American
Patio 54 Fusion Kitchen 5415 E High St Suite 101
No reviews yet
5415 E High St Suite 101
Phoenix, AZ 85054
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Bottle Beer
Bourbon
Amador Cab Cask
$14.00
Blanton's
$30.00
Buffalo Trace
$10.00
Buffalo Trace Kosher Wheat Recipe
$14.00
Crown Royal
$9.00
Del Bac Classic Whiskey
$13.00
Doc Swinson's Alter Ego Straight Bourbon Whiskey
$18.00
Doc Swinson's Straight Bourbon Whiskey
$15.00
Doughball Cookie Dough Whiskey
$8.00
Eagle Rare
$14.00
EH Taylor Single Barrel
$16.00
EH Taylor Small Batch
$15.00
EH Taylor Warehouse C
$75.00
Elmer T Lee
$18.00
Ezra Brooks 99 Proof
$13.00
Ezra Brooks WELL
$9.00
Four Roses Small
$14.00
Makers Mark
$12.00
Makers Mark 46
$15.00
Rebel 100 Proof Straight Bourbon Whiskey
$11.00
Rock Hill Single Barrel
$16.00
Stagg Jr
$18.00
Weller 107 Antique
$20.00
Weller 12 Year
$25.00
Weller Full Proof
$28.00
Weller Special Reserve
$16.00
Yellowstone Select 93 Proof
$15.00
Piggy Back 100 Proof Bourbon Whiskey
$15.00
Woodford Reserve
$10.00
Weller C.Y.P.B.
$28.00
Canned Cocktails
Gin
Irish
Rum
Rye
Scotch Whiskey
Signature House Cocktails
OH Yeah! KOOL-OFF
$15.00
Bourbon Basil Peach Tea
$15.00
Blackberry Thyme Bramble
$15.00
Shandy Dandy
$15.00
Pamplona
$15.00
Kickin Prickly Pear Margarita
$15.00
Green Tea Mojito
$15.00
Yuzu Daiquiri
$15.00
Mezcal in Maui
$15.00
Smokey Peach Old Fashioned
$15.00
Strawberry Sochu Smash
$15.00
Tropical Patio Breeze
$15.00
Mango Mai Tai
$15.00
Chef's Cocktail of the Day!
$14.00
Well Long Island
$9.00
Top Shelf Long Island
$13.00
Sodas
Specialty SHOTS
Stoli Elit Martinis
Tequila
Casa Amigos Anejo
$19.00
Casamigos Blanco
$12.00
Casamigos Reposado
$14.00
Cava De Oro Extra Anejo
$25.00
Cave De Oro Extra Anejo Black Oak
$25.00
Clase Azul Reposado
$35.00
Corazon WELL
$7.00
Dobel 50 Cristalino Extra Anejo
$27.00
Dobel Anejo
$16.00
Dobel Blanco
$11.00
Dobel Diamante
$15.00
Dobel Reposado
$13.00
Don Julio 1942 Anejo
$32.00
Don Julio Blanco
$12.00
El Mayor Anejo
$17.00
Ghost Tequila
$9.00
Gran Coramino Repo Cristalino
$17.00
La Gritona
$10.00
Nosotros Reposado
$16.00
Tree Agaves Anejo
$13.00
Tree Agaves Blanco
$9.00
Tres Agaves Reposado
$11.00
Tromba
$12.00
Coke
Cranberry
Diet Coke
Dr Pepper
Ginger Ale
Gingerbeer
$1.00
OJ
Pineapple
Red Bull Mixer
$2.00
Soda Water
Sour
$1.00
Sprite
Tonic
Vodka
Hanson Organic Cucumber
$12.00
Hanson Organic Ginger
$12.00
Hanson Organic Habanero
$12.00
Hanson Organic Mandrin
$12.00
Hanson Organic Meyer Lemon
$12.00
Hanson Organic Regular
$11.00
Kettle One
$13.00
Kettle One Botanicals Cucumber & Mint
$14.00
Kettle One Botanicals Peach & Orange Blossom
$14.00
Platinum 7x WELL
$8.00
Stoli Elit
$15.00
Stoli Peach
$8.00
Stoli Vanilla
$9.00
Titos
$11.00
Wheatley
$11.00
Wine
Angels & Cowboys Rose
$8.00+
Aperol Spritz
$11.00
Beiler Rose
$10.00+
Chandon Garden Aperol Spritz
$12.00
Daou Rose
$12.00+
Fattoria Moretto Sparkling Red
$11.00+
Luc Belaira Rose
$65.00
Luc Belaire Luxe Blanc de Blanc
$65.00
Lunetta Prosecco
$10.00
Lunetta Rose Prosecco
$10.00
Patio Garden Spritz
$15.00
Taittinger Champagne
$75.00
DOMAINE CAYLUS FRENCH ROSE 187ML
$5.00
Aviary Chardonnay
$10.00+
VINO Moscato
$9.00+
Echo Bay Sauvignon Blanc
$11.00+
Emmolo Sauvignon Blanc by Caymus
$12.00+
Hess Collection Panthera Chardonnay
$45.00
Le Jade Chardonnay
$11.00+
Matchbook Chardonnay- HOUSE
$9.00+
Max Mann Riesling
$9.00+
Pine Ridge Chenin Blanc + Viognier
$10.00+
Rombaeur Chardonnay
$16.00+
Scarpetta Pinot Grigio
$11.00+
Simply Chardonnay
$8.00+
Zolo Sparkling Wine
