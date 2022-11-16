Restaurant header imageView gallery

Patisserie Chanson

1,689 Reviews

$$

20 W 23rd St

New York, NY 10010

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Almond Croissant

Croissant

Croissant

Croissant

$5.00

Traditional French Croissant

Almond Croissant

Almond Croissant

$7.50
Everything Croissant

Everything Croissant

$6.50

Croissant topped with "Everything Spices" & filled with Jalapeño cream cheese

Messy Croissant

Messy Croissant

$8.50

The Ultimate Chocolate Pastry with luxurious Valrhona chocolate filling inside of a chocolate croissant and covered with chocolate ganache.

Raspberry Croissant

Raspberry Croissant

$7.00

Filled with Raspberry Jam & Chocolate Bar

Ham & Cheese Croissant

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$9.00

Organic ham & swiss cheese.

Pain Au Chocolate

Pain Au Chocolate

$6.00

Chocolate Croissant

Pain Aux Raisins

Pain Aux Raisins

$6.00

Raisin Bread

Fruit Danish

$5.00

Kouign Amann

Kouign Amann

Kouign Amann

$7.00
Kouign Amann (Dark Chocolate Almond) (Copy)

Kouign Amann (Dark Chocolate Almond) (Copy)

$8.00
Kouign Amann (Salted Caramel)

Kouign Amann (Salted Caramel)

$8.00
Kouign Amann Seasonal

Kouign Amann Seasonal

$8.00

Breads

Baguette

Baguette

$4.50
Baguette Whole Wheat

Baguette Whole Wheat

$10.00

Sourdough Bread

$10.00

Banana Bread

$8.00

Orange Bread

$8.00

Raspberry Bread

$8.00

Orange Pound Cake

$8.00

Sticky Bun

$6.00

Desserts

Coffee Zuccotto

Coffee Zuccotto

$13.00

Salted cocoa nib cookie, Coffee mousse & Dark chocolate glaze

Strawberry Eclair

$8.00

Strawberry White Chocolate Cream, Raspberry Jelly, Mint. Fresh Strawberry

Chocolate Infinity

Chocolate Infinity

$8.00

64% dark chocolate mousse.

Chanson Cheese Cake

$10.00

Cream Cheese, Hazelnut Cookie, Mixed Berries

Lemon&Yuzu Meringue

Lemon&Yuzu Meringue

$8.00

Lemon & Yuzu curd filling, toasted meringue, candied lemon and nasturtium.

Blood Orange & Earl Grey

Blood Orange & Earl Grey

$12.00

With hazelnut daquoise.

Seasonal Fruit Tart

Seasonal Fruit Tart

$11.00

Lemon Curd Tart with seasonal fruits.

Macaron Box

Macaron Box

$22.00

Choose up to 6 flavors: Vanilla, Lemon, Coffee, Raspberry, Pistachio, Chocolate

Madeline Pack

$5.00

Palmier

$3.00

Cookies

Chocolate Chip

$3.50

Oatmeal Raisin

$3.00

Cocoa Nib

$3.50

Crinkle Orange

$3.50

Palmiers

$3.00

Madeline Pack

$5.00

Pie

Apple Pie

$39.00

Banana Pie

$39.00

Lemon Pie

$39.00

Cake

Raspberry Cake

$88.00

Fig Lemon Cake

$88.00

Coconut Cake

$88.00

Coffee

Drip Coffee

$3.25
Latte

Latte

$5.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Iced Coffee

$6.00

Americano

$3.75

Chai

$5.50

Cortado

$5.00

Espresso

$3.50

Flat White

$5.00

Hot Chocolate

$6.00

Macchiato

$3.75

Matcha Latte

$5.50

Mocha

$5.75
Draft Cold Brew

Draft Cold Brew

$6.50

Daft Nitro

$6.50

Soda, Fruit Juices & Water

Glass bottle, 6.8 oz
Saratoga Sparkling Water

Saratoga Sparkling Water

$4.50

12 oz

Saratoga Still Water

Saratoga Still Water

$4.50

12 oz

Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$6.00

Alain Milliat from France (200ml, 6.7oz)

