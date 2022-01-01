Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Patio 54 Fusion Kitchen 5415 E High St Suite 101

review star

No reviews yet

5415 E High St Suite 101

Phoenix, AZ 85054

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Bottle Beer

MICHELOB ULTRA 16OZ CAN

$3.00

BUDWEISER 160Z CAN

$3.00

BUD LIGHT 160Z CAN

$3.00

STELLA ARTOIS 16OZ CAN

$3.00

Bourbon

Amador Cab Cask

$14.00

Blanton's

$30.00

Buffalo Trace

$10.00

Buffalo Trace Kosher Wheat Recipe

$14.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Del Bac Classic Whiskey

$13.00

Doc Swinson's Alter Ego Straight Bourbon Whiskey

$18.00

Doc Swinson's Straight Bourbon Whiskey

$15.00

Doughball Cookie Dough Whiskey

$8.00

Eagle Rare

$14.00

EH Taylor Single Barrel

$16.00

EH Taylor Small Batch

$15.00

EH Taylor Warehouse C

$75.00

Elmer T Lee

$18.00

Ezra Brooks 99 Proof

$13.00

Ezra Brooks WELL

$9.00

Four Roses Small

$14.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

Makers Mark 46

$15.00

Rebel 100 Proof Straight Bourbon Whiskey

$11.00

Rock Hill Single Barrel

$16.00

Stagg Jr

$18.00

Weller 107 Antique

$20.00

Weller 12 Year

$25.00

Weller Full Proof

$28.00

Weller Special Reserve

$16.00

Yellowstone Select 93 Proof

$15.00

Piggy Back 100 Proof Bourbon Whiskey

$15.00

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

Weller C.Y.P.B.

$28.00

Canadian

Pendleton

$9.00

Caribou Crossing Canadian Whiskey

$28.00

Canned Cocktails

MOM WATER SANDY- COCONUT MANGO

$5.00

MOM WATER NANCY- PINEAPPLE ORANGE

$5.00

MOM WATER SUSAN- STRAWBERRY KIWI

$5.00

MOM WATER KAREN- LEMON BLUEBERRY

$5.00

THE LONG DRINK

$4.00

CUTWATER BLOODY MARY

$6.00

CUTWATER PINA COLADA

$6.00

CUTWATER MANGO MARGARITA

$6.00

PROOF TOM COLLINS

$5.00

CUTWATER 4CAN BUCKET

$20.00

Cognac

Hardy 1863 VSOP

$14.00

Remy Martin 1738

$21.00

Cordial

Peychauds Apertivo

$12.00

Bourbon Cream

$7.00

Rams Point Peanut Butter

$8.00

Gin

Awayuki Japanese Strawberry Gin

$13.00

Drumshanbo

$12.00

Drumshanbo Citrus

$13.00

Hendricks Gin

$14.00

Miles Gin WELL

$8.00Out of stock

Tanqueray London Gin

$8.00

Irish

Jameson

$12.00

Jameson Black Barrel

$12.00Out of stock

Jameson IPA Caskmates

$12.00

Limavaday Single Malt

$13.00

Proper Twelve

$10.00

Tullamore Dew

$10.00

Mezcals

Nosotros Mezcal

$16.00

Union Mezcal Joven

$13.00

Rum

Bacardi Coconut Rum

$7.00

Bacardi White Rum

$7.00

Barcardi Spiced Rum

$7.00

Blue Chair White Rum

$9.00

Captain Morgan Spiced Rum

$9.00

Don Q Coco

$10.00

Don Q Cristal

$10.00

Don Q Gold

$10.00

Don Q Limon

$10.00

Plantation OFTD

$12.00

Plantation Original Dark

$12.00

Parrot Bay Coconut Rum

$7.00

Rye

Templeton 4 Year

$10.00

Templeton 6 Year

$12.00

Templeton Sherry Cask

$14.00

Sazerac

$12.00

Caribou Crossing

$16.00

Piggy Back 6yr Rye

$15.00

Scotch Whiskey

Macallan 12 Double Cask

$18.00

Macallan 18 Double Cask

$35.00

Scotchdale

$15.00

The Balvenie 14 YR Scotch Whiskey

$24.00

Signature House Cocktails

OH Yeah! KOOL-OFF

$15.00

Bourbon Basil Peach Tea

$15.00

Blackberry Thyme Bramble

$15.00

Shandy Dandy

$15.00

Pamplona

$15.00

Kickin Prickly Pear Margarita

$15.00

Green Tea Mojito

$15.00

Yuzu Daiquiri

$15.00

Mezcal in Maui

$15.00

Smokey Peach Old Fashioned

$15.00

Strawberry Sochu Smash

$15.00

Tropical Patio Breeze

$15.00

Mango Mai Tai

$15.00

Chef's Cocktail of the Day!

