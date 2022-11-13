Patrick Henry's Pub & Grille imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Patrick Henry's Pub & Grille

716 Reviews

$$

2300 E Broad Street

Richmond, VA 23223

Popular Items

Hot Chicken Pizza
The Classic
Build Your Pizza

Appetizers

Bacon Cheese Fries

$10.00

Chicken Tenders App

$11.00

P.H. Quesadilla

$12.00

Goat, Gouda, and Cheddar Cheese, with Apple Butter and PH Secret Sauce (vg)

Pulled Pork Wontons

$10.00

Cider Braised Pork and Apple Stuffed, Pimento Cheese Queso, BBQ Sauce

Virginian Poutine

$13.00

Sweet Potato Fries, Red Eye Gravy, Smoked Gouda, Bacon, Fried Onions, Scallions

Falafel Fritter

$12.00

Grilled Bruschetta

$12.00

Stewed Tomato and Quinoa, Roasted Garlic , Balsamic Reduction

Beverages

Athletic Upside Dawn NA

$5.50

Barritts Ginger Beer

$5.50

Coffee

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Grapefruit Juice

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Sprite

$2.50

Burgers

The Classic

$14.00

American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, & Pickles

The Godfather

$15.00

Calabrian Peppers, Goat Cheese, Baby Arugula, PH Secret Sauce

The Patrick Henry

$15.00

Bacon, Pimento Cheese, Pepper Jelly

BYOB

$14.00

The Bleu BBQ

$15.00

Bacon, Brown Ale Bleu Cheese Aioli, Fried Onions, BBQ Sauce

Condiments/Add Ons

Bacon

$1.00

Balsamic Reduction

$0.50

Basil Lemon Dressing

$0.50

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Bleu Cheese Aioli

$0.50

Fried Chicken

$4.00

Goat Cheese

$1.00

Grilled Bread

$1.50

Grilled Chicken

$4.00

Honey Hot Sauce

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Marinara Sauce

$1.00

Mayo

$0.50

Pepper Jelly

$0.50

Pepper Jelly Mayo

$0.50

Pesto

$0.50

Pesto Caesar

$0.50

Pesto Mayo

$0.50

PH Secret Sauce

$0.50

Pimento Cheese

$1.00

Pimento Cheese Queso

$1.00

Ranch

$0.50

Spicy Mustard

$0.50

Steak

$5.00

Tartar

$0.50

Worcestershire Aioli

$0.50

Shrimp

$7.00

Sour Cream

$0.50

Coleslaw

$3.50

Desserts

Chocolate Chip Bread Pudding

$5.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$2.50

Virginia Peanut Pie

$5.00

Entire Peanut Pie

$28.00

Please allow 24 hours when ordering for preparation.

Entrees

Chicken Tenders

$16.00

Hand Breaded, Choice of Sauce, Fries and Collard Greens

Cocoa Crusted Pork Loin

$17.00

Succotash, Cream Cheese Grits, Maple Red Eye Gravy

Crab Cake

$23.00

Parmesan Orzo Risotto with Roasted Tomato, Arugula, and Pesto

Fish & Chips

$17.00

Beer battered Cod, House Cut Fries, Slaw, Worcestershire Aioli.

Fried Green Tomatoes & Grits

$17.00

Cream Cheese Grits, Blistered Shishito Peppers, Pimento Cheese Queso (v)

Hot Fried Chicken Dinner

$17.00

Citrus Braised and Hot Honey Hot Sauce Drizzled. Served with Smoked Gouda Orzo Pasta and Greens.

Peppercorn Crusted Strip Steak

Peppercorn Crusted Strip Steak

$24.00

Mushroom Conserva, Hand Cut Fries, Brown Ale Bleu Cheese Aioli

Chicken Fried Steak

$18.00

Cream Cheese Grits, Country Gravy, Apple Cider Green Beans

Stuffed Portabello

$17.00

Goat Cheese and Quinoa Stuffed, Arugula Salad, Gouda Orzo, Pesto

Junior Delegates

Kids Burger

$8.00

Plain, w/ American cheese

Kids Tenders

$5.00

Pizza

Build Your Pizza

$14.00+

Carter Mountain Pie

$15.00+

Apple Butter, Goat Cheese, Country Ham, Baby Arugula, Red Onion, Balsamic Reduction

Cheese Pizza

$13.50+

Hot Chicken Pizza

$16.00+

Fried Chicken, Hot Honey Hot Sauce, Pimento Cheese Queso, Pickles, Ranch Drizzle

Loaded Baked Potato Pie

$16.00+

Béchamel Sauce, Roasted Potatoes, Bacon, Mozzarella, Cheddar Cheese, Green Onion, BBQ Sauce

Classic Pizza

$14.00+

Red Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Pepperoni.