$10.00+
LE GRAND VERRE FRENCH SAUVIGNON BLANC 187 ML
$5.00
CaMaiol Giome Italian Red Blend
$11.00+
Caymus Cabernet Sauvignon
$95.00Out of stock
Clos Du Val Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley
$115.00
Cult Cabernet
$7.00+
Daou Cabernet Sauvignon
$13.00+
Daou Pinot Noir
$12.00+Out of stock
Effort Pinot Noir
$13.00+
Evolution Pinot Noir
$11.00+
Hess Lion Tamer Red Blend
$55.00
Matchbook Cabernet Sauvignon- HOUSE
$9.00+
Pessimist Red Blend by Daou
$13.00+
Red Schooner Deal - Malbec
$15.00+
Red Schooner Malbec Voyage 9
$16.00+
Rombauer Red Zinfandel
$63.00
Simply Cabernet Sauvignon
$8.00+
St. Suppery Dollarhide Cabernet Sauvignon
$120.00
Tapiz Malbec
$11.00+
Terra d"Oro Red Zinfandel
$10.00+
LE GRAND VERRE FRENCH CABERNET SAUVIGNON 187ML
$5.00
Taylor Fladgate
$18.00
Fonseca
$18.00
Bottle Special!
$22.00
Glass of Wine Special!
$6.00
Sangria
$5.00
Angels & Cowboys Rose - Tapas Wine Deal!
$30.00
Aviary Chardonnay - Tapas Wine Deal!
$30.00
Bieler Rose - Tapas Wine Deal!
$30.00
Pine Ridge Chenin Blanc & Viognier - Tapas Wine Deal!
$30.00
Scarpetta Pinot Grigio - Tapas Wine Deal!
$30.00
Simply Chardonnay - Tapas Wine Deal!
$30.00
Daou Rose - Tapas Wine Deal!
$40.00
Emmolo Sauvignon Blanc - Tapas Wine Deal!
$40.00
Bar Dog Cabernet Sauvignon - Tapas Wine Deal!
$30.00
Camaiol Giome Red Blend - Tapas Wine Deal!
$30.00
Cult Cabernet Sauvignon - Tapas Wine Deal!
$30.00
Mon Frere Cabernet Sauvignon - Tapas Wine Deal!
$30.00
Simply Cabernet Sauvignon - Tapas Wine Deal!
$30.00
Sodale Cotarella Merlot Lazio - Tapas Wine Deal!
$30.00
Tapiz Malbec - Tapas Wine Deal!
$30.00
Terra D'Oror Zinfandel - Tapas Wine Deal!
$30.00
Altos Del Plata Cabernet Sauvignon - Tapas Wine Deal!
$40.00
Daou Cabernet Sauvignon - Tapas Wine Deal!
$40.00
Effort Pinot Noir - Tapas Wine Deal!
$40.00
Hess Lion Tamer Red Blend - Tapas Wine Deal!
$40.00
Pessimist Red Blend - Tapas Wine Deal!
$40.00
Clos Du Val Cabernet Sauvignon - Tapas Wine Deal!
$80.00
Select Tapas
Choice Tapas
Sweet Soy Kalbi Rib Bites
$10.00
Sticky Korean Chicken Skewers
$11.00Out of stock
KBBQ Bowl
$11.00
Yuzu Glazed Salmon
$11.00
Sweet Soy Kalbi Rib Bites - Choice Mix & Match Deal
$9.33
Yuzu Glazed Salmon - Choice Mix & Match Deal
$9.33
Sticky Korean Chicken Skewers - Choice Mix & Match Deal
$9.33
KBBQ Bowl - Choice Mix & Match Deal
$9.33
Prime Tapas
Honey Bourbon Filet Bites
$13.00
P54 Spicy Garlic Shrimp
$13.00
Seared Cajun Ahi Tuna
$13.00
Sweet Heat Pork Belly
$13.00
Honey Bourbon Filet Bites - Prime Mix & Match Deal
$11.33
Seared Cajun Ahi Tuna - Prime Mix & Match Deal
$11.33
Sweet Heat Pork Belly - Prime Mix & Match Deal
$11.33
P54 Spicy Garlic Shrimp - Prime Mix & Match Deal
$11.33Out of stock
Premium Mix & Match Deal
Vegetable Stack - Prem. - SELECT Mix & Match
$9.00
Miso Chicken Lettuce Cups - Prem. - SELECT Mix & Match
$9.00Out of stock
P54 Chicken Meatballs - Prem. - SELECT Mix & Match
$9.00
Ahi Tuna Poke - Prem. - SELECT Mix & Match
$9.00
Sweet Soy Kalbi Rib Bites - Prem. - CHOICE Mix & Match
$9.00
Sticky Korean Chicken Skewers - Prem. - CHOICE Mix & Match
$9.00Out of stock
Yuzu Glazed Salmon - Prem. - CHOICE Mix & Match
$9.00
KBBQ Bowl - Prem. - CHOICE Mix & Match
$9.00
Honey Bourbon Filet Bites - Prem. - Prime Mix & Match Deal
$9.00
Sweet Heat Pork Belly - Prem. - Prime Mix & Match Deal
$9.00
P54 Spicy Garlic Shrimp - Prem. - Prime Mix & Match Deal
$9.00Out of stock
Seared Cajun Ahi Tuna - Prem. - Prime Mix & Match Deal
$9.00
Light & Refreshing
Happiest Hour Drinks!
