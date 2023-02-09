Restaurant header imageView gallery

Patio Tapas & Beer - Boca

review star

No reviews yet

205 Southeast 1st Avenue

Boca Raton, FL 33432

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Montaditos

Pork Belly

$4.90

Solomillo M

$4.90

Churrasco M

$4.90

Cordero estofado

$4.90

Duck breast

$4.90

Gamba

$4.90

Pulpo

$4.90

Salmon

$4.90

Boqueron

$4.90

Anchoa

$4.90

Jamon iberico M

$4.90

Jamon y manchego

$4.90

croqueta y tomate

$4.90

Lomo iberico

$4.90

Chorizo iberico

$4.90

Tortilla M

$4.90

Pan con tomate

$4.90

Taponade

$4.90

Manchego

$4.90

Mahon

$4.90

Piquillo relleno

$4.90

Caviar

$8.90

Foie gras

$15.00

Lunch

Pork belly B

$10.90

Pork tenderloin B

$10.90

Churrasco B

$10.90

Duck breast B

$10.90

Cordero B

$10.90

Tortilla y jamon B

$10.90

Iberico B

$10.90

Chicken B

$10.90

Salmon B

$10.90

Churrasco L

$11.90

Crispy chicken L

$9.90

House salad

$4.50

Tortilla L

$7.90

Gazpacho L

$7.20

Raciones

Croquetas de pollo

$11.90

Tortilla R

$7.90

Patatas bravas R

$8.90

Papas canarias

$9.90

Gazpacho

$9.90

Champinones al ajillo

$7.90

Chorizos al vino

$9.90

Butifarra con pan

$9.90

Zanahorias al jerez

$7.90

Esparragos

$7.90

Zuchini and squash

$9.90

Gambas al ajillo

$17.90

Pulpo a la gallega

$17.90

Pulpo salad

$17.90

Ensalada de mar

$22.90

Churrasco R

$17.00

Chuletas

$22.90

Crispy chicken R

$14.90

House salad

$6.90

Pan

$2.00

Aceitunas

$6.90

Huevos atrufados

$7.90

Pork belly R

$10.90

Boquerones R

$9.90

Matrimonio

$9.90

Tablas

Tabla Small

$29.00

Tabla Large

$39.00

Bocadillos

Pork belly b

$12.00

Tenderloin b

$12.00

Churrasco b

$12.00

Duck b

$12.00

Lamb b

$12.00

Iberico b

$12.00

Chicken b

$12.00

Salmon b

$12.00

tortilla y jamon b

$12.00

Sangria

Homemade sangria

$9.00

Pick me up sangria

$9.50

Sparkling sangria

$10.50

cava limonada

$9.50

Beverages

Coke

$2.50

Diet coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

homemade lemonade

$3.50

Unsweeted iced tea

$2.50

Organic iced tea lemonade

$3.50

Evian water

$6.00

San pellegrino

$6.00

Red bull

$3.50

Espresso bar

Americano

$2.50

Espresso

$3.00

Double espresso

$6.00

Caffe macchiato

$3.50

Latte

$4.50

Vanilla latte

$4.50

Organic hot tea

$2.50

Cappuccino

$4.50

Red wine

rioja joven - g

$10.50

rioja crianza - g

$12.50

rioja reserva - g

ribera de duero joven - g

$10.50

ribera del duero roble - g

$10.50

ribera del duero crianza - g

$12.50

ribera del duero reserva - g

cabernet sauvignon - g

$10.50

garnacha - g

$10.50

merlot - g

$10.50

malbec - g

$10.50

pinot noir - g

$10.50

rioja joven - b

$37.50

rioja crianza - b

$46.00

rioja reserva - b

$55.00

ribera de duero joven - b

$37.50

ribera del duero roble - b

$37.50

ribera del duero crianza - b

$46.00

ribera del duero reserva - b

$55.00

cabernet sauvignon - b

$37.50

garnacha - b

$37.50

merlot - b

$37.50

malbec - b

$37.50

pinot noir - b

$37.50

White wine

albarino - g

$10.50

verdejo - g

$10.50

chardonnay - g

$10.50

pinot grigio - g

$10.50

sauvignon blanc - g

$10.50

rose - g

$10.50

cava brut - g

$10.50

albarino - b

$37.50

verdejo - b

$37.50

chardonnay - b

$37.50

