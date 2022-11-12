Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bakeries
Breakfast & Brunch

Patisserie Cafe - Main Street

review star

No reviews yet

627 North Main st

Mooresville, NC 28115

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Macarons (french)
Santa Fe Grilled Chicken Salad
Chipotle Grilled Chicken Panini

omelettes

Create your own omelette

$9.49
Spicy chorizo Omelette

Spicy chorizo Omelette

$11.20

Spinach Mushroom and cheese Omelette

$11.20

Western Omelette

$11.20

Veggie Omelette

$10.95

breakfast sandwiches

day break (ham and cheese)

$10.09

early riser (bacon and cheese)

$10.09
Jump Start (spicy chorizo and jalapeño)

Jump Start (spicy chorizo and jalapeño)

$10.09

breakfast sandwich spinach and cheese

$10.09

Breakfast

avocado toast

avocado toast

$5.65
calentado

calentado

$12.50
French Toast

French Toast

$10.49
Huevos Rancheros

Huevos Rancheros

$12.50

two eggs any style

$9.75

Peanut butter toast with banana strawberry and hemp seed (1slice)

$5.95

breakfast side

bacon

$3.69

breakfast potato (contains gluten)

$3.69

fried breakfast potato (gluten free option)

$3.69

fruit

$3.69

two eggs side

$3.69

spicy chorizo

$3.69

side of avocado

$1.15

add one egg on the side

$1.89

toast

$0.75
avocado toast

avocado toast

$5.65

waffle

choclate chip waffle

choclate chip waffle

$9.75
original waffle

original waffle

$9.59
Patisserie waffle

Patisserie waffle

$9.75
Walnut waffle

Walnut waffle

$9.75
(waffle) Nutella and Banana waffle

(waffle) Nutella and Banana waffle

$10.25

(waffle) Cinnamon bun waffle

$9.75

quiche

Individual quiche Lorraine

$5.59

Individual veggie quiche

$5.59

Lorraine combo

$8.89

veggie quiche combo

$8.89

sandwiches

Carnitas Sandwich

Carnitas Sandwich

$11.29

Shredded certified Angus beef with red peppers, green peppers, onions, mayo, and Monterrey jack cheddar mix cheese on Italian bread

Chicken Salad

$10.99

Shredded chicken with chopped grapes, finely chopped celery, walnuts, and a mayo-poppy seed sauce with lettuce and tomatoes on a bread of your choice

Chimichoripan

Chimichoripan

$11.29

Spicy chorizo, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, chimichurri, dijon-majo and garlic sauce on italian bread

Chipotle Grilled Chicken Panini

$11.29

Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, and provolone cheese with our original chipotle mayo sauce on Italian bread

Cuban

$11.29

Slow seasoned and thinly sliced pork, mojo, ham, swiss cheese, pickles, mustard, and garlic mayo.

Fresh Mozzarella

$10.99

Fresh mozzarella, with tomatoes, pesto, and balsamic vinegar on Italian bread

Grilled Blt

$10.99

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on grilled white bread

Grilled chicken panini

$11.29

Ham and cheese

$10.99

Ham and swiss cheese with lettuce, tomatoes, and our dijon mayo on a bread of your choice

medianoche

$11.29

Slow seasoned and thinly sliced pork, mojo, ham, swiss cheese,tomato, lettuce, onions, pickles, mustard, and garlic mayo.

Oven Roasted Veggie

$10.99

Oven roasted zucchini, squash, red onions, and peppers served on fresh Italian bread with a pesto feta cheese spread

Turkey and cheese

$10.99

Turkey and swiss cheese with lettuce, tomatoes, and our dijon mayo on a bread of your choice

salads

Baby Spinach strawberry adn Avocado Salad

Baby Spinach strawberry adn Avocado Salad

$10.25

Baby spinach, red onions, sliced strawberries, avocado, caramelized walnuts, and feta cheese served with balsamic vinaigrette.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$8.20

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, and croutons served with Caesar dressing.

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$9.60

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, bacon, hard boiled egg, and crumbled blue cheese served with blue cheese dressing. *gluten free

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$9.25

Romaine lettuce, kalamata olives, tomatoes, peperoncino peppers, red onions, and feta cheese, served with greek vinaigrette. *make gluten free without toasties

Kale, Baby Spinach and Avocado Salad

Kale, Baby Spinach and Avocado Salad

$10.19

Kale, baby spinach and red cabbage tossed with beets, avocado, cranberries, and sunflower seeds with a citrus honey vinaigrette. *gluten free

Santa Fe Grilled Chicken Salad

Santa Fe Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.85

Romaine lettuce, black beans, corn, tomatoes, onions, tortilla strips, Monterey Jack–cheddar mix, and grilled chicken with our signature cilantro-lime dressing. *make gluten free without toasties ‍

