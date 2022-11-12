Patisserie Cafe - Main Street

- Home
627 North Main st
Mooresville, NC 28115
omelettes
breakfast sandwiches
Breakfast
breakfast side
waffle
quiche
sandwiches
Carnitas Sandwich
Shredded certified Angus beef with red peppers, green peppers, onions, mayo, and Monterrey jack cheddar mix cheese on Italian bread
Chicken Salad
Shredded chicken with chopped grapes, finely chopped celery, walnuts, and a mayo-poppy seed sauce with lettuce and tomatoes on a bread of your choice
Chimichoripan
Spicy chorizo, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, chimichurri, dijon-majo and garlic sauce on italian bread
Chipotle Grilled Chicken Panini
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, and provolone cheese with our original chipotle mayo sauce on Italian bread
Cuban
Slow seasoned and thinly sliced pork, mojo, ham, swiss cheese, pickles, mustard, and garlic mayo.
Fresh Mozzarella
Fresh mozzarella, with tomatoes, pesto, and balsamic vinegar on Italian bread
Grilled Blt
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on grilled white bread
Grilled chicken panini
Ham and cheese
Ham and swiss cheese with lettuce, tomatoes, and our dijon mayo on a bread of your choice
medianoche
Slow seasoned and thinly sliced pork, mojo, ham, swiss cheese,tomato, lettuce, onions, pickles, mustard, and garlic mayo.
Oven Roasted Veggie
Oven roasted zucchini, squash, red onions, and peppers served on fresh Italian bread with a pesto feta cheese spread
Turkey and cheese
Turkey and swiss cheese with lettuce, tomatoes, and our dijon mayo on a bread of your choice
salads
Baby Spinach strawberry adn Avocado Salad
Baby spinach, red onions, sliced strawberries, avocado, caramelized walnuts, and feta cheese served with balsamic vinaigrette.
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, and croutons served with Caesar dressing.
Cobb Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, bacon, hard boiled egg, and crumbled blue cheese served with blue cheese dressing. *gluten free
Greek Salad
Romaine lettuce, kalamata olives, tomatoes, peperoncino peppers, red onions, and feta cheese, served with greek vinaigrette. *make gluten free without toasties
Kale, Baby Spinach and Avocado Salad
Kale, baby spinach and red cabbage tossed with beets, avocado, cranberries, and sunflower seeds with a citrus honey vinaigrette. *gluten free
Santa Fe Grilled Chicken Salad
Romaine lettuce, black beans, corn, tomatoes, onions, tortilla strips, Monterey Jack–cheddar mix, and grilled chicken with our signature cilantro-lime dressing. *make gluten free without toasties
House salad
Romaine lettuce,tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded carrots, mix cheese with balsamic vinaigrette. *make gluten free without toasties
sides
Chicken Salad Side
Falafel with tahini sauce (3)
falafel with tahini sauce (5)
Grilled chicken side
Hummus Side
Pasta Salad
rice and beans
just white rice
Black beans (just beans)
Sweet plantains (5)
Tostones (2)
Tostones (4)
Veggie Medley
Yucca Fries (3)
Yucca fries (6)
Chips
side salad (lettuce,tomato, onion) balsamic vinaigrette
pita (full)
pita (half)
Specialty Plates
Baked Empanada Combo (2 baked empanadas and a side)
2 baked empanadas of your choice (spinach and feta, chicken, or beef) with a side
Baked Empanadas (Beef)
Comes with our signature Patisserie salsa.
Baked Empanadas (chicken)
Comes with our signature Patisserie salsa.
Baked Empanadas (Spinach and Feta) spicy
Comes with our signature Patisserie salsa.
Chicken and oven roasted veggie plate
Oven roasted veggies, hummus, grilled chicken with a lime marinade, cucumber slices, and whole wheat pita.
Empanadas Argentinas (Beef ) Fried
Comes with our signature Patisserie salsa.
Empanadas Argentinas (cheese) Fried
Comes with our signature Patisserie salsa.
Empanadas argentinas (chicken ) Fried
Comes with our signature Patisserie salsa.
Grilled Chicken Fajita plate (grilled chicken, with peppers and onions, black beans, veggie medley, sweet plantains and side salad))
papas Bravas
Ropa Vieja
White rice, black beans, sweet plantains, and shredded certified Angus beef in a tomato sauce. Comes with a side salad. *gluten free
sweet crepes
Banana Split Crepe
Filled with strawberries and bananas and topped with chocolate sauce, powdered sugar, and whipped cream.
