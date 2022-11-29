Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Bagels

Patrick Dugan's Coffee House

review star

No reviews yet

301 North Main Street

Garden City, KS 67846

Popular Items

Hot Local Favorites
Storm Chaser
Iced Local Favorites

Brewed Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.85

Freshly ground and brewed coffee

Cafe Au Lait

$3.65

Half freshly brewed coffee and steamed milk

Cold Brew

Cold Brew Coffee

$4.40

Coffee brewed for 18-24hours in cold water

Storm Chaser

$5.85

Cold brew coffee, made with chocolate and creamy half and half.

Pumpkin Cold Brew with Sweet Cream

$5.85

Strawberry Cold Brew

$6.50

Cold brew coffee made with strawberry pulp, vanilla, white chocolate and creamy half and half.

Espresso Bar

Americano

$3.25

Espresso based drink and hot water

Cappuccino

$4.25

Espresso based drink made with milk moderate Foam

Caramel Macchiato

$5.05

Cortado (4oz)

$3.75

Epresso based drink consisting of 2 shot of espresso and 2 ounces of milk

Espresso Shots

$2.70

Hot Local Favorites

$5.05

Our famous drinks made with Espresso, flavors and milk.

Iced Local Favorites

$6.05

Our famous drinks made over ice, with espresso and milk

Iced Latte

$5.25

Epresso based drink made with milk and poured over ice

Latte

$4.25

Espresso based drink made with milk light foam

Mocha

$5.05

Flavorful chocolate, espresso and milk

White Chocolate Mocha

$4.70

Frozen Drinks

Blended Local Favorites

$6.55

Our famous drinks made blended

Frappes

$5.75

Our famous blended coffee beverage

Patrick's PB Cup

$5.75

A blended peanut butter smootie

Quad

$6.75

Our blended peanut butter smootie made with 4 shots of espresso

Smoothies

$6.00

100% crushed fruit jammed packed full of flavor

Blended Chai

$6.00

Frozen Hot Chocolate

$5.75

Our creamy hot chocolate mix with chocolate sauce blended to perfection.

Frozen Matcha

$6.50

Top grade matcha green tea blended with white cholocate and vanilla

Non- Coffee

Hot Chocolate

$4.60

Creamy hot chocolate made with milk

Chai Latte

$5.25

Rich and creamy made with different spices and milk

Masala Chai

$5.75

Spiced Apple Cider

$4.00Out of stock

Steamer

$3.40

Steamed milk with option to add flavor

Iced Chai

$6.00

Milk

$2.50

Ice water TO GO

$0.50

Bottled Drinks

$2.75

Hugs

$0.75

Monster Energy Pipeline Punch

$3.25

Tea

House Ice Tea

$2.50

Black tea brewed to perfection

Loose Leaf Tea

$3.75

Loose leaf tea steeped perfectly. Can be made hot or iced

London Fog

$4.50

Earl grey tea, vanilla and milk

Tea latte

$4.50

steamed milk, vanilla and loose lead tea

Salted Caramel Apple Matcha

$6.25

Strawberries and Cream Matcha

$6.75

Pureed strawberries, oat milk and topped with matcha green tea

Matcha HOT

$5.75

Iced Matcha

$6.25

Drink Carrier

Three or more drinks no charge

Less than three drinks Charge

$0.40

Extra Cup Charge

Hot Cup

$0.60

Hot Cup with whip

$0.70

Cold Cup

$0.75

Cold Cup with Whip

$0.85

Pastries

Cinnamon Roll

$4.75

Muffins

$4.00

Turnover

$4.00

Brownie

$3.95

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.50

Coffee Cake

$4.00

Scone

$3.85

Vegan and Gluten Free Cookies

$3.65

Macarons

$1.75

lemon bar

$2.65

Breakfast

Oatmeal

$4.25

Waffle

$5.25

Waffle Breakfast Sandwich

$6.25

A sausage, egg and cheese sandwich served between half a Belgium waffle. Served with a side of maple syrup.

Bagel Breakfast Sandwich

$6.25

Breakfast Burrito

$6.25

Sausage, egg, cheese, bell peppers and onions. Wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Bagels

$4.00

Extra Sides

Plain Cream Cheese

$0.75

Strawberry Cream Cheese

$0.75

Peanut Butter

$0.75

Salsa

$0.75

Butter

$0.75

Syrup

$0.75
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 5:30 pm
Monday7:00 am - 5:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 5:30 pm
Restaurant info

It has always been our goal to make our coffee house feel like an extension of your living room... but with exceptional coffee. For over a decade now, we have been a part of Downtown Garden City, Kansas and have established a place in our community's heart as their home away from home. Come in and enjoy!

Location

301 North Main Street, Garden City, KS 67846

Directions

