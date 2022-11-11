Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bakeries
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch

Patisserie Chanson

review star

No reviews yet

355 GREENWICH ST

NEW YORK, NY 10013

Croissant
Kouign Amann
Messy Croissant

Bakery / Vennoiserie

Croissant

Croissant

$5.00

Traditional French Croissant

Almond Croissant

Almond Croissant

$7.50
Everything Croissant

Everything Croissant

$6.50

Croissant topped with "Everything Spices" & filled with Jalapeño cream cheese

Messy Croissant

Messy Croissant

$8.50

The Ultimate Chocolate Pastry with luxurious Valrhona chocolate filling inside of a chocolate croissant and covered with chocolate ganache.

Raspberry Croissant

Raspberry Croissant

$7.00

Filled with Raspberry Jam & Chocolate Bar

Ham & Cheese Croissant

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$9.00

Organic ham & swiss cheese.

Pain Au Chocolat

Pain Au Chocolat

$6.00

Chocolate Croissant

Pain Aux Raisin

Pain Aux Raisin

$6.50
Kouign Amann

Kouign Amann

$7.00
Kouign Amann (Chocolate Almond)

Kouign Amann (Chocolate Almond)

$8.00
Kouign Amann (Salted Carmel)

Kouign Amann (Salted Carmel)

$8.00

Kouign-Amann (Pumpkin Spice Maple)

$8.00
Baguette

Baguette

$4.50
Sourdough Bread

Sourdough Bread

$10.00

Orange Bread

$8.00

Raspberry Bread

$8.00
Petite Croissant (Set of 4)

Petite Croissant (Set of 4)

$9.50

Petite Pain Au Chocolat (Set of 4)

$9.50
Petite Pain Aux Raisins (Set of 4)

Petite Pain Aux Raisins (Set of 4)

$9.50
Petite Cheese Danish (Set of 4)

Petite Cheese Danish (Set of 4)

$9.50

Barista

Drip Coffee

Latte

Latte

$5.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Iced Coffee

$5.00

Americano

$3.75

Chai Latte

$5.50

Cortado

$5.00

Espresso

$3.50

Flat White

$5.00

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Macchiato

$3.75

Matcha Latte

$5.50

Mocha

$5.50

Cold Brew

$6.50

Pumpkin Pie Chai

$6.50

Iced Drinks

Iced Tea

$6.00

Patisserie / Desserts

Lemon & Yuzu Meringue

Lemon & Yuzu Meringue

$8.00

Lemon & Yuzu curd filling, toasted meringue, candied lemon and nasturtium.

Chocolate Infinity

Chocolate Infinity

$8.00

64% dark chocolate mousse.

Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$10.00

Dried Fruits, Pistachio Garnola

Chanson Cheese Cake

$8.00

Strawberry Jelly, Cream Cheese, Hazelnut Cookie

Strawberry Ecliar

Strawberry Ecliar

$8.00

Strawberry White chocolate Cream, Raspberry Jelly

Blood Orange & Earl Grey

Blood Orange & Earl Grey

$12.00

With hazelnut daquoise.

Seasonal Fruit Tart

Seasonal Fruit Tart

$11.00

Lemon Curd Tart with seasonal fruits.

Coffee Zuccotto

Coffee Zuccotto

$13.00

Salted cocoa nib cookie, Coffee mousse & Dark chocolate glaze

Stick Bun

$6.00

Orange Pound Cake

$8.00

Ice Cream

Vanilla Soft Serve

$7.00

Black Sesame Soft Serve

$7.00

Breakfast

Yogurt Parfait

Yogurt Parfait

$9.00

Sandwiches

Turkey Croissant Sandwich

$9.00

Eggs, Avocado-mayonnaise

Smoked Salmon Croissant Sandwich

$12.00

Cucumber, Tartare Sauce, Arugula

Roast Beef Croissant Sandwich

$10.00

Caramelized Red Wine Onion, Mayonnaise, Arugula

Bacon Brioche

$5.50
Ham & Cheese Baguette

Ham & Cheese Baguette

$13.00
Grilled Vegetable

Grilled Vegetable

$9.00

Chicken Sandwich

$13.00
Salmon Croissant

Salmon Croissant

$12.00
Ham Cheese Croissant

Ham Cheese Croissant

$9.00

Turkey Croissant

$9.00

Grilled Vegetable Ciabatta

$9.00

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Chanson is a delight to the senses serving breakfast, brunch, and lunch menus. We are committed to serving freshly prepared Michelin standard French viennoiserie and extensive drink menu. Embrace Patisserie Chanson's combination of classic European coffee shop and French bakery ambiance with a wide selection of breakfast and brunch options. Our reinvented baked goods, aromatic blooming teas, and beautifully blended coffee stimulate even the most discerning palates.

355 GREENWICH ST, NEW YORK, NY 10013

Directions