House salad

House salad

$9.25

Romaine lettuce,tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded carrots, mix cheese with balsamic vinaigrette. *make gluten free without toasties

sides

Chicken Salad Side

$4.65

Falafel with tahini sauce (3)

$4.65

falafel with tahini sauce (5)

$6.60

Grilled chicken side

$3.75

Hummus Side

$4.65
Pasta Salad

Pasta Salad

$3.60

rice and beans

$3.60

just white rice

$3.60

Black beans (just beans)

$3.60

Sweet plantains (5)

$4.65
Tostones (2)

Tostones (2)

$4.65

Tostones (4)

$6.60

Veggie Medley

$3.60

Yucca Fries (3)

$4.65

Yucca fries (6)

$6.60

Chips

$1.00

side salad (lettuce,tomato, onion) balsamic vinaigrette

$4.50

pita (full)

$1.85

pita (half)

$1.00

Specialty Plates

Baked Empanada Combo (2 baked empanadas and a side)

Baked Empanada Combo (2 baked empanadas and a side)

$10.49

2 baked empanadas of your choice (spinach and feta, chicken, or beef) with a side

Baked Empanadas (Beef)

$3.75

Comes with our signature Patisserie salsa.

Baked Empanadas (chicken)

$3.75

Comes with our signature Patisserie salsa.

Baked Empanadas (Spinach and Feta) spicy

$3.75

Comes with our signature Patisserie salsa.

Chicken and oven roasted veggie plate

$12.50

Oven roasted veggies, hummus, grilled chicken with a lime marinade, cucumber slices, and whole wheat pita.

Empanadas Argentinas (Beef ) Fried

Empanadas Argentinas (Beef ) Fried

$6.60

Comes with our signature Patisserie salsa.

Empanadas Argentinas (cheese) Fried

Empanadas Argentinas (cheese) Fried

$6.60

Comes with our signature Patisserie salsa.

Empanadas argentinas (chicken ) Fried

Empanadas argentinas (chicken ) Fried

$6.60

Comes with our signature Patisserie salsa.

Grilled Chicken Fajita plate (grilled chicken, with peppers and onions, black beans, veggie medley, sweet plantains and side salad))

$12.95
papas Bravas

papas Bravas

$6.60
Ropa Vieja

Ropa Vieja

$12.95

White rice, black beans, sweet plantains, and shredded certified Angus beef in a tomato sauce. Comes with a side salad. *gluten free

sweet crepes

Banana Split Crepe

Banana Split Crepe

$11.25

Filled with strawberries and bananas and topped with chocolate sauce, powdered sugar, and whipped cream.

Nutella Crepe

Nutella Crepe

$11.25

Filled with nutella and topped with powdered sugar, nutella, and whipped cream.

Strawberry and cream with lemon drizzle crepe

Strawberry and cream with lemon drizzle crepe

$11.25
peanut butter banana crepe

peanut butter banana crepe

$11.25

Bavarian creme crepe with chocolate drizzle

$11.25

savory crepes

Baby Spinach, Mushroom, onions and cheese crepe

Baby Spinach, Mushroom, onions and cheese crepe

$12.95

Filled with baby spinach, mushrooms, and onions with our cheese sauce. *gluten free

Creamy Chicken Crepe

Creamy Chicken Crepe

$12.95

Filled with grilled chicken and melted cheese sauce *gluten free

Mediterranean crepe

$12.95

Filled with a pesto feta cheese spread, roasted red. peppers, green peppers, onions, zucchini, and squash topped with feta cheese and pesto. *gluten free

Ranchero Crepe (ham)

Ranchero Crepe (ham)

$12.95

Filled with black beans, ham, corn, onions, peppers, Monterey Jack-cheddar mix, and jalapeño with chimichurri and sour cream sauce. *gluten free

Creamy Philly cheese steak (w/onions&pepppers)

Creamy Philly cheese steak (w/onions&pepppers)

$13.95

crepe wraps

Bbq chicken crepe wrap

$10.99

chicken, hummus, roasted veggie wrap

$10.99

Oven roasted veggies,Hummus, grilled chicken with a lime marinade on a buck wheat crepe wrap.

falafel crepe wrap

falafel crepe wrap

$10.99

Romaine with tomatoes, red onions and falafel with a tahini parsley lemon sauce. *GLUTEN FREE