$14.00

Well Long Island

$9.00

Top Shelf Long Island

$13.00

Sodas

Club Soda

Cranberry

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.25

Dr. Pepper

$3.25

Ginger Ale

$3.25

Iced Tea

$3.25

Lemonade

$3.25

Coke

$3.25

Sprite

$3.25

Tonic

$3.25

Red Bull

$5.00

Specialty SHOTS

AMF Shot

$10.00

Green Tea Shot

$10.00

Kamikaze Shot

$11.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$11.00

Patio Lemonade Shot

$11.00

Stoli Elit Martinis

Stoli Elit Classic Citrus

$16.00

Stoli Elit Limoncello

$16.00

Stoli Elit Espresso

$16.00

Stoli Elit Pomegranate Cosmo

$16.00

Stoli Elit Mini Martini Flight

$25.00

Tequila

Casa Amigos Anejo

$19.00

Casamigos Blanco

$12.00

Casamigos Reposado

$14.00

Cava De Oro Extra Anejo

$25.00

Cave De Oro Extra Anejo Black Oak

$25.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$35.00

Corazon WELL

$7.00

Dobel 50 Cristalino Extra Anejo

$27.00

Dobel Anejo

$16.00

Dobel Blanco

$11.00

Dobel Diamante

$15.00

Dobel Reposado

$13.00

Don Julio 1942 Anejo

$32.00

Don Julio Blanco

$12.00

El Mayor Anejo

$17.00

Ghost Tequila

$9.00

Gran Coramino Repo Cristalino

$17.00

La Gritona

$10.00

Nosotros Reposado

$16.00

Tree Agaves Anejo

$13.00

Tree Agaves Blanco

$9.00

Tres Agaves Reposado

$11.00

Tromba

$12.00

Coke

Cranberry

Diet Coke

Dr Pepper

Ginger Ale

Gingerbeer

$1.00

OJ

Pineapple

Red Bull Mixer

$2.00

Soda Water

Sour

$1.00

Sprite

Tonic

Vodka

Hanson Organic Cucumber

$12.00

Hanson Organic Ginger

$12.00

Hanson Organic Habanero

$12.00

Hanson Organic Mandrin

$12.00

Hanson Organic Meyer Lemon

$12.00

Hanson Organic Regular

$11.00

Kettle One

$13.00

Kettle One Botanicals Cucumber & Mint

$14.00

Kettle One Botanicals Peach & Orange Blossom

$14.00

Platinum 7x WELL

$8.00

Stoli Elit

$15.00

Stoli Peach

$8.00

Stoli Vanilla

$9.00

Titos

$11.00

Wheatley

$11.00

Wine

Angels & Cowboys Rose

$8.00+

Aperol Spritz

$11.00

Beiler Rose

$10.00+

Chandon Garden Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Daou Rose

$12.00+

Fattoria Moretto Sparkling Red

$11.00+

Luc Belaira Rose

$65.00

Luc Belaire Luxe Blanc de Blanc

$65.00

Lunetta Prosecco

$10.00

Lunetta Rose Prosecco

$10.00

Patio Garden Spritz

$15.00

Taittinger Champagne

$75.00

DOMAINE CAYLUS FRENCH ROSE 187ML

$5.00

Aviary Chardonnay

$10.00+

VINO Moscato

$9.00+

Echo Bay Sauvignon Blanc