Mango Nectar

Mango Nectar

$6.00

Alain Milliat from France (200ml, 6.7oz)

Cox Apple Juice

Cox Apple Juice

$6.00

Alain Milliat from France (200ml, 6.7oz)

Pineapple Juice

Pineapple Juice

$6.00

Alain Milliat from France (200ml, 6.7oz)

White Peach Nectar

White Peach Nectar

$6.00

Alain Milliat from France (200ml, 6.7oz)

Strawberry Juice

Strawberry Juice

$6.00

Alain Milliat from France (200ml, 6.7oz)

Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola

$5.00

Glass bottle, 8 oz

Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$5.00

Glass bottle, 8 oz

Soda Water - London Essence

Soda Water - London Essence

$8.00

LONDON ESSENCE CO. 200 ML

Tonic Water - London Essence

Tonic Water - London Essence

$8.00

LONDON ESSENCE CO. 200 ML

Ginger Ale - London Essence

Ginger Ale - London Essence

$8.00

LONDON ESSENCE CO. 200 ML

Ginger Beer - London Essence

Ginger Beer - London Essence

$8.00

LONDON ESSENCE CO. 200 ML

Attributes and Amenities
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Nested in New York City's Flatiron District, Patisserie Chanson is a modern European café and bakery that specializes in the art of dessert making. With an open display array of innovative gourmet pastries and piquant coffee brews, Chanson is a delight to the senses serving breakfast, brunch, and lunch menus. We are committed to serving freshly prepared Michelin standard French viennoiserie and extensive drink menu. Embrace Patisserie Chanson's combination of classic European coffee shop and French bakery ambience with a wide selection of breakfast and brunch options. Our reinvented baked goods, aromatic blooming teas, and beautifully blended coffee stimulates even the most discerning palates.

Website

Location

20 W 23rd St, New York, NY 10010

Directions

Gallery
Patisserie Chanson image
Patisserie Chanson image
Patisserie Chanson image

Similar restaurants in your area

Caffè Panna
orange starNo Reviews
77 irving place New York, NY 10003
View restaurantnext
THE WELL Kitchen and Table
orange starNo Reviews
2 East 15th Street New York, NY 10003
View restaurantnext
Giorgio's of Gramercy
orange star4.4 • 1,558
27 East 21st Street New York, NY 10010
View restaurantnext
PLANTA Queen - NoMad
orange starNo Reviews
15 W 27th Street New York, NY 10001
View restaurantnext
scen - 1165 Broadway
orange starNo Reviews
1165 Broadway New York City, NY 10001
View restaurantnext
HITW Flatiron - HITW Flatiron
orange star4.4 • 268
37 W 24th St New York, NY 10010
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in New York

Barn Joo - Union Square
orange star4.0 • 3,565
35 Union Square W New York, NY 10003
View restaurantnext
Sarabeth's - Park Avenue South
orange star4.3 • 3,538
381 Park Ave S New York, NY 10016
View restaurantnext
Chote Nawab
orange star4.0 • 1,964
115 Lexington Ave New York, NY 10016
View restaurantnext
Sticky's Finger Joint - Union Square
orange star4.4 • 1,863
107 E 14th St New York, NY 10003
View restaurantnext
Boqueria - Flatiron
orange star4.1 • 1,804
53 West 19th Street New York, NY 10011
View restaurantnext
JUA
orange star5.0 • 1,691
36 E 22nd St New York, NY 10010
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New York
Lower East Side
review star
Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)
South Village
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
Hell's Kitchen
review star
Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)
Alphabet City
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Midtown West
review star
Avg 4.2 (128 restaurants)
Midtown East
review star
Avg 4.3 (85 restaurants)
SoHo
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Manhattan Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Harlem
review star
Avg 4.3 (37 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston