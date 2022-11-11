Bakeries
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Patisserie Chanson
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Chanson is a delight to the senses serving breakfast, brunch, and lunch menus. We are committed to serving freshly prepared Michelin standard French viennoiserie and extensive drink menu. Embrace Patisserie Chanson's combination of classic European coffee shop and French bakery ambiance with a wide selection of breakfast and brunch options. Our reinvented baked goods, aromatic blooming teas, and beautifully blended coffee stimulate even the most discerning palates.
Location
355 GREENWICH ST, NEW YORK, NY 10013