$11.00+

Emmolo Sauvignon Blanc by Caymus

$12.00+

Hess Collection Panthera Chardonnay

$45.00

Le Jade Chardonnay

$11.00+

Matchbook Chardonnay- HOUSE

$9.00+

Max Mann Riesling

$9.00+

Pine Ridge Chenin Blanc + Viognier

$10.00+

Rombaeur Chardonnay

$16.00+

Scarpetta Pinot Grigio

$11.00+

Simply Chardonnay

$8.00+

Zolo Sparkling Wine

$10.00+

LE GRAND VERRE FRENCH SAUVIGNON BLANC 187 ML

$5.00

CaMaiol Giome Italian Red Blend

$11.00+

Caymus Cabernet Sauvignon

$95.00Out of stock

Clos Du Val Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley

$115.00

Cult Cabernet

$7.00+

Daou Cabernet Sauvignon

$13.00+

Daou Pinot Noir

$12.00+Out of stock

Effort Pinot Noir

$13.00+

Evolution Pinot Noir

$11.00+

Hess Lion Tamer Red Blend

$55.00

Matchbook Cabernet Sauvignon- HOUSE

$9.00+

Pessimist Red Blend by Daou

$13.00+

Red Schooner Deal - Malbec

$15.00+

Red Schooner Malbec Voyage 9

$16.00+

Rombauer Red Zinfandel

$63.00

Simply Cabernet Sauvignon

$8.00+

St. Suppery Dollarhide Cabernet Sauvignon

$120.00

Tapiz Malbec

$11.00+

Terra d"Oro Red Zinfandel

$10.00+

LE GRAND VERRE FRENCH CABERNET SAUVIGNON 187ML

$5.00

Taylor Fladgate

$18.00

Fonseca

$18.00

Bottle Special!

$22.00

Glass of Wine Special!

$6.00

Sangria

$5.00

Angels & Cowboys Rose - Tapas Wine Deal!

$30.00

Aviary Chardonnay - Tapas Wine Deal!

$30.00

Bieler Rose - Tapas Wine Deal!

$30.00

Pine Ridge Chenin Blanc & Viognier - Tapas Wine Deal!

$30.00

Scarpetta Pinot Grigio - Tapas Wine Deal!

$30.00

Simply Chardonnay - Tapas Wine Deal!

$30.00

Daou Rose - Tapas Wine Deal!

$40.00

Emmolo Sauvignon Blanc - Tapas Wine Deal!

$40.00

Bar Dog Cabernet Sauvignon - Tapas Wine Deal!

$30.00

Camaiol Giome Red Blend - Tapas Wine Deal!

$30.00

Cult Cabernet Sauvignon - Tapas Wine Deal!

$30.00

Mon Frere Cabernet Sauvignon - Tapas Wine Deal!

$30.00

Simply Cabernet Sauvignon - Tapas Wine Deal!

$30.00

Sodale Cotarella Merlot Lazio - Tapas Wine Deal!

$30.00

Tapiz Malbec - Tapas Wine Deal!

$30.00

Terra D'Oror Zinfandel - Tapas Wine Deal!

$30.00

Altos Del Plata Cabernet Sauvignon - Tapas Wine Deal!

$40.00

Daou Cabernet Sauvignon - Tapas Wine Deal!

$40.00

Effort Pinot Noir - Tapas Wine Deal!

$40.00

Hess Lion Tamer Red Blend - Tapas Wine Deal!

$40.00

Pessimist Red Blend - Tapas Wine Deal!

$40.00

Clos Du Val Cabernet Sauvignon - Tapas Wine Deal!

