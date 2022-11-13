Bars & Lounges
American
Patrick Henry's Pub & Grille
716 Reviews
$$
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Located in the heart of Church Hill, we serve delicious American favorites in a fun, inviting atmosphere. We offer a wide variety of traditional American fare made from fresh, quality ingredients. Our Pub & Grille stands on historic Church Hill and features a restaurant, an English pub and garden patio. The casual dining atmosphere provides a comfortable dining experience for all.
2300 E Broad Street, Richmond, VA 23223