Happy Wine Deals!
Angels & Cowboys Rose - Tapas Wine Deal!
$25.00
Aviary Chardonnay - Tapas Wine Deal!
$25.00
Bieler Rose - Tapas Wine Deal!
$25.00
Pine Ridge Chenin Blanc & Viognier - Tapas Wine Deal!
$25.00
Scarpetta Pinot Grigio - Tapas Wine Deal!
$25.00
Simply Chardonnay - Tapas Wine Deal!
$25.00
Bar Dog Cabernet Sauvignon - Tapas Wine Deal!
$25.00
Camaiol Giome Red Blend - Tapas Wine Deal!
$25.00
Cult Cabernet Sauvignon - Tapas Wine Deal!
$25.00
Mon Frere Cabernet Sauvignon - Tapas Wine Deal!
$25.00
Simply Cabernet Sauvignon - Tapas Wine Deal!
$25.00
Sodale Cotarella Merlot Lazio - Tapas Wine Deal!
$25.00
Tapiz Malbec - Tapas Wine Deal!
$25.00
Terra D'Oror Zinfandel - Tapas Wine Deal!
$25.00
Daou Rose - Tapas Wine Deal!
$35.00
Emmolo Sauvignon Blanc - Tapas Wine Deal!
$35.00
Altos Del Plata Cabernet Sauvignon - Tapas Wine Deal!
$35.00
Daou Cabernet Sauvignon - Tapas Wine Deal!
$35.00
Effort Pinot Noir - Tapas Wine Deal!
$35.00
Hess Lion Tamer Red Blend - Tapas Wine Deal!
$35.00
Pessimist Red Blend - Tapas Wine Deal!
$35.00
Clos Du Val Cabernet Sauvignon - Tapas Wine Deal!
$70.00
Happy Beer Deals!
House IPA by Stone
$3.00
House Lager by Barrio Brewing
$3.00
House Wheat by Lumberyard
$3.00
Phoenix Local Lager The Valley by Wren House
$3.00
420 Extra Pale Ale by Sweetwater
$5.00
Buenaveza Mexican Salt & Lime Lager by Stone
$5.00
Cali Squeeze Blood Orange Wheat by Firestone Walker
$5.00
California Honey Ale by Pizza Port
$5.00
Cherry Lime Cider by EASTCIDERS
$5.00
Church Music Juicy IPA by The Shopp (LOCAL!)
$5.00
Coffee Brown Ale by The Shopp (LOCAL!)
$5.00
Fistful of Gummies Sour by Second Chance
$5.00
Fluffy Tangerine Cloud by Second Chance
$5.00
Hipsterville Hazy IPA by Barrio (LOCAL!)
$5.00
Kove Mojitio - Hard Yerba Mate
$5.00
Mango Foxtrot by Cidercorps (LOCAL!)
$5.00
Red Trolley Ale by Karl Strauss
$5.00
San Diego Fuego DIPA by Green Flash
$5.00
Tower Station by Mother Road (LOCAL!)
$5.00
WoW Wheat by Four Peaks (LOCAL!)
$5.00
Wrenovation West Coast IPA by Wren House (LOCAL!)
$5.00
Flatbreads
Beer Cheese Items
Fries
Specials
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
New American Cuisine, A place to for the Happiest Hour!
Location
5415 E High St Suite 101, Phoenix, AZ 85054
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Etta Scottsdale Food Truck - Etta Scottsdale
No Reviews
15301 North Scottsdale Road Scottsdale, AZ 85260
View restaurant
The Living Room Room DC Ranch
No Reviews
20751 N. Pima Rd. Suite 120 Scottsdale, AZ 85255
View restaurant
Butters Pancakes & Cafe - Northsight
4.5 • 874
14795 N Northsight Blvd Scottsdale, AZ 85260
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Phoenix
Lo-Lo's Chicken & Waffles - Phoenix (Downtown)
4.6 • 4,766
1220 S Central Ave Phoenix, AZ 85003
View restaurant
Thai Recipe Bistro - 2234 N 7th street, Suite 105
4.7 • 3,942
2234 N 7th street, Suite 105 Phoenix, AZ 85006
View restaurant
More near Phoenix
Paradise Valley
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Glendale
Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)
Scottsdale
Avg 4.4 (136 restaurants)
Peoria
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Tolleson
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Avondale
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Tempe
Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)
Goodyear
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Surprise
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.