$80.00

Select Tapas

Vegetable Stack

$8.00

P54 Chicken Meatballs

$8.00

Miso Chicken Lettuce Cup

$7.00

Ahi Tuna Poke

$8.00

Ahi Tuna Poke - Select Mix & Match

$6.33

P54 Chicken Meatballs - Select Mix & Match

$6.33

Miso Chicken Lettuce Cup - Select Mix & Match

$6.33

Vegetable Stack - Select Mix & Match

$6.33

Choice Tapas

Sweet Soy Kalbi Rib Bites

$10.00

Sticky Korean Chicken Skewers

$11.00Out of stock

KBBQ Bowl

$11.00

Yuzu Glazed Salmon

$11.00

Sweet Soy Kalbi Rib Bites - Choice Mix & Match Deal

$9.33

Yuzu Glazed Salmon - Choice Mix & Match Deal

$9.33

Sticky Korean Chicken Skewers - Choice Mix & Match Deal

$9.33

KBBQ Bowl - Choice Mix & Match Deal

$9.33

Prime Tapas

Honey Bourbon Filet Bites

$13.00

P54 Spicy Garlic Shrimp

$13.00

Seared Cajun Ahi Tuna

$13.00

Sweet Heat Pork Belly

$13.00

Honey Bourbon Filet Bites - Prime Mix & Match Deal

$11.33

Seared Cajun Ahi Tuna - Prime Mix & Match Deal

$11.33

Sweet Heat Pork Belly - Prime Mix & Match Deal

$11.33

P54 Spicy Garlic Shrimp - Prime Mix & Match Deal

$11.33Out of stock

Premium Mix & Match Deal

Vegetable Stack - Prem. - SELECT Mix & Match

$9.00

Miso Chicken Lettuce Cups - Prem. - SELECT Mix & Match

$9.00Out of stock

P54 Chicken Meatballs - Prem. - SELECT Mix & Match

$9.00

Ahi Tuna Poke - Prem. - SELECT Mix & Match

$9.00

Sweet Soy Kalbi Rib Bites - Prem. - CHOICE Mix & Match

$9.00

Sticky Korean Chicken Skewers - Prem. - CHOICE Mix & Match

$9.00Out of stock

Yuzu Glazed Salmon - Prem. - CHOICE Mix & Match

$9.00

KBBQ Bowl - Prem. - CHOICE Mix & Match

$9.00

Honey Bourbon Filet Bites - Prem. - Prime Mix & Match Deal

$9.00

Sweet Heat Pork Belly - Prem. - Prime Mix & Match Deal

$9.00

P54 Spicy Garlic Shrimp - Prem. - Prime Mix & Match Deal

$9.00Out of stock

Seared Cajun Ahi Tuna - Prem. - Prime Mix & Match Deal

$9.00

Sweetest Tapas

Mini Donut Hole Gelato Sundae

$6.00

Mini Brownie Bites

$6.00

Light & Refreshing

California Chicken Salad

$15.00

P54 Garden Salad

$8.00

Tuna Poke Salad

$16.00

Happiest Hour Drinks!

Happiest Margarita

$6.00

P54 Strawberry Mule

$6.00

Patio Rum Punch

$6.00

Peach Whiskey Sour

$6.00

Happy Wine Deals!

Angels & Cowboys Rose - Tapas Wine Deal!

$25.00

Aviary Chardonnay - Tapas Wine Deal!

$25.00

Bieler Rose - Tapas Wine Deal!

$25.00

Pine Ridge Chenin Blanc & Viognier - Tapas Wine Deal!

$25.00

Scarpetta Pinot Grigio - Tapas Wine Deal!

$25.00

Simply Chardonnay - Tapas Wine Deal!

$25.00

Bar Dog Cabernet Sauvignon - Tapas Wine Deal!

$25.00

Camaiol Giome Red Blend - Tapas Wine Deal!

$25.00

Cult Cabernet Sauvignon - Tapas Wine Deal!

$25.00

Mon Frere Cabernet Sauvignon - Tapas Wine Deal!

$25.00

Simply Cabernet Sauvignon - Tapas Wine Deal!

$25.00

Sodale Cotarella Merlot Lazio - Tapas Wine Deal!

$25.00

Tapiz Malbec - Tapas Wine Deal!

$25.00

Terra D'Oror Zinfandel - Tapas Wine Deal!

$25.00

Daou Rose - Tapas Wine Deal!

$35.00

Emmolo Sauvignon Blanc - Tapas Wine Deal!

$35.00

Altos Del Plata Cabernet Sauvignon - Tapas Wine Deal!

$35.00

Daou Cabernet Sauvignon - Tapas Wine Deal!

$35.00

Effort Pinot Noir - Tapas Wine Deal!

$35.00

Hess Lion Tamer Red Blend - Tapas Wine Deal!

$35.00

Pessimist Red Blend - Tapas Wine Deal!

$35.00

Clos Du Val Cabernet Sauvignon - Tapas Wine Deal!

$70.00

Happy Beer Deals!