Grilled Chicken caesar wrap

$10.99

(California)Turkey, provolone cheese, avocado, and onion wrap

$10.99

Sauces

+Balsamic vinaigrette

$0.50

+blue cheese dressing

$0.50

+caesar dressing

$0.50

+chimichurri

+chipotle mayo

+cilantro lime

$0.75

+dijon mayo

+empanada salsa 2oz

$0.75

+honey citrus vinaigrette

$0.75

+ranch

$0.50

+salsa Ropa vieja

$1.25

+Salsa ranchera

$1.25

+sour cream

Greek Dressing

$0.50

+tahini 2 oz

$0.75

Soups

soup cup

$5.29

soup bowl

$6.29

soup quart

$13.35

hot coffee drinks

Americano

$2.65+

cafe au lait

$3.55+

cafe breve

cafe con leche

cappuccino

chai

coffee by the pound

$15.95

cortadito

$3.25

cuban coffee

$3.25

drip coffee

$2.45+

espresso

$2.35+

espresso machiato

$3.25

espresso with a dollop of hot foam milk

flavore latte

flavored cappuccino

Hot chocolate

latte

loose leaf tea

$4.05+

Mocha

camp fire mug

$10.59

iced drinks (online)

agua fresca

$3.05

Apple juice

$2.00+

Bottled water

$2.25

chocolate milk

$2.50+

Fountain drink

iced loose leaf tea

$4.35

Iced tea

milk

$2.20+

orange juice

$2.00+

Smoothies (choose up to two tropical flavors)

$5.25

iced coffee beverages (online)

coffee frappe

$5.85

iced americano

$3.55

iced cappuccino

$4.69

iced chai

$5.25

Iced coffee

$3.75

iced double espress

$2.35

iced flavored latte

$5.25

iced honey cinnamon latte

$5.25

iced latte

$4.69

iced mocha

$5.25

hot coffee drinks (Online)

Americano

$2.65+

cafe au lait

$3.55+

cafe breve

cafe con leche

cappuccino

chai

coffee by the pound

$15.95

cortadito

$3.25

cuban coffee

$3.25

drip coffee

$2.45+

espresso

$2.35+

espresso machiato

$3.25

espresso with a dollop of hot foam milk

flavore latte

flavored cappuccino

Hot chocolate

latte

loose leaf tea

$4.05+

Mocha

pastries (online)

Almond cookie (gluten free)

$3.19

almond croissant

$3.75

Apple turnover

$3.19

blueberry scone

$3.19

brownie

$3.19

chocolate chip cookie

$2.79

chocolate croissant

$3.45Out of stock
Cinnamon bun

Cinnamon bun

$3.19
cinnamon stick

cinnamon stick

$3.19

elephant ear

$3.19
guava and cream cheese turnover

guava and cream cheese turnover

$3.19

holiday cookie

$2.79
Muffin

Muffin

$3.19

oatmeal raisin cookie

$2.79

oatmeal raisin scone

$3.19

Orange Cranberry scone

$3.19

plain croissant

$3.55

sugar cookie

$2.79

desserts (online)

baklava

$3.95

Brownie bite box (3 brownie bites)

$5.95Out of stock

brownie pop

$3.75Out of stock

cake by the slice

$3.25

Cannoli

$3.95

cheesecake slice

$4.95

Chocolate cake ball

$3.75

chocolate covered Strawberry

$3.50Out of stock
Creme brulee (vanilla)

Creme brulee (vanilla)

$4.95

cupcake

$3.49

Eclair

$3.85

Flourless torte slice

$4.95

French Macaron gift box (12) (Copy)

$45.99

holiday cupcake

$3.75

Icing napoleon

$4.95Out of stock

Lemon bar

$3.75

Macarons (french)

$3.75

mini cannoli box (12 mini cannoli)

$30.99

oreo cupcake

$3.75

Patisserie cheesecake (tuxedo)

$4.99

Tart

$3.95

Tres leches slice

$4.95

cakes (online)

Apple crumb pie (whole 9")

$25.99

Pecan bourbon pie (whole 9")

$27.99

Pumpkin pie (whole 9")

$19.99Out of stock

12" cake needs preorder

$95.00

please let us know if you would like writing on the cake and what color in the comments

Black forest

please let us know if you would like writing on the cake and what color in the comments

Carrot cake only available in 6" or 8"

$45.00+

Carrot Cake with cream cheese buttercream icing inside and out and carrot cake crumbs on the side. please let us know if you would like writing on the cake and what color in the comments

cheesecake (8") chocolate base

$50.00

please let us know if you would like writing on the cake and what color in the comments

Cheesecake (8") plain base

$50.00

please let us know if you would like writing on the cake and what color in the comments

Chocolate Fudge

please let us know if you would like writing on the cake and what color in the comments

Chocolate Heaven

please let us know if you would like writing on the cake and what color in the comments

Chocolate Raspberry Fusion

please let us know if you would like writing on the cake and what color in the comments

coconut creme

White cake with coconut creme in between the layers, topped with coconut whipped cream coconut flakes. please let us know if you would like writing on the cake and what color in the comments