Pickle Pie

$14.00+

Lots of Pickles, Ranch, Mozzarella, Parmesan

White Pizza

$16.00+

Grilled Chicken, Béchamel Sauce, Mushroom Conserva, Mozzarella, Caramelized Onions

Veggie

$14.00+

Pesto, Mozzarella, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Mushroom Conserva, Green Peppers

Supreme

$16.00+

Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon, Mushroom, Bell Peppers, Red Onion, Mozzarella

Salads / Soups

Caesarese

$14.00

Grape Tomatoes, Baby Mozzarella, Red Onion, Chopped Romaine, Pesto Caesar Dressing, Balsamic Reduction (v)

Crab & Red Pepper Bisque

$8.00Out of stock

House Salad

$12.00

Baby Arugula, Quinoa, Sunflower Seeds, Dried Cherries, Red Onion, Goat Cheese, Basil Lemon Dressing (gf)(v)

Cobb Salad

$14.00

Romaine, Tomatoes, Bacon, Red Onions, Cheddar Cheese, Eggs, Fried Chicken Tenders. Served with Ranch.

B.L.T.

$12.00

Bacon, Baby Arugula, Grape Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, Ranch, Fried Onions

Ale & Shroom Stew

$6.00

Sandwiches

B.L.T Wrap

$13.00

Pepper Jelly Mayo, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce Tomato

Virginia Ham Melt

$14.00

Mozzarella, Caramelized Onion, Lettuce, Tomato, Pesto Mayo

Grilled Chicken Melt

$14.00

Pimento Cheese, Fried Onions, Pickled Cabbage, Worcestershire Aioli

Hot Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Hot Honey Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Brown Ale Bleu Cheese Aioli

Pulled Pork

$14.00

Cider Braised Pork, BBQ Sauce, Slaw

Meatball Hoagie

$14.00

Bacon Stuffed, Mozzerella, Red Sauce

Sides

Grilled Bread Side

$3.00

Hand Cut Fries

$6.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Mixed Greens, Julienned Carrots, Red Onions, Grape Tomatoes

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.50

Collards

$4.00

Coleslaw

$3.50

BEER

Athletic Upside Dawn NA

$5.50

Austin Pineapple Can

$4.90

Barritts Ginger Beer

$5.50

Bingo Lager

$5.25

Bitburger

$5.25

Bud Light

$3.60

Budweiser

$3.60

Carlsberg

$3.90

Coors Banquet

$3.60

Crabbies Ginger Beer

$5.90

Golden Monkey

$6.25

Michelob U

$3.60

Miller High Life

$3.60

Miller Lite

$3.60

Pacifico

$4.90

PBR

$3.60

Steam Bell Gose

$5.25

Stella Artois

$4.90

White Claw

$4.75

WINE

Bujanda Tinto Tempranillo-Glass

$6.75

Cabernet Sauvignon-Glass

$7.00

Ghostrunner Red Blend-Glass

$9.00

Malbec-Glass

$7.00

Pinot Noir-Glass

$7.00

Rhino Cabernet Sauvignon-Glass

$11.00

Bujanda Tinto Tempranillo Bottle

$23.00

Dante Cabernet Bottle

$24.00

Ghostrunner Red Blend Bottle

$32.00

Malbec Bottle

$24.00

Pinot Noir Bottle

$24.00

Rhino Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle

$40.00

Chardonnay Glass

$7.00

Pinot Grigio-Glass

$6.25

Sauvignon Blanc-Glass

$6.25

Vinho Verde-Glass

$6.75

Chardonnay Bottle

$24.00

Pinot Grigio Bottle

$21.00

Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$21.00

Vinho Verde Bottle

$23.00

Rose-Glass

$7.25

Rose- Bottle

$24.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Tiamo Prosecco

$8.00

Simonet Brut- Bottle

$20.00

Retail

Patrick Henry Tankard Mug

$9.25
Attributes and Amenities
check markDivey
check markWi-Fi
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markDigital Payments
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markPet Friendly
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Located in the heart of Church Hill, we serve delicious American favorites in a fun, inviting atmosphere. We offer a wide variety of traditional American fare made from fresh, quality ingredients. Our Pub & Grille stands on historic Church Hill and features a restaurant, an English pub and garden patio. The casual dining atmosphere provides a comfortable dining experience for all.

Website

Location

2300 E Broad Street, Richmond, VA 23223

Directions

Gallery
Patrick Henry's Pub & Grille image