House IPA by Stone

$3.00

House Lager by Barrio Brewing

$3.00

House Wheat by Lumberyard

$3.00

Phoenix Local Lager The Valley by Wren House

$3.00

420 Extra Pale Ale by Sweetwater

$5.00

Buenaveza Mexican Salt & Lime Lager by Stone

$5.00

Cali Squeeze Blood Orange Wheat by Firestone Walker

$5.00

California Honey Ale by Pizza Port

$5.00

Cherry Lime Cider by EASTCIDERS

$5.00

Church Music Juicy IPA by The Shopp (LOCAL!)

$5.00

Coffee Brown Ale by The Shopp (LOCAL!)

$5.00

Fistful of Gummies Sour by Second Chance

$5.00

Fluffy Tangerine Cloud by Second Chance

$5.00

Hipsterville Hazy IPA by Barrio (LOCAL!)

$5.00

Kove Mojitio - Hard Yerba Mate

$5.00

Mango Foxtrot by Cidercorps (LOCAL!)

$5.00

Red Trolley Ale by Karl Strauss

$5.00

San Diego Fuego DIPA by Green Flash

$5.00

Tower Station by Mother Road (LOCAL!)

$5.00

WoW Wheat by Four Peaks (LOCAL!)

$5.00

Wrenovation West Coast IPA by Wren House (LOCAL!)

$5.00

Flatbreads

Hearty Margharita Flatbread

$8.00

Cheesy Garlic Flatbread

$7.00

KBBQ Flatbread

$10.00

Reál Mediterranean Flatbread

$9.00

Sliders

KBBQ Kimchi Sliders

$11.00

All-American Sliders

$9.00

P54 House Sliders

$10.00

Slider TRIO

$11.00

Beer Cheese Items

KBBQ Frachos

$8.00

Warm Pretzels Rolls

$7.00Out of stock

Fries

Side of Fries

$4.00

Specials

Japanese Java Curry

$14.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

New American Cuisine, A place to for the Happiest Hour!

Location

5415 E High St Suite 101, Phoenix, AZ 85054

Directions

Gallery
Patio 54 Fusion Kitchen image
Patio 54 Fusion Kitchen image
Patio 54 Fusion Kitchen image

Similar restaurants in your area

Comicx Restaurant Bar & Store
orange starNo Reviews
21001 N Tatum Blvrd 95 Phoenix, AZ 85054
View restaurantnext
Etta Scottsdale Food Truck - Etta Scottsdale
orange starNo Reviews
15301 North Scottsdale Road Scottsdale, AZ 85260
View restaurantnext
The Living Room Room DC Ranch
orange starNo Reviews
20751 N. Pima Rd. Suite 120 Scottsdale, AZ 85255
View restaurantnext
Butters Pancakes & Cafe - Northsight
orange star4.5 • 874
14795 N Northsight Blvd Scottsdale, AZ 85260
View restaurantnext
Black Mountain Tavern & Distillery
orange starNo Reviews
30855 N Cave Creek Rd Phoenix, AZ 85331
View restaurantnext
Lookout Tavern
orange star4.2 • 2,836
830 E GREENWAY PKWY #100 Phoenix, AZ 85022
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Phoenix

Taco Guild - Phoenix
orange star4.1 • 8,519
546 E Osborn Rd Phoenix, AZ 85012
View restaurantnext
Barrio Queen - Desert Ridge
orange star4.5 • 7,013
21001 N Tatum Blvd Ste. 98 Phoenix, AZ 85050
View restaurantnext
Do Not Use - Federal Pizza
orange star4.6 • 5,488
5210 North Central Avenue Phoenix, AZ 85012
View restaurantnext
Lo-Lo's Chicken & Waffles - Phoenix (Downtown)
orange star4.6 • 4,766
1220 S Central Ave Phoenix, AZ 85003
View restaurantnext
Thai Recipe Bistro - 2234 N 7th street, Suite 105
orange star4.7 • 3,942
2234 N 7th street, Suite 105 Phoenix, AZ 85006
View restaurantnext
Clever Koi - Central
orange star4.5 • 3,906
4236 N Central Ave Phoenix, AZ 85012
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Phoenix
Paradise Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Glendale
review star
Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)
Scottsdale
review star
Avg 4.4 (136 restaurants)
Peoria
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Tolleson
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Avondale
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Tempe
review star
Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)
Goodyear
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Surprise
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston