stuffed Avocado

Salmon Stuffed Avocado

$13.00

$13.00

avocado, grilled salmon, arugula, pickled shallot, everything spice, poached egg *gluten-free

Chilaquiles

Chilaquiles

$13.00

crispy corn tortilla, salsa verde, feta cheese, poached eggs, avocado, cilantro, radish *gluten-free, vegan option

Quinoa Bowl

Quinoa Bowl

$12.00

roasted cauliflower, roasted red pepper hummus, avocado, sweet potato, kale, poached egg *gluten-free, vegan option

Shakshuka Toast

Shakshuka Toast

$11.00

Sourdough, red pepper hummus, tomato kale stew, poached egg, feta, aleppo pepper, micro cilantro

Brunch

Biscuits + Gravy

Biscuits + Gravy

$13.00

$13.00

cornbread biscuit, pork chorizo poblano gravy, fried egg, scallions, pickled peppers

Migas Omelette

Migas Omelette

$13.00

3 egg omelet filled with crispy tortilla, pork chorizo, sofrito and cheese topped with avocado crema, pico de gallo and cilantro *vegetarian option

French Toast

French Toast

$11.00

brioche, orange cinnamon custard, maple, whipped creme fraiche

Donut Holes

$7.50

granny smith apple, cider glaze, fried-to-order

Lunch

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

challah, onion jam, comte, sharp cheddar, mozzarella *vegetarian

Veggie Sandwich

Veggie Sandwich

$11.00

sweet potato, red pepper hummus, apple, arugula, avocado, pretzel bun *vegan

Kale Harvest Salad

Kale Harvest Salad

$12.50

$12.50

sweet potato, apple, cabbage, corn, goat cheese, tahini garlic dressing, sesame crunch *vegetarian

Brew-at-Home Coffee

Superthing Power Button Blend

Superthing Power Button Blend

$15.00

$15.00
Superthing Tractor Beam Blend

Superthing Tractor Beam Blend

$17.00

$17.00

Superthing Aromas Del Valle (Peru)

$18.00

Superthing Horizon (Rwanda)

$19.00Out of stock

Superthing Juan Felipe (Anaerobic Columbia)

$21.00

Superthing Goraa (Ethiopia)

$21.00Out of stock

Nebilyer Valley (Papa New Guinea)

$20.00Out of stock

Superthing Rungeto (Kenya)

$22.00Out of stock
Superthing Finca El Chaferote

Superthing Finca El Chaferote

$21.00

$21.00
Superthing Decaf (Colombia)

Superthing Decaf (Colombia)

$15.00

$15.00

Coffee Traveler

$22.00+

Rwanda Gatare

$19.00

Superthing San Adolfo

$20.00

Superthing Duromina

$24.00

Superthing Chaos Theory

$24.00

Equipment

Fellow Stagg EKG Kettle

$169.00

Merch

16oz Tumbler-SALE

$20.00

12oz Tumbler-SALE

$16.00

8oz Tumbler

$21.00

Shirts

$18.00
All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Online ordering available until 3:45 pm. Shop open until 4pm.

Website

Location

2159 South Lamar Blvd, AUSTIN, TX 78704

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Patika image

