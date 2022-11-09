Restaurant header imageView gallery

Patisserie

4 Hannum Street

Skaneateles, NY 13152

Order Again

Popular Items

Stretch

Online Menu

Muffin

Muffin

$3.00

Black Bottom Muffin

$3.00
Scone

Scone

$3.00

Turnover

$3.00

Apple Stix

$3.00
Croissant

Croissant

$3.00
Savory Croissant

Savory Croissant

$4.50
Stretch

Stretch

$4.00
Pizza Dough

Pizza Dough

$3.00

16oz

Sugar Cookie

$3.00
1/2 Moon Cookie

1/2 Moon Cookie

$3.00

Decadence

$4.00
Cheese Cake Cups

Cheese Cake Cups

$4.00

Cannoli

$3.00

Thanksgiving Online

Apple Pie

Apple Pie

$15.50

TriBerry

$15.50Out of stock

Pumpkin

$14.00
Southern Pecan

Southern Pecan

$19.50

Cranberry Bread

$5.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
The Patisserie features breads, fine pastries, specialty cookies, and pies as well as traditional holiday baked goods.

Website

Location

4 Hannum Street, Skaneateles, NY 13152

Directions