Flourless torte cake

$45.00+

please let us know if you would like writing on the cake and what color in the comments

Lemon Delight *new*

Lemon Delight *new*

White cake with lemon flavor, lemon cream cheese buttercream filling with whipped cream frosting and lemon jelly on top please let us know if you would like writing on the cake and what color in the comments

Lemon Raspberry Fusion

please let us know if you would like writing on the cake and what color in the comments

Marble Delight

$45.00+

please let us know if you would like writing on the cake and what color in the comments

Mocha Dulce de leche

please let us know if you would like writing on the cake and what color in the comments

oreo cake

please let us know if you would like writing on the cake and what color in the comments

Passion fruit (seasonal)

$45.00+

please let us know if you would like writing on the cake and what color in the comments

Patisserie (tuxedo) 10"

$85.00

please let us know if you would like writing on the cake and what color in the comments

Peanut Butter dream

Peanut Butter dream

Chocolate cake, with peanut butter mousse filling and peanut butter buttercream frosting, topped with chocolate ganache.please let us know if you would like writing on the cake and what color in the comments

Plain tres leches

Plain tres leches

$18.99+

please let us know if you would like writing on the cake and what color in the comments

Strawberry shortcake (seasonal)

$50.00+

please let us know if you would like writing on the cake and what color in the comments

White creme cake

please let us know if you would like writing on the cake and what color in the comments

holiday items

babka (pre-order )(pre-order only)

$19.95

9" pie (this is only to pre-order)

Apple crumb pie (whole 9")

$25.99

Pecan bourbon pie (whole 9")

$27.99

Pumpkin pie (whole 9")

$20.99

Stollen Bread (German Christmas Bread)

$19.95

kids

scrambled egg with fruit

$5.25

kids peanut butter and jelly

$6.59

kids mac and cheese

$6.59

kids grilled cheese

$6.59

kids caesar salad

$5.95

Fairy french toast

$6.59

Kids half waffle

$6.59

Add Chocolate Sauce And Chips

$1.25

Add Sprinkles

add strawberries and bananas

$1.50

Sides

Breakfast potatoes by the pound

$8.09+

Chicken salad by the pound

$9.09+

Pasta salad by the pound

$8.09+

Sweet plantains by the pound

$8.09+

Veggie medley by the pound

$8.09+

quiches

whole 9" quiche

$26.99

lunch boxes (minimum order 10)

lunch box with plain lays chips and a cookie

$12.99

gluten free crepe wrap box with lays chips and a gluten free almond cookie

$14.49

empanada platter (5 baked empanadas cut in half)

empanada flavors

Salads

Catering house salad

$40.99

drinks

gallon sweet tea

$9.99

gallon unsweet

$9.99

cups for the tea

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

627 North Main st, Mooresville, NC 28115

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Patisserie Cafe - Main St Location (dollar general strip mall) image

Similar restaurants in your area

Patisserie Cafe - Brawley
orange star4.4 • 618
631 brawley school road suite 406 Mooresville, NC 28117
View restaurantnext
Sun Up Cafe
orange star3.5 • 115
120 Langtree Village Dr,Ste 106-107 Mooresville, NC 28117
View restaurantnext
Hot Box NC
orange star4.5 • 119
165 Brumley Ave NE Concord, NC 28025
View restaurantnext
Koffee Kup
orange starNo Reviews
9601 North Tryon Street Suite F Charlotte, NC 28262
View restaurantnext
Tiny Biscuit - CLT
orange starNo Reviews
8821 j w clay blvd charlotte, NC 28262
View restaurantnext
Amelie's French Bakery and Cafe
orange star4.3 • 3,925
136 East 36th Street Charlotte, NC 28206
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Mooresville

Burrito Loco - Mooresville
orange star4.3 • 1,154
391 E Plaza Dr Mooresville, NC 28115
View restaurantnext
Patisserie Cafe - Brawley
orange star4.4 • 618
631 brawley school road suite 406 Mooresville, NC 28117
View restaurantnext
Clean Juice - Mooresville
orange star4.5 • 594
120 C Market Place Ave Mooresville, NC 28117
View restaurantnext
Epic Chophouse - Mooresville
orange star4.0 • 585
104 S Main St Mooresville, NC 28115
View restaurantnext
Big Bitez - Mooresville
orange star4.5 • 442
843 Williamson Rd Mooresville, NC 28117
View restaurantnext
Mi Amiche - 350 Morrison Plantation Parkway, Suites 3 & 4
orange star4.5 • 25
350 Morrison Plantation Parkway, Suites 3 & 4 Mooresville, NC 28117
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Mooresville
Davidson
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Cornelius
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Huntersville
review star
Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)
Kannapolis
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Denver
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Statesville
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Concord
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Salisbury
review star
Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Belmont
review star
Avg 5 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston