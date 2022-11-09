Patisserie
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
The Patisserie features breads, fine pastries, specialty cookies, and pies as well as traditional holiday baked goods.
4 Hannum Street, Skaneateles, NY 13152