pinot noir - b

$37.50

sauvignon blanc - b

$37.50

rose - b

$37.50

cava brut - b

$37.50

Cervezas

Estrella

$6.00

Daura

$6.00

Alahambra

$6.00

Mahou

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

Modelo especial

$6.00

Modelo negra

$6.00

Peroni

$6.00

Michellob ultra

$6.00

Heinecken

$6.00

Guinness

$6.00

Bud light

$6.00

postres

Crema catalana

$6.50

Churros

$7.00

Tarta santiago

$7.50

Ahogado

$6.00

Raspberry sherbet

$5.00

Mango sherbet

$5.00

Vanilla iced cream

$3.50

M monday

Pork belly mm

$2.50

solomillo mm

$2.50

churrasco mm

$2.50

cordero mm

$2.50

duck mm

$2.50

gamba mm

$2.50

pulpo mm

$2.50

salmon mm

$2.50

boqueron mm

$2.50

anchoa mm

$2.50

jamon iberico mm

$2.50

jamon y manchego mm

$2.50

lomo mm

$2.50

chorizo mm

$2.50

tortilla mm

$2.50

pan con tom mm

$2.50

taponade mm

$2.50

manchego mm

$2.50

mahon mm

$2.50

piquillo mm

$2.50

sides

Fries

$3.99

mojo

$0.50

aioli

$0.50

honey mustard

$0.50

shallots

$1.00

salsa brava

$0.50

sangria M

sangria m

$3.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

205 Southeast 1st Avenue, Boca Raton, FL 33432

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Lemongrass - Boca Raton
orange starNo Reviews
101 Plaza Real S unit E Boca Raton, FL 33432
View restaurantnext
Yakitori Sake House - 271 SE Mizner Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
271 Southeast Mizner Boulevard Boca Raton, FL 33432
View restaurantnext
Matteo's of Boca Raton - 233 S Federal Hwy,
orange starNo Reviews
233 Federal Highway Boca Raton, FL 33432
View restaurantnext
Saquella Cafe Scratch Kitchen and Bake Shop
orange starNo Reviews
410 VIA DE PALMAS Boca Raton, FL 33432
View restaurantnext
Strikes Cigar Lounge - 514 Via de Palmas
orange starNo Reviews
514 Via de Palmas Boca Raton, FL 33432
View restaurantnext
Farmhouse Kitchen - Boca - 399 SE Mizner Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
399 SE Mizner Blvd Boca Raton, FL 33432
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Boca Raton

Farmer's Table - Boca Raton
orange star4.3 • 8,081
1901 North Military Trail Boca Raton, FL 33431
View restaurantnext
Kapow Noodle Bar
orange star4.2 • 3,785
402 Plaza Real Boca Raton, FL 33432
View restaurantnext
Rebel House Boca - Boca Raton
orange star4.1 • 2,803
297 East Palmetto Park Road Boca Raton, FL 33432
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Boca Raton FL
orange star4.7 • 2,342
5455 N Federal Highway Boca Raton, FL 33487
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000677 - Boca Village
orange star4.6 • 901
694 Yamato Rd. Boca Raton, FL 33431
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000455 - University Commons
orange star4.6 • 901
1400 Glades Rd. Boca Raton, FL 33431
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Boca Raton
Delray Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (65 restaurants)
Deerfield Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Boynton Beach
review star
Avg 4.1 (36 restaurants)
Pompano Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (117 restaurants)
Lake Worth
review star
Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (328 restaurants)
Palm Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Wellington
review star
Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston