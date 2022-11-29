Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Bagels
Patrick Dugan's Coffee House
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 5:30 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 5:30 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 5:30 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 5:30 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 5:30 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 5:30 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 5:30 pm
Restaurant info
It has always been our goal to make our coffee house feel like an extension of your living room... but with exceptional coffee. For over a decade now, we have been a part of Downtown Garden City, Kansas and have established a place in our community's heart as their home away from home. Come in and enjoy!
Location
301 North Main Street, Garden City, KS 67846