Nutella Crepe
Filled with nutella and topped with powdered sugar, nutella, and whipped cream.
Strawberry and cream with lemon drizzle crepe
peanut butter banana crepe
Bavarian creme crepe with chocolate drizzle
savory crepes
Baby Spinach, Mushroom, onions and cheese crepe
Filled with baby spinach, mushrooms, and onions with our cheese sauce. *gluten free
Creamy Chicken Crepe
Filled with grilled chicken and melted cheese sauce *gluten free
Mediterranean crepe
Filled with a pesto feta cheese spread, roasted red. peppers, green peppers, onions, zucchini, and squash topped with feta cheese and pesto. *gluten free
Ranchero Crepe (ham)
Filled with black beans, ham, corn, onions, peppers, Monterey Jack-cheddar mix, and jalapeño with chimichurri and sour cream sauce. *gluten free
Creamy Philly cheese steak (w/onions&pepppers)
crepe wraps
Bbq chicken crepe wrap
chicken, hummus, roasted veggie wrap
Oven roasted veggies,Hummus, grilled chicken with a lime marinade on a buck wheat crepe wrap.
falafel crepe wrap
Romaine with tomatoes, red onions and falafel with a tahini parsley lemon sauce. *GLUTEN FREE
Grilled Chicken caesar wrap
(California)Turkey, provolone cheese, avocado, and onion wrap
Sauces
hot coffee drinks
Americano
cafe au lait
cafe breve
cafe con leche
cappuccino
chai
coffee by the pound
cortadito
cuban coffee
drip coffee
espresso
espresso machiato
espresso with a dollop of hot foam milk
flavore latte
flavored cappuccino
Hot chocolate
latte
loose leaf tea
Mocha
camp fire mug
iced drinks (online)
iced coffee beverages (online)
hot coffee drinks (Online)
pastries (online)
Almond cookie (gluten free)
almond croissant
Apple turnover
blueberry scone
brownie
chocolate chip cookie
chocolate croissant
Cinnamon bun
cinnamon stick
elephant ear
guava and cream cheese turnover
holiday cookie
Muffin
oatmeal raisin cookie
oatmeal raisin scone
Orange Cranberry scone
plain croissant
sugar cookie
desserts (online)
baklava
Brownie bite box (3 brownie bites)
brownie pop
cake by the slice
Cannoli
cheesecake slice
Chocolate cake ball
chocolate covered Strawberry
Creme brulee (vanilla)
cupcake
Eclair
Flourless torte slice
French Macaron gift box (12) (Copy)
holiday cupcake
Icing napoleon
Lemon bar
Macarons (french)
mini cannoli box (12 mini cannoli)
oreo cupcake
Patisserie cheesecake (tuxedo)
Tart
Tres leches slice
cakes (online)
Apple crumb pie (whole 9")
Pecan bourbon pie (whole 9")
Pumpkin pie (whole 9")
12" cake needs preorder
12" cake needs preorder
Black forest
Black forest
Carrot cake only available in 6" or 8"
Carrot Cake with cream cheese buttercream icing inside and out and carrot cake crumbs on the side.
cheesecake (8") chocolate base
cheesecake (8") chocolate base
Cheesecake (8") plain base
Cheesecake (8") plain base
Chocolate Fudge
Chocolate Fudge
Chocolate Heaven
Chocolate Heaven
Chocolate Raspberry Fusion
Chocolate Raspberry Fusion
coconut creme
White cake with coconut creme in between the layers, topped with coconut whipped cream coconut flakes.
Flourless torte cake
Flourless torte cake
Lemon Delight *new*
White cake with lemon flavor, lemon cream cheese buttercream filling with whipped cream frosting and lemon jelly on top
Lemon Raspberry Fusion
Lemon Raspberry Fusion
Marble Delight
Marble Delight
Mocha Dulce de leche
Mocha Dulce de leche
oreo cake
oreo cake
Passion fruit (seasonal)
Passion fruit (seasonal)
Patisserie (tuxedo) 10"
Patisserie (tuxedo) 10"
Peanut Butter dream
Chocolate cake, with peanut butter mousse filling and peanut butter buttercream frosting, topped with chocolate ganache.
Plain tres leches
Plain tres leches
Strawberry shortcake (seasonal)
Strawberry shortcake (seasonal)
White creme cake
White creme cake
holiday items
Sides
quiches
lunch boxes (minimum order 10)
empanada platter (5 baked empanadas cut in half)
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
627 North Main st, Mooresville, NC 28115